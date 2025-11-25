Kumano Sanzan: The Land of the Gods

Journey to Kumano Sanzan, three sacred shrines connected by Japan’s ancient Kumano Kodo trails winding through the remote Kii Mountains.

By Adam Douglas Nov 26, 2025 5 min read

It was the summer of 2018, and I had a plan. My girlfriend and I would travel together to Wakayama Prefecture, where I would propose to her at the base of Nachi Waterfall, Japan’s biggest and the jewel of the Kumano Sanzan, the three famous shrines of the Kumano region. Unfortunately, she broke her arm the day before we were supposed to leave, and we never made it.

Fast forward to the fall of 2025, and I finally had a break in my schedule just long enough to let me go. My girlfriend (now my wife) couldn’t make it this time either, so it was to be a solo trip—not ideal, but I was looking forward to finally seeing the waterfall and shrines.

Remote Wakayama

Daimon-zaka, a sacred trail in Nachi, Wakayama.

Riding the Nanki limited express from my home base in Aichi toward Wakayama, I realized how remote the Kumano area is. Tall, tree-covered mountains rise straight up from the coast. Small fishing villages cling to the shoreline. It feels like a place time forgot. I stayed in Shingu, a city that still holds onto the Showa-era shops and family-run businesses long gone from most major cities

Kumano Sanzan refers to the region’s three main shrines: Kumano Hongu Taisha, Kumano Hayatama Taisha and Kumano Nachi Taisha. They sit along the famous Kumano Kodo, a network of hiking trails that winds through the Kii Mountain Range between Wakayama and Mie. These paths link the Kumano shrines with Ise Jingu and Koyasan.

Pilgrims have walked the Kumano Kodo for over 1,000 years. Now hikers from around the world share the route. I wanted to see the trail, but my main goal was the shrines themselves. With only two days, I didn’t have much time for side quests.

The Power of Kumano Hongu Taisha

[Removes sunglasses] That’s one big torii (gate).

After arriving around lunchtime and then boarding a local bus to take me into the mountains, I finally arrived at my first destination, Kumano Hongu Taisha.

Hongu Taisha is the main of the three locations, with gorgeous shrine buildings that honor some of Japan’s most important kami, like Amaterasu, the sun goddess, and Izanagi and Izanami, the two gods who created the islands of Japan. With its mountain setting and plentiful old trees, the shrine is astonishingly beautiful, and I stood transfixed for what must have been an hour.

Although I had planned to stay longer, I realized that my next destination, Kumano Hayatama Taisha, was closing at 5 p.m. I had assumed that it would remain open 24 hours a day, like most shrines. I had to rush to catch the next bus back, which came only once an hour, leaving me just a few minutes to take in the biggest torii shrine gate in Japan, something I had been looking forward to.

Rushing to Kumano Hayatama Taisha

Kumano Hayatama Taisha

Arriving back in the town of Shingu, I hustled my way to the second shrine of the three, Kumano Hayatama Taisha. With its vermillion coloring and peaceful location at the back of the town, it was lovely.

Still, after the overwhelming beauty of Hongu Taisha, I couldn’t help but feel a little disappointed. Slightly deflated and tired after all the rushing around, I made my way back into town to find my hotel and have some dinner.

Sunrise at Kamikura-jinja

The next morning, my disappointment at the end of the previous day was banished in the light of the sunrise. I had climbed to the top of a small mountain, up the steepest set of stairs I have ever seen, to witness the rising sun from Kamikura-jinja, the original location for the shrine that would then become Hayatama Taisha.

As the blazing sun rose over the Pacific Ocean, I felt spiritually refreshed and was reminded of why I love Japanese shrines so much. As a lifelong atheist, I have often struggled with the fact that I can be so moved by something that I would probably have scoffed at in my youth. But here I was, moved to tears by the natural beauty of this small shrine on the side of a mountain in early morning Japan.

Kumano Nachi Taisha

Nachi Falls

And so I finally came to the famous Nachi waterfall, the one that I had planned to propose at the bottom of. Part of a complex that also includes the main Kumano Nachi Taisha shrine and Buddhist temple Seigantoji, the waterfall is indescribably gorgeous, made all the more beautiful by the presence of the torii at the bottom and sacred rope and streamers decorating the top.

I stood at the base of the waterfall for what must have been 30 minutes, enjoying the sight of the massive falls and surrounding mountains, marveling at the power and beauty of Japan. Never had I been more convinced that this was the country that I was meant to be in.

Traveling to Find Yourself

I went to see the shrines of Kumano Sanzan, but really, what I found was myself. Visiting the sites deepened my love for Japan, and seeing the mountains and coastline of Wakayama was equally refreshing.

I also often thought about my wife, and while I would have liked to ask her to marry me at the bottom of the waterfall, the unplanned proposal I ended up making at her apartment is now just as special to us as any kind of destination proposal would be. Finally, I realized that two days is not nearly enough time to see everything in Kumano. I hope to visit there again with my wife someday.

Have you traveled to the Kumano area? What did you think? Let us know in the comments.