Level-Up Your Japanese in a New Akihabara Language Cafe

Enjoy practicing Japanese in a laid-back environment with a retro twist.

By Rachel Crane Mar 16, 2026 6 min read

Located in Akihabara, WeLearn Community’s 80’s Cafe is a language cafe that invites learners to practice their Japanese in a stress-free setting. This venue aims to take guests beyond the study apps and make Japanese feel like a part of everyday life—minus the pressure of communicating in the wild. Unlike typical conversation exchange spaces, 80’s Cafe is all about helping you level up your Japanese skills. They host exciting seasonal events, game nights and language lessons for all levels, along with plenty of opportunities to relax and flex your Japanese conversation muscles.

Learning Together

Akihabara is a great place to bring together like-minded learners

WeLearn Community exists to make Japanese education affordable and available to a wide variety of learners. To date, their efforts have focused on providing accessible online lessons with native teachers. But as of 2026, they’re bringing learners together to enhance the experience.

“One-to-one lessons aren’t impersonal, but it’s a very singular journey,” says Community Manager Jack Sullivan. “But if you’re learning with a group of people, you can bounce off them. You create friends who could learn together.”

For the site, they landed in Akihabara. Jack points out that a lot of the culture that draws people to Japan is concentrated in the area. It’s one of the things that makes Akihabara a great place to bring together like-minded learners.

A Space Where it’s Safe to Fail

One of the biggest hurdles when it comes to practising Japanese is simply the fear of getting it wrong. It’s a feeling Jack can relate to. He understands the constant pressure to be perfect when communicating in Japanese. “Every time you make a mistake, [Japanese people] immediately speak English back to you. So we wanted to create a space where there’s the opportunity to fail.”

At WeLearn Community 80’s Cafe, learners are surrounded by people just like them, along with native speakers ready to support their language journey. If you slip up, no one will default to English. While other language exchange venues and language cafes tend to focus equally on both English and Japanese, 80’s Cafe is dedicated to providing an immersive, face-to-face environment specifically for Japanese learners.

Lessons for All Abilities

They offer offline and hybrid classes

For anyone seeking more structured practice opportunities, 80’s Cafe offers relaxed Japanese language lessons around two evenings a week. They offer offline and hybrid classes.

These classes are more informal and affordable than typical Japanese lessons, and it’s this accessibility that sets their Japanese lessons apart. Classes are graded from Beginner to Expert, so everyone has an opportunity to come and learn something new. Customers with a WeLearn Community Premium Membership can join unlimited classes for free. For everyone else, it costs just ¥2,000 per lesson.

All of the teachers at 80’s Cafe are native Japanese speakers. Many are training to become full-time Japanese instructors, each with the know-how to keep lessons fun and easygoing. Their creativity and enthusiasm are evident in the lesson content, with classes based on real-world materials like anime clips and Japanese news stories to challenge and motivate students at all levels. If that’s not your thing, they also offer straightforward conversation classes, plus lessons on getting to grips with grammar.

Hands-on Cultural Events

Some of the most popular dates on the 80’s Cafe calendar are their special event days. These occasions offer guests the chance to experience cultural activities like shodo (calligraphy) in a comfortable, communal atmosphere. Visitors can also get stuck into exciting seasonal activities. This past Valentine’s day, 80’s Cafe hosted their very first chocolate party, where customers were treated to free chocolate and hand-made their very own giri-choco (obligation chocolates).

Here are some upcoming events to look forward to:

Shodou (Calligraphy) on March 21. This is a hands-on shodou experience, where customers can learn about the art of Japanese calligraphy in a uniquely laid-back way.

Movie Bingo: later this spring. 80’s Cafe will soon be hosting their first Movie Bingo event, guaranteed to be huge fun for Japanese film and anime enthusiasts. Keep an eye on the calendar for details!

All With a Cup of Local Coffee

Japanese lessons with a great cup of coffee

It’s important to the team at 80’s Cafe that every aspect of the experience has a Japanese focus, right down to the coffee and the water it’s brewed with. The beans come from Social Good Roasters, a roastery just a ten-minute walk away from the language cafe in Chiyoda. As their name suggests, SGR is a socially conscious business that supports people with disabilities in becoming independent through barista training.

Meanwhile, the water is Fuji Oishii Mizu, volcanically-filtered groundwater from the area around Mount Fuji. This water is naturally rich in minerals and renowned for its clear, drinkable taste. Together with the locally roasted beans, it creates a rich, delicious cup of coffee that elevates the menu at 80’s Cafe far beyond just an afterthought.

So Why “80’s Cafe”?

A theme that brings out a lot of the themes that Japanese learners love

It turns out the venue was once a 1980’s-themed coffee shop. WeLearn Community inherited some retro furniture and props and decided to keep the name, too. It’s a theme that brings to mind an iconic period in Japan—one of classic anime, city pop and the birth of video games. In other words, a lot of the things Japanese learners love.

How Does It Work?

A blend of cultural events, more structured Japanese lessons and free conversation times

WeLearn Community 80’s Cafe hosts a mixture of unique cultural events, graded Japanese lessons and free conversation times. The best way to find out about the latest schedule is to check the monthly calendar on their website or Instagram page.

On days without classes or events, visitors can drop by the language cafe between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to chat in Japanese with fellow customers and staff over a hot drink. Plus, if you sign up for a WeLearn Community Premium Membership, you can enjoy it all for free!

Seating Fee

WeLearn Community Premium Members: Free

Non-members: ¥800 per hour

One Drink Minimum: Each guest is required to order at least one drink from the drink menu.

Class System

WeLearn Community Premium Members: Free

Non-members: ¥2,000 per class

One free drink included: Coffee, Cappuccino, Green tea etc.

Just Speak

If Jack has one piece of advice for language learners who are nervous about putting themselves out there, it would be “Just to speak. Speak more and get out of your comfort zone.”

He acknowledges it can feel difficult, “but it’s the only real way.” And, if speaking still feels like a tough hurdle, simply listening to others can be a great start. As long as you get offline and start communicating with real people, Jack believes, your Japanese skills will start to grow.

When you’re ready to start speaking, WeLearn Community Café is here to welcome you.

Address: 2F NK Building, 1-21-4 Kanda Sudacho, Chiyoda, Tokyo

2F NK Building, 1-21-4 Kanda Sudacho, Chiyoda, Tokyo Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tue-Fri; 11 a.m to 7 p.m. Sat; Closed Sun-Mon

Have you been to a language cafe in Japan before? Share your experience in the comments below!