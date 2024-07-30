Why Saitama is a Great Place for English Teachers

Saitama offers affordability, convenience, and a quiet environment with easy access to Tokyo, making it an ideal choice for living.

For English teachers moving to Japan, it’s common to look at Tokyo first. However, living in Tokyo can be quite expensive, overcrowded and busy. In contrast, living in Saitama offers a more affordable alternative while providing convenient access to Tokyo and nearby prefectures. It’s less hectic and offers a good balance of city living, nature spots and historic sights.

This post will explore the pros of living in Saitama as an English teacher. From cheaper housing options, ease of access and weekend getaways, here’s why new teachers or seasoned professionals will find Saitama to be the ideal location to live and work.

Affordable Housing

Photo: PIXTA/ K@zuTa Cheaper housing awaits.

Choosing Saitama over Tokyo for your apartment search can be a strategic decision. Living in Saitama as an English teacher offers affordable housing while still allowing you to enjoy access to the amenities and opportunities of a major metropolitan area. Let’s dive into some data from the GaijinPot apartment website and compare the average monthly rent for houses in Saitama and Tokyo.

Location 1R/1K 1LDK/2DK 2LDK/3DK Saitama ¥40,000 ¥70,000 ¥120,000 Tokyo ¥80,000 ¥115,000 ¥221,000

This stark contrast in rental prices makes Saitama an attractive choice for those looking to save on living expenses without compromising convenience.

GaijinPot Apartments offers ideal locations and layouts in Saitama, catering to the needs of foreign residents. Listings often come with detailed descriptions and essential information, allowing you to explore your housing options conveniently.

Commuting Accessibility

Photo: iStock/ y-studio Ikebukuro station is one of the major stations you’ll pass through as you enter Tokyo.

Saitama offers many convenient commuting options for those working in the bustling metropolis. The extensive transportation network provides individuals with effortless access to key hubs in Tokyo.

Despite the potential for a relatively longer commute, it offers a tranquil environment and reduced living costs, which makes Saitama a good option for many. The presence of reliable and efficient transportation systems ensures that those residing in Saitama can seamlessly and stress-free commute to their workplaces in Tokyo, further enhancing the appeal of this location for educators.

Train Company Line Servicing Major Stations Tobu Tojo Line Ikebukoro (Tokyo) to Ogawamachi (Saitama). Wakoshi, Kawagoe, Shinrin Koen. SkyTree Line Asakusa (Tokyo) to Toubu-doubutsu-kuen Station (Saitama) Kita-Senju, Kasukabe. JR Musashino Line Fuchu-Hommachi (Tokyo) to Tokyo station or Funabashi (Chiba) via Saitama. Higashi Tokorozawa, Kita Asaka, Musashi-Urawa. Saikyo Line Osaki (Tokyo) to Omiya (Saitama). Ikebukoro, Akabane, Musashi-Urawa. Shonan–Shinjuku Line Omiya (Saitama) to Zushi (Kanagawa) via Tokyo. Urawa, Akabane, Ikebukoro, Shinjuku, Shibuya Keihin-Tohoku Line Omiya (Saitama) to Ofuna (Kanagawa) via Tokyo. Omiya, Akabane, Nippori, Ueno, Tokyo, Yurakucho, Shinagawa Seibu Ikebukuro Line Ikebukoro (Tokyo) to Agano (Saitama). Nerima, Tokorozawa, Kotesashi. Kawagoe Line Ikebukoro (Tokyo) to Kawagoe (Saitama). Nerima, Tokorozawa Shinjuku Line Shinjuku (Tokyo) to Kawagoe (Saitama). Nakano, Tokorozawa, Sayama Tokyo Metro Yurakucho Line Wakoshi (Saitama) to Shin-Kiba (Tokyo) Kotake-Mukaihara, Ikebukoro, Yurakucho, Ginza-itchome. Fukutoshin Line Wakoshi (Saitama) to Shibuya (Tokyo). Ikebukoro, Shinjuku-sanchome, Meiji-jingumae.

Best Neighborhoods in Saitama

Photo: PIXTA/ momo Kawagoe is an easy day trip destination in Saitama Prefecture.

If you’re considering living and working in Saitama, some of the best neighborhoods to explore include:

In the northeastern part of Saitama, Omiya boasts a central transportation hub with access to various train lines, including the Shinkansen, providing convenience and connectivity to other parts of Japan. The city offers a wealth of culture, nature and historical sites, making it an attractive residential area.

Known for its historical charm with preserved buildings from the Edo and Meiji periods, Kawagoe provides a unique living experience for English teachers interested in Japan’s rich history. The presence of parks and historical landmarks adds to the appeal of this neighborhood.

With access to the Fukutoshin and Yurakucho subway lines, Wakoshi offers an excellent living environment with easy transportation connections. The neighborhood provides convenience and amenities such as supermarkets and stores for daily necessities, catering to the needs of foreigners residing in Saitama.

Living in Saitama

Photo: PIXTA/ papa88 Omiya Park is a great weekend spot to relax in.

There are ample reasons to call Saitama your home. This vibrant city offers a diverse and enriching living experience catering to various lifestyle preferences. Here are some compelling reasons why Saitama stands out as an ideal destination for English teachers.

Urban Sophistication and Serene Countryside

Enjoy the best of both worlds: urban sophistication meets peaceful natural surroundings. Stroll through dynamic city streets or seek tranquility in the countryside—residents are spoiled for choice.

Cultural Richness

Immerse yourself in Saitama’s cultural richness by experiencing traditional festivals like Chichibu Yomatsuri, one of Japan’s top three float festivals or the Kumagaya Fan Festival. Explore the historical streets of Koedo Kawagoe and revel in the city’s vibrant atmosphere.

Accessible Nature

If you’re looking for green spaces, Saitama has many picturesque parks, mountains, and hiking trails. Nature enthusiasts and outdoor activity lovers can explore and appreciate the diverse natural landscapes of Saitama, which provide a refreshing escape from urban life.

Attractions Places Parks Omiya Park, Shinrin Park Mountains Mount Hodo, Mount Buko, Mount Minoyama Hiking Trails Mount Kumotori to Mitsumine shrine, Mount Hodo to Nagatoro Rivers Arakawa river, Sabo dam

In summary, Saitama is a compelling choice for English teachers seeking an affordable yet convenient living environment in Japan. With its affordable housing options, commuting options and rich cultural heritage, Saitama presents an attractive opportunity for foreign expats seeking a fulfilling and enriching experience in Japan.

Are you currently living in Saitama as an English teacher? Share your experience with us!