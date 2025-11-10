Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

By Matthew Coslett Nov 10, 2025 6 min read

If you’ve ever tried navigating Tokyo’s rush-hour crowds with a roller suitcase, you’ve likely experienced the stares or passive aggressiveness. Japan’s patience with tourists is often tested by those who block the ticket gates or occupy what little space is available on the subway with oversized bags, among other things. However, there are luggage storage options available in Japan, so why not utilize them?

Whether you’re carrying a single backpack or a full set of suitcases, there are plenty of options to stash your stuff safely and focus on making the most of your trip to Japan.

Short-term Options

Coin lockers are practically at every station.

Sometimes you just want somewhere to visit for a couple of hours before you ride the Shinkansen (using these tips to save money, of course). For those moments, the short-term options are the best choice.

Coin Lockers: The Classic Option

You’ll find coin lockers at almost every major train station in Japan. Even small local stations have coin lockers nearby; look for signs labeled コインロッカー (koin rokka, meaning “coin lockers”). They’re also tucked into airports, shopping malls, and near popular sightseeing spots.

Lockers come in three basic sizes: small (for backpacks and shopping bags), medium (for overnight-sized luggage), and large (for full suitcases). Prices vary depending on location and size, but expect to pay anywhere from ¥300 to ¥900 per day, depending on size.

Traditionally, these lockers only accepted coins, hence the name, but Japan has modernized. Many lockers now accept IC cards, such as Suica or Pasmo, which allow you to tap to open, close, and pay without losing your loose change on the floor. A few even let you pay by smartphone using apps like Spacer.

That said, there are still the occasional old-school models that only accept ¥100 coins, so keep a few in your wallet just in case. And remember: if your luggage is too big for even the largest locker (which happens more often than you’d think in rural areas), you still have other options nearby, like luggage storage offices.

Luggage Storage Offices

If your suitcase could double as a small car, or if every locker in sight is full—good luck finding one in Shibuya or Kyoto during peak season!—luggage storage offices offer a useful alternative.

These counters are usually located beside or beneath the main train station in popular areas. Try searching or looking for:

荷物預かり所 (nimotsu azukari-sho, “baggage storage”)

手荷物一時預かり (te-nimotsu ichiji azukari, “temporary luggage storage”)

These are staffed areas where your luggage is tagged and stored, allowing you to retrieve it when you exit the area by train. You can usually leave bags for the day or even overnight, depending on the location.

Of course, the added costs of staff and convenience mean that prices are slightly higher than lockers, but the peace of mind may be worth it if you’re carrying valuable items or delicate souvenirs. Expect to pay between ¥500 and ¥1,000.

Luggage Forwarding Services

If you’ve ever wished your suitcase could magic itself to your next hotel and be waiting for you, Japan’s luggage forwarding services, or takkyubin, are about as close as it gets.

Companies like Yamato Transport (Kuroneko) and Sagawa Express can send your luggage from airports or hotels to your next destination, usually overnight. You fill out a short form, pay a fee (around ¥2,000-¥3,000 depending on size and distance), and hand it off. The next day, your bag is waiting for you at your destination.

Yamato Transport has even created a helpful guide to the sizes of luggage they accept (which also came in handy when I recently moved). For example, if you are traveling from Tokyo to Osaka, a typical hand luggage-sized suitcase costs around ¥2,000, whereas monster suitcases cost around ¥4,000 or ¥5,000, depending on their size.

This is a lifesaver if you’re hopping between cities and want to explore without dragging a suitcase onto cramped local trains.

Although this service is intended for short-term forwarding rather than long-term storage, there are options to have the delivery company hold the item in their warehouse for up to a week before delivery.

Ecbo Cloak: A Modern Twist on Storage

Ecbo Cloak is a modern solution that pays ordinary businesses to act as mini storage hubs, which include cafes, shops and hotels across Japan. Simply visit the Ecbo Cloak website, choose a nearby location and drop off your bags.

It’s convenient in places where coin lockers are scarce or full, like near shrines, beaches or small local stations. Prices are comparable to those of coin lockers, but the advantage is human interaction; your bag is looked after by staff rather than being locked in a metal box.

Longer-Term Options

Here are some long-term options for luggage storage in Japan.

Hotel Concierge Services

Most hotels in Japan offer free short-term luggage storage for guests before check-in and after check-out. If you’re arriving early in the morning or catching a late train after check-out, just ask the front desk—they’ll store your bags securely so you can explore unburdened.

Some hotels, particularly larger chains, will even hold your luggage for several days. Policies vary, though, so it’s best to ask in advance, as smaller hotels or ryokan may refuse or charge a small fee.

If you plan to return to the same hotel later in your trip, many hotels will happily keep your suitcase until you come back, a convenient option for travelers doing a side trip to another city.

Airport Storage Services

Japan’s major airports, Narita, Haneda, Kansai and Chubu Centrair, offer excellent luggage storage facilities for travelers. These services are ideal for longer stays, ranging from a single day to several weeks.

At the counters, attendants will tag and securely store your bags. Fees depend on both size and duration, but expect to pay around ¥500–¥1,000 per day for an average suitcase. Long-term discounts are also sometimes available.

This can be particularly useful if you’re planning a side trip before flying out. For example, if you land at Narita but want to explore the Izu Peninsula or Hokkaido before heading home, you can leave your heavy luggage at the airport and travel light.

Traveling Light

Japan rewards those who travel light. Trains, buses and narrow station stairways can be a nightmare with large suitcases, so packing efficiently saves time, space, and a few dirty looks during rush hour. Luckily, Japan makes it easy to move around without having to lug everything yourself.

Packing light also fits Japan’s travel style. Many budget hotels, capsule inns and ryokan provide toiletries, hairdryers and even pajamas, so you can skip bulky items. Convenience stores stock everything from socks to toothpaste, and coin laundries are common for quick washes mid-trip.

By keeping your load minimal, you’ll move more freely, blend in with the local pace and enjoy the country the way it’s meant to be explored—hands-free.



Which of these do you use? Any other tips we missed? Let us know in the comments.