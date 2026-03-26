Magic: The Gathering in Japan: Where to Play and How to Get Started

Find out where to play Magic: The Gathering in Japan, how to join games and Japanese phrases to get started.

By williamclark Mar 27, 2026 5 min read

You’re in a crowded room lined with long tables, most of them packed with players hunched over play mats in near silence. Then someone drops a card. A quick exchange. A nod. Game over. This is a typical night playing Magic: The Gathering in Japan.

I got into Magic in Japan when a friend handed me a free deck and said, “Just try it.” Within a few weeks, I was hooked. What started as a couple of casual games turned into regular meetups, deck building and eventually stepping into local card shops.

That’s when I realized Magic in Japan isn’t just a niche hobby. It’s a full-on community—and one that’s surprisingly easy to join once you know where to look.

What Magic Looks Like in Japan

Gotta’ know the cards.

Magic has been part of Japan’s gaming culture since the mid-1990s, and it’s quietly grown into a well-established scene with strong communities in cities like Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya.

In Tokyo alone, you’ll find multiple dedicated Magic stores, packed with players most nights of the week. Areas like Akihabara and Takadanobaba are especially dense, with entire buildings like Radio Kaikan housing several card shops on different floors.

One thing you’ll notice quickly is how structured everything feels. Many stores run events daily—Standard, Modern, Draft and more—often starting from the afternoon and running into the evening. There’s rarely a need to “find a group” in advance. You can just show up, sign up and play.

The scene also leans more competitive than what you might be used to in the West. While Commander dominates casual play in North America and Europe, Japanese players tend to favor one-on-one formats like Standard and Modern. That means tighter decks, faster games and a slightly steeper learning curve for beginners. You’re probably better off asking other foreigners if you’re looking for commander games.

And while it can seem quiet at first, the barrier to entry is lower than it looks. Once the game starts, language matters a lot less. Players rely on shared rules, familiar cards and just enough communication to get through each turn.

Where to Play Magic: The Gathering in Japan

Magic: The Gathering is played in card shops across Japan, especially in larger cities. Most shops that sell MTG products also run regular events or provide space for casual play. Chains like Hareruya, Yellow Submarine and Hobby Station operate in cities across Japan, including Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka. The Japan Hobbyist also has a list.

Most cities will have at least one shop (or even a bar) running MTG games or events. If a store sells Magic cards, there’s a good chance it also hosts weekly play. Entry fees are generally low (around ¥500) or even free.

Japan’s most well-known Magic-focused store. The Takadanobaba location is one of the largest MTG venues in the country, with daily events across multiple formats and a large inventory of singles. Part of a nationwide chain with locations in major cities.

A specialist Magic store with a large play area and regular events, especially on weekends. Known for being more accessible to non-Japanese speakers, with English-friendly events and staff.

A nationwide chain with multiple Tokyo locations, including Akihabara, Shinjuku and Ikebukuro. Carries a wide range of MTG singles and sealed products, alongside other trading card games, and hosts regular tournaments.

A multi-location card shop chain commonly found in areas like Akihabara and Shinjuku. Stocks MTG singles and sealed products and runs in-store events alongside other trading card games.

A popular chain with stores in major shopping areas. Offers a mix of Magic products and tournaments, often alongside games like Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokémon.

A long-running card shop known for its selection of singles and regular MTG events, particularly in Ikebukuro.

A smaller shop near Takadanobaba with a more casual setup. Popular for relaxed play and local meetups, especially among regular players.

Finding Foreigner-Friendly Games

If you’re looking for English-speaking games or more casual formats like Commander, it can take a little more effort than just walking into a store.

Some shops—especially Tokyo MTG—regularly host English-friendly events or attract more international players. These are often the easiest places to start.

Outside of that, many players find games through:

Discord servers or Facebook groups for MTG in Japan

Regular weekly meetups organized by expat players

Casual tables at shops like Nukenin

Commander in particular is often played among regular groups, so you may need to go a few times, talk to people or ask staff if there are any casual groups meeting that day.

Once you find a group, it tends to stick—players often meet at the same time and place each week.

Essential Japanese Words and Phrases for MTG

You don’t need much Japanese to play Magic in Japan, but knowing a few key terms makes things smoother and shows basic etiquette.

Basic Gameplay Terms

Most terms are just katakana versions of English:

ターン (taan) — Turn

ドロー (doroo) — Draw

攻撃 (こうげき / kougeki) — Attack

ブロック (burokku) — Block

タップ (tappu) — Tap

アンタップ (antappu) — Untap

マナ (mana) — Mana

クリーチャー (kuriichaa) — Creature

呪文 (じゅもん / jumon) — Spell

Useful Phrases at the Table

Japanese Romaji English ターンどうぞ taan douzo Your turn 攻撃します kougeki shimasu I attack 大丈夫ですか？ daijoubu desu ka? Is that okay? いいです ii desu That’s fine / no response ちょっと待ってください chotto matte kudasai One moment すみません、席あいてますか？ sumimasen, seki aitemasu ka? Excuse me, is this seat free? よろしくお願いします yoroshiku onegaishimasu Let’s have a good game

What You’ll Actually Hear Mid-Game

Japanese Romaji What It Means (Naturally) どうぞ douzo Go ahead / your move はい hai Okay / got it OKです OK desu That’s fine ダメです dame desu Not allowed / doesn’t work 無理です muri desu Can’t do that 対応ありますか？ taiou arimasu ka? Any response? スタックで sutakku de In response (on the stack) 効果で kouka de Because of the effect ドローします doroo shimasu I draw エンドです endo desu End of turn

Magic can look intimidating from the outside, but in Japan, it’s surprisingly easy to jump in. Walk into a shop, sign up for a game and see what happens.

You might lose your first few matches—and that’s part of it. Stick around, learn the flow and before long, you’ll start recognizing faces and finding your place in the community.

Do you play Magic: The Gathering in Japan? What’s the best shop? Where do you find other players? Let us know in the comments below.