Meet Mikasan: A Half Japanese–Filipino Creator Sharing Life in Japan

We talk with Mikasan about life in Japan, finding his niche online and staying authentic as his audience grows.

By Aaron Baggett Dec 29, 2025 4 min read

Growing up between Japan and the Philippines taught Mickael Shimizu (known online as Mikasan) early on that the same place can look very different depending on where you’re standing.

His content focuses on familiar moments that almost anyone living in Japan (or dreaming about it) can relate to: work, food, travel and cultural differences. Rather than trying to “explain Japan,” he shares what it actually feels like to navigate it.

In our latest GaijinPot interview with content creators in Japan, we spoke with Mikasan about his background, how he found his niche as a mixed creator in Japan and why staying natural matters more than performing for the camera.

Growing Up Between Japan and the Philippines

Mikasan’s story is rooted in movement between cultures. After growing up in Osaka in a household shaped by Filipino traditions, he went back to the Philippines for the last years of high school and stayed through university. He also returned again last year, keeping those ties active rather than treating them like a past chapter.

“In the Philippines, people are really warm and friendly,” Mikasan told us. “In Japan, things are more reserved.”

The adjustment took time, but it also changed him. “When I moved to the Philippines, that’s when I actually became more of an extrovert,” he said. Coming back to Japan with that social muscle gave him a different perspective on everyday life here, and it’s one reason his content feels more like a conversation than a guidebook.

Finding His Voice as a Creator in Japan

Getting the shot.

At first, Mikasan wasn’t trying to build a brand. He was studying pre-med and says he never expected content creation to become his main lane. In the beginning, he spent time doing what was useful, not what was trendy.

“When everyone was dancing on TikTok, I started teaching Japanese to Filipinos,” he said. Then it snowballed. The demand for Japan-related content in the Philippines was bigger than he expected, and people responded to the most straightforward version of his story. “It’s me being a Filipino in Japan,” he explained.

As his audience grew, so did his awareness of what made his perspective different. “Many things that seem normal for Japanese people can actually be fascinating for Filipinos,” Mikasan said. That idea shapes what he chooses to share, especially the everyday details that don’t stand out to locals but land with viewers overseas.

He’s also learned how to keep creating without burning out. Bigger projects get planned out and storyboarded, but casual vlogs stay loose. “Spending too much time planning everything can be draining,” he said. It took him about two years to start earning money consistently, which taught him to focus on momentum and consistency rather than chasing quick results.

That same mindset carries over into how he presents himself on camera. He avoids putting on a persona and sticks to what feels real. “I try not to pretend to be someone I’m not. I stick to what feels authentic and natural,” he told us. “When you’re being yourself, content creation is easier because you’re basically sharing your everyday life.”

What He’d Tell Someone Just Starting Out

Mikasan’s advice to new creators starts with motivation and patience. “Do it for the passion and for the hobby,” he said. “Money will follow.” He’s quick to add that it doesn’t happen overnight. It took him about two years before he started earning consistently, and he credits much of that to his work ethic and discipline.

“Whatever you were before you were making content—I think that’s how you will be when you are making content. If you are not disciplined…that’s also going to be you when creating content.”

He also says standing out usually isn’t about forcing a gimmick. The niche wasn’t something he invented on day one. It came from paying attention to what people responded to, then doubling down on what felt natural. “Sometimes we try so hard to look for what makes us special,” he said, “but we forget that we’re already unique.”

Watch the Full Interview with Mikasan

From his upbringing between Japan and the Philippines to the moment his content started taking off, our full interview with Mikasan goes deeper into the experiences that shaped his perspective, his work ethic and the less glamorous side of being visible online, including strange messages and unwanted attention, and how that’s influenced the way he shows up on camera.

Watch it now on the official GaijinPot YouTube channel to hear Mikasan’s story in his own words.

Follow Mikasan:

For business inquiries, collabs, consultations or hiring foreign talent in Japan—contact Miksan directly at Mickaelshimizu98@gmail.com.