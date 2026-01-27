Meet The Paper Pat: Balancing Teaching and Content Creation in Japan

GaijinPot interviews The Paper Pat on balancing English teaching and content creation in Japan, and turning everyday moments into comedy.

By Aaron Baggett Jan 28, 2026 4 min read

If you spend enough time scrolling Japan-related content online, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Patrick Smith (AKA the.paper.pat) playing multiple characters at once—like that one student who always seems to spot you outside of school, the kind obaasan (grandma) smiling to herself or the bewildered older man staring into your soul. Then there’s Patrick himself, just trying to navigate it all.

Patrick is a teacher from the U.S. who’s lived in Japan for about 12 years, and his skits draw directly from the small, very real moments of living here.

In our latest Behind The Feed interview, we spoke with Patrick about how teaching shapes what he makes, where he draws the line on privacy (especially with students watching) and why he’s never been interested in going full “influencer mode.”

Teaching, Content and Where to Draw the Line

Patrick’s content might be built around classroom moments, but he’s careful about what he shares. “I generally don’t share detailed information about my workplace or students,” he said. Even when a skit is inspired by something real, he avoids anything that could identify a specific kid or situation.

That’s partly because teaching changes your relationship with visibility. His students often see his content—and sometimes their parents do too—so privacy isn’t just about him. “I always change their names if I feature them in a skit,” he explained. “A surprising number of students I’ve taught in the past actually follow me now!”

There are a couple of other lines he doesn’t cross, either. “I also don’t share anything about my love life,” he told us. “That’s for me and me only.” The point isn’t to be mysterious; it’s just to keep his online life from swallowing the real one.

Meaning in Small Moments

A lot of Patrick’s skits start with something small but relatable—an awkward exchange, a little classroom moment or a slice of daily life in Japan that’s funny because it’s relatable.

“The majority of my content is inspired by real classroom incidents,” he said. Of course, real life doesn’t always cooperate with filming. “Sometimes I’ll film things multiple times because I don’t like the angle or how I delivered a line,” he explained.

Patrick also tries to keep his content grounded in the kind of Japan most people actually live in, not the extreme version that goes viral. One detail he loves rarely shows up online, but it matters. “I love how safe Japan is,” he said, pointing to how normal it is for young kids to walk to and from school alone.

“I’ve run into really young students before or after school and it’s totally normal here. It still catches me off guard a bit, but I love that about Japan!”

For anyone hoping to make content in Japan, that’s kind of the point. You don’t always need a big “viral” moment—sometimes the best material is your normal day, as long as you notice it.

Why It’s Worth Making

If there’s one thing Patrick doesn’t want people getting wrong, it’s why he makes content at all.

“I always hope that people don’t think I make content for the ‘fame’ or money,” he said. “I don’t really get much of either to be honest haha.” For him, it’s easier than that. “I make my content because I genuinely enjoy making it and I like that people are inspired and encouraged by it.”

That’s also when it stopped feeling like he was just posting into the void. When his videos started getting more views and people began following him, the messages changed, too.

“When I would receive DMs from followers telling me that my content brightened their day and made them smile or that I inspired them to move abroad or apply for an teaching job, I realized I was actually influencing people,” he said.

Even then, he’s not aiming for some big, dramatic outcome every time. “Even if it just makes them laugh for a bit,” he added, “then I think it’s worth the time and effort to create it.”

Watch Our Full Interview with Patrick

In our full interview, Patrick talks more about balancing teaching with content creation, how he thinks about his responsibilities when students are watching, and the choices he makes about what to share—and what to keep private.

Watch the full interview on the official GaijinPot YouTube channel to hear his story in his own words.

