Minakami Through Three Seasons: A Traveler’s Guide

Planning a weekend getaway from central Tokyo? Here's why Minakami should be at the top of your list, no matter the season.

By Abhijit Sen Oct 9, 2025 7 min read

Every traveler has a special place that stays fresh in their heart, and for me, that place is Minakami. When I first left home for this secluded and quaint mountain town of Gunma, I didn’t know it would bewitch me. I found myself returning three times in a single year, each visit inspired by the beauty of a different season. It is a breath of wilderness, only ninety minutes from Tokyo’s skyline.

Minakami is more than a destination; it’s an ever-changing journey through the seasons, as seen through my traveler’s lens.

Spring in Minakami

Last year, I needed a break from Tokyo’s hustle, so I headed to Minakami for the first weekend of May. To keep my trip budget-friendly, I opted for the JR Tokyo Wide Pass. For ¥15,000, it offers three days of unlimited travel on JR East trains, including the shinkansen (bullet train) and local lines in Gunma and beyond. Since a round-trip ticket from Tokyo to Minakami can cost around that much, the pass is perfect for planning multiple trips. For me, it not only covers the Minakami trip but also gives me the freedom to explore nearby areas without worrying about additional fares. But the best part was riding the shinkansen to Takasaki, then stepping back in time aboard Gunma’s nostalgic SL Gunma Minakami.

River Rafting on the Tone River

Join a white-water rafting course Photo: PIXTA/ kazukiatuko

As soon as I arrived in Minakami, I felt the temperature drop compared to Tokyo. The air was fresh and carried the scent of melting snow and blooming flowers. Initially, I joined a 12km half-day white-water rafting course on the Tone River. Most companies typically offer this course from April to October. The river was roaring with energy thanks to the melting snow from the peaks of Tanigawadaka. At first, I was hesitant – jumping into the waves in the cold water didn’t seem like the most welcoming spring activity – but the sheer thrill of diving into the swift current under a canopy of cherry blossoms was something beyond description.

Regional Dish: Okkirikomi

Simple yet satisfying

After my rafting adventure, I found my stomach rumbling. My light breakfast on the shinkansen felt like a distant memory by the time. I arrived at Shokudo and Teishoku restaurant, near the station. This time, I had the opportunity to try okkirikomi (a traditional dish made with hand-cut udon noodles). Upon the first bite, the rich flavors of local vegetables, mixed with a soy-based broth, overwhelmed me. A heartwarming reminder of the region’s simple yet satisfying culinary heritage. Later, I warmed up at one of the many onsen dotting along the river.

Shokudo and Teishoku restaurant

Hours : 11 A.M. – 5 P.M. (Until 3 P.M. on weekends), closed on Tuesdays

: 11 A.M. – 5 P.M. (Until 3 P.M. on weekends), closed on Tuesdays Address: 1-26 Kanosawa, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map)

Daffodil Festival

A carpet of daffodils

On the second day, I took things slower. The first destination of the day was Norn Minakami, a ski resort. From late April to mid-May, thousands of bright yellow and white flowers bloom across the slopes facing the sun. The daffodil festival is the main attraction that brought me to this town for the first time. In the distance, the mountains were still capped with snow, like a scene from a painting.

Norn Minakami

Hours: Depending on the season, 7:30 or 8 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. or 10 P.M.

Depending on the season, 7:30 or 8 A.M. – 4:30 P.M. or 10 P.M. Address: 479-139 Terama, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map)

479-139 Terama, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map) Website: https://www.norn.co.jp/ (Japanese)

Minakami Onsen

Relax after a full day of exploring

In the afternoon, I strolled through Minakami Onsen, where quaint ryokans and souvenir shops lined the streets and even spent some time soaking my tired feet in hot mineral water at the foot bath at Yubara Onsen Park. Later, I stopped at Drip and Drops Coffee, where a cup of coffee perfectly captured the essence of my day, making me relive each beautiful moment.

Yubara Onsen Park

Address: 719 Yubara, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map)

719 Yubara, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map) Website: https://www.gunlabo.net/shop/shop.shtml?s=3936 (Japanese)

Autumn in Minakami

When I returned to Minakami at the end of October, it looked completely different from the lively, flower-filled spring. The air was crisp and vibrant autumn leaves surrounded me: bright red Japanese maples, golden Siebold’s beech, dark green Japanese chestnut and rich copper butterfly maple.

Mount Tanigawa Dake

Head to Mount Tanigawa Dake for a day out in nature

I decided to hike Mount Tanigawa Dake, a stunning mountain with many trails. Taking the ropeway from Doaiguchi station was a breeze—it whisked me up to Tenjindaira in just ten minutes. Then a chairlift took me to Tenjin Toge Pass, the starting point for my hike. The trek took around four hours, starting off easy but quickly becoming rocky and challenging. I reminded myself to take my time and enjoy the scenery along the way.

At the top of Tenjintoge, I found a small Tenmangu Shrine in the rocks. I stopped to take in the view of the colorful peaks stretching far away. After the hike, I treated myself to lunch at View Terrace Tenjin, soaking in the beautiful surroundings.

Mount Tanigawa Dake

Address: Yubikiyama National Forest, Yunikiso, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma

Hoshi Onsen Chojukan

Soak in mineral-rich waters

The next day, I chose to unwind at Hoshi Onsen Chojukan. This historic ryokan has a super cozy vibe and has kept its charm over the years. The autumn scenery and the sound of nearby streams were so calming. I heard that famous artists like Hasui Kawase stayed there for inspiration! I enjoyed spending time near the traditional sunken stoves (irori), sipping tea and exchanging stories with Kimura San, a local from the area. His fascinating tales made time fly and before we knew it, hours had passed. But the best part? Soaking in the mineral-rich public bath surrounded by colorful autumn leaves—a perfect way to relax and recharge.

Hoshi Onsen Chojukan

Address: 650 Nagai, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map)

650 Nagai, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map) Website: http://hoshi-onsen.com/english/

Winter in Minakami

When winter arrives in Minakami, the entire landscape transforms into a snowy wonderland.

Fujiwara Snow & Spa Resort

Spend the whole day on the slopes

I kicked off my adventure at Fujiwara Snow & Spa Resort, a charming little ski area perfect for beginners like me. The cozy slopes filled me with confidence, allowing me to enjoy skiing without fear. Families with children surrounded me, laughter echoing as they sledded and skied. After several hours of fun in the snow, I warmed up with delicious hot cocoa in a cafe, watching delicate snowflakes dance outside the windows.

Fujiwara Snow & Spa Resort

Hours: 8:30 A.M. – 4:45 P.M.

8:30 A.M. – 4:45 P.M. Address: 4957-1 Fujiwara, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map)

4957-1 Fujiwara, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map) Website: https://fujiwaraski.com/

Tanjindaira Viewpoint

The next day, I stood in awe at the Tanjindaira viewpoint. The Tanigawadake mountain range, now cloaked in pristine white, looked stunningly different from when I hiked it in bright autumn colors. It felt like meeting an old friend in a new season.

Mt.T by Hoshino Resorts

Hours: 8 A.M. – 5 P.M.

8 A.M. – 5 P.M. Address: Yubukiyama National Forest, Yubiso, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map)

Yubukiyama National Forest, Yubiso, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map) Website: https://tanigawadake-joch.com/mt-t/

Takaragawa Onsen Osenkaku

Check out the open-air riverside bathing area

From there, I headed to one of Minakami’s most famous hot spring spots – Takaragawa Onsen Osenkaku. The open-air riverside bathing area is surrounded by forest. Now in winter, the contrast is extraordinary: steaming water, icy riverbanks, and snow-covered branches. As I plunged into the mineral-rich water, I could hear the river flowing beside me and the snowflakes melting as they touched the warm surface. It was the perfect way to end a winter trip to Minakami: a bit of adventure, a bit of tranquility and a completely unforgettable one.

Takaragawa Onsen Osenkaku

Hours: 10 A.M. – 6 P.M.

10 A.M. – 6 P.M. Address: 1899 Fujiwara, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map)

1899 Fujiwara, Minakami, Tone District, Gunma (Map) Website: https://www.takaragawa.com/english.html

Have you been to Minakami? Share your recommendations in the comments!