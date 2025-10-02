Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa: My Favorite Event of the Year

Now on its last weekend, here's why you should spend an evening at Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa.

By Heidi Sarol Oct 3, 2025 4 min read

You know it’s the start of autumn in Japan when a plethora of tsukimi (moon viewing) themed menus start popping up. Originating in the Heian Period, tsukimi began as a tradition to express gratitude for a bountiful harvest. In the past, celebrating tsukimi meant spending a moon-lit evening with music, poetry and rice offerings. Today, tsukimi is celebrated a bit differently, but the spirit remains the same. Running until October 5, here’s why you should head to Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa.

Having gone to Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa since it began four years ago, I can honestly say that it’s one of my most anticipated events of the year. Not only is it held in one of the coolest neighborhoods in Tokyo, but it also marks the beginning of cooler days ahead. Did I mention it’s also (mostly) free to attend?

What is Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa?

Explore Shimokitazawa after dark

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa is an outdoor art event centered around, quite literally, the moon. The art festival features works by foreign and local artists alongside live performances and pop-ups featuring moon-themed products.

Just a few stops from Shibuya, this event spans all over Shimokitazawa. A popular neighborhood for thrifting, cafes and live houses, Shimokitazawa offers a local atmosphere combined with the best of Japanese street culture. Get to know the area by taking an evening stroll to see all the different installations.

In addition to art exhibits, check out the many collaborative menus and workshops in the area. To make the most of your experience, buy special tickets to get exclusive event goods, discounts, stickers and audio guides.

Event Highlights

Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram

Similar to previous years, UK artist Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon takes center stage at the Shimokita Senrogai Complex. This touring artwork showcases highly detailed NASA imagery of the moon’s surface. Take the East exit out of Shimokitazawa station and it’s the first thing you’ll see. Hovering above a bustling market of food stalls and booths, it’s just one of the many installations that make up the festival.

Sample craft beer featuring 11 breweries

As you walk towards the Museum of the Moon, you’ll pass through a long corridor of craft beer stalls from all over Japan. Try event-exclusive beers and pair them with savory bites from one of the many food trucks in the area.

Try event-exclusive menu items Photo: Heidi Sarol

If you prefer a sweet treat, there’s a long list of cafes around Shimokitazawa that offer special menu items just for the occasion. From Bunny Cookies to Moon Pumpkin Pudding, part of the fun is finding the cafes as you explore the town.

Schrodinger’s Cats by Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian

Don’t head home without seeing Schrodinger’s Cats by Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian. Taking inspiration from the famous thought experiment in quantum mechanics, it invites visitors to rethink a cat’s state of being as it overlaps with different possibilities. The installation’s mesmerizing blue glow can be seen from the station’s Southwest exit.

For works by Japanese artists, there’s Uranometria by Takauyuki Mori. The Okayama-based visual artist uses a mix of light and sculpture to reimagine the constellations as we know them. See a stunning display of constellation motifs mapped out using fluorescent threads on the rooftop of neighboring Higashi-Kitazawa Station.

Nekomachi: Cat Town

Only available on weekends, Nekomachi: Cat Town is a 45-minute immersive theater experience. Taking place all over Shimokitazawa, listen to an engaging audio guide that takes you through the story based on the poetry of Sakutaro Hagiwara. In this story, a poet is spirited away to a town that resembles Shimokitazawa except that it’s haunted by cats.

Would I Come Back Next Year?

Catch up with friends at one of the chillest festivals in town

I’ve been going to Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa since it started and each year I always find a reason to go back. When it comes to attending big festivals in Japan, there’s always going to be shoulder-to-shoulder crowds, but I find the atmosphere at this event to be much more laid back.

Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa blends all my favorite things into one: art, sweet treats and cool weather for a perfect night out on the town. Whenever my friends from back home come to visit me around this time, I always make it a point to bring them, just because it’s unlike any other festival I’ve ever been to. It’s always been a hit and I look forward to attending many more to come.

How to Visit

If you like art or design, then you won’t want to miss out. If you plan on buying the special tickets for exclusive access to the other activities at the festival, check the timeslots and participant caps before going.

Date: Sept. 19 – Oct. 5, 2025

Sept. 19 – Oct. 5, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.

3 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fee: Tickets to paid attractions and special workshops start from ¥1,000

Tickets to paid attractions and special workshops start from ¥1,000 Address: 2-24-2 Kitazawa, Setagaya City, Tokyo (map)

2-24-2 Kitazawa, Setagaya City, Tokyo (map) Nearest station: Shimokitazawa Station

Shimokitazawa Station Website: https://moonartnightfes.com/

Have you gone to Moon Art Night Shimokitazawa? Which installation was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!