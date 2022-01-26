More Pay, Meaningful Work: Land a New Job in Japan

Start 2022 by kick-starting your career with these new positions in recruiting, finance, engineering, IT, baking, housekeeping and more!

By Doc Kane Jan 26, 2022 4 min read

The job market this year is undoubtedly tumultuous. Border restrictions continue to make finding talent a challenge for employers. Hence, the higher than average salaries, more chatter about recruiting and why teaching English is in high demand.

The 2022 hiring season in Japan is well underway, and if I were you, I’d get in on the action while the gettin’ is good. So this month, let’s uncover some entry-level positions off the radar where advancement and opportunity are just around the bend.

Swanky celebrity housekeeper

Keeping house is important work. It can also pay well if you land the right opportunity. Mannet Company is looking for a live-in housekeeper for a celebrity near Tokyo’s Setagaya-Daita station on the Odakyu line.

If cleaning is your bag, you’re punctual and an easy-to-get-along-with type of person who can maintain confidentiality; it sounds like a pretty sweet gig. Duties include general housekeeping, plus showing off your culinary skills for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The salary is ¥250,000 a month and you’ll only work on weekdays.

You’ll need conversational Japanese, solid cooking skills, be a non-smoker and require someone to act as a guarantor on your behalf.

New café staff, cooks and bakers

Speaking of cooking, Product of Time restaurant group has multiple openings this month across 25 locations. The pay is outstanding if I do say so myself.

If you have any hospitality experience under your wing or are eager to learn, this start-up café business would love to hear from you. Tokyoites will be especially interested in their new Gotanda location opening in March. Several positions are available, including service and cooking staff as well as bakers.

Product of Time has a diverse international staff (tattoos are even okay), and you’ll likely have colleagues from across the globe. Lots of benefits with this position, as well: training, paid holidays, meals, transportation, study tours and an annual trip, to name a few.

It’s a pretty cool gig, but you’ll need business-level Japanese and permission to work in Japan to apply.

International trade business manager

Love dates? As in the Medjool sweet variety? Hadiklaim Date Grower’s Cooperative is on the hunt for an all-around, experienced business manager to help further introduce their product to the Japanese market.

You’ll be responsible for establishing market penetration and strategizing the entire rollout. It’s a challenging role and an excellent opportunity to work in the international trade sector.

In addition to business-level Japanese and English, applicants should have stellar marketing, promotion, advertising and strategy skills. You’ll also need at least three years of experience in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector.

Pay is negotiable (as a sales and marketing guy myself, I suggest you aim high with this sort of responsibility) and you must currently reside in Japan.

Finance firm client support

Bouncing between skillsets is vital to wealth management, as is thriving in a one-on-one scenario with clients. If that sounds like you, Argentum Wealth Management in Tokyo wants you to consider joining their team.

You’ll be servicing existing clients, communicating with international investment institutions and handling routine administrative functions for their wealth management team. You’ll also be “managing the books,” so to speak, by helping with basic database administration.

Superb follow-through, good troubleshooting skills and English fluency are essential. Japanese language proficiency is an advantage but not required.

Executive search firm researcher

In Japan’s recruiting industry, when you work for a strong outfit, they love investing in your growth. Such is the case with this position with Slate Consulting.

In this full-time, entry-level position, you’ll familiarize yourself with how things work at the lower levels. Then, as you quickly advance through the ranks, you’ll earn more responsibility, benefits, pay, and—as Slate puts it—become “a leader in our industry.” Sounds like a good plan for a position very much in demand.

Responsibilities include:

Generating, sourcing and assessing candidates for openings

Database work

Creating company and market maps

Conducting interviews

It’s an awesome opportunity with a close-knit team of consultants placing talent throughout the life sciences, energy, IT, management consulting, finance and back-office sectors in Japan.

You’ll need at least two years of experience in some sort of sales and some basic Japanese language chops and business-level English skills.

Engineers… and lots of ’em

Suppose you’re in the market for an engineering position in Japan. In that case, there is a lot to choose from, especially if you have Japanese language skills and the right experience.

City Computer has open positions in Okayama, Tokyo, Kyoto and Nagano—for everything from software, electrical and mechanical engineering.

Prospective candidates will need a degree in engineering and possess at least one year of experience in the field. You’ll also need to reside in Japan and have passed the JLPT 3 (business Japanese). Visa sponsorship is also available.

Wow! There are some good opportunities out there if you dig deep enough and check the GaijinPot jobs page regularly.

If you’re upskilling, switching careers or looking for something better than what you have now, there is no better time than the present. Don’t wait till the good ones are gone. Hustle!