Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

Excerpt: Five beautiful spots in Yamanashi with views of Mount Fuji, where you can enjoy breathtaking vistas of Japan's most famous mountain while exploring the outdoors leisurely.

By Sheryl Dicman Apr 21, 2023 3 min read

Whenever you hear about Yamanashi, you usually picture Mount Fuji, the country’s tallest mountain, known worldwide as a symbol of Japan. But you’d don’t need to go on a hike—you can see majestic views of Mount Fuji from parks all over Yamanashi.

These beautiful parks are excellent spots to experience nature leisurely—including flowery fields, blue ponds and traditional views of Mount Fuji’s beauty. You’ll feel like you’re in a painting.

Here are five beautiful and charming parks in Yamanashi.

1. Oishi Park

Photo: iStock/ Blanscape Mt. Fuji at dusk in Oishi Park.

There may be different unique spots to view Mount Fuji, but you will fall in love with the view of the mountain, the lake and the field of lavender in Oishi Park. Here, flowers bloom every season. The lavender is vibrantly purple, while the roses are spectacularly white, pink and red.

From the path on the lake, there are lovely views of Fujisan. A cafe is available when you need to rest. You can sip coffee and take in the full splendor of the mountain.

Before leaving, check out the souvenir shop with gifts from key holders, tissue boxes and other things with Mount Fuji designs. There are also some sweets known in Yamanashi.

Address: Oishi, Fujikawaguchiko-machi, Minamitsuru-gun 401-0305 Yamanashi Prefecture - Map Hours: 24 hours Admission: Free Nearest station: Kawaguchiko station Nearest Bus Station: Shizen Seikatsukan.

2. Yagizaki Park

Photo: iStock/ Mr_gateway Yagizaki Park view from Kawaguchiko Lake.

Yagizaki Park is on the opposite side of the lake from Oishi Park. You’ll see colorful flowers, herbs and, on a clear day, Mount Fuji. A gorgeous field of lavender blooms in Summer and permeates the air with a flowery aroma. The park is also well-known for its various bird life.

There is a museum that gives a country vibe which is lovely for photos. The museum has collections of dolls made by Yuki Atae, a famous doll maker in Japan. There is also a cafe and unique souvenirs to see here.

In Spring, sakura (cherry blossom) trees bloom along the lake. Perfect for a romantic day out or a picnic with the family. An expansive blue sky and vibrant grass hill also make the perfect backdrop. Keeping to the flowery nature of the park, one highlight is the delicious lavender-flavored ice cream.

Address: Kodachi, Fujikawaguchiko-machi, Minamitsuru-gun 401-0302 Yamanashi Prefecture - Map Hours: 24 hours Admission: Free Nearest station: Kawaguchiko station Nearest bus station: Yagisaki-koen

3. Kawaguchiko Music Forest

Photo: iStock/ Yamaguchi Yoshiaki A traditional village theme with a traditional view.

A musical museum where you can watch performances of automatic instruments and other performances. Kawaguchiko Musical Forest is in Fujikawako-machi, near Oishi Park. It is a musical theme park designed like a European garden with welcoming, calming music from the entrance.

You’ll see collections of automatic musical instruments and charming antique music boxes. The park also has a classical concert every Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

The European atmosphere feels like you’re in a different country. There is also a restaurant and cafe where you can dine outside to enjoy the charming view. You can sit outside while looking at the fountain, the beautiful landscape of flowers and adorable European shops that look like houses. Across the lake, Mount Fuji looks stunning.

To have a full experience of the European-themed garden, the park allows you to rent European clothes, which are perfect for photos.

Address: 3077-20 Kawaguchi, Fujikawaguchiko, Minamitsuru District, Yamanashi 401-0304 - Map Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last entry at 4 p.m.) Admission: ¥1,800, ¥1,300, ¥1,000 Nearest station: Kawaguchiko station Nearest bus stop: Kawaguchiko-orugorunomori

4. Shiraito Nature Park

Photo: Wikicommons/ Sablier de Verrie Considered one of the best “100 Views of Mount Fuji.”

Here, you can see the full view of Mount Fuji. The view is complemented by rural tea fields. There are also roses in the park during the spring season. It is the perfect scene to stop, breathe fresh air and enjoy the best mountain in Japan. There is also a small playground for children and families.

Nearby is the famed Shiraito Falls, one of Japan’s most popular destinations. The locals say the falls are like hanging threads of silk, and if you’re lucky, you’ll catch a rainbow at the bottom of the waterfall.

Address: 436-1 Hara, Fujinomiya, Shizuoka 418-0105 - Map Hours: 24 hours Admission: Free Nearest station: Fujinomiya station Nearest bus stop: Shiraito Shizan Koen Iriguchi

5. Oshino Hakkai

Photo: iStock/ SeanPavonePhoto Oshino Hakkai’s Traditional thatch roof farmhouses.

Oshino Hakkai is a popular, small village between Lake Kawaguchiko and Lake Yamanakako. Here, enjoy sightseeing at eight ponds—some formed from the melted snow of Mount Fuji, which filters down the mountain through porous volcanic rock. This makes the ponds look crystal clear.

One pond, Naka-ike, although an artificial pond, is clear and blue. You can see carp and even the bottom of the pond. You can also try famous soba noodles in Oshino Hakkai made from the local spring water.