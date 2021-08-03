Mountain Day in Japan

How have the mountains blessed you?

By GaijinPot Blog Aug 3, 2021 1 min read

Japan’s next national holiday is Mountain Day on August 8 (and observed on the 9th). Although technically celebrated on August 11, the date was changed to correspond with the 2020 Summer Olympics. It’s a day to reflect on Japan’s numerous majestic mountains, peaks and ranges.

You can read more about Mountain Day and catch up on your Japanese on our study site, GaijinPot Study.

This is some hardcore Mountain Day celebration.

Love hiking and mountains? Check out some of our favorite articles and get to climbing:

Some more mountains that aren’t Mount Fuji;

What will you do for this year’s Mountain Day? Let us know in the comments!