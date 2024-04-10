Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

Moving to Japan? Here's a list of all our must read articles to help you get started.

Apr 10, 2024

April in Japan is a time for new beginnings and taking chances. If you’ve been considering moving to Japan, now is as good a time as any. Whether you come to study Japanese or start the next chapter of your career, the moving process doesn’t have to be complicated.

On April 17 from 10 A.M. (JST), GaijinPot and Mobal will host Move to Japan Like a Pro, a free webinar about what it’s really like moving to Japan. Using real-life accounts by existing Mobal customers and other foreign residents, tune in to learn the ins and outs of starting your journey in Japan. All you need to do to attend is register beforehand.

Before attending the webinar, you can read up on the different visa pathways and housing options we’ve compiled below.

Getting Settled in Japan

Here are the basics of what you need to know for visa applications and residence permits. What goes into a student visa application? How long does the process take?

Moving into Your First Apartment

As a foreigner, apartment hunting may have its challenges. As long as you’ve got a grasp on what you’re looking for, how much you’re willing to spend and a timeline, it makes all the difference.

Starting Your First English Teaching Job

Curious about what it’s like to teach English in Japan? Here are some things you should expect on your first day on the job, how to build professional connections and managing your classroom.

Enrolling in Japanese Language School

Studying Japanese in Japan gives you a completely immersive experience. Improve your fluency outside the classroom with supplementary textbooks, Japanese media and free Japanese study apps.

We hope this list of articles helps jumpstart your move to Japan. Sign up for the webinar happening on April 17 for even more of a deep dive on how to hit the ground running. See you there!