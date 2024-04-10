Moving to Japan in 2024: What You Need to Know

April in Japan is a time for new beginnings and taking chances. If you’ve been considering moving to Japan, now is as good a time as any. Whether you come to study Japanese or start the next chapter of your career, the moving process doesn’t have to be complicated.
Move to Japan Like a Pro Webinar
On April 17 from 10 A.M. (JST), GaijinPot and Mobal will host Move to Japan Like a Pro, a free webinar about what it’s really like moving to Japan. Using real-life accounts by existing Mobal customers and other foreign residents, tune in to learn the ins and outs of starting your journey in Japan. All you need to do to attend is register beforehand.
Before attending the webinar, you can read up on the different visa pathways and housing options we’ve compiled below.
Getting Settled in Japan
Here are the basics of what you need to know for visa applications and residence permits. What goes into a student visa application? How long does the process take?
- Applying for a Japanese visa
- Getting your residence card
- Opening a bank account in Japan
- Obtaining Japanese health insurance
- Setting up your Japanese phone number
Moving into Your First Apartment
As a foreigner, apartment hunting may have its challenges. As long as you’ve got a grasp on what you’re looking for, how much you’re willing to spend and a timeline, it makes all the difference.
- What do Japanese Apartment Layout Terms Mean?
- Apartment Hunting Do’s and Dont’s in Japan
- How to find good real estate agents in Japan
- Moving made easy: A checklist for moving to a new apartment in Japan
- How to deal with your Japanese Neighbors
Starting Your First English Teaching Job
Curious about what it’s like to teach English in Japan? Here are some things you should expect on your first day on the job, how to build professional connections and managing your classroom.
- Moving to Japan as an English teacher
- What to expect as an ALT in Japan
- Tips for new English teachers and ALTs in Japan
- English teaching resources
- Building rapport with Japanese co-teachers
Enrolling in Japanese Language School
Studying Japanese in Japan gives you a completely immersive experience. Improve your fluency outside the classroom with supplementary textbooks, Japanese media and free Japanese study apps.
- 6 Things to look for when choosing a Japanese language school
- Studying Japanese in Japan
- 5 Japanese textbooks for absolute beginners
- Free apps for learning Japanese
- Getting a student visa
We hope this list of articles helps jumpstart your move to Japan. Sign up for the webinar happening on April 17 for even more of a deep dive on how to hit the ground running. See you there!
