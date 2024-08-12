Musashi Japan: Reinventing Japanese Knives

In the market for your first Japanese knife? Read on to learn about why Musashi Japan is one of the best selling knife retailers in Tokyo.

The traditions behind Japanese knife-making go back thousands of years. What began as powerful katana (swords) yielded by the fiercest samurai (warriors) evolved into kitchen knives and everyday cookware as Japan opened up to Western trade in the 1850s. Despite the move from swords, craftsmen applied the same techniques, materials and knowledge to make the best knives. To own a Japanese knife is to have a tangible piece of history. Musashi Japan is the perfect place to look if you want to invest in your first Japanese knife. As a brand, it strives to keep traditional knife-making techniques alive while emphasizing sustainability and innovation. Visit Musashi Japan to find the best Japanese-made knife for cooking or collection, and read on to discover why.

Inspired by a Legendary Samurai

Photo: Musashi Japan Musashi Japan Minami-Kappabashi store display.

Musashi Japan was founded in 2020 and named after the legendary samurai Miyamoto Musashi. Said to have started his samurai journey at age 13, Miyamoto Musashi dedicated his life to honing one thing: his swordsmanship skills. Similarly, Musashi Japan aims to protect traditional Japanese culture by spreading awareness through its products.

Working closely with craftsmen from different prefectures across Japan, no knife is exactly alike. Each batch is made with the utmost care and upheld to the highest standards.

Made for visitors to Japan in mind, Musashi Japan has grown in popularity among the foreign community since its launch. The brand opened four branches in 2023. Since then, it has become one of the best-selling knife retailers in Tokyo’s Kappabashi and Asakusa districts.

Tradition Meets Sustainability

Photo: Musashi Japan Repurposed tansu shelves.

Musashi Japan’s Ocean Knife Project is an initiative that blends modern-day upcycling practices with traditional Japanese knife making. Inspired by the game The Ghost of Tsushima, this endeavor kills two birds with one stone.

The project gathers trash from the shores of Tsushima and repurposes it as knife handles. It took two years of working closely with the city of Tsushima to develop this new line of sustainable kitchen knives. Each handle features a one-of-a-kind blend of colors due to the kinds of materials that are molded together.

With the current market demand and the shortage of traditional Japanese bladesmiths, Musashi Japan is careful to balance production pace and quality, as each piece takes time. Ultimately, it all goes back to supporting these craftsmen through selling their wares and sharing traditional Japanese culture with the world.

A Foreigner-Friendly Shopping Experience

Photo: Musashi Japan Each staff member speaks at least two languages.

In a highly saturated market with inbound tourism at an all-time high, the brand differentiates itself through its products, engaging in-store experiences, multilingual customer support and exemplary aftercare.

In-store Experiences

Unlike other retailers that merely display their knives on the shelves, customers shopping at Musashi Japan are encouraged to try the knives they want. Under the guidance of knowledgeable staff members, customers can try different cutting techniques on freshly prepared daikon or Japanese radish.

Notably, on the second floor of the Kappabashi main store, customers are invited to sample the different sake-tasting courses. Beginners and seasoned sake connoisseurs alike can taste five distinct types of sake sourced from breweries all over Japan.

Each of the four branches incorporates a different take on traditional and modern Japanese minimalist elements or “wa-modern” aesthetics. The Minami-Kappabashi branch, in particular, is dotted with vibrant-colored bonsai plants, miniature rock gardens and several repurposed tansu (traditional chests) juxtaposed against a grey background. When interviewed, one of the staff members remarked that Japanese customers often feel a sense of nostalgia when they first see the tansu from the street. Previously, these traditional chests were used to store kimono.

Multilingual Support

Each of its four physical stores employs staff from all over the world. All employees know at least two languages: English, Chinese, Indonesian and French, among many others. Before joining, they undergo a rigorous training period culminating in a written test that equips them with all the knowledge they need to answer any questions regarding Japanese knives and what would work best for each customer.

Musashi Membership

Those just starting their Japanese knife collection should consider signing up for a Musashi Membership. Joining the free membership program lets you accumulate points, access discount codes and redeem rewards for more savings.

Signing up entitles each customer to 5,000 Musashi points and every verified product review. Liking or following the official Musashi social media accounts gives customers an automatic 3,000 Musashi points each.

Best of all, purchases through the website follow a one-is-to-one-point system. Every yen spent equates to one Musashi Point.

Aftercare Services

The Musashi Japan experience doesn’t end with purchasing the product. Musashi Japan’s aftercare services are efficient and reliable. The service center is open 24/7 and offers express deliveries, repairs and personalized consultations.

From general-purpose kitchen knives like santoku to specialized knives like deba (fish knife), visit a Musashi Japan branch in:

