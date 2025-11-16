My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

Discover Gala Yuzawa in autumn: gondolas, hot springs and colorful mountain views just 90 minutes from Tokyo.

By Abhijit Sen Nov 17, 2025 5 min read

There’s a special thrill in setting foot somewhere new. That quiet question of what awaits around the next bend. It’s fascinating to visit famous places that are hugely popular in one season but rarely mentioned in another. Uncovering such beauty reminds me that each season has its own charm. For example, Gala Yuzawa in Niigata Prefecture, is a world-class ski destination, but the autumn scenery is just as captivating.

Surprisingly, I have only seen a few tourists enjoy this experience. A serene escape brushed in gold and crimson, and it’s why autumn is my favorite season in Japan.

Arrival: The First Breath of Yuzawa

Gala Yuzawa Town in Autumn

The train from Tokyo to Echigo-Yuzawa station takes less than 90 minutes. As the Shinkansen glides through tunnels and valleys, it feels like a slow passage from city rush to countryside calm.

As I stepped onto the platform, a cool breeze touched my face, Niigata’s quiet way of saying “hello.” It was late October. This time of year feels great because summer is still fresh in our minds, but autumn is beginning to change the scenery. Autumn fully reaches this mountainous region in Niigata from mid-October to early November.

A short walk led me to the Yuzawa Kogen ropeway station, which in winter serves skiers and snowboarders. In autumn, the same slopes rest quietly under a soft carpet of leaves. Gondolas, typically used for snow activities, now provide a peaceful ride through vibrant forests and valleys.

The Slow Climb Into Gold and Crimson

Nothing gold can stay.

As the gondola rose, I saw the town below grow smaller, and the forest colors deepen. The ropeway transported me to Yuzawa Kogen Panorama Park, a stunning plateau renowned for its vibrant autumn foliage and expansive mountain vistas. The air grew cooler at the top, almost biting.

There is something sacred about standing at that height, surrounded by mountains, clouds brushing past your shoulders, and valleys shimmering in sunlight. From up there, you can see Mt. Naeba, the Uonuma Plain, and the charming Yuzawa town tucked between the folds of the earth.

At the summit station, I found a cozy wooden building, Alpina. Over a steaming bowl of Niigata rice soup and local mountain vegetables, I watched the mist drift through the trees. It was a comforting meal that warmed both the body and the spirit.

After lunch, I wandered into the Alpine Botanical Garden, “Alp no Sato,” which features Japan’s most extensive collection of alpine plants. Even in late autumn, it was lively with red kochia bushes (also called burning bushes), wild mountain flowers, and patches of forest still glowing with color. At the Iris Pond, the reflections of golden trees rippled like watercolor. A simple wooden bench, situated near the pond, faced the mountains. Sitting there, I understood why people call this place a living gallery.

Strolling Through Yuzawa Town

A footbath outside Yuzawa station.

Descending back to town by cable car felt like returning to another world, from the majesty of the mountains to the charm of a small town. Echigo-Yuzawa has the nostalgic warmth of old Japan. The streets are lined with onsen inns, quaint cafes, and tiny souvenir shops. Everywhere, steam rises gently from natural hot springs, wrapping the town in a dreamy haze.

Along the way, I discovered public foot baths, which are free for anyone who wants to soak their tired feet. As I dipped my toes into the warm mineral water, an elderly couple beside me smiled and said, “In Japan, ashiyu (foot bath) isn’t just for tired feet, it’s how we feel the season.”

Near the station, I stopped at a supermarket. I found rice cakes made from Niigata’s famous Koshihikari rice, wrapped around sweet bean paste. They were so soft they almost melted in my fingers, like a snowflake flavored with nostalgia. The bamboo aroma lingered long after, a perfect souvenir of the day.

Naeba and the Dragondola

The Naeba highlands.

The next morning, I traveled deeper into the highlands to Naeba, a short bus ride away. Naeba is famous for its ski resorts. In autumn, the area becomes a beautiful sight with golden forests. My destination was the Naeba Dragondola, Japan’s longest gondola. It stretches over 5.5 kilometers and takes about 23 minutes to ride. During this season, the ticket costs about ¥4,000.

They call it the Dragondola for a reason; the way it dips and rises through the mountains feels like riding on a dragon’s back. Due to differences in altitude, you can see different stages of autumn in one journey. For example, the lower station sits at 921 meters above sea level with yellowish-green tones, while the upper station at 1,346 meters glows in richer yellows and oranges.

Below, the Kiyotsu River sparkled emerald green, winding between fiery hillsides. Halfway through the ride, the Futai Dam view reveals a turquoise lake framed by vibrant trees, with the water color shifting based on the weather.

At the upper station, I stopped by a small cafe serving warm rice bowls made with local rice. Eating while gazing at the panorama of Mt. Naeba felt like tasting the season itself, earthy, honest, and beautiful.

The Tunnel of Light: Kiyotsu Gorge

Kiyotsu Gorge Tunnel

No visit to Yuzawa is complete without stepping into art and nature at Kiyotsu Gorge, one of Japan’s three celebrated gorges. The cliffs rise like a tall wall, shaped by time and water.

Walking through the Kiyotsu Gorge Tunnel feels like entering another world. Designed by architect Ma Yansong, the tunnel blends art, architecture, and nature. Each platform along the way reveals a different face of the gorge, from mirrored pools to light-filled corridors.

At the final point, the “Tunnel of Light,” the view opens to the river and cliffs, perfectly reflected in shallow water. It feels like standing inside a living painting, the autumn leaves glowing against basalt walls. Yuzawa, often called the town of snow, revealed another side of herself, quiet, radiant and full of soul.

What’s your most memorable autumn escape? Let us know if you’ve wandered Gala Yuzawa’s forests or ridden its scenic gondolas!