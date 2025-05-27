New Bike Laws in Japan Explained (Effective April 2026)

New bike laws in Japan take effect in 2026. Learn what cyclists and drivers need to know about fines, blue tickets and sidewalk rules.

May 28, 2025

From commuting to work and picking up groceries to cycling Japan’s scenic national routes, bikes are a popular and practical way to get around. Even if you don’t own one, Japan’s many bike-sharing apps make it easy to rent a ride near you. But as with any vehicle, bikes come with rules, and new bike laws in Japan are coming soon.

In 2024, there were over 67,000 bicycle-related traffic accidents, with over 80% of fatal cases involving a cyclist violating traffic laws. Smartphone use while riding is also a growing issue, with accident cases increasing by over 50% in recent years.

In response, Japan’s National Police Agency (NPA) has introduced stricter regulations to make cycling safer for everyone—riders, drivers, and pedestrians. If you cycle in Japan (or plan to), here’s what you need to know.

Red Tickets vs. Blue Tickets: What’s Changing?

In recent years, Japan has taken a stricter stance on dangerous cycling. Since late 2024, serious offenses like riding under the influence of alcohol or using a smartphone while cycling have carried steep red-ticket (赤切符, aka-kippu) penalties—including fines of up to ¥100,000 for phone use and, for drunk cycling, up to ¥1 million or five years in prison under the Road Traffic Act.

But starting April 2026, a new blue ticket system (青切符制度, ao-kippu seido) will go into effect for less severe violations. Already used for motorists and moped riders, blue tickets allow police to issue on-the-spot fines for 113 cycling offenses, including ignoring stop signs or riding without a light.

The system targets cyclists aged 16 and older and aims to improve road safety through more consistent enforcement, without immediately resorting to criminal charges.

Blue Ticket Penalties

The full list of infractions and their penalties is on the National Police Agency website (Japanese only), but here are some of the most common violations to watch out for starting in April 2026.

Infraction Fine Two people riding on the same bike ¥3,000 Two cyclists riding side-by-side ¥3,000 Obstructing emergency vehicles, such as an ambulance or fire truck ¥3,000 Cycling without properly functioning brakes ¥5,000 Disregarding stop signs ¥5,000 Listening to music while cycling ¥5,000 Holding an umbrella while cycling ¥5,000 Cycling without a bike light ¥5,000 Cycling through a red light ¥6,000 Cycling against the flow of traffic ¥6,000 Cycling on the sidewalk (except where permitted) ¥6,000 Crossing railroad tracks while the railroad crossing guard is down ¥7,000 Using a phone while cycling ¥12,000

What Do I Do If I Get a Blue Ticket?

If you’re issued a blue ticket, you must pay the fine within eight days, usually using cash at a post office or bank. Ignoring the fine may result in a court summons, and continued non-compliance could lead to a criminal case.

While you can contest a blue ticket, doing so means appearing in court, and there’s no guarantee the fine will be waived. In most cases, it’s easier—and safer—to pay promptly and avoid further legal trouble.

How Do I Pay a Blue Ticket?

To pay a blue ticket, bring the payment slip you received to a post office or bank and pay the fine in cash. You'll typically fill out a simple form and receive a receipt.

I Can’t Ride on the Sidewalk?

Technically, sidewalks are for pedestrians, and bicycles are only allowed on them in specific situations, such as when the rider is under 13, over 70, or has a physical disability. Cyclists are also permitted to use sidewalks where local signage explicitly allows it. However, in practice, many people in Japan ride on sidewalks because road cycling often feels unsafe, especially in areas without dedicated bike lanes.

That said, under the new blue ticket system starting in April 2026, riding on the sidewalk is not automatically illegal, but it can get you fined if done dangerously. Police have made it clear that enforcement will focus on reckless behavior, such as:

Riding fast near pedestrians

Failing to yield the right of way

Ignoring police warnings

If you’re cycling on the sidewalk slowly and safely, you’ll likely be given a warning, not a ticket.

These changes are also part of a broader push to make roads safer for cyclists. Drivers will now face fines of ¥5,000 to ¥9,000 if they fail to maintain a safe distance and speed when overtaking a bicycle. The goal is to give cyclists more confidence to ride on the road, reduce sidewalk congestion and improve pedestrian safety.

Sharing the Road: Rules for Drivers and Cyclists

Japan’s revised road laws don’t just target cyclists—drivers also have new responsibilities. Motorists must now pass bicycles at a safe distance and speed, similar to road-sharing rules in Europe. Failure to do so can result in fines of ¥5,000 to ¥9,000.

This change acknowledges the real risks cyclists face on the road and is part of a broader effort to make road use safer for everyone—and to reduce the need for cyclists to resort to sidewalks.

Meanwhile, the National Police Agency encourages all cyclists to follow five key rules:

Keep left and avoid the sidewalk. If you must, ride slowly and give pedestrians the right of way.

Obey all traffic signs and signals.

Use a bike light at night or in poor visibility.

at night or in poor visibility. Never ride under the influence of alcohol.

Wear a helmet. It’s mandatory for children and recommended for everyone else.

What do you think of the new blue tickets? Are the fines fair? We’d love to hear your opinions in the comments below!