New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

Japan's Immigration Services Agency just released new rules that will affect current and prospective Japanese language students from 2026.

By Heidi Sarol Apr 17, 2026 2 min read

If you’re planning to study at a Japanese language school this fall or already have a student visa, the Immigration Services Agency just released a major update on April 10, 2026, that affects the ryugaku (student) residence status. These changes, set to take effect this year, aim to tighten verification of basic Japanese-language proficiency before enrollment at a Japanese language school and to ensure that students comply with rules on part-time work. Here is the breakdown of what is changing and how it might affect your life in Japan.

Stricter Japanese Language Requirements

For years, just showing a certificate for 150 hours of Japanese study was enough to prove you had the “A1-level” proficiency required for a visa. However, immigration is raising the bar for those without university degrees.

Tests or Interviews are Mandatory: Schools must now verify your “A1-level” Japanese ability through a formal test certificate (such as the JLPT or NAT-Test), along with an exam or a formal interview conducted by a teacher at the language school. Keep in mind that schools may also have their own additional requirements.

Schools must now verify your “A1-level” Japanese ability through a formal test certificate (such as the JLPT or NAT-Test), along with an exam or a formal interview conducted by a teacher at the language school. Keep in mind that schools may also have their own additional requirements. The “University” Exception: If you have already graduated from a foreign university, you are exempt from these specific language verification steps. Consult with your school directly to determine whether you meet the criteria for exemption.

Part-Time Job Check Ins

In Japan, student visa holders can work up to 28 hours of work per week. To ensure this rule is upheld, schools will more closely monitor each student’s work schedule.

The 3-Month Check-In: Schools will now check in with students every 3 months to verify where they are working and exactly how many hours they are clocking each day.

Schools will now check in with students every 3 months to verify where they are working and exactly how many hours they are clocking each day. Total Transparency: You will need to provide the names of all your employers.

You will need to provide the names of all your employers. Mandatory Reporting: If a student refuses to follow the rules or an employer forces a student to work overtime, the school must report the situation directly to Immigration.

When Does This Start?

The stricter Japanese language requirements will apply to students planning to enroll in October 2026 or later.

If you’re a prospective student, contact your language school and wait for further updates. For those already on a student visa in Japan, keep a clear record of your work hours and stay within the limits of the student working permit.