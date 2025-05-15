NHK Fees in Japan Explained

For new residents, you've probably heard about needing to pay the NHK fee but how much do you need to pay and what happens if you don't?

By GaijinPot Blog May 16, 2025 2 min read

For new residents who have just moved into their first apartment, paying the NHK fee might be something you’ve already heard about. But what exactly is the NHK? How much do you need to pay, what happens if you don’t and who exactly is “the NHK guy”? In our latest video, we go over the basics of what you need to know about the NHK fees in Japan.

What are NHK Fees?

NHK or Nippon Hoso Kyokai is Japan’s public broadcaster and is funded primarily through reception fees rather than government support. This model differs from state-run broadcasters like the BBC (UK), CBC (Canada) or CCTV (China).

Under Japan’s Broadcasting Act (Article 64), anyone with a device capable of receiving NHK broadcasts, such as a TV or antenna, must sign a reception contract and pay the corresponding fee. This applies to everyone in Japan, including foreign residents.

Standard fees:

¥2,200 every two months for terrestrial broadcasts only

every two months for terrestrial broadcasts only ¥3,900 every two months for terrestrial and satellite

(Note: Slightly reduced rates apply in Okinawa.)

Who is “The NHK Guy?”

This is an unofficial nickname for sales representatives hired by NHK to collect reception fees. These sales representatives go from house to house and ask you to sign the reception contract and pay the fees. Since 2023, NHK has stopped this practice, though there are still reports that some of these sales representatives are still out there.

Do Foreign Residents Need to Pay?

Regardless of nationality, this rule applies to anyone living in Japan with TV-capable devices. From 2023, new rules introduced a penalty: non-paying households may now owe almost triple the fee (original amount and double penalty) if they delay signing and later comply. You must sign a reception contract unless you fall under a specific category, learn more here.

What Happens if I Don’t Pay?

As mentioned by the NHK Party (a Japanese political group that advocates for reforms to the NHK fee system), these are some of the notices that NHK sends depending on the situation:

Unnamed letter: Sent to your address, asking you to sign the contract if you have a TV. Named letter with contract: Sent if NHK identifies you as a non-contracted viewer. Warning notice: From NHK’s Special Measures Center, signaling potential legal action. Court notification: Legal proceedings begin if non-compliance continues.

If you refuse to pay despite having a television, there’s a chance you might face some form of legal action. According to the “Status of Civil Procedures Regarding Broadcast Reception Fees” (published on April 26, 2024), 11,705 payment requests and 613 lawsuits were filed for failure to sign a reception contract.

Related Articles

Have you paid NHK Fees in Japan? Let us know about your experience in the comments.