Nintendo Tokyo: First Japan Store Set to Open in Shibuya on November 22, 2019

As if you needed more reasons to go to Tokyo.

By Jack Richardson Nov 1, 2019 2 min read

Tokyo’s Pokémon Centers already keep up a strong trade among tourists, but Nintendo is about to add one more stop to the itinerary. In a corporate management briefing earlier this year, president Shuntaro Furukawa announced plans to launch the company’s second store, Nintendo Tokyo, in the newly refurbished Shibuya Parco shopping complex.

After an extensive makeover, the building is set to re-open on November 22, 2019, and with it the much-anticipated Nintendo Tokyo on the sixth floor.

Nintendo New York began life as the first Pokémon Center outside Japan, opening in 2001. It was rebranded in 2005 as Nintendo World, then to its current name in 2016. But while there have been Pokémon Centers around Japan since 1998, we’ve had to wait until now to find a general Nintendo store on its home turf.

Nintendo Tokyo will be more than just a place to try out consoles and games, hoover up merch and bask in the glory of childhood dreams realized. In his statement given back in February when the company first revealed its plans for a store, President Furukawa said:

“We are hoping it will be a new point of contact between consumers and Nintendo that a wide range of people, regardless of age, gender, or experience with games can enjoy.”

“In addition to selling products such as video game systems, software and character-based merchandise, we plan to host events and offer opportunities to play games, and are preparing to make this shop a new base for communicating Nintendo information in Japan,” he added.

On Friday 22 November, Nintendo Tokyo will open along with the new Pokemon Center Shibuya! Nintendo Tokyo is the first official Nintendo store in Japan. You can enjoy these special limited-edition collaboration goods featuring the world of Super Mario. #PokémonCenterShibuya

Nintendo Tokyo isn’t the only building project on the horizon. As well as Nintendo Labo exhibits at two Kidzania amusement parks, the company is working with Universal Studios Japan to bring its Super Nintendo World to the masses in time for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

If you’re a Nintendo maniac you can apply to be one of 500 people to visit the store in a pre-opening on November 20 and 21. Applications can be submitted online in Japanese. The deadline is Monday, November 4 at 23:59, so you better get moving. Let’s-a-go!