Numazu Port Day Trip: A One-of-a-Kind Aquarium with Living Fossils and the Freshest Seafood Ever

Plan an easy day trip to Numazu Port, one of Izu Peninsula’s unsung heroes.

By Suzanne Bhagan Jul 17, 2026 4 min read

Maybe you’ve been to the Izu Peninsula, probably to Atami, or you’ve made it all the way down to Shimoda. But have you ever been to Numazu? Why should you consider a day trip to this little city tucked in a coastal corner off the deepest bay in Japan? For that very reason. Lying right next to Suruga Bay, Numazu Port is unparalleled in one thing: access to deep-sea fish.

The World’s Only Dedicated Deep Sea Aquarium

Under the sea.

Numazu Port has capitalized on this access, establishing the world’s only aquarium dedicated to deep-sea creatures. This made it perfect for a day trip with my family, especially for one of my twins who loves all manner of fauna. Even though the adult admission price for Numazu Deep Sea Aquarium seemed steep at ¥2,200 per ticket, once inside, I had no doubt.

If you’re into oceanic creepy crawlies, you’ll have a field day here. The first thing you notice when you enter the first floor is the dim lighting. Why is that? Because deep-sea animals generally exist under such conditions, 200 meters and more below the surface.

The aquarium is definitely set up to whisk you into a moody, blue-purple underworld as soon as you enter. With cave-like walls lined with small tanks filled with all kinds of strange fish, my boys and I had to stop and stare a fair bit.

Then, we turned a corner and bam! The small tanks gave way to a wide aquarium with massive spider crabs, sharks and other creatures jostling for space. A lot of kids were shouting “Tabetai!” (“I want to eat that!”). The boys lingered here, watching the creatures glide to and fro in the waterworld.

Living Fossils!

Numazu Deep Sea Aquarium has a collection of coelacanths.

We hit the second floor and found another major marvel. Maybe you’ve heard of coelacanths? You know, those prehistoric fish that existed way before dinosaurs? Numazu Deep Sea Aquarium has not one but five preserved coelacanths (2 frozen and 3 taxidermied).

Here, we were able to observe these “living fossils” up close and personal. As I said, this is not your average run-of-the-mill aquarium in Nihonland. In fact, this aquarium is the only one in the world where you can see frozen coelacanths, no lie.

In fact, the coelacanths on display here were caught by a Japanese team near the Comoros in the 1980s, before international laws regulating the capture of these elusive, endangered creatures were enacted. Talk about getting them in the eleventh hour, Japan!

Seafood and Eat Food

Dig in.

After exiting through a gift shop stuffed with souvenirs, the fam and I headed to Numazu Minato Shinsenkan for lunch. Seafood restaurants pack every inch of the port area, so whether you’re craving shirasu (whitebait), sushi, sashimi, grilled seafood, kinmedai (splendid alfonsino, a deep-sea fish) or Numazu’s unique prize-winning aji taru sando, you will find it here.

With a 4 a.m. auction rivaling that of Tsukiji Market, you can be sure that the catch is super fresh. Prepare to write your name on a list at the most popular places. However, it’s worth the wait with seafood fresher and cheaper than anything you can get in Tokyo.

After lunch, we headed to our usual spot for dessert, Numazu Deep Sea Pudding Studio. This shop makes a wicked-good pudding in flavors better than your average purin.

I’m talking salted caramel, strawberry, matcha, mikan and blood orange marmalade and other limited edition flavors. My twin boys got the “blue one” (creamy pudding topped with ramune-flavored jelly) and the grown-ups got salted caramel pudding soft serve ice cream cones.

Take A Gander

A bird’s-eye view of Numazu market from the water gate.

After dessert, we wandered around the port. Be on the lookout for Numazu’s mascot, a rather odd-looking character called Himonara. He loves to eat himono, Numazu’s claim to fame as Japan’s largest producer of the dried fish. My kids think he’s a bit scary, but you can be the judge of that.

You can also climb View-O to catch views over Suruga Bay and Japan’s favorite mountain, Fujisan (tickets are pretty cheap at ¥300). This massive flood gate was built in 2004 to protect the city from any tsunamis forming in and around Japan’s deepest bay.

If you have more time on your hands than I did (with twins in tow), you can definitely explore more of Numazu Port during a day trip, including taking a cruise (lunch included or not) on the bay or lazing on the boardwalk.

You can also stroll along nearby stony Senbonhama Beach and its mysterious pine forest, Senbonmatsubara. The beach is also a local sweet spot for catching the sunrise or sunset, with fantastic views of Fujisan that rival those in played-out touristy locations like Hakone.

How To Get There

Don’t forget to explore the seafood markets.

Take the Tokaido Shinkansen from Tokyo to Mishima Station, then change to the JR Tokaido Line for Numazu Station. From Numazu Station’s South Exit, take the bus bound for Numazu Port (¥200-¥230 one way) or take a taxi. You can also walk to the port in thirty to thirty-five minutes, tops, from the station.

Have you ever been to Numazu? Have any tips? Let us know in the comments below.