Oda Nobunaga: Who was Japan’s First Great Unifier?

Oda Nobunaga was one of Japan’s most powerful warlords and a key figure in unifying the country. Learn about his life and lasting legacy.

By Elizabeth Sok Mar 20, 2026 11 min read

Alongside Toyotomi Hideyoshi and Tokugawa Ieyasu, Oda Nobunaga is known as one of Japan’s Three Great Unifiers. In an era of near-constant warfare between competing regional samurai lords, Nobunaga battled his way to supremacy over much of central Japan.

He was born into a country fractured by conflict. While military governments (shogunates) had ruled Japan since the 12th century, central authority had weakened significantly by the 15th century, particularly after the Onin War (1467–1477). In its place emerged the Sengoku period, or “Warring States” era—a time when daimyo (feudal lords) fought for territory, influence and survival.

It was in this unstable world that Nobunaga began his rise.

The Life and Death of Oda Nobunaga

The man knew how to wear a tiny hat.

Nobunaga is one of Japan’s most popular historical figures. Representations of the unifier often focus on his military achievements. But there’s more to his legacy than battlefield victories.

Nobunaga’s Upbringing

As the primary heir to Oda Nobuhide, head of the Oda clan in Owari Province, Nobunaga prepared from a young age to rule the domain around present-day Nagoya City—though his succession would later face challenges.

Born in 1534, he trained in martial skills, including spears, swords and, notably, firearms. Although Portuguese traders introduced matchlock arquebuses to Japan only in 1543, he took a keen interest in the weapon, which later played a significant role in his military campaigns.

As a youth, Nobunaga built a reputation for rowdy behavior and eccentric dress, traits many saw as unbecoming of a future lord and which earned him the nickname “The Fool of Owari.”

Nobunaga’s Rise to Power

At an early age, Nobunaga was thrust into combat. In 1547, at the age of 14, he led troops into battle for the first time against the neighboring Mikawa Province.

Following the unexpected death of his father in 1551, Nobunaga stepped into his position at the top of the Oda clan. However, this was not an easy ascent.

From the elder Oda’s passing to the end of the decade, Nobunaga battled relatives and local strongmen on his way to the ultimate supremacy of the Owari domain.

The Battle of Okehazama (1560)

While Nobunaga was on his way to becoming the undisputed master of Owari, neighboring rivals tried to capitalize on the instability surrounding Nobunaga’s succession. Imagawa Yoshimoto, lord of Suruga and Totomi Provinces, set his sights on Kyoto and captured an Oda fortress in the process.

Foreshadowing his fierce battlefield reputation, the outnumbered Nobunaga rejected a defensive strategy in favor of launching a risky surprise counterattack against Imagawa at the Battle of Okehazama. Despite facing an enemy force with significantly more men, Nobunaga won not only the battle but also the respect of regional powers, such as the Matsudaira and Takeda clans.

This victory marked the first of several significant triumphs in the decade, especially conquering Mino (southern Gifu) in 1567 and extending his influence toward Kyoto in 1568.

March on Kyoto and Political Power

Nijo Castle, Kyoto

In 1568, Nobunaga entered Kyoto and installed Ashikaga Yoshiaki as shogun, effectively placing himself at the center of national politics.

Although Yoshiaki held the title, real power increasingly rested with Nobunaga. By 1573, Nobunaga removed him from power entirely, bringing an end to the Ashikaga shogunate.

Nobunaga’s Economic Reforms

Despite being known for his records on the battlefield, Nobunaga was also adept at economics. After extending his influence to the imperial court in Kyoto, Nobunaga instituted several economic reforms to support his growing realm.

Through policies such as rakuichi-rakuza, which reduced barriers to regional trade and weakened guild monopolies, and by building and maintaining roads, he helped stimulate the economy and finance his war machine.

He also permitted Christian missionaries to operate within his territories, partly to counterbalance the political influence of powerful Buddhist institutions.

Conflict with Buddhist Institutions

Nobunaga’s rise also brought him into direct conflict with established religious powers.

In 1571, he ordered the destruction of Enryaku-ji on Mount Hiei, a major Buddhist complex whose warrior monks had long exercised military and political influence. He also spent years fighting the Ikko-ikki, militant Buddhist groups that resisted samurai authority.

These campaigns demonstrated his willingness to dismantle traditional centers of power in pursuit of unification.

Battle of Nagashino Shitaragahara (1575)

Folding screen depicting the battle in Nagashino.

The Battle of Nagashino Shitaragahara is one of the most legendary in Japanese history. In 1573, Takeda Shingen, one of the most powerful daimyo in eastern Japan, set his sights on Nobunaga’s sphere of influence and defeated Tokugawa Ieyasu’s forces at the Battle of Mikatagahara before his death shortly after.

In 1575, Nobunaga once again met Takeda forces, this time led by Shingen’s son. Details are debated, but Nobunaga is known for organizing a large-scale and coordinated use of firearms at Nagashino. Specifically, he deployed arquebusiers in rotating volleys, enabling sustained fire against enemy cavalry.

Azuchi Castle is Completed (1579)

Completed in 1579, Azuchi Castle stood as a symbol of Nobunaga’s power after three years of construction. Located in Omi Province (Shiga Prefecture), he chose a site close enough to Kyoto to oversee the imperial capital, yet far enough away to avoid becoming entangled in the city’s conflicts. He also positioned it strategically at the nexus of major routes to monitor communication and transportation between rival domains.

Nobunaga also pushed architectural boundaries. While many Sengoku-era castles relied on natural terrain like hills and mountainsides, he built Azuchi Castle near the shores of Lake Biwa. He designed it with a seven-storey keep, thick stone walls and elaborately decorated interiors and exteriors, setting a new standard for castle construction. Rather than serving purely as a military stronghold, Azuchi functioned as a political center where he could host allies and rivals.

The Honnou-ji Incident (1582)

By 1582, Nobunaga was the master of central Japan and controlled much of the political heartland. Not content with what he had, the daimyo was plotting to expand further into western Japan.

The motive still remains unclear, but Akechi Mitsuhide, one of Nobunaga’s vassals, led an ambush with a force of as many as 13,000 against Nobunaga and his party of around 100 at Kyoto’s Honnou-ji Temple.

Severely outnumbered, Nobunaga initially fought back, but ultimately retreated. He is widely believed to have committed seppuku rather than be captured, though his remains were never recovered.

Nobunaga’s death did not end the push toward unification. His general Toyotomi Hideyoshi quickly defeated Akechi Mitsuhide at the Battle of Yamazaki, avenging his lord and continuing the process of consolidating power across Japan.

Oda Nobunaga in Popular Culture

Nobunaga’s legacy extends beyond history class. From film and TV to anime and video games, the first great unifier is one of the most visible historical figures in Japan’s media landscape.

Nobunaga in Film

Nobunaga has been featured on the big screen many times since the 1940s. Simply titled Oda Nobunaga, this 1940 film is now lost to us, but it was the first to spotlight the sengoku lord. When the American occupation of Japan ended in 1952, samurai films emerged as one of the industry’s most popular genres until the 1980s.

One of the earliest Nobunaga movies from this era, Fuunji Nobunaga, was released in 1959 and is an edited 90-minute version of the 1940 Oda Nobunaga film. Kagemusha was directed by Akira Kurosawa, one of Japan’s greatest filmmakers, and featured the sengoku warlord as a key antagonist.

Since the turn of the century, there has been a relatively large number of Japanese films highlighting Nobunaga. Former SMAP star, Kimura Takuya, for example, has played the legendary figure twice, once as the young warlord in Oda Nobunaga: The Fool Who Takes the World (1998) and again as an adult in The Legend and Butterfly (2023). Released in the same year as The Legend and Butterfly, Kitano Takeshi’s Kubi is a dramatization of the Honnou-ji Incident.

Nobunaga in Anime and Manga

Compared to his film portrayals, anime and manga have tended to take a more light-hearted approach to Nobunaga and often use time travel as a plot device.

Released in 1986, Toki no Tabibito (Time Stranger) centered on a time traveler from the 25th century visiting several key moments in Japanese history. At the climax of the animated film, the protagonist ends up befriending Nobunaga days before his death at Honnou-ji.

The Ambition of Oda Nobuna reimagines Nobunaga as a female warlord in an alternate Sengoku timeline, blending historical events with fantasy and comedy.

In publication since 2009, Nobunaga’s Concerto has a present-day high schooler falling off a wall and into a portal transporting him back to the Sengoku era. Coincidentally, the time traveler looks identical to Nobunaga, leading to the two switching places.

Finally, deserving their own sub-category are gender-bending titles, such as Sengoku Collection (2012) and Nobuna no Yabou (2012), that transform Nobunaga and other historical figures into female characters for comedic effect.

Nobunaga and Shogun

Although Nobunaga does not exist in the popular television series Shogun, his influence can’t be missed. Seen in flashbacks and already dead in the show’s main storyline, Kuroda Nobuhisa is a powerful ruler based out of Azuchi Castle.

Aside from occupying a castle named after the real-world Nobunaga, the fictional Kuroda is portrayed as a ruthless military strategist. Like Nobunaga, the character brought large parts of Japan under his rule, but was ultimately betrayed by a trusted ally.

Oda Nobunaga in Video Games

Most of Nobunaga’s video appearances have been in the strategy and fighting genres. The Nobunaga’s Ambition franchise has been running since 1983. One of the first turn-based strategy games, the original Nobunaga’s Ambition (1983) released on the Nintendo Entertainment System set players on a quest to unify all of Japan as Nobunaga himself or Takeda Shingen. There are now numerous sequels available on modern platforms. Other appearances in the genre include Civilization and the Total War series.

As for action-oriented portrayals, Nobunaga appears in Onimusha and Samurai Warriors.

In the action-adventure genre, in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, players move through Nobunaga’s era, where the daimyo is a key non-playable character. Meanwhile, in the Nioh series, Nobunaga is portrayed as a major antagonist.

Oda Nobunaga Places You Can Visit

Near Nobunaga’s betrayal.

Although over four centuries have passed since Oda’s death, there are still plenty of ways that you can connect to the Great Unifier.

Azuchi Castle

The former site of Azuchi Castle marks a fortress that Nobunaga completed three years before his untimely death. While little remains today, the castle’s splendor once demonstrated the warlord’s power as a unifier. On the grounds, you can visit Sokenji Temple, which preserves the ruins and honors Nobunaga.

During the Honnō-ji Incident, the temple burned down, and Nobunaga’s remains disappeared, leaving no single confirmed burial site. Today, several locations serve as memorials to him, including Honnō-ji Temple (Kyoto), Soken-in at Daitoku-ji (Kyoto) and Okunoin on Mount Koya.

Address: Shimotoira, Azuchi-cho, Omi-Hachiman City, Shiga

Nearest station: JR Azuchi

Official website

Okunoin (Mount Koya)

The massive graveyard in Wakayama.

Okunoin, located on Mount Koya in Wakayama Prefecture, is one of Japan’s most sacred Buddhist sites and the resting place of Kobo Daishi (Kukai). Among the thousands of memorials lining the forested paths, there is a cenotaph dedicated to Oda Nobunaga. The quiet, atmospheric setting offers a striking contrast to the warlord’s turbulent life.

Address: Koyasan, Koya, Ito District, Wakayama

Nearest station: Koyasan (via Nankai Railway and cable car)

Shobata Castle

This quiet former castle site is considered by many to be the birthplace of Nobunaga. While it never had a keep like other Japanese castles, it is said to have been constructed by Nobunaga’s grandfather. On the site today is a stone monument explaining the castle structure, as well as a statue of the unifier as a baby.

Address: Shironouchi-105 Heiwacho, Inazawa, Aichi

Nearest station: Shobata

Official website

Kiyosu Park and Kiyosu Castle

Kiyosu Castle was Nobunaga’s base of operations for many major battles. While little of the original castle remains, the park has a bronze statue of Nobunaga. Kiyosu Castle as you can see it today is a reconstruction from 1989. It is a replica of typical castles of the time as no plans or illustrations of the original survived.

Address: Shiroyashiki-1-1 Asahi, Kiyosu, Aichi

Nearest station: Kiyosu

Official website

Kenkun Shrine

This mountain shrine in Kyoto enshrines the spirit of Oda Nobunaga, as decreed by the Meiji emperor. Here, he is worshipped as a kami (God) revered for ambition, business leadership, good fortune and disaster prevention. From atop the shrine, you can also take in the view of nearby mountains, Mount Hiei and Mount Daimonji.

Address: 49 Murasakino Kitafunaokacho, Kita Ward, Kyoto

Nearest station: Kitaoji

Official website

Gifu Castle

This castle, nestled in Mount Kinka, is not easily accessible, but as Nobunaga’s main base, it is worth it for fans. There are also impressive displays of swords and armor to peruse, as well as a stunning view from the top.

Address: 18 Tenshukaku, Gifu City, Gifu

Nearest station: Sanchou (Gifu Kinkazan Ropeway)

Official website

Honno-ji Temple

This important Buddhist temple was the site of the Honno-ji Incident, where Nobunaga was betrayed and allegedly committed ritual suicide. While the location is not the same as in Nobunaga’s day, the temple houses a small museum with artifacts and documents related to the warlord.

Address: 522 Shimohonnojimaecho, Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto

Nearest station: Kyoto Shiyakusho-Mae

Official website

What do you think about Oda Nobunaga? Did he really “pound the rice?” Let us know in the comments below!