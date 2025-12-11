One Day in Shibamata: A Guide to Downtown Tokyo

Here's a one-day guide to exploring Shibamata in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward. Experience a slower side to one of the world's largest cities.

Having lived in Tokyo for over five years, I made the rookie mistake of thinking I knew the city like the back of my hand. It wasn’t until a friend moved to Katsushika Ward that I discovered Shibamata, a slice of old Tokyo that’s much less crowded than Yanaka Ginza. This charming neighborhood, known mostly by locals as the backdrop of the long-standing movie series called Otoko wa tsurai yo (It’s Tough Being a Man), is the perfect day trip for seasoned travelers to Tokyo.

Now, whenever my friends ask me for easy day trip recommendations, Shibamata remains at the top of my list. It has a little bit of everything, from cultural sights to local eats. Here’s a short guide to exploring the area.

What is Shibamata?

Shibamata Taishakuten

Situated in eastern Tokyo, near Chiba Prefecture, Shibamata offers a quiet escape from the chaos of central Tokyo. This neighborhood is most famous for being the setting of a beloved Showa-era movie series, Otoko wa tsurai yo. The plot follows the life of a down-on-his-luck traveling salesman who returns home after exploring other parts of Japan. Each movie evokes a sense of nostalgia for a simpler time and has touched the hearts of generations of Japanese families. To date, there are 50 films in total, including a modern revival from 2019.

How to Get to Shibamata

Reaching Shibamata from central Tokyo takes approximately one hour. Hop on the JR Yamanote Line bound for Nippori, then change to the Keisei Main Line. Ride the train bound for Keisei Takasago and switch one last time to the Keisei Kanamachi Line for Shibamata station.

As you exit the station, you’re greeted by a statue of Tora-san, the protagonist of Otoko wa tsurai yo, who put Shibamata on the map. Down the street, you’ll see another statue of his younger sister, Sakura, bidding him farewell as he sets off on another adventure.

Shibamata Highlights

Taishakuten Sando

Explore the shopping street leading up to the temple

Taishakuten Sando is a 200-meter-long shopping street that exudes old-world charm. Spared from the air raids during World War II, most of the stores have been around for generations. Here, visitors can sample local delicacies, shop for souvenirs and make their way up to Shibamata Taishakuten.

Yamamoto-Tei

Sit back and relax at this historic tea house

Yamamoto-Tei has been open to the public since 1991 and boasts a sprawling Japanese garden. The two-storey building used to belong to an affluent camera parts manufacturer who moved from Asakusa following the Great Kanto Earthquake. The tea house serves green tea alongside wagashi (traditional Japanese confectionery) as visitors look out into the garden. Explore the first floor of the tea house to discover a blend of Western and Japanese architectural styles, featuring a marble fireplace and stained glass windows.

Yagiri-no-Watashi

A short boat ride on one of the main rivers that border Tokyo

If the weather permits, hop on a short boat ride along the Edogawa River. As the only remaining traditional ferry crossing in Tokyo, Yagiri-no-Watashi is a throwback to the Edo Period, as it once transported local residents between Tokyo and Chiba. This ferry crossing has been featured throughout history in novels, such as “The Grave of the Wild Chrysanthemum” by Ito Sachio, and in songs like “Yagiri Ferry” by Hosokawa Takashi.

Shibamata Taishakuten

Say a little prayer

Built in 1629, Shibamata Taishakuten (Daikyoji Temple) is a Buddhist temple that serves as the heart of the town. To enter the temple grounds, visitors must pass through the ornately carved Nitenmon Gate. This gate was carved from zelkova by Tomekichi Sakata, a master builder from the Edo Period. Pay a little extra to see expertly preserved sculptures and the temple’s inner garden.

What to Eat in Shibamata

Mugwort Riceballs

A local delicacy

If there’s one thing you absolutely must try, let it be kusa dango (mugwort riceballs). These bright green balls are the result of a combination of glutinous rice with fresh yomogi (mugwort), which gives them an earthy flavor. Topped with anko (sweet red bean paste), this snack is a point of pride for Shibamata locals.

Takagiya has been selling these riceballs since 1868. Using red bean paste made from Tokkaido Tokachi beans, the confectionery shop’s tried-and-tested recipe keeps visitors coming back for more.

Rice Crackers

Get it freshly toasted

Senbei (rice crackers) are another traditional Japanese snack sold along the shopping street. Crispy, savory and baked by hand, these rice crackers are addictive as they are varied. Grab freshly toasted senbei at 100-year-old Tachibanaya.

Tempura

The most satisfying tempura bowl in Tokyo

My personal recommendation to anyone who visits is to stop by Yamatoya for lunch. They serve these inexpensive tempura bowl lunch sets with a twist. The tempura itself is flattened out and is deep-fried in this fluffy batter mixture that leaves it perfectly crisp.

Events in Shibamata

Plan your visits to coincide with these events

Tora-san Summit

For die-hard fans of the movies, the Tora-san Summit is a massive gathering dedicated to the traveling salesman. Held in the neighborhood, expect talk sessions, screenings exhibits and even walking tours that dive into the world of Otoko wa tsurai yo. Usually held in autumn or early winter, this annual event is perfect for fans to gather and make new connections.

Tanabata Festival

While not exclusive to Shibamata, the town’s Tanabata Festival is a more intimate celebration of this long-standing Japanese tradition. The shopping street is decorated with colorful streamers, see tanzaku (wish papers) pinned onto bamboo decorations and catch some performances, be it taiko drums or small street shows.

Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival

A mid-summer highlight, the Katsushika Noryo Fireworks Festival is one of the most anticipated events in the ward. It’s famous for being able to watch at close range, synchronized music and having a more local atmosphere compared to bigger fireworks shows in Tokyo. If you’re in Tokyo in late July and want a more low-key fireworks experience, this might be the perfect festival to check out.

