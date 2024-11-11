Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

Cast your vote for the GaijinPot Art Contest 2024!

Thank you for sending in all your entries to the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024. Last year, we received 343 artwork submissions! This year, under the theme of Your Celebrations in Japan, we asked members of the GaijinPot community to share their stories through art, be it a painting, photograph or any other medium.

From Nov. 8 to 21, 2024, we’ll be holding a round of online voting to help us pick the finalists. The artwork with the most votes in this round will receive the Online Favorite Award (Community’s Favorite) and win a ¥5,000 Amazon gift. We’ll announce the finalists on Nov. 22 and contact them by email.

On the day of the expo, the finalists’ artworks will be displayed at the GaijinPot Expo 2024, where visitors can vote for their favorite. 

GaijinPot Expo Art Contest Prizes

Here’s what’s up for grabs for the winners of the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024:

  1. 1st place award: ¥40,000
  2. GaijinPot Award (Staff’s Favorite): ¥5,000 Amazon gift card
  3. Online Favorite Award (Community’s Favorite): ¥5,000 Amazon gift card

See all the artworks that made it to the semi-finals here. Be sure to check the winner at the Expo or the Art Contest event page one week after the event!

