Osaka Area Events for April 2026

Check out our monthly event roundup for Osaka for April 2026.

By Elizabeth Sok Apr 2, 2026 9 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka area events for April. You’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

April 1 – 7

Nakanishi Natsuyuki: Devices for Gentle Gazing and Endless Lingering

This major retrospective at The National Museum of Art, Osaka revisits one of postwar Japan’s most distinctive contemporary painters. It is the first retrospective since Nakanishi’s death and delves into his sustained inquiry into perception, painting and visual experience.

Date: Mar. 14 – Jun. 14

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fri. until 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Adults ¥1,500; university students ¥900

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Metro Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: The National Museum of Art, Osaka

Address: 4-2-55 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward

Official Website

Brooklyn Museum Collection Special Exhibition: Ancient Egypt

This large-scale exhibit at Abeno Harukas highlights archaeology and ancient Egyptian visual culture. Around 150 objects will be on display, including sculpture, coffins, jewelry, pottery, papyrus and human and cat mummies.

Date: Mar. 20 – Jun. 14

Time: Tue. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Mon., Sat., Sun., holidays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,300, advance tickets ¥2,100

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: Abeno Harukas Art Museum

Address: 1-1-43 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward

Official Website

Osaka Ukiyoe Museum Special Exhibition: “Beautiful Japanese Women in Ukiyo-e”

The Osaka Ukiyoe Museum is running a focused special exhibition on bijinga, or portraits of beautiful women. The show brings together works by major ukiyo-e (woodblock prints) artists, including Utamaro, Hokusai, Hiroshige, Kuniyoshi and Yoshitoshi.

Date: Jan. 27 – Jul. 26

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Adults ¥1,000; students ¥600; children ¥300

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Osaka Ukiyoe Museum

Address: 2-2-23 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward

Official Website

Hanamatsuri at Kitamido Temple

Kitamido’s Hanamatsuri is held to celebrate the origins of the historical Buddha. In addition to a formal ceremony in the main hall, there will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a superhero show, opportunities to interact with animals and delicious food and drink stalls.

Date: Apr. 4

Time: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Hommachi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Honganji Tsumura Betsuin

Address: 4-1-3 Honmachi, Chuo Ward

Official Website

Yukio Yokoyama Piano Recital: Nyukon no Chopin in Osaka 2026

Veteran pianist Yukio Yokoyama remains one of Japan’s best-known Chopin interpreters, a reputation built since his early prizewinning breakthrough at the International Chopin Piano Competition. This Osaka recital covers pieces from the Grande Valse Brillante to the Third Sonata and the “Fantasy” Polonaise.

Date: Apr. 4

Time: 2 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥5,000

Nearest station: JR Fukushima

Venue: The Symphony Hall

Address: 2-3-3 Oyodo-Minami, Kita Ward

Official Website

Furui Riho Hall Tour 2026 “Letters”

Hokkaido singer-songwriter Furui Riho grew out of gospel roots and has accelerated from “Green Light” to wider national attention with “Love One Another.” Her Osaka show is part of the Hall Tour 2026 “Letters,” which promotes her third album, which was just released in March.

Date: Apr. 4

Time: 6 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥7,700

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Sankei Hall Breeze

Address: 2-4-9 Umeda, Kita Ward

Official Website

English International Boardgame Night

Osaka Collective is hosting an international board game night showcasing games like Avalon, Codenames, Coup, and Insider. Enjoy mingling with locals and newcomers alike in this activity-based meetup.

Date: Apr. 5

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 plus one drink minimum

Nearest station: Temmabashi (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: Step Coffee Osaka

Address: 1-3-4 Funakoshicho, Chuo Ward

Official Website

April 8 – 14

Monster Hunter Wilds × Hololive Collaboration Cafe at Capcom Cafe Umeda

The collaboration cafe offers themed foods, drinks and desserts inspired by the Monster Hunter Wilds and Hololive franchises. Fans can purchase “recovery potion bottle” add-ons, bonus coasters and postcards, plus collaboration goods. Reservations are recommended, but goods can also be bought without using the café area.

Date: Apr. 10 – Jun. 4

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: Capcom Cafe Umeda

Address: 3-1-1 Umeda, Kita Ward

Official Website

Arrow Jazz Orchestra 123rd Regular Concert

Founded in 1958, Arrow Jazz Orchestra is one of Kansai’s great professional big bands under the leadership of Ken Kawata. Their 123rd regular concert at Theatre Drama City features legendary guest jazz singer Chie Ayado.

Date: Apr. 10

Time: 6 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥7,000

Nearest station: Nakatsu (Midosuji Metro Line)

Venue: Umeda Arts Theater Theatre Drama City

Address: 19-1 Chayamachi, Kita Ward

Official Website

Nemophila Festival 2026

This large-scale seaside flower event on Maishima is one of the most beautiful outings for spring in the Kansai area. Blue nemophila fields and bay views make for the perfect seasonal backdrop. Don’t miss the concurrent kitchen-car food festival or the blue-themed food and goods for sale.

Date: Apr. 11 – May 10

Time: Weekdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; weekends and holidays 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,800

Nearest station: Sakurajima (JR Yumesaki Line)

Venue: Osaka Maishima Seaside Park

Address: 2 Hokko Ryokuchi, Konohana Ward

Official Website

April 15 – 21

Raidou Series 20th Anniversary × Chimney Group Collaboration

Fans of the Raidou RPG can visit this character cafe celebrating the 20th anniversary of the game. The Osaka venue offers themed food and drinks inspired by the Raidou series, in-store decoration, and randomly distributed original cards with each collaboration order.

Date: Apr. 16 – May 15

Time: 11 a.m. – 11p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Kyobashi (Metro Nagahori Tsurumi-ryokuchi Line)

Venue: Sakana Sakaba Uosei Kyobashi Coms Garden

Address: 2-6-1 Higashinodamachi, Miyakojima Ward

Official Website

Uma Musume Pretty Derby Painter Style Mini Chara Pop Store

Namco Umeda is hosting a character pop-up store for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby anime. There will be newly created illustration goods, and a wide range of merchandise, such as clear files, key chains, acrylic stands and hanging wall art.

Date: Apr. 18 – May 17

Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (last entry 9:30 p.m.)

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Umeda (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Namco Umeda

Address: 3-3 Komatsubaracho, Kita Ward

Official Website

Fuji Matsuri at Expo ’70 Commemorative Park

This fuji (wisteria) event shifts the spring mood from sakura to purple flower tunnels. There is an approximately 80-meter trellis of the historic Noda Fujii, plus related mini-events. Because there are many other spring flowers blooming in the park at the same time, it is also easy to pair with other garden or museum stops.

Date: Apr. 18 – 26

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Park admission required

Nearest station: Bampaku-kinen-koen (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park

Address: Senri Banpaku Koen, Suita

Official Website

marasy Piano Live Asia Tour Kagesokai

Pianist-composer marasy built his audience online through popular performance videos and crossover programming spanning anime, games, Vocaloids and J-pop. Osaka hosts his “Piano Live Asia Tour Kagesokai,” a 2026 eighteen-city run that brings his internet repertoire into a formal concert hall.

Date: Apr. 18

Time: 3 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥6,000 advance; ¥6,500 on the day

Nearest station: JR Fukushima

Venue: The Symphony Hall

Address: 2-3-3 Oyodo-Minami, Kita Ward

Official Website

Noda Fuji Festival 2026

This local flower festival centers on Osaka’s famous Noda Fuji (wisteria). There will be food stalls, wisteria-themed learning corners, plant sales, product booths, quizzes and stage performances.

Date: Apr. 19

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Fukushima

Venue: Shimofukushima Park

Address: 4-1 Fukushima, Fukushima Ward

Official Website

Personz Reload Tour “Discover Japan 47”

Personz, formed in 1984, remains one of Japan’s enduring rock bands, with Jill’s vocals and “Dear Friends” still central to their legacy. The Osaka concert belongs to the nationwide “Reload Tour ‘Discover Japan 47,’” a prefecture-by-prefecture tour.

Date: Apr. 19

Time: 4:30 pm

Entry fee: S ¥9,000; A ¥4,500; high school and under ¥1,000

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Yotsubashi Metro Line)

Venue: Sankei Hall Breeze

Address: Breeze Tower 7F, 2-4-9 Umeda, Kita Ward

Official Website

April 22 – 30

Cabinet of Curiosities: Disappearance — Yasumasa Morimura, Kenji Yanobe, Miwa Yanagi

The Nakanoshima Museum of Art exhibition brings together three major artists with strong Osaka connections. This exhibit combines Morimura’s performance art and visual media with Yanobe’s dark comedic take on dystopias and Yanagi’s conceptual photography for a truly memorable artistic journey.

Date: Apr. 25 – Jul. 20

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Adults ¥1,900

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Metro Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: Nakanoshima Museum of Art, Osaka

Address: 4-3-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward

Official Website

Blue Lock x Collabo Cafe Honpo

Fans of the Blue Lock anime series will love this collaboration cafe titled, “Honey Lemons.” Themed foods and drinks will be served and specialty goods will be available for purchase such as key chains, coasters, clear files and more featuring everyone’s favorite characters.

Date: Apr. 15 – May 24

Time: 12:30 – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Collabo Cafe Honpo

Address: 1-1-18 Nipponbashinishi, Naniwa Ward

Official Website

Solo-Friendly Global Party

Expats, students and travelers are welcome to join this meet-up event. Mingle and make new friends as you strike up conversations and play board and card games. There’s an all-you-can-drink alcohol option as well as a pay-per-drink menu that starts at ¥450 a beverage.

Date: Apr. 22

Time: 7:45 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥3,000 (all-you-can-drink option not included); ¥4,000 (wine and beer all-you-can-drink)

Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Cafe Dining Bar Safari

Address: 1-9-16 Nishi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward

Official Website

Theatrical Anime Look Back Exhibition

Held on the 14th floor of the Parco department store, this exhibition showcases the work of Kiyotaka Oshiyama, the director behind the full-length adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga, Look Back. Immerse yourself in the creative process that brought Fujimoto’s critically acclaimed manga to the big screen through original storyboards and screenplays.

Date: Apr. 24 – May 17

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,200 – ¥2,000

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Parco Gallery Osaka

Address: 1-8-3 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward

Official Website

Hoshi no Kande Music, Craft and Food Festival

Head to Ogimachi Park for homemade crafts, live music and a variety of food trucks. Free to attend, this event is a great opportunity to get to know the local arts scene and show your support.

Date: Apr. 25 – 26

Time: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Temma

Venue: Ogimachi Park

Address: 1-1 Ogimachi, Kita Ward

Official Website

Did any of these Osaka area events for April catch your eye? Let us know in the comments below!