Osaka Area Events for April 2026

Here’s your guide to Osaka area events for April. You’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.
April 1 – 7
Nakanishi Natsuyuki: Devices for Gentle Gazing and Endless Lingering
This major retrospective at The National Museum of Art, Osaka revisits one of postwar Japan’s most distinctive contemporary painters. It is the first retrospective since Nakanishi’s death and delves into his sustained inquiry into perception, painting and visual experience.
- Date: Mar. 14 – Jun. 14
- Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fri. until 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Adults ¥1,500; university students ¥900
- Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Metro Nakanoshima Line)
- Venue: The National Museum of Art, Osaka
- Address: 4-2-55 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward
- Official Website
Brooklyn Museum Collection Special Exhibition: Ancient Egypt
This large-scale exhibit at Abeno Harukas highlights archaeology and ancient Egyptian visual culture. Around 150 objects will be on display, including sculpture, coffins, jewelry, pottery, papyrus and human and cat mummies.
- Date: Mar. 20 – Jun. 14
- Time: Tue. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Mon., Sat., Sun., holidays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥2,300, advance tickets ¥2,100
- Nearest station: JR Tennoji
- Venue: Abeno Harukas Art Museum
- Address: 1-1-43 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward
- Official Website
Osaka Ukiyoe Museum Special Exhibition: “Beautiful Japanese Women in Ukiyo-e”
The Osaka Ukiyoe Museum is running a focused special exhibition on bijinga, or portraits of beautiful women. The show brings together works by major ukiyo-e (woodblock prints) artists, including Utamaro, Hokusai, Hiroshige, Kuniyoshi and Yoshitoshi.
- Date: Jan. 27 – Jul. 26
- Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: Adults ¥1,000; students ¥600; children ¥300
- Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Osaka Ukiyoe Museum
- Address: 2-2-23 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward
- Official Website
Hanamatsuri at Kitamido Temple
Kitamido’s Hanamatsuri is held to celebrate the origins of the historical Buddha. In addition to a formal ceremony in the main hall, there will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a superhero show, opportunities to interact with animals and delicious food and drink stalls.
- Date: Apr. 4
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Hommachi (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Honganji Tsumura Betsuin
- Address: 4-1-3 Honmachi, Chuo Ward
- Official Website
Yukio Yokoyama Piano Recital: Nyukon no Chopin in Osaka 2026
Veteran pianist Yukio Yokoyama remains one of Japan’s best-known Chopin interpreters, a reputation built since his early prizewinning breakthrough at the International Chopin Piano Competition. This Osaka recital covers pieces from the Grande Valse Brillante to the Third Sonata and the “Fantasy” Polonaise.
- Date: Apr. 4
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥5,000
- Nearest station: JR Fukushima
- Venue: The Symphony Hall
- Address: 2-3-3 Oyodo-Minami, Kita Ward
- Official Website
Furui Riho Hall Tour 2026 “Letters”
Hokkaido singer-songwriter Furui Riho grew out of gospel roots and has accelerated from “Green Light” to wider national attention with “Love One Another.” Her Osaka show is part of the Hall Tour 2026 “Letters,” which promotes her third album, which was just released in March.
- Date: Apr. 4
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥7,700
- Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)
- Venue: Sankei Hall Breeze
- Address: 2-4-9 Umeda, Kita Ward
- Official Website
English International Boardgame Night
Osaka Collective is hosting an international board game night showcasing games like Avalon, Codenames, Coup, and Insider. Enjoy mingling with locals and newcomers alike in this activity-based meetup.
- Date: Apr. 5
- Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500 plus one drink minimum
- Nearest station: Temmabashi (Metro Tanimachi Line)
- Venue: Step Coffee Osaka
- Address: 1-3-4 Funakoshicho, Chuo Ward
- Official Website
April 8 – 14
Monster Hunter Wilds × Hololive Collaboration Cafe at Capcom Cafe Umeda
The collaboration cafe offers themed foods, drinks and desserts inspired by the Monster Hunter Wilds and Hololive franchises. Fans can purchase “recovery potion bottle” add-ons, bonus coasters and postcards, plus collaboration goods. Reservations are recommended, but goods can also be bought without using the café area.
- Date: Apr. 10 – Jun. 4
- Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Osaka
- Venue: Capcom Cafe Umeda
- Address: 3-1-1 Umeda, Kita Ward
- Official Website
Arrow Jazz Orchestra 123rd Regular Concert
Founded in 1958, Arrow Jazz Orchestra is one of Kansai’s great professional big bands under the leadership of Ken Kawata. Their 123rd regular concert at Theatre Drama City features legendary guest jazz singer Chie Ayado.
- Date: Apr. 10
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥7,000
- Nearest station: Nakatsu (Midosuji Metro Line)
- Venue: Umeda Arts Theater Theatre Drama City
- Address: 19-1 Chayamachi, Kita Ward
- Official Website
Nemophila Festival 2026
This large-scale seaside flower event on Maishima is one of the most beautiful outings for spring in the Kansai area. Blue nemophila fields and bay views make for the perfect seasonal backdrop. Don’t miss the concurrent kitchen-car food festival or the blue-themed food and goods for sale.
- Date: Apr. 11 – May 10
- Time: Weekdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; weekends and holidays 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,800
- Nearest station: Sakurajima (JR Yumesaki Line)
- Venue: Osaka Maishima Seaside Park
- Address: 2 Hokko Ryokuchi, Konohana Ward
- Official Website
April 15 – 21
Raidou Series 20th Anniversary × Chimney Group Collaboration
Fans of the Raidou RPG can visit this character cafe celebrating the 20th anniversary of the game. The Osaka venue offers themed food and drinks inspired by the Raidou series, in-store decoration, and randomly distributed original cards with each collaboration order.
- Date: Apr. 16 – May 15
- Time: 11 a.m. – 11p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Kyobashi (Metro Nagahori Tsurumi-ryokuchi Line)
- Venue: Sakana Sakaba Uosei Kyobashi Coms Garden
- Address: 2-6-1 Higashinodamachi, Miyakojima Ward
- Official Website
Uma Musume Pretty Derby Painter Style Mini Chara Pop Store
Namco Umeda is hosting a character pop-up store for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby anime. There will be newly created illustration goods, and a wide range of merchandise, such as clear files, key chains, acrylic stands and hanging wall art.
- Date: Apr. 18 – May 17
- Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (last entry 9:30 p.m.)
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Umeda (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Namco Umeda
- Address: 3-3 Komatsubaracho, Kita Ward
- Official Website
Fuji Matsuri at Expo ’70 Commemorative Park
This fuji (wisteria) event shifts the spring mood from sakura to purple flower tunnels. There is an approximately 80-meter trellis of the historic Noda Fujii, plus related mini-events. Because there are many other spring flowers blooming in the park at the same time, it is also easy to pair with other garden or museum stops.
- Date: Apr. 18 – 26
- Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: Park admission required
- Nearest station: Bampaku-kinen-koen (Osaka Monorail)
- Venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park
- Address: Senri Banpaku Koen, Suita
- Official Website
marasy Piano Live Asia Tour Kagesokai
Pianist-composer marasy built his audience online through popular performance videos and crossover programming spanning anime, games, Vocaloids and J-pop. Osaka hosts his “Piano Live Asia Tour Kagesokai,” a 2026 eighteen-city run that brings his internet repertoire into a formal concert hall.
- Date: Apr. 18
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥6,000 advance; ¥6,500 on the day
- Nearest station: JR Fukushima
- Venue: The Symphony Hall
- Address: 2-3-3 Oyodo-Minami, Kita Ward
- Official Website
Noda Fuji Festival 2026
This local flower festival centers on Osaka’s famous Noda Fuji (wisteria). There will be food stalls, wisteria-themed learning corners, plant sales, product booths, quizzes and stage performances.
- Date: Apr. 19
- Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Fukushima
- Venue: Shimofukushima Park
- Address: 4-1 Fukushima, Fukushima Ward
- Official Website
Personz Reload Tour “Discover Japan 47”
Personz, formed in 1984, remains one of Japan’s enduring rock bands, with Jill’s vocals and “Dear Friends” still central to their legacy. The Osaka concert belongs to the nationwide “Reload Tour ‘Discover Japan 47,’” a prefecture-by-prefecture tour.
- Date: Apr. 19
- Time: 4:30 pm
- Entry fee: S ¥9,000; A ¥4,500; high school and under ¥1,000
- Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Yotsubashi Metro Line)
- Venue: Sankei Hall Breeze
- Address: Breeze Tower 7F, 2-4-9 Umeda, Kita Ward
- Official Website
April 22 – 30
Cabinet of Curiosities: Disappearance — Yasumasa Morimura, Kenji Yanobe, Miwa Yanagi
The Nakanoshima Museum of Art exhibition brings together three major artists with strong Osaka connections. This exhibit combines Morimura’s performance art and visual media with Yanobe’s dark comedic take on dystopias and Yanagi’s conceptual photography for a truly memorable artistic journey.
- Date: Apr. 25 – Jul. 20
- Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: Adults ¥1,900
- Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Metro Nakanoshima Line)
- Venue: Nakanoshima Museum of Art, Osaka
- Address: 4-3-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward
- Official Website
Blue Lock x Collabo Cafe Honpo
Fans of the Blue Lock anime series will love this collaboration cafe titled, “Honey Lemons.” Themed foods and drinks will be served and specialty goods will be available for purchase such as key chains, coasters, clear files and more featuring everyone’s favorite characters.
- Date: Apr. 15 – May 24
- Time: 12:30 – 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Collabo Cafe Honpo
- Address: 1-1-18 Nipponbashinishi, Naniwa Ward
- Official Website
Solo-Friendly Global Party
Expats, students and travelers are welcome to join this meet-up event. Mingle and make new friends as you strike up conversations and play board and card games. There’s an all-you-can-drink alcohol option as well as a pay-per-drink menu that starts at ¥450 a beverage.
- Date: Apr. 22
- Time: 7:45 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥3,000 (all-you-can-drink option not included); ¥4,000 (wine and beer all-you-can-drink)
- Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Yotsubashi Line)
- Venue: Cafe Dining Bar Safari
- Address: 1-9-16 Nishi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward
- Official Website
Theatrical Anime Look Back Exhibition
Held on the 14th floor of the Parco department store, this exhibition showcases the work of Kiyotaka Oshiyama, the director behind the full-length adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga, Look Back. Immerse yourself in the creative process that brought Fujimoto’s critically acclaimed manga to the big screen through original storyboards and screenplays.
- Date: Apr. 24 – May 17
- Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,200 – ¥2,000
- Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Parco Gallery Osaka
- Address: 1-8-3 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward
- Official Website
Hoshi no Kande Music, Craft and Food Festival
Head to Ogimachi Park for homemade crafts, live music and a variety of food trucks. Free to attend, this event is a great opportunity to get to know the local arts scene and show your support.
- Date: Apr. 25 – 26
- Time: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Temma
- Venue: Ogimachi Park
- Address: 1-1 Ogimachi, Kita Ward
- Official Website
Did any of these Osaka area events for April catch your eye? Let us know in the comments below!
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