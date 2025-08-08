Osaka Area Events for August 2025

Photo:
Summer in Kansai is brimming with all sorts of events that will get you out of the house. From evening boat tours to lantern festivals, here are some events to make this a summer to remember. We’ve compiled a list of some of our top picks for August. Don’t forget to check out our post on country-wide fireworks festivals for August, too.

August 11-17

River Fantasy Night Panorama Tour

Join a private evening boat tour around the Higashi-Yokobori River. Expect to see an unforgettable display of projection mapping along the way. The boat can be rented exclusively for one group of up to six members, so families and couples can join without any hesitation. Bring some snacks and drinks, and take in the night views.

Now through Mon Oct. 10, 2025 
¥2,000 
7 P.M. -9 P.M.
Nearest station: Sakaisuji Honmachi
4-8 Honmachibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka - Map

Tanabata Sky Lantern Festival 2025

Don’t miss Japan’s largest lantern festival. Now in its 7th year, join in the fun and witness up to 3,500 lanterns float away into the night sky.

Sat Aug. 16 - Sun Aug. 17, 2025
Tickets from ￥6,500
5 P.M.- 9 P.M.
Nearest station: Nagaike station
Kyoto Prefectural Kizugawa Athletic Park, 14-8 Tomino Kitazuno, Joyo City, Kyoto - Map

Arima Cool Breeze Beer Garden

Take a trip to one of the oldest hot spring towns in Kansai and grab a beer, while you’re at it. The Arima Cool Breeze Beer Garden will run throughout the summer at Arima River Waterfront Park. There’ll be food stalls, games and traditional dance performances on a special stage.

Now through Sun Aug. 17, 2025
6:30 P.M. - 10 P.M.
Nearest station: Arima Onsen
1257 Arima-cho, Kita-ku, Kobe City, Hyogo

Immersive Museum Osaka 2025

Surround yourself in masterpieces by iconic artists like Van Gogh alongside Ukiyo-e artists like Katsushika Hokusai. As you walk around the exhibit, lose yourself in a vast ocean of artworks and music.

Now through Fri Sept. 5, 2025
Tickets from ¥2,500
10 A.M. - 8 P.M.
Nearest stations: Nakanoshima station, Shin-Fukushima station, Watanabebashi station
Dojima River Forum, 1-1-17 Fukushima, Fukushima-ku, Osaka - Map

August 18-24

Glass Aquarium 2025

Cool off at the Kobe Lampwork Glass Museum’s latest exhibit, The Glass Aquarium. See a diverse collection of your favorite sea animals crafted using expert lampwork techniques.

Now through Tues Oct. 7, 2025
Tickets from ¥500
10 A.M.-7 P.M.
Nearest stations: Sannomiya, Motomachi
Kobe Lampwork Glass Museum, Nihon Building 2F, 79 Kyomachi, Chuo-ku, Kobe City, Hyogo - Map

Suntory Beer Garden

There’s no better time for an afternoon barbecue at a beer garden than summer. Feast on an expansive BBQ menu of meat and seafood and an all-you-can-drink drinks unique to Suntory.

Now through Sun Sept. 28, 2025
5 P.M. - 10:30 P.M.
Nearest stations: Nishi-Umeda, Higobashi
Suntory Beer Garden, 2−1−40, Dojimahama, Kita Ward, Osaka - Map

Saikyo-ji Summer Light-Up

Saikyo-ji is a historic Buddhist temple overlooking scenic Lake Biwa. It’s most famous for its monkey decorations and gardens. This summer, see the temple grounds in another light. Take an evening stroll through a beautifully lit temple on a cool summer evening.

Now through Sun Sept. 7, 2025
Tickets from ¥600
7 P.M. - 9:30 P.M.
Nearest station: Hieizan-Sakamoto
Nearest bus stop: Saikyoji
Saikyo-ji Temple, 5-13-1 Sakamoto, Otsu, Shiga - Map

Special Exhibition: Insect Maniac

Love insects? Then this is just the exhibit to check out! Combining the perspectives of researchers from the National Museum of Nature and Science, get to know more about your favorite insects from their structure, abilities and discover new specimens along the way.

Now through Tues. Sept. 23, 2025
Tickets from ¥1,800
9:30 A.M. - 5 P.M.
Nearest stations: Nagai, Yata
Osaka Museum of Natural History, 1-23 Nagaikoen, Higashisumiyoshi Ward, Osaka - Map

August 25-31

A Summer Picnic on the River

Have an afternoon picnic as you float gently on a teahouse-like boat on the river. Bring tons of snacks, play some games and make some core memories with your friends and family.

Now through Fri Oct. 31, 2025
Rentals from ¥6,600
11:10 A.M.-4:40 P.M.
Nearest station: Sakaisuji Honmachi
4-8 Honmachibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka - Map

Jellyfish, Umbrellas and Wind Chimes at Kyoto Aquarium

Head to Kyoto Aquarium and check out approximately 170 jellyfish wind chimes inspired by the 24 species of jellyfish kept there. Alongside the wind chimes, see specially crafted jellyfish-inspired umbrellas by a long-established Kyoto umbrella maker.

Now through Tues. Sept. 30, 2025
Tickets from ¥2,400
10 A.M.-6 P.M.
Nearest station: Umekoji-Kyotonishi
Kyoto Aquarium, 35-1 Kankijicho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto - Map

Bampaku Summer Festival

Now in its third year, the Bampaku festival is one of the largest summer festivals in the Kansai region. Held at the Expo Commemoration Park, see the park lit up under the theme of “A Summer to Remember.” Try out the different food stalls and join in the Bon Odori dance, karaoke championships and more.

Fri Aug. 29 - Sun Aug. 31, 2025
5 P.M. - 10 P.M.
Nearest stations: Bampakukinenkoen, Koen-Higashiguchi
Expo'70 Commemorative Park, Senribanpakukoen, Suita, Osaka - Map

What did you think of this list of Osaka area events for August 2025? Do you have any suggestions for September? Comment below!

