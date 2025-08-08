Osaka Area Events for August 2025

Summer in Kansai is brimming with all sorts of events that will get you out of the house. From evening boat tours to lantern festivals, here are some events to make this a summer to remember. We’ve compiled a list of some of our top picks for August. Don’t forget to check out our post on country-wide fireworks festivals for August, too.
August 11-17
River Fantasy Night Panorama Tour
Join a private evening boat tour around the Higashi-Yokobori River. Expect to see an unforgettable display of projection mapping along the way. The boat can be rented exclusively for one group of up to six members, so families and couples can join without any hesitation. Bring some snacks and drinks, and take in the night views.
Tanabata Sky Lantern Festival 2025
Don’t miss Japan’s largest lantern festival. Now in its 7th year, join in the fun and witness up to 3,500 lanterns float away into the night sky.
Arima Cool Breeze Beer Garden
Take a trip to one of the oldest hot spring towns in Kansai and grab a beer, while you’re at it. The Arima Cool Breeze Beer Garden will run throughout the summer at Arima River Waterfront Park. There’ll be food stalls, games and traditional dance performances on a special stage.
Immersive Museum Osaka 2025
Surround yourself in masterpieces by iconic artists like Van Gogh alongside Ukiyo-e artists like Katsushika Hokusai. As you walk around the exhibit, lose yourself in a vast ocean of artworks and music.
August 18-24
Glass Aquarium 2025
Cool off at the Kobe Lampwork Glass Museum’s latest exhibit, The Glass Aquarium. See a diverse collection of your favorite sea animals crafted using expert lampwork techniques.
Suntory Beer Garden
There’s no better time for an afternoon barbecue at a beer garden than summer. Feast on an expansive BBQ menu of meat and seafood and an all-you-can-drink drinks unique to Suntory.
Saikyo-ji Summer Light-Up
Saikyo-ji is a historic Buddhist temple overlooking scenic Lake Biwa. It’s most famous for its monkey decorations and gardens. This summer, see the temple grounds in another light. Take an evening stroll through a beautifully lit temple on a cool summer evening.
Special Exhibition: Insect Maniac
Love insects? Then this is just the exhibit to check out! Combining the perspectives of researchers from the National Museum of Nature and Science, get to know more about your favorite insects from their structure, abilities and discover new specimens along the way.
August 25-31
A Summer Picnic on the River
Have an afternoon picnic as you float gently on a teahouse-like boat on the river. Bring tons of snacks, play some games and make some core memories with your friends and family.
Jellyfish, Umbrellas and Wind Chimes at Kyoto Aquarium
Head to Kyoto Aquarium and check out approximately 170 jellyfish wind chimes inspired by the 24 species of jellyfish kept there. Alongside the wind chimes, see specially crafted jellyfish-inspired umbrellas by a long-established Kyoto umbrella maker.
Bampaku Summer Festival
Now in its third year, the Bampaku festival is one of the largest summer festivals in the Kansai region. Held at the Expo Commemoration Park, see the park lit up under the theme of “A Summer to Remember.” Try out the different food stalls and join in the Bon Odori dance, karaoke championships and more.
What did you think of this list of Osaka area events for August 2025? Do you have any suggestions for September? Comment below!
