Looking for something to do this summer? Here are our top picks for Osaka area events for August.

By Elizabeth Sok Jul 31, 2026 8 min read

It’s officially summer in Kansai. Despite the heat, there are tons of events all over the city that are sure to get you out of the house. We’ve compiled a list of our top picks of Osaka area events for August 2026 to make this a summer to remember.

August 1 – 7

Konami Style Pop-Up Store

Konami’s official online shop opens its first physical outlet in roughly 11 years. Stock spans Metal Gear, Power Pros and Tokimeki Memorial Girl’s Side, plus apparel and posters from the new Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Game Expansion label. Mascot greetings with Powerpro-kun and Shiro Bon run on selected weekends.

Date: Aug. 1–23

Time: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Osaka Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Shinsaibashi PARCO 9F

Address: 1-8-3 Shinsaibashi-suji, Chuo Ward (map)

Official website

Himawari Noryo Beer Cruise

Osaka Aqua Bus runs this summer-only evening cruise from Hachikenyahama Pier, sailing the river as the waterfront lights come on. The fare covers ninety minutes aboard, an enlarged hors d’oeuvre platter and free-flowing drinks from roughly ten varieties, including draught beer. A rotating cast of five musical acts performs live on deck.

Date: Aug. 1–Sept. 12 (Fridays and Saturdays)

Time: Departs 6:50 p.m., returns 8:20 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥8,000 adults; ¥7,250 junior and senior high school students; ¥5,250 elementary students

Nearest station: Tenmabashi (Keihan Railway and Osaka Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: Hachikenyahama Pier

Address: 1 Tenmabashi Kyomachi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (map)

Official website

Poképeace Pop-Up Store

Flowering’s touring Pokémon shop reaches Umeda with a sports theme, giving early release to plush, pouches and accessories ahead of general sale. Plusle and Minun feature prominently alongside Pikachu, Piplup and Rowlet. Each venue on the eight-stop national tour hands out its own novelty, so be sure to pick up the Osaka exclusive gift.

Date: Aug. 5–25

Time: 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: Daimaru Umeda, 1F East Event Space (map)

Address: 3-1-1 Umeda, Kita Ward

Official website

Banpaku Summer Festival

Themed “a Reiwa summer, a Showa summer,” Kansai’s largest park matsuri turns the Expo ’70 grounds into an evening night market with a beer garden. Nightly stage content mixes bon odori (traditional Japanese dance), DJ sets and student circle performances, while an old-fashioned ennichi (traditional Japanese festival games) corner supplies plenty of fun. Park admission covers entry.

Date: Aug. 7–10, Aug. 21–23, Aug. 28–30

Time: 5 p.m.–10 p.m. (last entry 9:30 p.m.)

Entry fee: ¥450 adults (high school age and above); free for junior high school age and under

Nearest station: Banpakukinen-koen (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park

Address: 10-11 Senribanpaku Koen, Suita, Osaka (map)

Official website

August 8 – 14

Dotonbori Bon Odori International

Minami’s riverside answer to the neighborhood bon dance (traditional Japanese dance), staged along the Tombori River Walk. Daytime programming runs on a floating pontoon stage beneath Ebisubashi with idol sets and international exchange performances; from dusk, the dancing begins on the promenade.

Date: Aug. 8

Time: Noon–9 p.m. (bon odori performance starts at 6 p.m.)

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Namba (JR Line)

Venue: Tombori River Walk, pontoon stage below Ebisubashi

Address: 1-10-10 Dotonbori, Chuo Ward (map)

Official website

Japanese & English Language Exchange

A structured bilingual afternoon where foreign residents and Japanese locals rotate through timed English and Japanese free-talk rounds. Icebreaker games open the session, then organizers reshuffle groups at the break so everyone meets fresh faces. Expect 30-40 attendees in a relaxed café setting, with staff mixing nationalities deliberately across every table.

Date: Aug. 9

Time: 3:15 p.m.–5:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 plus one drink minimum (from ¥400); credit card or PayPay only

Nearest station: Tanimachi 4-chome (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: Step Coffee Osaka

Address: 1-3-4 Funakoshicho, Chuo Ward (map)

Official website

Shitennoji Urabon-e Manto Kuyo

Each evening of Obon (a Buddhist remembrance day), around 10,000 candles bearing the names of ancestors are lit inside the central precinct of Japan’s oldest state-built temple. Candles cost ¥800 each; sutra memorial services are offered separately in the morning.

Date: Aug. 9–16

Time: Candle rite 5 p.m.–8 p.m.; memorial services 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Entry fee: Precinct free; candle offering ¥800 each

Nearest station: Shitennojimae-Yuhigaoka (Osaka Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: Shitennoji

Address: 1-11-18 Shitennoji, Tennoji Ward (map)

Official website

Tokyo Ghoul Takeout Cafe

A takeout-only collaboration built around Sui Ishida’s series, serving character-themed drinks and iced lattes finished with printed portraits of Kaneki and the Anteiku cast. Merchandise from the 2025 10th-anniversary Tokyo Tower pop-up returns for resale. Every ¥2,000 spent on menu items or goods earns one randomly selected coaster from a set of eight.

Date: Aug. 11–25

Time: 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free entry; menu and goods charged separately

Nearest station: Nippombashi (Osaka Metro Sennichimae Line)

Venue: Cafe Epic Tale

Address: Exe Residence Tower 1F, 3-4-9 Nipponbashi, Naniwa Ward (map)

Official website

August 15 – 21

The RH Factor Reunion — Tribute to Roy Hargrove

The RH Factor was trumpeter Roy Hargrove’s funk, soul and hip-hop project, active from 2003 until his death in 2018. Surviving members regroup for this tribute, revisiting the groove-heavy “Hard Groove” material across two sets in Billboard Live’s 320-seat Umeda room.

Date: Aug. 16

Time: 4 p.m. (1st stage); 7 p.m. (2nd stage)

Entry fee: ¥12,400–¥29,100 depending on seating

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Billboard Live Osaka

Address: Herbis Plaza Ent B2F, 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official website

Akiko Yano Trio featuring Will Lee & Chris Parker

Akiko Yano has been reshaping Japanese pop-jazz piano since her 1976 debut “Japanese Girl.” She returns with her long-running New York rhythm section, Letterman band bassist Will Lee and drummer Chris Parker, for loose, improvisation-driven readings of her catalog, performed twice each evening.

Date: Aug. 18–19

Time: 5:30 p.m. (1st stage); 8:30 p.m. (2nd stage)

Entry fee: ¥11,300–¥26,900 depending on seating

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Billboard Live Osaka

Address: Herbis Plaza Ent B2F, 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official website

Vermeer: Girl with a Pearl Earring — Masterpieces of 17th-Century Dutch Painting

Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring returns to Japan for the first time in 14 years, likely its final overseas outing. The Mauritshuis loan anchors a compact showing of roughly 12 seventeenth-century Dutch paintings. Timed-entry tickets are sold in advance only; there are no same-day counter sales at the museum, so plan ahead.

Date: Aug. 21–Sep. 27

Time: 10 a.m –5 p.m. (last entry 4:30); open daily during the run

Entry fee: ¥3,000 general; ¥1,500 high school and university students; ¥500 elementary and junior high students; preschoolers free

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Keihan Electric Railway)

Venue: Nakanoshima Museum of Art (5F Exhibition Room)

Address: 4-3-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Official website

August 22 – 31

Monkey Majik at Billboard Live — Summer Vibes

Sendai-based Monkey Majik pairs Canadian brothers Maynard and Blaise Plant with Japanese rhythm players Tax and Dick, singing bilingually since their 2006 breakout “Around the World.” This club date strips the rock quartet down to close quarters for afternoon and evening sets in Umeda.

Date: Aug. 22

Time: 3:30 p.m. (1st stage); 6:30 p.m. (2nd stage)

Entry fee: ¥10,500–¥25,300 depending on seating

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Billboard Live Osaka

Address: Herbis Plaza Ent B2F, 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official website

SBI Maihanabi in Osaka-Sennan

The reborn Senshu Yume Hanabi, now a ticketed music-and-fireworks production on the Sennan seafront facing Kansai Airport. Shells are choreographed to a live soundtrack over the water, and the park’s market area keeps food and drink stalls running through the afternoon. All viewing is reserved seating, from leisure sheets to paired premium seats.

Date: Aug. 22

Time: Gates open at 3 p.m.; fireworks from 7:15 p.m.

Entry fee: Ticketed, roughly ¥5,500–¥16,000 depending on seat type

Nearest station: Okadaura (Nankai Electric Railway)

Venue: Sennan Long Park

Address: 2-201 Rinku Minamihama, Sennan, Osaka (map)

Official website

Isshinji Jizo-bon Festival

Isshinji, known across Osaka for its Buddha statues molded from cremated ashes, closes its Obon observances with a Jizo-bon gathering in the precinct. The temple’s Bon segaki memorial rites run the previous day, and the wider Urabon-e period keeps the main hall open late for sutra offerings throughout the middle of the month.

Date: Aug. 24

Time: Starts at 4:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Ebisucho (Osaka Metro Sakaisuji Line)

Venue: Isshinji Temple

Address: 2-8-69 Osaka, Tennoji Ward (map)

Official website

Kabuki: A Parade of Villains

Ninety woodblock prints catalog the villain roles of kabuki, from aristocratic schemers to seductive antiheroes and comedic characters. Works by Kunisada, Kuniyoshi, Kunichika, and Toyokuni III reveal how costume, makeup, and posture signaled wickedness instantly onstage. A free curator talk will accompany the show for ticket holders in early August.

Date: Now–Aug. 30

Time: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (last entry 4:30 p.m.); closed Mondays

Entry fee: ¥700 general; ¥500 students (high school and above); free for junior high students and under

Nearest station: Ikeda (Hankyu Takarazuka Main Line)

Venue: Itsuo Art Museum

Address: 12-27 Sakaehonmachi, Ikeda, Osaka (map)

Official website

Detective Conan Osaka Castle Honjin Special Shop 2026

This seasonal Detective Conan pop-up inside the Miraiza complex at the foot of Osaka Castle has two themes this year: the main cast dressed as Sengoku warlords and a neon Chinese restaurant concept. Exclusive acrylic stands, plush and stationery sit beside a takeout food counter serving character-inspired sweets and savory items.

Date: Now–Aug. 31

Time: 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m. (last order 4:45 p.m.), no closing days

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Tanimachi 4-chome (Osaka Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: Osakajo Honjin, Miraiza Osaka-jo 1F

Address: 1-1 Osakajo, Chuo Ward (map)

Official website

What events are you looking forward to in this list of Osaka area events for August 2026? Let us know in the comments below!