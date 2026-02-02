Check out our monthly event roundup for Osaka for February 2026.

By Elizabeth Sok Feb 3, 2026 8 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka area events for February 2026. You’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city. Happy exploring!

February 1 – 7

Wonder Night Hill 2025 at Sakai Green Museum Harvest Hill

A large-scale illumination event built for strolling: glowing paths, themed light zones, and a relaxed pace across a countryside-style park in Sakai. It’s especially nice for families or anyone who wants winter lights without the urban bustle.

Date: Every weekend in Feb. except the 28th, plus the 23rd (final day)

Time: 5:45 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last entry 8:30 p.m.)

Entry fee: Adults ¥1,500; children (4+) ¥800 (illumination ticket)

Nearest station: Izumigaoka (Semboku Rapid Railway Line)

Venue: Sakai Green Museum Harvest Hill, 2405-1 Hachigamineji, Minami Ward, Sakai City, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Quartet West

This February, head to Club Gallon to see a quartet of saxophonists from western Japan. Whether they are playing jazz, pop or J-pop, you’ll be impressed by the effortless interplay of these musicians. Don’t forget to order food and drink alongside the set!

Date: Feb. 3

Time: Doors 6:30 p.m. / Start 7:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,500 – 4,000

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: 2-4-1 Sonezakishinchi, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Sumiyoshi Taisha’s Setsubun Festival

A classic Osaka Setsubun celebration where the shrine’s rituals mark the seasonal turning point—prayers for good fortune, ceremonial performances and the famous bean-throwing atmosphere.

Date: Feb. 3

Time: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Sumiyoshi Taisha (Nankai Line)

Venue: 2-9-89 Sumiyoshi, Sumiyoshi Ward (map)

Official Website

Yuma Nakayama — LIVE TOUR 2026

Yuma Nakayama began his career as an idol performer before establishing himself as a solo pop artist and stage actor. LIVE TOUR 2026 in Zepp Namba will showcase his recent singles.

Date: Feb. 5

Time: Doors 5 p.m. / Start 6 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥9,500 – ¥9,800

Nearest station: Daikokucho (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 2-1-39 Shikitsuhigashi, Naniwa Ward (map)

Official Website

LAJAJO (Latin Jazz Trio)

LAJAJO is a Japan-based Latin jazz trio formed by Kansai musicians. Enjoy the fun interplay between percussion, flute and piano in these latin-inspired tunes.

Date: Feb. 5

Time: Doors 6 p.m. / Start 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,500 – ¥3,500

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: 2-4-1 Sonezakishinchi, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Expo ’70 Commemorative Park’s Plum Blossom Festival

In Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park, you can find beautiful blossoming plum trees in both the Japanese Garden and Natural and Cultural Gardens. Check out over 600 trees of over 120 varieties for a stunning celebration of Japan’s early springtime.

Date: Feb. 7 – March 8

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Bampakukinenkoen (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: Senribanpakukoen, Suita (map)

Official Website

International Digital Nomad Club Morning Co-Work + Cultural Exchange

A morning meetup that blends light “coworking energy” with real cultural exchange—ideal if you want community without sacrificing your day. The schedule alternates icebreakers, focused work blocks, and chat periods, so you can meet people from different countries while still getting things done.

Date: Feb. 7, 14, 21

Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Entry fee: ¥500

Nearest station: Honmachi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Bonjour Awaza 401, 4F, 1-10-2 Awaza, Nishi Ward (map)

Official meetup

My Kansai Party – International Party Osaka

A classic Kansai expat night: high attendance, friendly regulars and a simple format—2.5 hours of all-you-can-drink plus snacks in a private party space. The evening is also ideal for expanding your social circle fast in one evening.

Date: Feb. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Women ¥1,500 / Men ¥3,000 (drinks included)

Nearest station: Honmachi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: SAZAN Building, 6F, 3-4-8 Minami-Honmachi, Chuo Ward (map)

Official meetup

Dandadan Original Art Exhibition

This exhibition showcases original manga artwork, character designs and production materials from Dandadan. Visitors can examine detailed illustrations and energetic compositions while learning about the creative process behind the series’ unique mix of supernatural horror and offbeat comedy.

Date: Feb. 7 – Mar. 8

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,800 – ¥4,000

Nearest Station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Namba Parks Museum, 2-10-70 Namba, Naniwa Ward (maps)

Official Website

February 8 – 14

Nobuya Sugawa Classical Recital

Award-winning saxophonist Nobuya Sugawa will bring his diverse repertoire to Sakai City’s Fenice Sakai Hall. Joined by Inoue Yousuke (bass), Okumura Ai (violin) and Inoue May (guitar), the afternoon will focus on jazz standards and rarities.

Date: Feb. 8

Time: Start 3 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥3,500 – ¥5,000

Nearest station: Sakai (Nankai Electric Railway)

Venue: 2-1-1 Okinabashicho, Sakai Ward, Sakai City, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Osaka Game Day (Japan International Gamers Guild)

An all-day tabletop meetup that’s famously newbie-friendly: drop in whenever, find a table and join a game—many are taught on the spot. You’ll meet long-term expats, traveling gamers and locals who love modern board games, card games, and RPGs.

Date: Feb. 11

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500

Nearest station: Sakuragawa (Metro Sennichimae Line)

Venue: Naniwa Kumin Center, 2-4-3 Inari, Naniwa Ward (map)

Official meetup

“Ume Kotatsu” at the Osaka Garden of Flower Culture

In the plum garden of the Osaka Garden of Flower Culture, warm kotatsu (heated tables) are set among about 240 plum trees. Visitors can relax in the cozy setting while enjoying blooms, unique to this winter blossom event.

Date: Feb. 11 – March 8

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥580

Nearest station: Kawachinagano (Nankai Line)

Venue: 2292-1 Tako, Kawachinagano (map)

Official Website

Sword Art Online Pop-Up Store

This official Sword Art Online pop-up store features newly drawn illustrations based on the idea of “rider jackets” and original gifts along with purchases will be distributed. This event is designed for Sword Art Online fans and newbies to the series to enjoy.

Date: Jan. 27 – Feb. 12

Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest Station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Loft, 2-10-70 Namba, Naniwa Ward (map)

Official Website

Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra Subscription Concert No.595

Founded in 1947, the Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra is one of Japan’s longest-running symphonic ensembles. This subscription concert forms part of its annual season, presenting core European repertoire.

Date: Feb. 13 – 14

Time: Start 7 p.m.

Entry fee: A ¥7,000 / B ¥5,500 / C ¥3,500

Nearest station: Nakanoshima (Keihin Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Hankyu Valentine Chocolate Expo 2026: Cacao World Orchard

A flagship Valentine’s season chocolate fair in Umeda, focused on “cacao as fruit.” Expect a huge lineup of bonbons, single-origin bars and fruit-forward pairings, plus limited editions that rotate through the run.

Date: Jan. 30 – Feb. 14

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (ends 7 p.m. on Feb. 14)

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Umeda (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 8-7 Kakudacho, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Takashimaya’s Amour de Chocolat Fair

Osaka Takashimaya’s Valentine’s fair, titled Love of Chocolate in French, has plenty of sweet artisanal and original chocolates for that special someone. And if you want to treat yourself while there too don’t miss their crepes, churros and other chocolate confections.

Date: Jan. 22 – Feb. 14

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 5-1-5 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

February 15 – 21

Lunar New Year Dumpling Dinner Party (Osaka Collective Events)

A festive, food-centered international meetup celebrating Lunar New Year with a built-in social buffer: dumplings and Korean rice cake soup. Because everyone shares the same meal, conversations start naturally. Expect a warm mix of expats and locals, plus light snacks and plenty of friendly table hopping.

Date: Feb. 16

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,500 + 1 drink minimum (includes food plate)

Nearest station: Temmabashi (Keihan Main Line)

Venue: Step Coffee Osaka (1F), 1-3-4 Funakoshicho, Chuo Ward (map)

Official meetup

RAGE — A New World Rising Japan Tour 2026

German heavy metal band RAGE, founded in 1984 by bassist Peavy Wagner, blends speed metal with progressive elements. This Japan tour promotes the ‘A New World Rising’ release cycle. Check it out at Umeda Club Quattro.

Date: Feb. 19

Time: Doors 6 p.m. / Start 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥11,000

Nearest station: Umeda (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Plaza Umeda 10F, 8-17 Taiyujicho, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Japan Osaka English Club’s Language Exchange

Held at a Tully’s Coffee cafe, this meetup is a calmer, study-minded language exchange designed for people who prefer conversation over nightlife. You’ll rotate between English and Japanese in timed blocks, with seat changes so you meet multiple partners in 90 minutes.

Date: Feb. 21

Time: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 (plus your drink order)

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: B1F, 3-2-2 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official meetup

February 22 – 28

Jujutsu Kaisen “Shibetsu Kaiyu” Pop-Up Shop

This official Jujutsu Kaisen pop-up shop focuses on the intense Culling Game storyline, offering newly illustrated merchandise, exclusive items and purchase bonuses. Dramatic displays reflect the arc’s darker tone, making it a popular destination for fans following the series’ latest developments.

Date: Feb. 27 – Mar. 15

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest Station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Namba Marui, 3-8-9 Namba, Chuo Ward (maps)

Official Website

Tsuya Ichigo Fair

This seasonal strawberry-themed food fair features creative strawberry dishes and desserts offered by 17 restaurants and cafes in Grand Front Osaka. From crepes to parfaits, get your strawberry fix here.

Date: Jan. 15 – Feb. 28

Time: Varies depending on store

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 4-20 Ofukacho, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

