Osaka Area Events for February 2026

February 1 – 7
Wonder Night Hill 2025 at Sakai Green Museum Harvest Hill
A large-scale illumination event built for strolling: glowing paths, themed light zones, and a relaxed pace across a countryside-style park in Sakai. It’s especially nice for families or anyone who wants winter lights without the urban bustle.
- Date: Every weekend in Feb. except the 28th, plus the 23rd (final day)
- Time: 5:45 p.m. – 9 p.m. (last entry 8:30 p.m.)
- Entry fee: Adults ¥1,500; children (4+) ¥800 (illumination ticket)
- Nearest station: Izumigaoka (Semboku Rapid Railway Line)
- Venue: Sakai Green Museum Harvest Hill, 2405-1 Hachigamineji, Minami Ward, Sakai City, Osaka (map)
- Official Website
Quartet West
This February, head to Club Gallon to see a quartet of saxophonists from western Japan. Whether they are playing jazz, pop or J-pop, you’ll be impressed by the effortless interplay of these musicians. Don’t forget to order food and drink alongside the set!
- Date: Feb. 3
- Time: Doors 6:30 p.m. / Start 7:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥2,500 – 4,000
- Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)
- Venue: 2-4-1 Sonezakishinchi, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
Sumiyoshi Taisha’s Setsubun Festival
A classic Osaka Setsubun celebration where the shrine’s rituals mark the seasonal turning point—prayers for good fortune, ceremonial performances and the famous bean-throwing atmosphere.
- Date: Feb. 3
- Time: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Sumiyoshi Taisha (Nankai Line)
- Venue: 2-9-89 Sumiyoshi, Sumiyoshi Ward (map)
- Official Website
Yuma Nakayama — LIVE TOUR 2026
Yuma Nakayama began his career as an idol performer before establishing himself as a solo pop artist and stage actor. LIVE TOUR 2026 in Zepp Namba will showcase his recent singles.
- Date: Feb. 5
- Time: Doors 5 p.m. / Start 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥9,500 – ¥9,800
- Nearest station: Daikokucho (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: 2-1-39 Shikitsuhigashi, Naniwa Ward (map)
- Official Website
LAJAJO (Latin Jazz Trio)
LAJAJO is a Japan-based Latin jazz trio formed by Kansai musicians. Enjoy the fun interplay between percussion, flute and piano in these latin-inspired tunes.
- Date: Feb. 5
- Time: Doors 6 p.m. / Start 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥2,500 – ¥3,500
- Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)
- Venue: 2-4-1 Sonezakishinchi, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
Expo ’70 Commemorative Park’s Plum Blossom Festival
In Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park, you can find beautiful blossoming plum trees in both the Japanese Garden and Natural and Cultural Gardens. Check out over 600 trees of over 120 varieties for a stunning celebration of Japan’s early springtime.
- Date: Feb. 7 – March 8
- Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Bampakukinenkoen (Osaka Monorail)
- Venue: Senribanpakukoen, Suita (map)
- Official Website
International Digital Nomad Club Morning Co-Work + Cultural Exchange
A morning meetup that blends light “coworking energy” with real cultural exchange—ideal if you want community without sacrificing your day. The schedule alternates icebreakers, focused work blocks, and chat periods, so you can meet people from different countries while still getting things done.
- Date: Feb. 7, 14, 21
- Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500
- Nearest station: Honmachi (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Bonjour Awaza 401, 4F, 1-10-2 Awaza, Nishi Ward (map)
- Official meetup
My Kansai Party – International Party Osaka
A classic Kansai expat night: high attendance, friendly regulars and a simple format—2.5 hours of all-you-can-drink plus snacks in a private party space. The evening is also ideal for expanding your social circle fast in one evening.
- Date: Feb. 7
- Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Women ¥1,500 / Men ¥3,000 (drinks included)
- Nearest station: Honmachi (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: SAZAN Building, 6F, 3-4-8 Minami-Honmachi, Chuo Ward (map)
- Official meetup
Dandadan Original Art Exhibition
This exhibition showcases original manga artwork, character designs and production materials from Dandadan. Visitors can examine detailed illustrations and energetic compositions while learning about the creative process behind the series’ unique mix of supernatural horror and offbeat comedy.
- Date: Feb. 7 – Mar. 8
- Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,800 – ¥4,000
- Nearest Station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Namba Parks Museum, 2-10-70 Namba, Naniwa Ward (maps)
- Official Website
February 8 – 14
Nobuya Sugawa Classical Recital
Award-winning saxophonist Nobuya Sugawa will bring his diverse repertoire to Sakai City’s Fenice Sakai Hall. Joined by Inoue Yousuke (bass), Okumura Ai (violin) and Inoue May (guitar), the afternoon will focus on jazz standards and rarities.
- Date: Feb. 8
- Time: Start 3 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥3,500 – ¥5,000
- Nearest station: Sakai (Nankai Electric Railway)
- Venue: 2-1-1 Okinabashicho, Sakai Ward, Sakai City, Osaka (map)
- Official Website
Osaka Game Day (Japan International Gamers Guild)
An all-day tabletop meetup that’s famously newbie-friendly: drop in whenever, find a table and join a game—many are taught on the spot. You’ll meet long-term expats, traveling gamers and locals who love modern board games, card games, and RPGs.
- Date: Feb. 11
- Time: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500
- Nearest station: Sakuragawa (Metro Sennichimae Line)
- Venue: Naniwa Kumin Center, 2-4-3 Inari, Naniwa Ward (map)
- Official meetup
“Ume Kotatsu” at the Osaka Garden of Flower Culture
In the plum garden of the Osaka Garden of Flower Culture, warm kotatsu (heated tables) are set among about 240 plum trees. Visitors can relax in the cozy setting while enjoying blooms, unique to this winter blossom event.
- Date: Feb. 11 – March 8
- Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥580
- Nearest station: Kawachinagano (Nankai Line)
- Venue: 2292-1 Tako, Kawachinagano (map)
- Official Website
Sword Art Online Pop-Up Store
This official Sword Art Online pop-up store features newly drawn illustrations based on the idea of “rider jackets” and original gifts along with purchases will be distributed. This event is designed for Sword Art Online fans and newbies to the series to enjoy.
- Date: Jan. 27 – Feb. 12
- Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest Station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Loft, 2-10-70 Namba, Naniwa Ward (map)
- Official Website
Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra Subscription Concert No.595
Founded in 1947, the Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra is one of Japan’s longest-running symphonic ensembles. This subscription concert forms part of its annual season, presenting core European repertoire.
- Date: Feb. 13 – 14
- Time: Start 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: A ¥7,000 / B ¥5,500 / C ¥3,500
- Nearest station: Nakanoshima (Keihin Nakanoshima Line)
- Venue: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
Hankyu Valentine Chocolate Expo 2026: Cacao World Orchard
A flagship Valentine’s season chocolate fair in Umeda, focused on “cacao as fruit.” Expect a huge lineup of bonbons, single-origin bars and fruit-forward pairings, plus limited editions that rotate through the run.
- Date: Jan. 30 – Feb. 14
- Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (ends 7 p.m. on Feb. 14)
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Umeda (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: 8-7 Kakudacho, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
Takashimaya’s Amour de Chocolat Fair
Osaka Takashimaya’s Valentine’s fair, titled Love of Chocolate in French, has plenty of sweet artisanal and original chocolates for that special someone. And if you want to treat yourself while there too don’t miss their crepes, churros and other chocolate confections.
- Date: Jan. 22 – Feb. 14
- Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: 5-1-5 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)
- Official Website
February 15 – 21
Lunar New Year Dumpling Dinner Party (Osaka Collective Events)
A festive, food-centered international meetup celebrating Lunar New Year with a built-in social buffer: dumplings and Korean rice cake soup. Because everyone shares the same meal, conversations start naturally. Expect a warm mix of expats and locals, plus light snacks and plenty of friendly table hopping.
- Date: Feb. 16
- Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,500 + 1 drink minimum (includes food plate)
- Nearest station: Temmabashi (Keihan Main Line)
- Venue: Step Coffee Osaka (1F), 1-3-4 Funakoshicho, Chuo Ward (map)
- Official meetup
RAGE — A New World Rising Japan Tour 2026
German heavy metal band RAGE, founded in 1984 by bassist Peavy Wagner, blends speed metal with progressive elements. This Japan tour promotes the ‘A New World Rising’ release cycle. Check it out at Umeda Club Quattro.
- Date: Feb. 19
- Time: Doors 6 p.m. / Start 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥11,000
- Nearest station: Umeda (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Plaza Umeda 10F, 8-17 Taiyujicho, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
Japan Osaka English Club’s Language Exchange
Held at a Tully’s Coffee cafe, this meetup is a calmer, study-minded language exchange designed for people who prefer conversation over nightlife. You’ll rotate between English and Japanese in timed blocks, with seat changes so you meet multiple partners in 90 minutes.
- Date: Feb. 21
- Time: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500 (plus your drink order)
- Nearest station: JR Osaka
- Venue: B1F, 3-2-2 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)
- Official meetup
February 22 – 28
Jujutsu Kaisen “Shibetsu Kaiyu” Pop-Up Shop
This official Jujutsu Kaisen pop-up shop focuses on the intense Culling Game storyline, offering newly illustrated merchandise, exclusive items and purchase bonuses. Dramatic displays reflect the arc’s darker tone, making it a popular destination for fans following the series’ latest developments.
- Date: Feb. 27 – Mar. 15
- Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest Station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Namba Marui, 3-8-9 Namba, Chuo Ward (maps)
- Official Website
Tsuya Ichigo Fair
This seasonal strawberry-themed food fair features creative strawberry dishes and desserts offered by 17 restaurants and cafes in Grand Front Osaka. From crepes to parfaits, get your strawberry fix here.
- Date: Jan. 15 – Feb. 28
- Time: Varies depending on store
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Osaka
- Venue: 4-20 Ofukacho, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
