Osaka Area Events for July 2026

Check out our monthly event roundup for Osaka for July 2026.

By Elizabeth Sok Jul 2, 2026 8 min read

Summer in Kansai has officially begun! Start the season with our best picks for Osaka area events for July that range from historic art exhibits to traditional Japanese festivals and more.

July 1 – 7

Sanno Museum of Art: Renoir’s 185th Anniversary Exhibition

This collection presents about 50 Renoir works in the Sanno Museum of Art, tracing the painter’s warm, light-filled approach to portraits, figures, and scenes of everyday life.

Date: Mar. 1–July 31

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: General ¥1,300

Nearest station: Kyobashi (Metro Nagahori Tsurumi-ryokuchi Line)

Venue: Sanno Museum of Art

Address: 2-2-27 Shiromi, Chuo Ward

Official Website

Dotonbori River Lantern Festival 2026

This atmospheric summer illumination lines both sides of the Tonbori River Walk with around 2,000 lanterns, stretching from Fukari Bridge to Nipponbashi.

Date: July 1–Aug. 31

Time: 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Tonbori River Walk

Address: Dotonbori, Chuo Ward

Official Website

Aizen Matsuri

This summer festival centers on the Aizen-do Shoman-in temple, with prayers for romance, business success, victory and protection from illness. This event includes the Hoekago parade, summer purification rites, traditional music and dances, and rare openings of Aizen Myo-o and the Tahoto pagoda.

Date: June 30–July 2

Time: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Shitennoji-mae Yuhigaoka (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: Aizen-do Shoman-in

Address: 5-36 Yuhigaokacho, Tennoji Ward

Official Website

Nintama Rantaro and Sanrio Collaboration Cafe

This collaboration pairs Nintama Rantaro with Sanrio characters at Amo Cafe’s Namba Marui location. The event includes themed food, newly introduced merchandise for sale and character artwork.

Date: July 2–Aug. 2

Time: Check the official reservation page

Entry fee: Menu purchase; check reservation details

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Amo Cafe Namba Marui

Address: 3-8-9 Namba, Chuo Ward

Official Website

Bleach Monocolor Pop-Up Shop

This official pop-up brings popular Bleach merchandise from manga and anime to Abeno Lucbus. At this event, character goods, like charms, key chains and coasters will be sold for a limited period.

Date: July 3–13

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Osaka-Abenobashi (Kintetsu Minami Osaka Line)

Venue: Abeno Hoop 4F, Abeno Lucbus

Address: 1-2-30 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward

Official Website

Trigun Legacy Cafe

This cafe collaboration centers on the Trigun manga and anime world through themed menu items, order bonuses and goods. Don’t miss the exclusive stickers, badges and more available here.

Date: July 3–26

Time: Check the official reservation page

Entry fee: Menu purchase; web reservation required

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Chugai Grace Cafe Osaka, Namba Marui 1F

Address: 3-8-9 Namba, Chuo Ward

Official Website

Karl Walser Exhibition

This first Japanese retrospective of Swiss artist Karl Walser introduces around 150 paintings and drawings, all shown in Japan for the first time. The exhibition follows Walser’s path through Switzerland, Berlin and Japan, highlighting the elegant lines, symbolism, impressionistic color, stage design, book illustration, interiors, murals and vivid images from his 1908 travels.

Date: July 4–Sept. 27

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: General ¥1,800

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Keihan Electric Railway Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: Nakanoshima Museum of Art

Address: 4-3-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward

Official Website

July 8 – 14

Momoka Ariyasu Live Performance

Momoka Ariyasu, a singer-songwriter and former idol known for her vocals and intimate live arrangements, will appear at Umeda Club Quattro. Her concert titled, a “A Little Harmony Live’’ will feature acoustic pop.

Date: July 8

Time: 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥7,800 plus drink

Nearest station: Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Umeda Club Quattro

Address: 10F Plaza Umeda, 8-17 Taiyujicho, Kita Ward

Official Website

Keiichi Tomita Live Performance

Producer, arranger and songwriter Keiichi Tomita leads Tomita Lab, a Japanese pop band. This “The Birds of Four” performance features Arche, Kitamura Fuki, Yoh from Natsudaidai, and Isono-kun from Yona Yona Weekenders, backed by a high-level urban-pop band.

Date: July 9

Time: 5:30 p.m./ 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥8,900 – ¥22,100

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: B2F Herbis Plaza Ent

Address: 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward

Official Website

Osaka International Meetup: Meet Locals, Karaoke & New Friends

A casual Friday-night social for expats, international residents, travelers, and locals who want easy conversation. The meetup centers on drinks, karaoke, darts, and bilingual conversations. Solo participants are more than welcome and a two hour all-you-can-drink plan is available as well.

Date: July 10

Time: 9 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥700 + one drink from ¥500

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Bar Coco Loco

Address: 1-19-8 Higashishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward

Official Website

Umeda Yukata Festival 2026

Umeda’s large urban summer festival takes place in plazas, malls, and streets across the district. Main events include bon odori, festival stalls, uchimizu water-sprinkling, yukata services and other offerings at participating facilities.

Date: July 10–31

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: Umeda area; main events at Grand Front Osaka Umekita Plaza

Address: 4-1 Ofukacho, Kita Ward

Official Website

Ikutama Matsuri 2026

One of Osaka’s three great summer festivals, Ikutama Matsuri fills the area around Ikukunitama Shrine with drums, mikoshi, lion dances, stalls, and formal processions. The highlight is the procession toward Osaka Castle, where hundreds of participants create a historical pageant through the city.

Date: July 11–12

Time: 8:30/9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Tanimachi Kyuchome (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: Ikukunitama Shrine

Address: 13-9 Ikutamacho, Tennoji Ward

Official Website

Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts 90th Anniversary Special Exhibition

This exhibition uses “Water Margin” as an entry point into Chinese and Japanese art from the Northern Song through modern periods. It brings together Chinese objects, Japanese prints, illustrated books, and later artworks to explore loyalty, reception history, popular culture and cross-media appeal.

Date: July 11 – Sept. 6

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: General ¥2,000

Nearest station: Tennoji (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Osaka City Museum of Fine Arts

Address: 1-82 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward

Official Website

Mutsumi Inomata Exhibition

This retrospective covers Mutsumi Inomata’s anime, game, novel, manga, and original artwork, including more than 120 analog originals and some previously unreleased pieces.

Date: July 11–20

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,500

Nearest station: Fukushima (Hanshin Electric Railway Osaka Loop Line)

Venue: Dojima River Forum, 4F Gallery

Address: 1-1-17 Fukushima, Fukushima Ward

Official Website

July 15 – 21

NHK Symphony Orchestra

The NHK Symphony Orchestra, one of Japan’s flagship orchestras, performs under Vasily Petrenko with pianist Hayato Sumino. This summer concert pairs Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” for an evening of classical music at The Symphony Hall.

Date: July 18

Time: 4 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥3,200 – ¥7,200

Nearest station: Fukushima (Hanshin Electric Railway Osaka Loop Line)

Venue: The Symphony Hall

Address: 2-3-3 Oyodominami, Kita Ward

Official Website

Arina Tanemura’s 30th Anniversary

Arina Tanemura’s 30th anniversary exhibition continues into July in Osaka, celebrating the manga artist’s career through original artwork, dreamy shojo imagery, and related event programming. It is suited to fans of manga production, illustration, and classic magical-girl and romance titles tied to Tanemura’s long-running body of work.

Date: June 19 – July 20

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,000

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: Space Gratus

Address: 4- 15−17, Nipponbashi, Naniwa Ward

Official Website

Aki Sasamoto’s Life Laboratory

Aki Sasamoto’s Osaka exhibition provides multiple entry points to her contemporary art. The installations, which feature everyday objects, tubing, sound, speech, and performance, are presented as unfinished and always in process. Visitors move through an evolving environment that encourages repeated visits.

Date: July 19 – Nov. 3

Time: 10 a.m.–5 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Entry fee: General ¥1,800

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Keihan Electric Railway Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: The National Museum of Art, Osaka

Address: 4-2-55 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward

Official Website

Hitomi Yaida’s 25th Anniversary Live Tour

Hitomi Yaida, the Osaka-born singer-songwriter also known as Yaiko, celebrates 25 years with an acoustic anniversary tour. Her Namba Hatch date features support from Jin Inoue, Masaaki Mizuno, and Mikihito Tanaka and channels her pop-rock catalog into the more intimate acoustic setting.

Date: July 20

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥7,500 plus drink

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Namba Hatch

Address: 1-3-1 Minatomachi, Naniwa Ward

Official Website

July 22 – 31

Thursday Morning Cafe Meetup

A Thursday morning cafe meetup for Osaka expats, international residents, travelers, students and locals seeking community through coffee and small-group conversation. This event is welcoming and bilingual, with organizers helping first-timers to settle in.

Date: July 23

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥600 + one cafe drink

Nearest station: Fukushima (Hanshin Electric Railway Osaka Loop Line)

Venue: Art Beat Cafe Nakanoshima

Address: 1-1-20 Fukushima, Fukushima Ward

Official Website

Expo Summer Festival 2026

Held at Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, this large seasonal festival mixes nostalgic Showa-style summer fun with contemporary entertainment. The 2026 program includes a night market, beer-garden, festival stalls, bon odori, DJs, illuminated Tower of the Sun scenery and a designated hand-held fireworks area.

Date: July 24–26, July 31–Aug. 2

Time: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥450 advance, ¥500 same day; park admission separate

Nearest station: Bampaku-kinen-koen (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, Festival Plaza

Address: 1-1 Senri-Banpaku Koen, Suita, Osaka

Official Website

Osaka International Party

Join international students, working holiday makers, expats, locals and travelers to drink, play games, and enjoy fun conversations while experiencing real Osaka nightlife. Meet and chat with lots of people at the party, thanks to the Shuffle System and connect with open-minded international people.

Date: July 25 (multiple dates available)

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥600 advance, ¥1000 same day

Nearest station: Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Bar Moon Walk

Address: 1-12-19, Higashishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward

Official Website

Swan Lake Ballet

The Tokyo Ballet introduces Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” with accompanying narration, making it perfect for ballet beginners. Principal roles are scheduled for Harumi Denda as Odette/Odile and Ryunosuke Ubukata as Prince Siegfried, guiding first-time audiences through the classical ballet’s story, music and iconic scenes.

Date: July 31

Time: 3 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,000–¥5,000

Nearest station: Yaenosato (Nara Line)

Venue: Higashiosaka Cultural Creation Hall Dream House Main Hall

Address: 2-3-4 Mikuriyaminami, Higashiosaka, Osaka

Official Website

Which of these Osaka area events for July will you be attending? Let us know in the comments below!