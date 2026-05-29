Check out our monthly event roundup for Osaka for June 2026.

By Elizabeth Sok May 29, 2026 8 min read

Despite the impending rainy season and rising humidity, there’s still plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city. Here are the best Osaka area events for June 2026! Stay dry.

June 1 – 7

Miyabi Piano Trio Concert Vol. 8

Miyabi, composed of violinist Soichi Sakuma, cellist Shohei Uwamori, and pianist Kyoko Tagawa, returns with a chamber program built around Beethoven, Piazzolla and Ravel. This Osaka-area recital includes a trio arrangement premiere of Piazzolla’s Le Grand Tango.

Date: Jun. 2

Time: 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥4,000 general; ¥2,000 student

Nearest station: Sone (Hankyu Railway)

Venue: Toyonaka Performing Arts Center

Address: 3-7-2 Sone Higashimachi, Toyonaka, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Thursday Evening English Conversation Cafe

A relaxed English conversation cafe for Osaka internationals and locals who want friendly one-on-one chats. Participants rotate partners every 20 minutes, making it easy for newcomers to join, practice English, and meet new people.

Date: Jun. 4

Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 + drink ¥650–¥850

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: Marufuku Coffee

Address: Grand Green Osaka South Building 1F, 5-54 Ofukacho, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Mori Yamato Concert: “A Day of YAMATO 69/26”

Mori Yamato is a young Japanese singer-songwriter and guitarist known for expressive vocals and guitar-driven pop-rock. His “A day of YAMATO 69/26” stop brings him to Shinsaibashi JANUS, a compact live house setting suited to his solo-centered performance style and current original material.

Date: Jun. 5

Time: 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥4,500 general reserved; ¥3,500 U-23 reserved

Nearest station: Nagahoribashi (Metro Sakaisuji Line)

Venue: Music Club JANUS

Address: 2-4-30-5F Higashi Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

Rinku Fireworks 2026

This spectacular fireworks display, held near the Rinku Park Marble Beach, features a grand total of 7,000 fireworks, including large shakudama shells. The fireworks display is accompanied by synchronized music and the viewing areas will include food and drink stalls.

Date: Jun. 6

Time: Evening; exact launch time TBA

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Rinku-town (Nankai Railway Airport Line)

Venue: Rinku Park Marble Beach

Address: 1 Rinku Minamihama, Izumisano, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Second Nagai Music Festival: Life in the Park

Nagai Park’s music festival is a mix of greenery, music, food and workshops. Musical sets run all day with DJs and musicians changing on the hour in the park’s central lawn plaza. Along with the music, there are a wide variety of food vendors and artists selling clothing items, accessories and merchandise.

Date: Jun. 6

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Nagai (JR Hanwa Line)

Venue: Nagai Park Central Plaza

Address: 1-1 Nagaikoen, Higashisumiyoshi Ward (map)

Official Website

Hamadera Park Local Market & Music Festival

Held at Hamadera Park, one of the oldest parks in Osaka, this two-day local market festival combines live music, food and arts and crafts. As a bonus for families, the market hosts several art workshops aimed at children. Also, if you venture away from the festival, you’ll find plenty to do throughout Hamadera Park, including a rose garden and several historical trains on display.

Date: Jun. 6 – 7

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Hamadera Koen (Nankai Main Line)

Venue: Hamadera Park Central Entrance Area

Address: Hamadera Koencho, Nishi Ward, Sakai, Osaka (map)

Official Website

June 8 – 14

Farukh Ruzimatov Japan Final

Farukh Ruzimatov, the legendary ballet dancer hailing from Uzbekistan, will be performing in Osaka on his farewell tour of Japan. The former principal of the Mariinsky Ballet will be accompanied by Irina Perén and Denis Lodzikin, two extraordinary dancers in their own right, in a program designed to highlight Ruzimatov’s dramatic presence and virtuosic classical technique.

Date: Jun. 13

Time: 3 p.m.

Entry fee: SS ¥22,000; S ¥19,000; A ¥15,000; B ¥11,000; C ¥8,000

Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Umeda Arts Theater Main Hall

Address: 19-1 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Sunset Picnic at Nakanoshima

A park-based international picnic for Osaka’s expat and local community, focused on relaxed language exchange and sunset conversation. Attendees meet at Nakanoshima Park Lawn Square, bring food or drinks and socialize outdoors.

Date: Jun. 13

Time: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,000

Nearest station: Naniwabashi (Keihan Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: Nakanoshima Park Lawn Square

Address: 1-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Haruhi Suzumiya’s Pop Up Shop

This Haruhi Suzumiya pop-up shop at Kotobukiya Nipponbashi will feature original novel illustrations, fairy-tale costume artwork, mini-character goods, character standee displays, and purchase bonuses.

Date: Jun. 12 – Jun. 28

Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free entry

Nearest station: Nippombashi (Metro Sennichimae Line)

Venue: Kotobukiya Nipponbashi

Address: 4-15-18 Nippombashi, Naniwa Ward (map)

Official Website

Chie Ayado Jazz Live 2026

Chie Ayado is a veteran Japanese jazz singer-pianist known for bluesy phrasing, humor, and intimate stagecraft. Her Billboard Live Osaka date supports her self-produced album of the same name, performed with bassist Toru Nishijima and pianist Shigeru Morishita.

Date: Jun. 14

Time: 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥9,000 – ¥21,300

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: Billboard Live Osaka

Address: Herbis Plaza Ent B2F, 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Nakanishi Natsuyuki: Devices for Gentle Gazing and Endless Lingering

A major retrospective for Natsuyuki Nakanishi, this exhibition revisits his painting practice after the late 1950s and his resistance to simple figurative or abstract categories. Ideal for visitors interested in postwar Japanese painting and conceptual art.

Date: Mar. 14 – Jun. 14

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Fri. until 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Adults ¥1,500; university students ¥900

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Keihan Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: The National Museum of Art

Address: 4-2-55 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

June 15 – 21

The Promised Neverland Pop Up Shop

This pop-up store celebrating 10 years of “The Promised Neverland” manga series will feature new illustrations by Posuka Demizu as well as merchandise featuring popular illustrations from the original manga.

Date: May 12 – Jun. 17

Time: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: Free entry

Nearest station: JR Rinku Town

Venue: Miraiya Shoten Aeon Mall Rinku Sennan

Address: 3-12 Rinkuminamihama, Sennan, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra 599th Concert

The Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra, founded in 1947, is one of Kansai’s main symphonies. Its 599th subscription concert features conductor Robert Trevino and pianist Anna Geniushene, pairing Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 11, “The Year 1905.”

Date: Jun. 19 – Jun. 20

Time: Jun. 19, 7 p.m.; Jun. 20, 3 p.m.

Entry fee: A ¥7,000; B ¥5,500; C ¥3,500; BOX ¥8,000

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Keihan Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: Festival Hall

Address: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra & Masaya Kamei

The Dresden Philharmonic, a German orchestra with more than 150 years of history, returns to Japan with pianist Masaya Kamei, one of Japan’s fast-rising young classical stars. Conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles, the Osaka program includes Beethoven’s “Emperor” Concerto and Brahms’s Fourth Symphony.

Date: Jun. 20

Time: 2 p.m.

Entry fee: A ¥19,000; B ¥16,000; C ¥13,000; D ¥9,000

Nearest station: Fukushima (Osaka Loop Line)

Venue: The Symphony Hall

Address: 2-3-3 Oyodominami, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Tonboike Park Hydrangea Fair

Tonboike Park’s Hydrangea fair is timed to the bloom of about 10,000 hydrangeas across roughly 40 varieties. Enjoy these early summer flowers with plant sales, workshops, guided garden tours and a host of gourmet food trucks and Japanese sweets.

Date: Jun. 20 – 21

Time: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free; some workshops ¥500

Nearest station: Shimomatsu (Hanwa Line)

Venue: Tonboike Park Ajisai Garden

Address: 701 Sangayamacho, Kishiwada, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Takashima Yajuro: 50 Years After His Passing

This large retrospective marks fifty years since the death of Yajuro Takashima, the Kurume-born painter known for candle, moon and still-life imagery rendered with intense realism. The Osaka presentation gathers more than 160 works, including first-time displays, and foregrounds the roots of his solitary artistic vision.

Date: Mar. 25 – Jun. 21

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Adults ¥1,800; university/high school students ¥1,200

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Keihan Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: Nakanoshima Museum of Art

Address: 4-3-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

International Party Night

Part of the Osaka Collective events, this party held at Marco Nostalgy will be a big bash which includes a 2-hour all-you-can-drink alcohol or soft drink package. There will be music, dancing and opportunities to meet locals and international visitors alike.

Date: Jun. 20

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥3,000 (includes all-you-can-drink)

Nearest station: Tanimachi 4-chome (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: Marco Nostalgy

Address: 1-3-9, Uchihonmachi, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

June 22 – 30

Musical Hetalia 10th Anniversary Museum

This ticketed museum celebrates the 10th anniversary of the “Hetalia” musical series with an exhibition in HMV Museum Namba and a related pop-up shop. The exhibit features official costumes worn by the actors along with posed stage photos. A limited run of commemorative goods will be sold exclusively at the event.

Date: Jun. 20 – Jul. 5

Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Ticket required

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: HMV& Books Namba

Address: Namba Parks 8F, 2-10-70 Nambanaka, Naniwa Ward (map)

Official Website

Aizen Matsuri

Aizen Matsuri opens Osaka’s summer festival season and is one of the city’s three major summer festivals dating back 1000 years. Some of the highlights include the Hoe-kago parade from Tennoji Park, the summer purification rite, and food stalls, along with music and dance events.

Date: Jun. 30 – Jul. 2

Time: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Shitennoji-mae Yuhigaoka (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: Aizendo Shoman-in

Address: 5-36 Yuhigaokacho, Tennoji Ward (map)

Official Website

What events are you looking forward to in June? Let us know in the comments below!