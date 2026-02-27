Check out our monthly event roundup for Osaka for March 2026!

By Elizabeth Sok Feb 27, 2026 11 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka area events for March 2026. You’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

March 1 – 7

Goro Noguchi Concert Tour 2026 “I sing songs‼ ～Uta ga aru kagiri～”

Veteran vocalist and TV personality Goro Noguchi rose to fame in the 1970s with smooth idol-pop ballads and has since built a long-running live career. This Osaka stop is part of his 2026 “I sing songs‼” tour.

Date: Mar. 1

Time: 5 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥12,000

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Metro Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: Festival Hall

Address: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

“Hirano Kohta Expo” Pop-Up Store Osaka

A chance for fans of Hirano Kohta’s work (notably Hellsing and Drifters) to browse event merch in Osaka. The pop-up format is user-friendly: no ticketing, simple in-and-out shopping, and a central location next to Osaka Station.

Date: Mar. 3 – Mar. 22

Mar. 3 – Mar. 22 Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (last day 6 p.m. closing time)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (last day 6 p.m. closing time) Entry fee: Free

Free Nearest station: JR Osaka

JR Osaka Venue: Daimaru Umeda 7F Special Venue

Daimaru Umeda 7F Special Venue Address: 3-1-1 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

3-1-1 Umeda, Kita Ward (map) Official Website

Ao no Hako Exhibition

A ticketed manga exhibition for the Ao no Hako (Blue Box) series featuring curated story/character displays, illustration showcases, and photo spots designed for fans who want a “walk-through” experience beyond reading the volumes. A must-see if you enjoy Shonen Jump titles.

Date: Mar. 7 – Apr. 5

Mar. 7 – Apr. 5 Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,800 (more with goods included)

¥1,800 (more with goods included) Nearest station: Hirakata-koen (Keihin Main Kine)

Hirakata-koen (Keihin Main Kine) Venue: Hirakata Park Event Hall I

Hirakata Park Event Hall I Address: 1-1 Hirakata Koencho, Hirakata, Osaka (map)

1-1 Hirakata Koencho, Hirakata, Osaka (map) Official Website

Osaka Castle Park Plum Grove Viewing (Umebayashi)

Osaka Castle’s plum grove is one of the city’s signature flower spots—easy to pair with castle sightseeing and riverside walks. Expect a broad mix of red and white blooms and lots of photo angles with stone walls and moat scenery. Go on weekday mornings for the gentlest crowds and best light.

Date: Throughout March (check official website for flowering updates!)

Throughout March (check official website for flowering updates!) Time: Always open

Always open Entry fee: Free

Free Nearest station: JR Osakajokoen

JR Osakajokoen Venue: Osaka Castle Park (Plum Grove)

Osaka Castle Park (Plum Grove) Address: 1-1 Osakajo, Chuo Ward (map)

1-1 Osakajo, Chuo Ward (map) Official Website

Solo-Friendly International Meetup – Wednesday Nights

A casual international exchange party where expats and locals gather to chat, enjoy drinks, and play social icebreaker games. Held weekly, this is ideal for those who want to meet new people mid-week.

• Date: Every Wed.

• Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

• Entry fee: Usually ¥1,000 – ¥1,500 (varies by Meetup host)

• Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

• Venue: Café Dining Safari

• Address: 1-9-16 Nishi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

• Official Website

Kamigata Engei Tokusen-kai

This popular variety program spotlights classic Kamigata performing arts in one sitting—rakugo, manzai, koudan, roukyoku, and more—curated for maximum laughs and local flavor. It’s easy to enjoy even if you’re new to traditional genres, with an afternoon schedule that pairs well with Dotonbori evening plans.

Date: Mar. 4 – Mar. 7

Mar. 4 – Mar. 7 Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Entry fee: ¥2,300

¥2,300 Nearest station: Nipponbashi (Kintetsu-Nara Line)

Nipponbashi (Kintetsu-Nara Line) Venue: National Bunraku Theatre (Small Hall)

National Bunraku Theatre (Small Hall) Address: 1-12-10 Nipponbashi, Chuo Ward (map)

1-12-10 Nipponbashi, Chuo Ward (map) Official Website

Rimi Natsukawa “Volume うた” at Billboard Live Osaka

Okinawan singer Rimi Natsukawa is widely loved for her warm tone and folk-pop sensibility, bridging island music and mainstream J-pop. Her Billboard Live show is a special, intimate club set: acoustic-forward arrangements and a premium setlist that includes songs rarely performed on her standard concert tours, presented across two nights.

Date: Mar. 4 – 5

Time: 1st show 5:30 p.m. / 2nd show 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥9,500 – ¥23,300

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Billboard Live Osaka, Herbis Plaza Ent B2F

Address: 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra — 596th Subscription Concert

Osaka Philharmonic is one of Kansai’s flagship orchestras, known for big choral-orchestral projects and European repertoire. This 596th subscription program pairs Schumann’s Symphony No. 2 with Mozart’s Requiem, led by conductor David Reiland, and features a full vocal quartet plus the Osaka Philharmonic Chorus.

Date: Mar. 5

Time: 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥3,500 –¥8,000

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Metro Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: Festival Hall

Address: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Tokiko Kato at Billboard Live Osaka

Singer-songwriter Tokiko Kato has been a defining voice since the 1960s, acclaimed for lyrical storytelling and socially conscious classics. Her Billboard Live Osaka appearance reframes that legacy in a close-range club format with a band set.

Date: Mar. 6

Time: 1st show 5:30 p.m. / 2nd show 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥9,500 – ¥22,300

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Billboard Live Osaka, Herbis Plaza Ent B2F

Address: 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

TouNyan Danshi × Collabo Cafe Honpo “TouNyan Cafe”

This reservation-only collaboration café turns Touken Ranbu’s “TouNyan Danshi” into a themed dining session with rotating menus and collectable novelties. Ideal for fans who want photos, themed food and shop goods in one stop. Don’t miss the Nekosama Lunch plate with neapolitan pasta, fried shrimp, chicken rice and more!

Date: Mar. 6 – Apr. 5

Mar. 6 – Apr. 5 Time: Timed 70-min. slots between 12:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. (plus 11:00–12:10 on Sat., Sun., holidays only)

Timed 70-min. slots between 12:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. (plus 11:00–12:10 on Sat., Sun., holidays only) Entry fee: No table charge; at least one order per person required

No table charge; at least one order per person required Nearest station: Namba (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Namba (Metro Yotsubashi Line) Venue: Collabo Cafe Honpo Osaka Nihonbashi

Collabo Cafe Honpo Osaka Nihonbashi Address: Yasuda Nishi Building 1F, 1-1-18 Nipponbashi-nishi, Naniwa Ward (map)

Yasuda Nishi Building 1F, 1-1-18 Nipponbashi-nishi, Naniwa Ward (map) Official Website

One Piece Cafe Gene

A limited-time TV anime One Piece collaboration café built around iconic scenes, designed so you can eat through memorable moments via themed food, drinks, and merch. Seating is reservation-priority, with a paid Lawson Ticket reservation option that includes a novelty item. Go for character-inspired menus and a shop corner stocked with collectible items and café-exclusive goods.

Date: Mar. 7 – Apr. 22

Mar. 7 – Apr. 22 Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Entry fee: ¥550 reservation ticket (priority entry; optional) + at least one order

¥550 reservation ticket (priority entry; optional) + at least one order Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line) Venue: The Guest Cafe by Parco (Shinsaibashi PARCO 6F)

The Guest Cafe by Parco (Shinsaibashi PARCO 6F) Address: Shinsaibashi Parco 6F, 1-8-3 Shinsaibashi-suji, Chuo Ward (map)

Shinsaibashi Parco 6F, 1-8-3 Shinsaibashi-suji, Chuo Ward (map) Official Website

Osaka English & Japanese Conversation Meetup – Thursdays

Join a friendly language exchange group that meets weekly to practice conversational English and Japanese in a welcoming pub environment. Perfect for expats who want to improve language skills and make local connections.

• Date: Every Thurs.

• Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

• Entry fee: Varies

• Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Hankyu-Kyoto Line)

• Venue: Cafenne

• Address: 2-5-12, Shibata, Kita Ward (map)

• Official Website

March 8 – 14

My Dress-Up Darling Collaboration Cafe

A timed-entry collaboration café for My Dress-Up Darling (Season 2), run in timed sections. Inside, you’ll order character- and scene-inspired menu items, such as Russian Roulette takoyaki, collect campaign bonuses, and browse collaboration goods tied to the event, like badges and cards.

Date: Mar. 11 – Apr. 19

Mar. 11 – Apr. 19 Time: Timed slots between 11:20 a.m. – 8:20 p.m.

Timed slots between 11:20 a.m. – 8:20 p.m. Entry fee: No cover charge; reservation required + at least one menu order

No cover charge; reservation required + at least one menu order Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line) Venue: Motto Cafe Osaka

Motto Cafe Osaka Address: Gourmet Collection Sena Building 2F, 1-5-7 Shinsaibashi-suji, Chuo Ward (map)

Gourmet Collection Sena Building 2F, 1-5-7 Shinsaibashi-suji, Chuo Ward (map) Official Website

Domyoji Tenmangu Ume Matsuri (Plum Blossom Festival)

Breathe in early-spring fragrance in a shrine plum garden with over 80 varieties and 800 plum trees. During the festival period, the inner plum garden becomes ticketed, making it easier to enjoy blossoms at a calmer pace. Weekends often add small performances and seasonal sweets.

Date: Feb. 7 – Mar. 12

Feb. 7 – Mar. 12 Time: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Entry fee: ¥300 (ticketed plum garden)

¥300 (ticketed plum garden) Nearest station: Domyoji (Kintetsu-Domyoji Line)

Domyoji (Kintetsu-Domyoji Line) Venue: Domyoji Tenmangu

Domyoji Tenmangu Address: 2-3-8 Domyoji, Fujidera City, Osaka (map)

2-3-8 Domyoji, Fujidera City, Osaka (map) Official Website

Bakushokuonsai 2026 ~ After Expo (Food, Beer, Music & Culture Festival)

A big, multi-country food-and-culture festival where international eats, craft beer and live performances share the same park space. It’s designed for wandering between booths so try something unfamiliar and catch a set or street performance before heading back for dessert. Great for groups because everyone can eat to their own taste.

Date: Mar. 13 – Mar. 15

Mar. 13 – Mar. 15 Time: Varies by day

Varies by day Entry fee: Free; food and drinks are sold separately

Free; food and drinks are sold separately Nearest station: Bampaku-kinen-koen (Osaka Monorail)

Bampaku-kinen-koen (Osaka Monorail) Venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park

Expo ’70 Commemorative Park Address: 1-1 Senri Expo Park, Suita City, Osaka (map)

1-1 Senri Expo Park, Suita City, Osaka (map) Official Website

Skip and Loafer Exhibition

Step into the world of Misumi and classmates through original manga pages, animation materials, and recreated school-life moments. The Osaka stop adds photo spots and a dedicated merchandise area, making it ideal for fans who want more than a bookstore browse. Mar. 14–15 uses timed-entry tickets, so plan ahead for weekend slots.

Date: Mar. 14 – Apr. 5

Mar. 14 – Apr. 5 Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Entry fee: ¥1,800 (advance) / ¥2,000 (door) / ¥3,800 (with goods)

¥1,800 (advance) / ¥2,000 (door) / ¥3,800 (with goods) Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Namba (Metro Midosuji Line) Venue: Namba Parks Museum

Namba Parks Museum Address : 2-10-70 Nambanaka, Naniwa Ward (map)

: 2-10-70 Nambanaka, Naniwa Ward (map) Official Website

March 15 – 21

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Shop

Animate Umeda hosts a dedicated only-shop for LEVEL-5’s Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, centered on brand-new cheering squad artwork. Expect life-size standees, character goods, and purchase bonuses for Inazuma items. It’s great for picking up Osaka exclusives before they sell out on the final weekend.

Date: Feb. 21 – Mar. 15

Feb. 21 – Mar. 15 Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Hankyu -Kyoto Line)

Osaka-Umeda (Hankyu -Kyoto Line) Venue: Animate Umeda (Only Shop Space)

Animate Umeda (Only Shop Space) Address : NU Chayamachi 3F, 10-12 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)

: NU Chayamachi 3F, 10-12 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map) Official Website

Sumiyoshi Taisha — Kanzane Hansai & Kinen-sai

This annual March rite centers on prayers for abundant harvests and community well-being, with a distinctive focus on seeds and agricultural blessing. It’s a rare chance to see Sumiyoshi Taisha’s ceremonial side rather than the more familiar crowds of major holidays. Plan extra time for the shrine grounds during your visit.

Date: Mar. 17

Mar. 17 Time: Ceremony schedule varies

Ceremony schedule varies Entry fee: Free

Free Nearest station: Sumiyoshi Taisha (Nankai Main Line)

Sumiyoshi Taisha (Nankai Main Line) Address: Sumiyoshi Taisha, 2-9-89 Sumiyoshi, Sumiyoshi Ward (map)

Sumiyoshi Taisha, 2-9-89 Sumiyoshi, Sumiyoshi Ward (map) Official Website

Osaka Castle Nishinomaru Garden Kansakura Night (Cherry Blossom Night Viewing)

Nishinomaru Garden is one of Osaka’s most iconic after-dark hanami settings: broad lawns, castle silhouettes and illuminated sakura that feel cinematic. Head here for an evening stroll, photo spots, and a special season admission fee distinct from the usual garden entry. Aim for a weekday night for the most atmospheric experience.

Date: Mar. 20 – Apr. 12

Mar. 20 – Apr. 12 Time: Night opening hours vary by year (see ticket page)

Night opening hours vary by year (see ticket page) Entry fee: Kansakura Night special admission ¥350

Kansakura Night special admission ¥350 Nearest station: Tanimachi 4-Chome (Metro Tanimachi / Chuo Lines)

Tanimachi 4-Chome (Metro Tanimachi / Chuo Lines) Address: Osaka Castle Nishinomaru Garden, 2 Osakajo, Chuo Ward (map)

Osaka Castle Nishinomaru Garden, 2 Osakajo, Chuo Ward (map) Official Website

Attack on Titan Loft Pop Up Shop

A limited-time retail pop-up focused on Attack on Titan, selling newly illustrated goods and event merchandise in Loft’s dedicated character-goods space. Expect acrylic stands, badges, and collectible items curated for the campaign, with easy walk-in shopping.

Date: Mar. 21 – Apr. 6

Mar. 21 – Apr. 6 Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Entry fee: Free

Free Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Hankyu Kyoto Line)

Osaka-Umeda (Hankyu Kyoto Line) Venue: Umeda Loft (Hanshin Umeda Main Store 6F)

Umeda Loft (Hanshin Umeda Main Store 6F) Address: Hanshin Umeda Main Store 6F, 1-13-13 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Hanshin Umeda Main Store 6F, 1-13-13 Umeda, Kita Ward (map) Official Website

Kamigata Nihonshu World 2026

A focused tasting event built around “sake with food,” pairing breweries and restaurants so you can explore regional styles through actual match-ups, not just standalone pours. You buy a ticket, get a dedicated glass, then roam booth-to-booth sampling set combinations at your own pace.

Date: Mar. 21

Mar. 21 Time: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Entry fee: Ticketed (price varies by purchase method)

Ticketed (price varies by purchase method) Nearest station: Namba (Metro Sennichimae Line)

Namba (Metro Sennichimae Line) Venue: Minatomachi River Place

Minatomachi River Place Address: 1-3-1 Minatomachi, Naniwa Ward (map)

1-3-1 Minatomachi, Naniwa Ward (map) Official Website

March 22 – 28

Osaka Game Day

A welcoming, English-forward meet-up where expats and locals gather to play games and socialize—ideal if you want a low-pressure way to make friends through shared game culture. It’s easy to bring a friend, swap recommendations and plan a follow-up outing to Den-Den Town.

Date: Mar. 22

Mar. 22 Time: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Entry fee: ¥500

¥500 Nearest station: Sakuragawa (Metro Sennichimae Line)

Sakuragawa (Metro Sennichimae Line) Venue: Osaka City Naniwa Ward Community Center

Osaka City Naniwa Ward Community Center Address: 2-4-3 Inari, Naniwa Ward (map)

2-4-3 Inari, Naniwa Ward (map) Official Website

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Led by trumpeter Wynton Marsalis, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra is a powerhouse big band dedicated to swing, modern jazz, and deep repertory work. This Festival Hall date brings the full ensemble to Osaka, with special guest Hayato Sumino adding a contemporary virtuoso spark.

Date: Mar. 22

Time: 2 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥11,500 – ¥25,000

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Metro Nakanoshima Line)

Venue: Festival Hall

Address: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Apex Meet-ups Cooperation – Networking Series

A multi-day professional networking event aimed at global collaboration and job seekers. Meet international professionals, recruiters and entrepreneurs, plus enjoy light refreshments and networking lounges in a central Osaka venue.

Date : Mar. 26 – 28

: Mar. 26 – 28 Time : 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Entry fee : ~50 USD/day or ~ 120 USD for all days (buy via apex ticket site, prices in USD)

: ~50 USD/day or ~ 120 USD for all days (buy via apex ticket site, prices in USD) Nearest station : JR Osaka

: JR Osaka Venue : Conrad Osaka

: Conrad Osaka Address : 3-2-4 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

: 3-2-4 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map) Official Website

March 29 – 31

Cherry Blossom Hanami Picnic

Come celebrate the start of spring with your fellow expats under blooming cherry blossoms. Meet at the picnic location and bring your food and drink. Organizers will also be selling some sandwiches, snacks, coffee and tea.

Date : Mar. 29

: Mar. 29 Time : 11:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

: 11:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Entry fee : ¥1,000

: ¥1,000 Nearest station : JR Osakajokoen

: JR Osakajokoen Venue : Osaka Castle Park

: Osaka Castle Park Address : Osakajo, Chuo Ward, Osaka (map)

: Osakajo, Chuo Ward, Osaka (map) Official Website

Are you looking forward to any of these Osaka area events for March? Let us know in the comments below!