Check out our monthly event roundup for Osaka for May 2026.

By Elizabeth Sok May 1, 2026 10 min read

From Golden Week festivities to smaller, more intimate gatherings, there’s plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city. Here are the best Osaka area events for May 2026! Have a great holiday ahead.

May 1 – 7

Bakushoku Onsai 2026: After Expo

Bakushoku Onsai is an international exchange event at the Expo ’70 Commemorative Park. It combines world food from over 50 countries, beer, goods and live music. The 2026 Golden Week edition is held in the park’s Festival Plaza, making for a global-minded seasonal outing.

Date: May 1 – 6

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Free; park admission required

Nearest station: Bampaku-kinen-koen (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, Festival Plaza

Address: 1-1 Senribampaku Koen, Suita City, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Nozaki Mairi

Nozaki Mairi is a lively temple festival centered on Nozaki Kannon Jigenji in Daito. The road to the temple will be lined with over 200 stalls and daily events will be held at the temple. Visitors can pray to the eleven-faced Kannon and participate in one of Osaka’s best-known early-summer temple festivals. Note that food stalls will only be available until the end of May 6.

Date: May 1 – 8

Time: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Nozaki

Venue: Nozaki Kannon Jigenji

Address: 2-7-1 Nozaki, Daito City, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Gintama Pop-Up Shop in Marui

The Gintama pop-up arrives at Namba’s Marui department store with exclusive merchandise emblazoned with Gintoki and the company’s signature character designs. The event comes with a floral kimono aesthetic and features series favorites from the teenage Shimura to alien Kagura in reimagined alternate-Edo attire. Pick up a variety of goods, including buttons, key holders and posters.

Date: May 1 – May 10

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Namba Marui 5F

Address: 3-8-9 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

Shunkashuto Daikosha: Haru no Mai Pop-Up Shop

Perfect for early spring, Abeno Lucbus is hosting an Osaka pop-up shop for the fantasy romance anime, Shunkashuto Daikosha: Haru no Mai. From key chains and photo frames to stationary and accessories, there will be plenty of goods available displaying the Agents of the Four Seasons in action.

Date: May 1 – May 10

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closes at 6 p.m. on final day

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: Abeno Lucbus, Abeno Hoop 6F

Address: 1-2-30 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward (map)

Official Website

Craft Gyoza Fes Osaka

The Craft Gyoza Fes returns to Osaka Castle Park this year with a lineup of modern “neo gyoza,” classic Chinese-style dumplings, fried rice, sweets and drinks. The 2026 edition runs during Golden Week at Taiyo no Hiroba. Go and enjoy the casual food-festival experience within walking distance of Osaka Castle.

Date: May 2 – 6

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m; May 2 from 1 p.m.

Entry fee: Free; food and drinks charged separately

Nearest station: JR Osakajokoen

Venue: Osaka Castle Park Taiyo no Hiroba

Address: 3 Osakajo, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

Digimon Beatbreak Pop-Up Shop

Spotlighting the most recent entry in the Digimon franchise, Medico’s Digimon Beatbreak pop-up brings a new collection of exclusive merchandise to the Abeno Lucbus shopping complex. Featuring the anime’s cast in a theme park motif, this limited-time-only shop offers exclusive goods, bonus illustration cards and large display panels.

Date: Apr. 24 – May 5

Time: 11:00 – 19:00

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: Abeno Lucbus, Abeno Hoop 4F

Address: 1-2-30 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward (map)

Official Website

Enmeiji Temple Aoba Festival

Enmeiji’s Aoba Matsuri marks the birthday of Kobo Daishi, the founder of Shingon Buddhism. Located on the hills of Kawachinagano, the temple will host a bazaar and local market filled with local food and crafts. While you’re at Enmeiji, be sure to also check out the “Sunset Maple,” a 1000-year old maple tree that has been designated as a prefectural national monument.

Date: May 5

Time: Marché 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Buddhist service 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Mikanodai (Nankai Electric Railway)

Venue: Enmeiji Temple

Address: 492 Kamigaoka, Kawachinagano City, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Tenshiba Frühlingsfest feat. World Wine Festival

This spring German-style festival brings beer, wine, food and a festive atmosphere to the lawn at Tenshiba. Modeled on Germany’s Frühlingsfest celebrations, it features imported German beers, beer cocktails, wine and festival food in central Tennoji, making it a fun Golden Week stop before or after temple and park visits.

Date: Apr. 24 – May 6

Time: 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m; last order 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free; food and drinks charged separately

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: Tenshiba, Tennoji Park Entrance Area

Address: 5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward (map)

Official Website

The Meat Osaka

The Meat Osaka is a Golden Week food festival built around the theme “meat connects people.” Held in Nagai Park, it gathers meat dishes from across Japan with music and games. Expect grilled meats, fried chicken, rich bites, and a relaxed picnic-like setting beside one of Osaka’s largest parks.

Date: Apr. 29 – May 6

Time: Weekdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m; weekends and holidays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free; food and drinks charged separately

Nearest station: Nagai (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Nagai Park Jiyu Hiroba

Address: 1-1 Nagaikoen, Higashisumiyoshi Ward (map)

Official Website

Nintama Rantaro and Rascal the Raccoon Pop-up Shop

This Hep Five pop-up pairs TV anime Nintama Rantaro with Rascal the Raccoon for a limited-time only retail event. If you grew up with these classic anime or discovered their recent adaptations, this pop-up is great for collecting your favorite character’s goods. You’ll be able to browse a variety of exclusive merchandise from artwork and key holders to cards and accessories. Fans who spend more than ¥3,000 and ¥5,000 will receive special gifts.

Date: Apr. 24 – May 6

Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: Free; reservation required for some early slots

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: Munyugurumi Patio Pop Up Store, Hep Five 6F

Address: 5-15 Kakudacho, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

May 8 – 14

20’s & 30’s Global Social Night in Shinsaibashi

At this relaxed Friday expat-friendly social night for people in their 20s and 30s, locals, travelers, working-holiday visitors and foreign residents mix through timed seat shuffles. The meetup includes casual drinks, Jenga, Uno and language practice.

Date: May 8, May 15, May 22, May 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥600 advance / ¥1,000 at venue; drinks from ¥500

Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: Absinthe Underground

Address: 1-2-27 Kitahorie, Nishi Ward (map)

Official Website

Hangout Shuffle International Meetup Osaka

This Saturday meetup lets you get to know Osaka’s international and expat nightlife crowd, with structured shuffle times, English/Japanese conversation, darts, drinks and casual games. It is aimed at newcomers, foreign residents, travelers and open-minded locals who want an easygoing social space.

Date: May 9, May 16, May 23, May 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: Free registration; first drink ¥800, additional drinks ¥250

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Bar Moon Walk Shinsaibashi

Address: 1-12-19 Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

Kazune Shimizu: Three Piano Concertos

Pianist Kazune Shimizu, one of Japan’s leading classical soloists, will be performing a concerto program at The Symphony Hall in May. Accompanied by the Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra, Shimizu will play three piano concertos: Beethoven’s “Emperor,” Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

Date: May 10

Time: 2 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥5,000 – ¥8,800

Nearest station: JR Fukushima

Venue: The Symphony Hall

Address: 2-3-3 Oyodominami, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Nihongo & English Fun Chat Meetup in Umeda

This Monday language-chat meetup welcomes expats, travelers and locals for low-pressure Japanese and English conversation in small groups. The format includes seat rotation, topic cards and separate English/Japanese time, making it practical for foreign residents building social confidence and everyday language skills in Osaka.

Date: May 11, May 18, May 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥650 advance / ¥1,000 at venue; U25 ¥500; drinks from ¥480

Nearest station: JR Umeda

Venue: HUB Umeda Chayamachi Store

Address: 2F Tirol Chayamachi Building, 3-4 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

May 15 – 21

Trigun Stargaze × Amo Cafe

The Trigun Stargaze collaboration cafe opens at Amo Cafe Namba Marui with newly drawn visuals, chibi artwork, character-inspired food and drinks, novelty items, and goods. Reservations begin in late April, and the Osaka run covers the second half of May, making it useful for late-month anime cafe planning.

Date: May 13 – June 2

Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free entry; menu charged separately

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Amo Cafe Namba Marui 5F

Address: 3-8-9 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

International Digital Nomad Club

This small morning meetup is geared toward internationally minded Osaka residents, including expats, remote workers and language learners. It offers a calm, practical setting for cultural exchange before work, with English and other languages encouraged. The digital-nomad angle makes it especially useful for foreign residents seeking routine, local contacts and low-pressure conversation.

Date: May 5, 9, 16, 23

Time: 9 a.m.

Entry fee: ¥500

Nearest station: Awaza (Metro Sennichimae Line)

Venue: Bonjour Awaza 401

Address: 1-10-2 Awaza, Nishi Ward (map)

Official Website

Dotonbori Stories Told Through Ukiyo-e

Kamigata Ukiyo-e Museum’s spring exhibition follows the history of the Dotonbori theatre district through ukiyoe prints. The compact museum specializes in Kamigata ukiyo-e, making this show especially relevant for visitors interested in kabuki and entertainment districts.

Date: Mar. 3 – May 31

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Entry fee: General ¥700

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Kamigata Ukiyoe Museum

Address: 1-6-4 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

May 22–31

K-Ballet Spring Tour 2026

Tetsuya Kumakawa’s K-Ballet brings its Spring Tour production of The Flames of Paris to Festival Hall. The Osaka performances feature direction and choreography by Shuntaro Miyao, music by Boris Asafyev and rotating principal casts.

Date: May 26 – May 27

Time: May 26, 6 p.m.; May 27, 1 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥5,000 – ¥37,000

Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Keihan Electric Railway)

Venue: Festival Hall

Address: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, the Grammy-winning New Orleans pianist, vocalist, composer and bandleader is performing at Zepp Namba this May. The Osaka date is scheduled as a live house show with 1F standing and 2F reserved seating with a drink charge required.

Date: May 27

Time: 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥12,000–¥14,000

Nearest station: Daikokucho (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Zepp Namba

Address: 2-1-39 Shikitsuhigashi, Naniwa Ward (map)

Official Website

Art Osaka 2026

Art Osaka returns in 2026 with a new two-venue format that spans Umekita and Kitakagaya. The fair brings together galleries and artists, both domestic and international, with booth presentations, screenings and large-scale installations set in a former shipyard.

Date: May 29 – May 31

Time: May 29 (VIP Only), May 30, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m; May 31, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Online ¥3,000; same-day ¥3,500

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: Congres Square Grand Green Osaka; Creative Center Osaka

Address: 5-54 Ofuka-cho, Kita Ward; 4-1-55 Kitakagaya, Suminoe Ward (map)

Official Website

Osaka Riverside Party Early Summer

This Osaka riverside night party will be a large early summer bash with DJ music and includes a two-hour all-you-can-drink at Hachikenya, the riverside pier. This party is aimed at foreign residents and internationally-minded locals seeking a casual Osaka community event.

Date: May 30

Time: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Women ¥1,500; men ¥2,500

Nearest station: Temmabashi (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: Hachikenya Station 8

Address: 1-2 Kitahamahigashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

What events are you looking forward to in May? Let us know in the comments below!