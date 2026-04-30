From Golden Week festivities to smaller, more intimate gatherings, there’s plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city. Here are the best Osaka area events for May 2026! Have a great holiday ahead.
May 1 – 7
Bakushoku Onsai 2026: After Expo
Bakushoku Onsai is an international exchange event at the Expo ’70 Commemorative Park. It combines world food from over 50 countries, beer, goods and live music. The 2026 Golden Week edition is held in the park’s Festival Plaza, making for a global-minded seasonal outing.
- Date: May 1 – 6
- Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free; park admission required
- Nearest station: Bampaku-kinen-koen (Osaka Monorail)
- Venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, Festival Plaza
- Address: 1-1 Senribampaku Koen, Suita City, Osaka (map)
- Official Website
Nozaki Mairi
Nozaki Mairi is a lively temple festival centered on Nozaki Kannon Jigenji in Daito. The road to the temple will be lined with over 200 stalls and daily events will be held at the temple. Visitors can pray to the eleven-faced Kannon and participate in one of Osaka’s best-known early-summer temple festivals. Note that food stalls will only be available until the end of May 6.
- Date: May 1 – 8
- Time: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Nozaki
- Venue: Nozaki Kannon Jigenji
- Address: 2-7-1 Nozaki, Daito City, Osaka (map)
- Official Website
Gintama Pop-Up Shop in Marui
The Gintama pop-up arrives at Namba’s Marui department store with exclusive merchandise emblazoned with Gintoki and the company’s signature character designs. The event comes with a floral kimono aesthetic and features series favorites from the teenage Shimura to alien Kagura in reimagined alternate-Edo attire. Pick up a variety of goods, including buttons, key holders and posters.
- Date: May 1 – May 10
- Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Namba Marui 5F
- Address: 3-8-9 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)
- Official Website
Shunkashuto Daikosha: Haru no Mai Pop-Up Shop
Perfect for early spring, Abeno Lucbus is hosting an Osaka pop-up shop for the fantasy romance anime, Shunkashuto Daikosha: Haru no Mai. From key chains and photo frames to stationary and accessories, there will be plenty of goods available displaying the Agents of the Four Seasons in action.
- Date: May 1 – May 10
- Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closes at 6 p.m. on final day
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Tennoji
- Venue: Abeno Lucbus, Abeno Hoop 6F
- Address: 1-2-30 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward (map)
- Official Website
Craft Gyoza Fes Osaka
The Craft Gyoza Fes returns to Osaka Castle Park this year with a lineup of modern “neo gyoza,” classic Chinese-style dumplings, fried rice, sweets and drinks. The 2026 edition runs during Golden Week at Taiyo no Hiroba. Go and enjoy the casual food-festival experience within walking distance of Osaka Castle.
- Date: May 2 – 6
- Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m; May 2 from 1 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free; food and drinks charged separately
- Nearest station: JR Osakajokoen
- Venue: Osaka Castle Park Taiyo no Hiroba
- Address: 3 Osakajo, Chuo Ward (map)
- Official Website
Digimon Beatbreak Pop-Up Shop
Spotlighting the most recent entry in the Digimon franchise, Medico’s Digimon Beatbreak pop-up brings a new collection of exclusive merchandise to the Abeno Lucbus shopping complex. Featuring the anime’s cast in a theme park motif, this limited-time-only shop offers exclusive goods, bonus illustration cards and large display panels.
- Date: Apr. 24 – May 5
- Time: 11:00 – 19:00
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Tennoji
- Venue: Abeno Lucbus, Abeno Hoop 4F
- Address: 1-2-30 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward (map)
- Official Website
Enmeiji Temple Aoba Festival
Enmeiji’s Aoba Matsuri marks the birthday of Kobo Daishi, the founder of Shingon Buddhism. Located on the hills of Kawachinagano, the temple will host a bazaar and local market filled with local food and crafts. While you’re at Enmeiji, be sure to also check out the “Sunset Maple,” a 1000-year old maple tree that has been designated as a prefectural national monument.
- Date: May 5
- Time: Marché 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Buddhist service 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Mikanodai (Nankai Electric Railway)
- Venue: Enmeiji Temple
- Address: 492 Kamigaoka, Kawachinagano City, Osaka (map)
- Official Website
Tenshiba Frühlingsfest feat. World Wine Festival
This spring German-style festival brings beer, wine, food and a festive atmosphere to the lawn at Tenshiba. Modeled on Germany’s Frühlingsfest celebrations, it features imported German beers, beer cocktails, wine and festival food in central Tennoji, making it a fun Golden Week stop before or after temple and park visits.
- Date: Apr. 24 – May 6
- Time: 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m; last order 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free; food and drinks charged separately
- Nearest station: JR Tennoji
- Venue: Tenshiba, Tennoji Park Entrance Area
- Address: 5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward (map)
- Official Website
The Meat Osaka
The Meat Osaka is a Golden Week food festival built around the theme “meat connects people.” Held in Nagai Park, it gathers meat dishes from across Japan with music and games. Expect grilled meats, fried chicken, rich bites, and a relaxed picnic-like setting beside one of Osaka’s largest parks.
- Date: Apr. 29 – May 6
- Time: Weekdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m; weekends and holidays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free; food and drinks charged separately
- Nearest station: Nagai (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Nagai Park Jiyu Hiroba
- Address: 1-1 Nagaikoen, Higashisumiyoshi Ward (map)
- Official Website
Nintama Rantaro and Rascal the Raccoon Pop-up Shop
This Hep Five pop-up pairs TV anime Nintama Rantaro with Rascal the Raccoon for a limited-time only retail event. If you grew up with these classic anime or discovered their recent adaptations, this pop-up is great for collecting your favorite character’s goods. You’ll be able to browse a variety of exclusive merchandise from artwork and key holders to cards and accessories. Fans who spend more than ¥3,000 and ¥5,000 will receive special gifts.
- Date: Apr. 24 – May 6
- Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free; reservation required for some early slots
- Nearest station: JR Osaka
- Venue: Munyugurumi Patio Pop Up Store, Hep Five 6F
- Address: 5-15 Kakudacho, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
May 8 – 14
20’s & 30’s Global Social Night in Shinsaibashi
At this relaxed Friday expat-friendly social night for people in their 20s and 30s, locals, travelers, working-holiday visitors and foreign residents mix through timed seat shuffles. The meetup includes casual drinks, Jenga, Uno and language practice.
- Date: May 8, May 15, May 22, May 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥600 advance / ¥1,000 at venue; drinks from ¥500
- Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Yotsubashi Line)
- Venue: Absinthe Underground
- Address: 1-2-27 Kitahorie, Nishi Ward (map)
- Official Website
Hangout Shuffle International Meetup Osaka
This Saturday meetup lets you get to know Osaka’s international and expat nightlife crowd, with structured shuffle times, English/Japanese conversation, darts, drinks and casual games. It is aimed at newcomers, foreign residents, travelers and open-minded locals who want an easygoing social space.
- Date: May 9, May 16, May 23, May 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free registration; first drink ¥800, additional drinks ¥250
- Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Bar Moon Walk Shinsaibashi
- Address: 1-12-19 Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)
- Official Website
Kazune Shimizu: Three Piano Concertos
Pianist Kazune Shimizu, one of Japan’s leading classical soloists, will be performing a concerto program at The Symphony Hall in May. Accompanied by the Osaka Philharmonic Orchestra, Shimizu will play three piano concertos: Beethoven’s “Emperor,” Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
- Date: May 10
- Time: 2 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥5,000 – ¥8,800
- Nearest station: JR Fukushima
- Venue: The Symphony Hall
- Address: 2-3-3 Oyodominami, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
Nihongo & English Fun Chat Meetup in Umeda
This Monday language-chat meetup welcomes expats, travelers and locals for low-pressure Japanese and English conversation in small groups. The format includes seat rotation, topic cards and separate English/Japanese time, making it practical for foreign residents building social confidence and everyday language skills in Osaka.
- Date: May 11, May 18, May 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥650 advance / ¥1,000 at venue; U25 ¥500; drinks from ¥480
- Nearest station: JR Umeda
- Venue: HUB Umeda Chayamachi Store
- Address: 2F Tirol Chayamachi Building, 3-4 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
May 15 – 21
Trigun Stargaze × Amo Cafe
The Trigun Stargaze collaboration cafe opens at Amo Cafe Namba Marui with newly drawn visuals, chibi artwork, character-inspired food and drinks, novelty items, and goods. Reservations begin in late April, and the Osaka run covers the second half of May, making it useful for late-month anime cafe planning.
- Date: May 13 – June 2
- Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free entry; menu charged separately
- Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Amo Cafe Namba Marui 5F
- Address: 3-8-9 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)
- Official Website
International Digital Nomad Club
This small morning meetup is geared toward internationally minded Osaka residents, including expats, remote workers and language learners. It offers a calm, practical setting for cultural exchange before work, with English and other languages encouraged. The digital-nomad angle makes it especially useful for foreign residents seeking routine, local contacts and low-pressure conversation.
- Date: May 5, 9, 16, 23
- Time: 9 a.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500
- Nearest station: Awaza (Metro Sennichimae Line)
- Venue: Bonjour Awaza 401
- Address: 1-10-2 Awaza, Nishi Ward (map)
- Official Website
Dotonbori Stories Told Through Ukiyo-e
Kamigata Ukiyo-e Museum’s spring exhibition follows the history of the Dotonbori theatre district through ukiyoe prints. The compact museum specializes in Kamigata ukiyo-e, making this show especially relevant for visitors interested in kabuki and entertainment districts.
- Date: Mar. 3 – May 31
- Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: General ¥700
- Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Kamigata Ukiyoe Museum
- Address: 1-6-4 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)
- Official Website
May 22–31
K-Ballet Spring Tour 2026
Tetsuya Kumakawa’s K-Ballet brings its Spring Tour production of The Flames of Paris to Festival Hall. The Osaka performances feature direction and choreography by Shuntaro Miyao, music by Boris Asafyev and rotating principal casts.
- Date: May 26 – May 27
- Time: May 26, 6 p.m.; May 27, 1 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥5,000 – ¥37,000
- Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Keihan Electric Railway)
- Venue: Festival Hall
- Address: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
Jon Batiste
Jon Batiste, the Grammy-winning New Orleans pianist, vocalist, composer and bandleader is performing at Zepp Namba this May. The Osaka date is scheduled as a live house show with 1F standing and 2F reserved seating with a drink charge required.
- Date: May 27
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥12,000–¥14,000
- Nearest station: Daikokucho (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: Zepp Namba
- Address: 2-1-39 Shikitsuhigashi, Naniwa Ward (map)
- Official Website
Art Osaka 2026
Art Osaka returns in 2026 with a new two-venue format that spans Umekita and Kitakagaya. The fair brings together galleries and artists, both domestic and international, with booth presentations, screenings and large-scale installations set in a former shipyard.
- Date: May 29 – May 31
- Time: May 29 (VIP Only), May 30, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m; May 31, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Entry fee: Online ¥3,000; same-day ¥3,500
- Nearest station: JR Osaka
- Venue: Congres Square Grand Green Osaka; Creative Center Osaka
- Address: 5-54 Ofuka-cho, Kita Ward; 4-1-55 Kitakagaya, Suminoe Ward (map)
- Official Website
Osaka Riverside Party Early Summer
This Osaka riverside night party will be a large early summer bash with DJ music and includes a two-hour all-you-can-drink at Hachikenya, the riverside pier. This party is aimed at foreign residents and internationally-minded locals seeking a casual Osaka community event.
- Date: May 30
- Time: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Women ¥1,500; men ¥2,500
- Nearest station: Temmabashi (Metro Tanimachi Line)
- Venue: Hachikenya Station 8
- Address: 1-2 Kitahamahigashi, Chuo Ward (map)
- Official Website
What events are you looking forward to in May? Let us know in the comments below!
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