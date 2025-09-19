Check out these Osaka area events for October to plan the month ahead!

By GaijinPot Blog Sep 20, 2025 4 min read

We’re slowly but surely entering fall, and what better way to celebrate the new season than by spending even more time outdoors? Here are some Osaka area events for October 2025 that are worth checking out.

September 29 – October 5

Jellyfish, Umbrellas and Wind Chimes at Kyoto Aquarium

Head to Kyoto Aquarium and check out approximately 170 jellyfish wind chimes inspired by the 24 species of jellyfish kept there. Alongside the wind chimes, see specially crafted jellyfish-inspired umbrellas by a long-established Kyoto umbrella maker.

Now through Tues. Sept. 30, 2025 Tickets from ¥2,400 10 A.M.-6 P.M. Nearest station: Umekoji-Kyotonishi Kyoto Aquarium, 35-1 Kankijicho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto - Map www.kyoto-aquarium.com/news/details/6814.html

Tenshiba Oktoberfest

Cool off at the Tenshiba Oktoberfest! Try an assortment of draft beers from the official Munich Oktoberfest brewery to limited edition beers. Post on social media to get coupons, and join the stamp rally to have a chance to win original goods.

Now through Sun, Oct. 5, 2025 Free to enter 3 P.M.- 8:30 P.M. Nearest station: Tennoji Tennoji Park, 5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward, Osaka - Map tenshiba-oktoberfest.com

Sake Go-Around Kobe 2025

Love sake? Bookmark this one-day event, which is held in collaboration with local restaurants and sake breweries around Kobe. Participation is simple: Just buy a “Sakazukin Badge” in advance to try special sake pairings and experience a new style of bar hopping.

Now through Wed. Oct. 1, 2025 Badge from ¥800 Various Various go-around-kobe.com/index.html

Kobe Port Weekend Fireworks

The Kobe Port Weekend Fireworks is back again for autumn 2025! See a spectacular fireworks display lasting around five minutes. On Saturday, October 4, there will be a special event to commemorate the launch of the cruise ship Asuka III!

Sat Oct. 4, 2025 Free to watch 8 P.M.- 8:05 P.M. Nearest station: Hanshin Motomachi Meriken Park, 2 Hatoba, Chuo, Kobe - Map kobe-minatonoyoru.com

October 6 – 12

Belgian Beer Weekend Japan

Head to Kyoto for a weekend of Belgian Beer. Stay for the live performances and treat yourself to a generous serving of Belgian specialty fries.

Thu Oct. 9 - Mon Oct. 13, 2025 Tickets from ¥2,700 Weekdays 4 P.M. - 10 P.M., Weekends 11 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Gojo Ohigashi-san Hiroba Square, Tokiwacho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto - Map belgianbeerweekend.jp/kyoto

Le Marché

Take home some cheese and wine.

Le Marché is a monthly French-style market held at the Institut Français Kansai in Kyoto. It’s the perfect place to stock up on organic produce, imported ingredients and flowers! Browse through the market while listening to live performances, sip some wine and check out the different food booths.

Sun Oct. 12, 2025 Free to enter 10 A.M. - 4 P.M. Nearest station: Demachiyanagi 8 Yoshidaizumidonocho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto - Map www.enafarm.jp

Osaka Gourmet Expo 2025

Try all the greatest Japanese culinary hits in one place. At the Osaka Gourmet Expo, a rotating lineup of 30 restaurants serves limited-edition menus, making every visit unique.

Now through Mon, Oct. 13, 2025 Free to enter 11 A.M.- 10 P.M. Nearest station: Osaka Castle Park Osaka Castle Park Sun Square Osaka Castle 3, Chuo Ward, Osaka City - Map www.osaka-gourmet-expo.com

Himeji Otemae Street Illumination 2025

Experience Himeji in a whole new light at this limited-time illumination event. Coordinated under the supervision of world-renowned lighting designer Mikiko Ishii, you won’t want to miss this. Marvel at the rows of trees that will be lit in full-color LEDs leading up to the historic castle.

Now through Mon Oct. 13, 2025 Free 6 P.M.- 10 P.M. Nearest station: Himeji Himeji, Hyogo - Map www.city.himeji.lg.jp/shisei/0000029720.html

October 13 – 19

Kyoto Thai Fair

Immerse yourself in Thai culture at the Kyoto Thai Fair this weekend! There’ll be several food and drink booths serving authentic Thai cuisine and a colorful showcase of traditional Thai dance and musical performances.

Sat, Oct. 18 - Sun, Oct. 19, 2025 Free to enter 10 A.M.- 8 P.M. Nearest station: Umekoji-Kyotonishi Umekoji Park, 56-3 Kankijicho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto - Map www.kyoto-thaifair.com

Umekita Beer Terrace

Sit back, relax and choose from a variety of guest taps from craft breweries, chuhai and other alcoholic beverages. Pair it with sausage platters, fried chicken and garlic shrimp for an unforgettable weekend.

Now through Sun, Oct. 19, 2025 Free to enter 4 P.M.- 10 P.M. Nearest station: Osaka Grand Front Osaka Umekita Plaza, 4-1 Ofukacho, Kita, Osaka - Map www.grandfront-osaka.jp/event/4734

October 20 – 26

Minato Hanabi 2025

Watch a synchronized fireworks show while taking in the Kobe night views. Even if it only lasts for 15 minutes on weekday evenings, it adds a touch of magic to your daily routine.

Mon, Oct. 20, 2025 - Fri, Oct. 24, 2025 Free to watch 6:30 P.M.- 6:45 P.M. Nearest station: Motomachi Meriken Park, 2 Hatoba, Chuo, Kobe - Map minatohanabi.jp

77th Annual Exhibition of Shoso-in Treasures

See ancient relics that are only displayed once a year. The Shoso-in Treasures exhibition was first held in 1946 at the Nara Imperial Household Museum and has been on display annually ever since. This year, see never-before-seen treasures that date as far back as 1,000 years ago.

Sat, Oct. 25 - Mon, Nov. 10, 2025 Admission: ¥2,200 8 A.M.- 6 P.M. Nearest bus stop: Himuro and National Museum (氷室神社・国立博物館) Nara National Museum, 50 Noboriojicho, Nara - Map www.narahaku.go.jp/english/exhibition/special/the-77th-annual-exhibition-of-shoso-in-treasures

Yokai Festival 2025

Celebrate Halloween at Toei Kyoto Studio Park. On weekends and public holidays, catch the Uzumasa Hyakki Yakou Parade featuring ghastly ghouls like Te no Me, Hyosube and Yako Doji. There will also be a special yokai photo event, so you can really get into the spooky vibe.

Now through Mon, Nov. 30, 2025 Admission: ¥2,800 9 A.M.- 8 P.M. Nearest station: Satsueisho-mae 10 Uzumasa Higashihachiokacho, Ukyo Ward, Kyoto - Map www.toei-eigamura.com/yokai

October 27 – November 2

The 38th Himeji National Pottery Fair

Want to get into pottery? Or bring home a unique keepsake? See works from pottery-producing regions across Japan, on display and for sale. There’ll be hands-on activities and pottery-making demonstrations by artisans.

Fri, Oct. 31 - Tue, Nov. 4, 2025 Free to enter 10 A.M.- 5 P.M. Nearest station: Himeji Otemae Park, 68 Honamchi, Himeji - Map www.city.himeji.lg.jp/sangyo/0000031162.html

A Picnic on the River

Have an afternoon picnic as you float gently on a teahouse-like boat on the river. Bring tons of snacks, play some games and make some core memories with your friends and family.

Now through Fri Oct. 31, 2025 Rentals from ¥6,600 11:10 A.M.-4:40 P.M. Nearest station: Sakaisuji Honmachi 4-8 Honmachibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka - Map www.citysup.jp/picnic-sum

Noodle Festival

Carb load at this large-scale ramen festival at Ogimachi Park in Osaka. Beyond ramen, there’ll also be pasta, yakisoba and udon. Come hungry and check out all the different food stalls!

Fri, Oct. 31 - Mon, Nov. 3, 2025 Free to enter 9 A.M.- 6 P.M. Nearest station: Ogimachi Ogimachi Park, 1-1 Ogimachi, Kita Ward, Osaka www.ktv.jp/event/haitoku

Lohas Festa 2025

As the largest outdoor eco-event in Kansai, expect 600 stalls selling handmade goods, antique furniture, and healthy baked goods. If you’re looking to start living more sustainably or make new connections, this is a great place to start!

Fri, Oct. 31 - Mon, Nov. 3, 2025 Admission: ¥500 9:30 A.M.- 4:30 P.M. Nearest station: Koen-Higashiguchi Expo'70 Commemorative Park East Plaza, Senribanpakukoen, Suita, Osaka - Map lohasfesta.jp/banpaku-autumn

What did you think of this list of Osaka area events for October 2025? Comment below!