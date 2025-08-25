Photo:
Events

Osaka Area Events for September 2025

Looking for things to do in and around Osaka for the month of September? Check out this list!

By 4 min read

As we slowly bid summer goodbye, there’s still time to check off this season’s bucket list items. For indoor activities, we’ve got a handful of art exhibits and even haunted houses to check out. If you’re more into spending time outdoors, pool days and beer gardens await. Here are our top picks for Osaka Area Events for September 2025.

September 1 – 7

Immersive Museum Osaka 2025

Surround yourself in masterpieces by iconic artists like Van Gogh alongside Ukiyo-e artists like Katsushika Hokusai. As you walk around the exhibit, lose yourself in a vast ocean of artworks and music.

Now through Fri Sept. 5, 2025
Tickets from ¥2,500
10 A.M. - 8 P.M.
Nearest stations: Nakanoshima, Shin-Fukushima, Watanabebashi
Dojima River Forum, 1-1-17 Fukushima, Fukushima Ward, Osaka - Map

The Beauty of the Samurai: Armor, Swords and Firearms

If you’re a fan of Shogun, then this limited-time exhibit is just for you. Visit the Takatsuki Shiroato History Museum to see ornate samurai arms drawn from local collections. There’ll be Edo-period armor, swords with intricate blade patterns and Western-style firearms.

Now through Sun Sept. 7, 2025
10 A.M. - 7 P.M.
Nearest station: Takatsuki-shi 
1-7 Jonaicho, Takatsuki, Osaka - Map

Riusuke Fukahori Exhibition: Into the Water’s Ripple

Check out the latest exhibit at the Abeno Harukas Art Museum. Marvel at 300 works by Riusuke Fukahori, an artist known for his lifelike goldfish motifs. The exhibition spans early sculptures, paintings and large scale installations.

Now through Sun Sept. 7, 2025
Tickets from ¥1,600
10 A.M. - 8 P.M.
Nearest stations: Osaka Abenobashi, Tennoji
ABENO HARUKAS Art Museum, ABENO HARUKAS 16F 1-43 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward, Osaka - Map

Saikyo-ji Summer Light-Up

Saikyo-ji is a historic Buddhist temple overlooking scenic Lake Biwa. It’s most famous for its monkey decorations and gardens. This summer, see the temple grounds in another light. Take an evening stroll through a beautifully lit temple on a cool summer evening.

Now through Sun Sept. 7, 2025
Tickets from ¥600
7 P.M. - 9:30 P.M.
Nearest station: Hieizan-Sakamoto
Nearest bus stop: Saikyoji
Saikyo-ji Temple, 5-13-1 Sakamoto, Otsu, Shiga - Map

September 8 – 14

Osaka Horror Collection 2025

Horror fans will love this spooky haunted house series at Shinsaibashi OPA. Enter four haunted houses and follow a single storyline. Each house features a different, yet equally creepy format: walk-through, room-based, sound-driven and escape-style. Visitors step into the role of the protagonist as they make their way to the end…

Now through Mon Sept. 15, 2025
Haunted house ticket set: ¥4,500 
11 A.M. - 8 P.M.
Nearest station: Shinsaibashi
7F, 1-4-3 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka - Map

Toy Story Cafe in Osaka

Marking the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Toy Story, this limited-time pop-up menu is inspired by the different scenes and characters we all know and love. There’ll be seasonal specials and original merchandise for sale, like keychains and eco bags, too.

Now through Mon Sept. 15, 2025
Slot reservations: ¥770
12 P.M. - 6 P.M.
Nearest station: Shinsaibashi
collabo_index_SHINSAIBASHI, 1-6-1 Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka - Map

Special Exhibition: 50th Anniversary of Hana to Yume

Hana to Yume fans unite! This special exhibit held at the Himeji Literary Museum will display works by 74 artists alongside recreations of artists’ studios and historic magazine supplements. Celebrate five decades of beloved shoujo manga.

Now through Mon Sept. 15, 2025
Tickets from: ¥1,200
10 A.M. - 5 P.M.
Nearest station: Himeji 
Nearest bus stop: Ichinohashi Bungakukan-mae 
84 Yamanoicho, Himeji, Hyogo - Map

The Botanical Pool

Don’t feel like heading to the beach? Then how about a relaxing pool day at Hotel New Otani Osaka? Open for the summer, lounge around the pool with views of Osaka Castle from day to night.

Now through Mon Sept. 15, 2025
Plans start from: ¥8,000 on weekends
9 A.M. - 5 P.M. and 6:30 P.M. - 8 P.M.
Nearest stations: Osaka Business Park, Osakajokoen
1-4-1 Shiromi, Chuo Ward, Osaka - Map

September 15 – 21

Bampaku Summer Festival

Now in its third year, the Bampaku festival is one of the largest summer festivals in the Kansai region. Held at the Expo Commemoration Park, see the park lit up under the theme of “A Summer to Remember.” Try out the different food stalls and join in the Bon Odori dance, karaoke championships and more.

Weekends until Mon Sept. 15, 2025
5 P.M. - 10 P.M.
Nearest stations: Bampakukinenkoen, Koen-Higashiguchi
Expo'70 Commemorative Park, Senribanpakukoen, Suita, Osaka - Map

Amanohashidate Sandbar Illumination 2025

See the iconic sandbar at Amanohashidate all lit up. This year’s sandbar illumination promises shifting colors that transform the shoreline into a glowing landscape. If you’re lucky, you might even catch the limited-time mini-events like umbrella light displays, boat cruises and fireworks. Check the schedule before going!

Now through Tues Sept. 23, 2025
7 P.M. - 10:30 P.M.
Nearest station: Amanohashidate
Monju, Miyazu, Kyoto - Map

Michigan Beer Deck Plan

Take a romantic evening cruise on Lake Biwa. The sightseeing ship Michigan hosts an evening beer garden on its open-air deck. Guests can enjoy unlimited drinks with appetizer sets while watching the sunset.

Now through Sun Sept. 28, 2025
Tickets (including drinks): ¥8,000
6:30 P.M. - 8 P.M.
Nearest station: Amanohashidate
Otsu Port, 5-3-10 Hamaotsu, Otsu, Shiga - Map

September 22 – 28

Special Exhibition: Insect Maniac

Love insects? Then this is just the exhibit to check out! Combining the perspectives of researchers from the National Museum of Nature and Science, get to know more about your favorite insects from their structure, abilities and discover new specimens along the way.

Now through Tues. Sept. 23, 2025
Tickets from ¥1,800
9:30 A.M. - 5 P.M.
Nearest stations: Nagai, Yata
Osaka Museum of Natural History, 1-23 Nagaikoen, Higashisumiyoshi Ward, Osaka - Map

Suntory Beer Garden

There’s no better time for an afternoon barbecue at a beer garden than summer. Feast on an expansive BBQ menu of meat and seafood and an all-you-can-drink drinks unique to Suntory.

Now through Sun Sept. 28, 2025
5 P.M. - 10:30 P.M.
Nearest stations: Nishi-Umeda, Higobashi
Suntory Beer Garden, 2−1−40, Dojimahama, Kita Ward, Osaka - Map

Summer Meat Festival Lunch Buffet

Check out Hotel Vischio Osaka’s Summer Meat Festival Lunch Buffet running until the end of this month. The buffet serves up a hearty rotating menu of mouthwatering meat dishes like beef cutlets to spiced Kyoto pork. The buffet also includes freshly made pasta, pancakes, customizable parfaits and seasonal desserts.

Now through Tues Sept. 30, 2025
Prices start at ¥3,000
11 A.M. - 3 P.M.
Nearest station: Osaka
2-4-10 Shibata, Kita Ward, Osaka - Map

Jellyfish, Umbrellas and Wind Chimes at Kyoto Aquarium

Head to Kyoto Aquarium and check out approximately 170 jellyfish wind chimes inspired by the 24 species of jellyfish kept there. Alongside the wind chimes, see specially crafted jellyfish-inspired umbrellas by a long-established Kyoto umbrella maker.

Now through Tues. Sept. 30, 2025
Tickets from ¥2,400
10 A.M.-6 P.M.
Nearest station: Umekoji-Kyotonishi
Kyoto Aquarium, 35-1 Kankijicho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto - Map

What did you think of this list of Osaka area events for September 2025? Comment below!

Topics: / /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Events
Events

Tokyo Events for September 2025

Summer isn't over yet! Here are some events you shouldn't miss out on for the month of September.

By 4 min read

Live
Live

Tokyo Launches Heat Map to Prevent Heatstroke

Preventing heatstroke just easier with the new heat map by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. Here's what you need to know.

By 4 min read

Live
Live

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

Cockroaches in Japan are hard to avoid, especially in summer. Learn how to get rid of them with prevention tips, products and pest control.

By 5 min read