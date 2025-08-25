Looking for things to do in and around Osaka for the month of September? Check out this list!

By GaijinPot Blog Aug 26, 2025 4 min read

As we slowly bid summer goodbye, there’s still time to check off this season’s bucket list items. For indoor activities, we’ve got a handful of art exhibits and even haunted houses to check out. If you’re more into spending time outdoors, pool days and beer gardens await. Here are our top picks for Osaka Area Events for September 2025.

September 1 – 7

Immersive Museum Osaka 2025

Surround yourself in masterpieces by iconic artists like Van Gogh alongside Ukiyo-e artists like Katsushika Hokusai. As you walk around the exhibit, lose yourself in a vast ocean of artworks and music.

Now through Fri Sept. 5, 2025 Tickets from ¥2,500 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest stations: Nakanoshima, Shin-Fukushima, Watanabebashi Dojima River Forum, 1-1-17 Fukushima, Fukushima Ward, Osaka - Map immersive-museum-osaka.jp

The Beauty of the Samurai: Armor, Swords and Firearms

If you’re a fan of Shogun, then this limited-time exhibit is just for you. Visit the Takatsuki Shiroato History Museum to see ornate samurai arms drawn from local collections. There’ll be Edo-period armor, swords with intricate blade patterns and Western-style firearms.

Now through Sun Sept. 7, 2025 10 A.M. - 7 P.M. Nearest station: Takatsuki-shi 1-7 Jonaicho, Takatsuki, Osaka - Map www.city.takatsuki.osaka.jp/site/history/151051.html



Riusuke Fukahori Exhibition: Into the Water’s Ripple

Check out the latest exhibit at the Abeno Harukas Art Museum. Marvel at 300 works by Riusuke Fukahori, an artist known for his lifelike goldfish motifs. The exhibition spans early sculptures, paintings and large scale installations.

Now through Sun Sept. 7, 2025 Tickets from ¥1,600 10 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest stations: Osaka Abenobashi, Tennoji ABENO HARUKAS Art Museum, ABENO HARUKAS 16F 1-43 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward, Osaka - Map fukahori-exhibit.jp

Saikyo-ji Summer Light-Up

Saikyo-ji is a historic Buddhist temple overlooking scenic Lake Biwa. It’s most famous for its monkey decorations and gardens. This summer, see the temple grounds in another light. Take an evening stroll through a beautifully lit temple on a cool summer evening.

Now through Sun Sept. 7, 2025 Tickets from ¥600 7 P.M. - 9:30 P.M. Nearest station: Hieizan-Sakamoto Nearest bus stop: Saikyoji Saikyo-ji Temple, 5-13-1 Sakamoto, Otsu, Shiga - Map www.biwako-visitors.jp/event/detail/30082

September 8 – 14

Osaka Horror Collection 2025

Horror fans will love this spooky haunted house series at Shinsaibashi OPA. Enter four haunted houses and follow a single storyline. Each house features a different, yet equally creepy format: walk-through, room-based, sound-driven and escape-style. Visitors step into the role of the protagonist as they make their way to the end…

Now through Mon Sept. 15, 2025 Haunted house ticket set: ¥4,500 11 A.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Shinsaibashi 7F, 1-4-3 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka - Map sp-obake.com/162

Toy Story Cafe in Osaka

Marking the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Toy Story, this limited-time pop-up menu is inspired by the different scenes and characters we all know and love. There’ll be seasonal specials and original merchandise for sale, like keychains and eco bags, too.

Now through Mon Sept. 15, 2025 Slot reservations: ¥770 12 P.M. - 6 P.M. Nearest station: Shinsaibashi collabo_index_SHINSAIBASHI, 1-6-1 Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka - Map toy2025.ohmycafe.jp/venue-page/44

Special Exhibition: 50th Anniversary of Hana to Yume

Hana to Yume fans unite! This special exhibit held at the Himeji Literary Museum will display works by 74 artists alongside recreations of artists’ studios and historic magazine supplements. Celebrate five decades of beloved shoujo manga.

Now through Mon Sept. 15, 2025 Tickets from: ¥1,200 10 A.M. - 5 P.M. Nearest station: Himeji Nearest bus stop: Ichinohashi Bungakukan-mae 84 Yamanoicho, Himeji, Hyogo - Map www.himejibungakukan.jp/events/event/2025-7-5

The Botanical Pool

Don’t feel like heading to the beach? Then how about a relaxing pool day at Hotel New Otani Osaka? Open for the summer, lounge around the pool with views of Osaka Castle from day to night.

Now through Mon Sept. 15, 2025 Plans start from: ¥8,000 on weekends 9 A.M. - 5 P.M. and 6:30 P.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest stations: Osaka Business Park, Osakajokoen 1-4-1 Shiromi, Chuo Ward, Osaka - Map www.newotani.co.jp/group/pools/osaka

September 15 – 21

Bampaku Summer Festival

Now in its third year, the Bampaku festival is one of the largest summer festivals in the Kansai region. Held at the Expo Commemoration Park, see the park lit up under the theme of “A Summer to Remember.” Try out the different food stalls and join in the Bon Odori dance, karaoke championships and more.

Weekends until Mon Sept. 15, 2025 5 P.M. - 10 P.M. Nearest stations: Bampakukinenkoen, Koen-Higashiguchi Expo'70 Commemorative Park, Senribanpakukoen, Suita, Osaka - Map banpakunatsumatsuri.jp

See the iconic sandbar at Amanohashidate all lit up. This year’s sandbar illumination promises shifting colors that transform the shoreline into a glowing landscape. If you’re lucky, you might even catch the limited-time mini-events like umbrella light displays, boat cruises and fireworks. Check the schedule before going!

Now through Tues Sept. 23, 2025 7 P.M. - 10:30 P.M. Nearest station: Amanohashidate Monju, Miyazu, Kyoto - Map www.amanohashidate.jp/event/sunahama2025

Michigan Beer Deck Plan

Take a romantic evening cruise on Lake Biwa. The sightseeing ship Michigan hosts an evening beer garden on its open-air deck. Guests can enjoy unlimited drinks with appetizer sets while watching the sunset.

Now through Sun Sept. 28, 2025 Tickets (including drinks): ¥8,000 6:30 P.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Amanohashidate Otsu Port, 5-3-10 Hamaotsu, Otsu, Shiga - Map www.biwakokisen.co.jp/season_event/35148

September 22 – 28

Special Exhibition: Insect Maniac

Love insects? Then this is just the exhibit to check out! Combining the perspectives of researchers from the National Museum of Nature and Science, get to know more about your favorite insects from their structure, abilities and discover new specimens along the way.

Now through Tues. Sept. 23, 2025 Tickets from ¥1,800 9:30 A.M. - 5 P.M. Nearest stations: Nagai, Yata Osaka Museum of Natural History, 1-23 Nagaikoen, Higashisumiyoshi Ward, Osaka - Map www.ktv.jp/event/konchutenosaka

Suntory Beer Garden

There’s no better time for an afternoon barbecue at a beer garden than summer. Feast on an expansive BBQ menu of meat and seafood and an all-you-can-drink drinks unique to Suntory.

Now through Sun Sept. 28, 2025 5 P.M. - 10:30 P.M. Nearest stations: Nishi-Umeda, Higobashi Suntory Beer Garden, 2−1−40, Dojimahama, Kita Ward, Osaka - Map www.dynac-japan.com/shop/beergarden/dojima

Summer Meat Festival Lunch Buffet

Check out Hotel Vischio Osaka’s Summer Meat Festival Lunch Buffet running until the end of this month. The buffet serves up a hearty rotating menu of mouthwatering meat dishes like beef cutlets to spiced Kyoto pork. The buffet also includes freshly made pasta, pancakes, customizable parfaits and seasonal desserts.

Now through Tues Sept. 30, 2025 Prices start at ¥3,000 11 A.M. - 3 P.M. Nearest station: Osaka 2-4-10 Shibata, Kita Ward, Osaka - Map www.hotelvischio-osaka.jp/restaurant/vc/02/000117

Jellyfish, Umbrellas and Wind Chimes at Kyoto Aquarium

Head to Kyoto Aquarium and check out approximately 170 jellyfish wind chimes inspired by the 24 species of jellyfish kept there. Alongside the wind chimes, see specially crafted jellyfish-inspired umbrellas by a long-established Kyoto umbrella maker.

Now through Tues. Sept. 30, 2025 Tickets from ¥2,400 10 A.M.-6 P.M. Nearest station: Umekoji-Kyotonishi Kyoto Aquarium, 35-1 Kankijicho, Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto - Map www.kyoto-aquarium.com/news/details/6814.html

What did you think of this list of Osaka area events for September 2025? Comment below!