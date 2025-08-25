As we slowly bid summer goodbye, there’s still time to check off this season’s bucket list items. For indoor activities, we’ve got a handful of art exhibits and even haunted houses to check out. If you’re more into spending time outdoors, pool days and beer gardens await. Here are our top picks for Osaka Area Events for September 2025.
September 1 – 7
Immersive Museum Osaka 2025
Surround yourself in masterpieces by iconic artists like Van Gogh alongside Ukiyo-e artists like Katsushika Hokusai. As you walk around the exhibit, lose yourself in a vast ocean of artworks and music.
The Beauty of the Samurai: Armor, Swords and Firearms
If you’re a fan of Shogun, then this limited-time exhibit is just for you. Visit the Takatsuki Shiroato History Museum to see ornate samurai arms drawn from local collections. There’ll be Edo-period armor, swords with intricate blade patterns and Western-style firearms.
Riusuke Fukahori Exhibition: Into the Water’s Ripple
Check out the latest exhibit at the Abeno Harukas Art Museum. Marvel at 300 works by Riusuke Fukahori, an artist known for his lifelike goldfish motifs. The exhibition spans early sculptures, paintings and large scale installations.
Saikyo-ji Summer Light-Up
Saikyo-ji is a historic Buddhist temple overlooking scenic Lake Biwa. It’s most famous for its monkey decorations and gardens. This summer, see the temple grounds in another light. Take an evening stroll through a beautifully lit temple on a cool summer evening.
September 8 – 14
Osaka Horror Collection 2025
Horror fans will love this spooky haunted house series at Shinsaibashi OPA. Enter four haunted houses and follow a single storyline. Each house features a different, yet equally creepy format: walk-through, room-based, sound-driven and escape-style. Visitors step into the role of the protagonist as they make their way to the end…
Toy Story Cafe in Osaka
Marking the 30th anniversary of Disney’s Toy Story, this limited-time pop-up menu is inspired by the different scenes and characters we all know and love. There’ll be seasonal specials and original merchandise for sale, like keychains and eco bags, too.
Special Exhibition: 50th Anniversary of Hana to Yume
Hana to Yume fans unite! This special exhibit held at the Himeji Literary Museum will display works by 74 artists alongside recreations of artists’ studios and historic magazine supplements. Celebrate five decades of beloved shoujo manga.
The Botanical Pool
Don’t feel like heading to the beach? Then how about a relaxing pool day at Hotel New Otani Osaka? Open for the summer, lounge around the pool with views of Osaka Castle from day to night.
September 15 – 21
Bampaku Summer Festival
Now in its third year, the Bampaku festival is one of the largest summer festivals in the Kansai region. Held at the Expo Commemoration Park, see the park lit up under the theme of “A Summer to Remember.” Try out the different food stalls and join in the Bon Odori dance, karaoke championships and more.
Amanohashidate Sandbar Illumination 2025
See the iconic sandbar at Amanohashidate all lit up. This year’s sandbar illumination promises shifting colors that transform the shoreline into a glowing landscape. If you’re lucky, you might even catch the limited-time mini-events like umbrella light displays, boat cruises and fireworks. Check the schedule before going!
Michigan Beer Deck Plan
Take a romantic evening cruise on Lake Biwa. The sightseeing ship Michigan hosts an evening beer garden on its open-air deck. Guests can enjoy unlimited drinks with appetizer sets while watching the sunset.
September 22 – 28
Special Exhibition: Insect Maniac
Love insects? Then this is just the exhibit to check out! Combining the perspectives of researchers from the National Museum of Nature and Science, get to know more about your favorite insects from their structure, abilities and discover new specimens along the way.
Suntory Beer Garden
There’s no better time for an afternoon barbecue at a beer garden than summer. Feast on an expansive BBQ menu of meat and seafood and an all-you-can-drink drinks unique to Suntory.
Summer Meat Festival Lunch Buffet
Check out Hotel Vischio Osaka’s Summer Meat Festival Lunch Buffet running until the end of this month. The buffet serves up a hearty rotating menu of mouthwatering meat dishes like beef cutlets to spiced Kyoto pork. The buffet also includes freshly made pasta, pancakes, customizable parfaits and seasonal desserts.
Jellyfish, Umbrellas and Wind Chimes at Kyoto Aquarium
Head to Kyoto Aquarium and check out approximately 170 jellyfish wind chimes inspired by the 24 species of jellyfish kept there. Alongside the wind chimes, see specially crafted jellyfish-inspired umbrellas by a long-established Kyoto umbrella maker.
