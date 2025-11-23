It’s the happiest time of the year! Celebrate the holidays, look back on the past twelve months and start setting intentions for the New Year that is just around the corner. If you’re looking for where to go and what to see, then read on for our picks for Osaka Events for December 2025.
December 1 – 7
Sagano Romantic Train: Winter Sweets Train
Running for one night only, the Sagano Romantic Winter Sweets Train promises an evening filled with unforgettable views of autumn foliage paired with limited-edition sweets. Serving up pastries made of locally harvested chestnuts and other seasonal ingredients, along with Yuzuku Ale, you won’t want to miss out on this special train ride.
- Dates: Tue, Dec. 2, 2025
- Times: From 6 P.M.
- Entry Fee: ¥6,500
- Venue: Kameoka, Yamamoto Kanda, Shinocho, Kameoka, Kyoto (Map)
- Nearest Station: Kameoka
- Website: https://sagano-sweets-train.com/
Ramen Expo 2025
Held throughout December, satisfy your ramen cravings at each “act” of the Ramen Expo 2025. From rich black miso ramen to rich snow crab and soy sauce ramen, it’s the perfect way to stay warm this winter.
- Dates: Fri, Dec. 5 – Sun, Dec. 7, 2025
- Times: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.
- Entry Fee: Park admission plus ramen tickets (varies)
- Venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, 10-10 Senri-banpaku Koen, Suita-shi, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest Station: Banpaku Koen
- Official Website: https://ramen-expo.com/
Osaka Christmas Market
Need a little help getting into the holiday spirit? Drop by the Osaka Christmas Market happening all throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas! Get all your shopping done, snap a photo with Santa Claus and watch talented performances.
- Dates: Fri, Nov. 28 – Thu, Dec 25, 2025
- Times: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.
- Entry Fee: Free
- Venue: Ten-Shiba (Tennoji Park),5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest Station: Tennoji
- Website: https://osaka-christmasmarket.com/
Osaka Castle Illuminage
Watch Osaka Castle sparkle all throughout winter. Ranked as one of the best light-up events of the year, Osaka Castle Illuminage combines art and technology through drone shows, light tunnels and an interactive area.
- Dates: Now through Sun, Feb. 1, 2026
- Times: 5 P.M. – 10 P.M.
- Entry Fee: Adults ¥2,000, Children ¥1,000
- Venue: Nishinomaru Garden, Osaka, Chuo, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest station: Tanimachi 4-chome
- Website: https://illuminagegroup.com/
December 8 – 14
Himeji Castle of Light: Dandelion
Visit one of Japan’s most iconic castles as it lights up the night sky. Featuring dazzling projection mapping displays, explore the interactive areas created in collaboration with local elementary students. Make your way to the synchronized light show leading up to the castle, relax at the lounge and don’t forget to bring your camera.
- Dates: Now through Thu, Dec. 11, 2025
- Times: 5:45 P.M. – 9:15 P.M.
- Entry Fee: Adults ¥1,000 / Students & children free
- Venue: Himeji Castle Sannomaru Square 68 Honmachi, Himeji, Hyogo (Map)
- Nearest Station: Himeji
- Website: https://himeji-castle-dandelion.art/
Black Jack Exhibition 2025
Fans of Black Jack shouldn’t miss out on this special exhibit. Covering aspects of the manga (comic) and diving deeper into the events during the Showa Era that influenced the story, discover what inspired creator Tezuka Osamu to come up with the titular character.
- Dates: Now through Sun, Dec. 14, 2025
- Times: Tues – Fri: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M. Mon, Sat – Sun: 10 A.M. – P.M.
- Entry Fee: Adults: ¥2,000, University and high school students: ¥1,600
- Venue: Abeno Harukas Art Museum, 1−1−43, Abenosuji, Abeno Ward, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest Station: Tennojiekimae
- Website: https://www.ytv.co.jp/blackjack2025/
Special Exhibition: “Twelve Kingdoms” Original Artworks by Yamada Akihiro
Art and anime lovers won’t want to miss out on this special exhibit held at the Himeji Literary Museum. Featuring hundreds of works by Yamada Akihiro, the artist behind the illustrations of Twelve Kingdoms, this exhibit is one of the largest of its kind.
- Dates: Now through Sun, Dec. 14, 2025
- Times: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.
- Entry Fee: ¥1,000
- Venue: 84 Yamanoi-machi, Himeji-shi, Hyogo Prefecture
- Nearest Station: Himeji
- Official Website: https://www.himejibungakukan.jp/events/event/12kingdoms-y2025/
Le Marche de Noël 2025
Le Marche de Noël 2025 is a French-style market held at the Institut Français Kansai in Kyoto. Now is the perfect place to stock up on organic produce, imported ingredients and presents for your loved ones. Browse through the market while listening to live performances, sip some wine and check out the different food booths.
- Date: Sat, Dec. 13 – Sun, Dec. 14, 2025
- Time: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free!
- Venue: 8 Yoshidaizumidonocho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto (Map)
- Nearest station: Demachiyanagi
- Website: https://www.enafarm.jp/
Autumn leaves at Ruriko-in Temple
A popular autumn foliage spot, Ruriko-in is a must-visit for visitors to Kyoto. Snap photos of the different varieties of maple trees that line the sloping path to the temple.
- Date: Now through Sun, Dec. 14, 2025
- Time: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.
- Entry fee: Adults: ¥2,000 Children: ¥1,000
- Venue: 55 Kamitakano Higashiyama, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto (Map)
- Nearest station: Yase-Hieizanguchi
- Website: https://rurikoin.komyoji.com/
December 15 – 21
Hirakata Park Winter Illumination
Less than an hour away from downtown Osaka, Hirakata Park opens its doors this winter for a park-wide illumination event that’s sure to make for unforgettable memories. Each part of the park has a different light-up concept that’ll keep you exploring until closing time.
- Date: Now through Sun, Apr. 5, 2026
- Time: 5 P.M. onwards
- Entry fee: ¥2,000
- Venue: Hirakata Park, 1-1 Hirakatakoencho, Hirakata, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest station: Hirakata-Koen
- Website: https://www.hirakatapark.co.jp/attractions/illumination/
Grand Van Gogh Exhibition
Visit the Grand Van Gogh Exhibit as it makes its way around the country! Expect to see approximately 60 of Van Gogh’s most iconic pieces, alongside works by other artists such as Monet and Renoir. Get to know his early days and more about the enduring legacy he has left behind.
- Date: Now through Sun, Feb. 1, 2026
- Time: 9:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M.
- Entry fee: ¥2,500
- Venue: Kobe City Museum, 24 Kyomachi, Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)
- Nearest station:
- Website: https://www.ktv.jp/event/vangogh/
Okazaki Park Flea Market
Shop sustainably at the Okazaki Park Flea Market. Bring home one-of-a-kind pieces that have lasted through the test of time. It might even be a good idea to shop for presents here as well.
- Dates: Sat, Dec. 20 – Sun, Dec. 21, 2025
- Times: 10 A.M. –3:30 P.M.
- Entry Fee: Free
- Venue: Okazaki Park, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto (Map)
- Nearest Station: Higashiyama
- Website: http://www.plusone.ne.jp/
Special Exhibit: Art Deco 100th Anniversary
If you’re in a creative rut, this exhibit is definitely worth checking out. Get a glimpse of famous pieces created in this iconic art style, as this show commemorates a century since the first International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts (Art Deco Exposition) was held.
- Dates: Now through Sun, Jan. 4, 2026
- Times: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.
- Entry Fee: Adults ¥2,000 / Students ¥1,600 / Children ¥600
- Venue: Nakanoshima Museum of Art, 4-3-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest Station: Nakanoshima
- Website: https://nakka-art.jp/exhibition-post/artdeco100th/
Disney On Classic Magical Night Concert 2025
Know someone who loves Disney movies? Gift them with an evening to Disney On Classic. As Japan’s largest orchestral concert tour, relive the magic of famous Disney movies performed by a talented set of musicians and vocalists.
- Dates: Sat, Dec. 20 – Sun, Dec. 21, 2025
- Times: Varies
- Entry Fee: From ¥7,900–¥13,500
- Venue: Festival Hall, 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest Station: Oebashi
- Website: https://kyodo-osaka.co.jp/search/detail/11082
December 22 – 28
Osaka Foodies Marathon 2025
Discover Osaka beyond the popular tourist destinations by joining the Osaka Foodies Marathon. Inspired by marathons, this prefecture-wide campaign encourages locals and tourists alike to experience a more local side to Japan’s kitchen. Start by either adding the official account on Line or at any of the Foodies Base, and get exploring!
- Dates: Now through Mon, Jan. 12, 2026
- Times: All-day
- Entry Fee: Free
- Venue: Locations across Osaka Prefecture
- Nearest Station: Varies by route
- Website: https://osakafoodiesmarathon.com/
Wonder Night Hill 2025
Head south of Osaka and pay a visit to the Wonder Night Hill illumination event. While it’s one of the more low-key light-up events in the prefecture, it has all the attractions you need for a fun evening outdoors. From food stalls to grass slides and several photospots, it makes for the perfect hangout with friends and family.
- Dates: Now through Mon, Feb. 23, 2026
- Times: 5:45 P.M. – 9 P.M.
- Entry Fee: ¥ 1,500
- Venue: Harvest Hill, 2405-1 Hachigamineji, Minami Ward, Sakai, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest Station: Toga-Mikita
- Website: https://farm.or.jp/illumination_2025
Kobe Christmas Market
The Christmas spirit has arrived in Kobe! Set in Mount Rokko, browse through the market and sample mulled wine, stock up on presents and take in the holiday spirit. Take in the cityscape and marvel at the sparkling light below at this European-style market.
- Date: Nov. 8 – Dec. 25, 2025
- Time: Weekdays: 9:30 A.M. – 5:15 P.M. Weekends: 9:30 A.M. – 9 P.M.
- Entry fee: Adults: ¥2,800 Kids: ¥1,800
- Venue: Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway, 1-4-3 Kitanocho, Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)
- Nearest station: Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway
- Website: https://www.kobeherb.com/tips/kobechristmasmarket/
Star Swing Illumination: “Bridge of Light”
Fancy an evening walk to see one of the largest nighttime suspension bridges in Kansai? The Star Swing Illumination is an unforgettable display of lights and nature. Walk across the “Bridge of Light” and marvel at the surrounding night views.
- Date: Now through Dec. 28, 2025
- Time: Sunset to 9 P.M.
- Entry fee: Adults: ¥1,000, Kids: ¥500
- Venue: Hoshida Park, 5019-1 Hoshida, Katano, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest bus stop: 北田原バスターミナル
- Website: https://o-wonderforest.com/hoshida/news/entry-3324.html
December 29 – January 4
Kobe Illuminage
- Date: Fri, Oct. 24, 2025 – Sun, Feb. 1, 2026
- Time:
- Entry fee: Adults: ¥2,000 / Toddlers: ¥1,000 / Pets: ¥500
- Venue: Kamiozo-2150 Ozocho, Kita Ward, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)
- Nearest station:
- Website: https://illuminagegroup.com/
Kotatsu Water Picnic
Who says you can’t go on a picnic in winter? Plan a memorable hangout or date by renting out a raft and kotatsu (table heater) for an afternoon. Bring snacks, cook oden (a type of one-pot dish) and float around Higashiyokobori River.
- Date: Now through Mar. 31, 2026
- Time: 12:10 P.M. – 4:40 P.M.
- Entry fee: From ¥6,600
- Venue: 4−8 Honmachibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest station: Sakaisuji Hommachi
- Website: https://www.citysup.jp/picnic-win/
IllumiNight Banpaku 2025
Centering around the Tower of the Sun at the Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, this annual light-up event is a seasonal highlight. Open until 7 p.m. for a limited time, don’t miss this chance to explore the inside of the Tower of the Sun.
- Dates: Multiple periods between Sun, Nov. 23 – Tue, Dec. 30, 2025
- Times: 5 P.M. – 9 P.M.
- Entry Fee: Illumination viewing free + park entry (Adults ¥260 / Children ¥80)
- Venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, 10-10 Senri-banpaku Koen, Suita-shi, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest Station: Banpaku Koen
- Website: https://www.expo70-park.jp/event/73070/
Yayoi Kusama Infinity: Selected Works From The Collection
See works by Yayoi Kusama, one of Japan’s most iconic contemporary artists. The collection will feature a combination of new and old works that fans are sure to love. Don’t miss out on the Infinity Mirror Room!
- Date: Now through Jan 12, 2026
- Time: 12 P.M. – 8 P.M.
- Entry fee: Free entrance
- Venue: Louis Vuitton Maison Osaka Midosuji 5F, 2-8-16 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo, Osaka City (Map)
- Nearest station: Shinsaibashi
- Website: https://www.espacelouisvuittontokyo.com/ja/osaka
Pop Circus
Have you ever been to the circus in Japan? POP Circus (Pursuit of Pleasure) in Higashi Osaka promises an afternoon of world-class acrobatic stunts performed by a talented international cast. Founded in Osaka in the mid-1990s, POP Circus has continually cultivated a sense of awe and immersion with every performance.
- Date: Now through Jan. 12, 2026
- Time: Varies from 10 A.M. – 7 P.M.
- Entry fee: Adult tickets from ¥3,000, Children’s tickets from ¥2,000
- Venue: 2-3-22 Aramotokita, Higashiosaka, Osaka (Map)
- Nearest station: Aramoto
- Website: https://www.pop-circus.co.jp/schedule-higashiosaka.html
