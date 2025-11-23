End the year on a high note. Here are some events you should check out this coming month.

By GaijinPot Blog Nov 24, 2025 10 min read

It’s the happiest time of the year! Celebrate the holidays, look back on the past twelve months and start setting intentions for the New Year that is just around the corner. If you’re looking for where to go and what to see, then read on for our picks for Osaka Events for December 2025.

December 1 – 7

Sagano Romantic Train: Winter Sweets Train

Running for one night only, the Sagano Romantic Winter Sweets Train promises an evening filled with unforgettable views of autumn foliage paired with limited-edition sweets. Serving up pastries made of locally harvested chestnuts and other seasonal ingredients, along with Yuzuku Ale, you won’t want to miss out on this special train ride.

Dates: Tue, Dec. 2, 2025

Tue, Dec. 2, 2025 Times: From 6 P.M.

From 6 P.M. Entry Fee: ¥6,500

¥6,500 Venue: Kameoka, Yamamoto Kanda, Shinocho, Kameoka, Kyoto (Map)

Kameoka, Yamamoto Kanda, Shinocho, Kameoka, Kyoto (Map) Nearest Station: Kameoka

Kameoka Website: https://sagano-sweets-train.com/

Ramen Expo 2025

Held throughout December, satisfy your ramen cravings at each “act” of the Ramen Expo 2025. From rich black miso ramen to rich snow crab and soy sauce ramen, it’s the perfect way to stay warm this winter.

Dates: Fri, Dec. 5 – Sun, Dec. 7, 2025

Fri, Dec. 5 – Sun, Dec. 7, 2025 Times: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.

11 A.M. – 9 P.M. Entry Fee: Park admission plus ramen tickets (varies)

Park admission plus ramen tickets (varies) Venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, 10-10 Senri-banpaku Koen, Suita-shi, Osaka (Map)

Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, 10-10 Senri-banpaku Koen, Suita-shi, Osaka (Map) Nearest Station: Banpaku Koen

Banpaku Koen Official Website: https://ramen-expo.com/

Osaka Christmas Market

Need a little help getting into the holiday spirit? Drop by the Osaka Christmas Market happening all throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas! Get all your shopping done, snap a photo with Santa Claus and watch talented performances.

Dates: Fri, Nov. 28 – Thu, Dec 25, 2025

Fri, Nov. 28 – Thu, Dec 25, 2025 Times: 11 A.M. – 9 P.M.

11 A.M. – 9 P.M. Entry Fee: Free

Free Venue: Ten-Shiba (Tennoji Park),5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward, Osaka (Map)

Ten-Shiba (Tennoji Park),5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward, Osaka (Map) Nearest Station: Tennoji

Tennoji Website: https://osaka-christmasmarket.com/

Osaka Castle Illuminage

Watch Osaka Castle sparkle all throughout winter. Ranked as one of the best light-up events of the year, Osaka Castle Illuminage combines art and technology through drone shows, light tunnels and an interactive area.

Dates: Now through Sun, Feb. 1, 2026

Now through Sun, Feb. 1, 2026 Times: 5 P.M. – 10 P.M.

5 P.M. – 10 P.M. Entry Fee: Adults ¥2,000, Children ¥1,000

Adults ¥2,000, Children ¥1,000 Venue: Nishinomaru Garden, Osaka, Chuo, Osaka (Map)

Nishinomaru Garden, Osaka, Chuo, Osaka (Map) Nearest station: Tanimachi 4-chome

Tanimachi 4-chome Website: https://illuminagegroup.com/

December 8 – 14

Himeji Castle of Light: Dandelion

Visit one of Japan’s most iconic castles as it lights up the night sky. Featuring dazzling projection mapping displays, explore the interactive areas created in collaboration with local elementary students. Make your way to the synchronized light show leading up to the castle, relax at the lounge and don’t forget to bring your camera.

Dates: Now through Thu, Dec. 11, 2025

Now through Thu, Dec. 11, 2025 Times: 5:45 P.M. – 9:15 P.M.

5:45 P.M. – 9:15 P.M. Entry Fee: Adults ¥1,000 / Students & children free

Adults ¥1,000 / Students & children free Venue: Himeji Castle Sannomaru Square 68 Honmachi, Himeji, Hyogo (Map)

Himeji Castle Sannomaru Square 68 Honmachi, Himeji, Hyogo (Map) Nearest Station: Himeji

Himeji Website: https://himeji-castle-dandelion.art/

Black Jack Exhibition 2025

Fans of Black Jack shouldn’t miss out on this special exhibit. Covering aspects of the manga (comic) and diving deeper into the events during the Showa Era that influenced the story, discover what inspired creator Tezuka Osamu to come up with the titular character.

Dates: Now through Sun, Dec. 14, 2025

Now through Sun, Dec. 14, 2025 Times: Tues – Fri: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M. Mon, Sat – Sun: 10 A.M. – P.M.

Tues – Fri: 10 A.M. – 8 P.M. Mon, Sat – Sun: 10 A.M. – P.M. Entry Fee: Adults: ¥2,000, University and high school students: ¥1,600

Adults: ¥2,000, University and high school students: ¥1,600 Venue: Abeno Harukas Art Museum, 1−1−43, Abenosuji, Abeno Ward, Osaka (Map)

Abeno Harukas Art Museum, 1−1−43, Abenosuji, Abeno Ward, Osaka (Map) Nearest Station: Tennojiekimae

Tennojiekimae Website: https://www.ytv.co.jp/blackjack2025/

Special Exhibition: “Twelve Kingdoms” Original Artworks by Yamada Akihiro

Art and anime lovers won’t want to miss out on this special exhibit held at the Himeji Literary Museum. Featuring hundreds of works by Yamada Akihiro, the artist behind the illustrations of Twelve Kingdoms, this exhibit is one of the largest of its kind.

Dates: Now through Sun, Dec. 14, 2025

Now through Sun, Dec. 14, 2025 Times: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

10 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry Fee: ¥1,000

¥1,000 Venue: 84 Yamano­i-machi, Himeji-shi, Hyogo Prefecture

84 Yamano­i-machi, Himeji-shi, Hyogo Prefecture Nearest Station: Himeji

Himeji Official Website: https://www.himejibungakukan.jp/events/event/12kingdoms-y2025/

Le Marche de Noël 2025

Take home some cheese and wine.

Le Marche de Noël 2025 is a French-style market held at the Institut Français Kansai in Kyoto. Now is the perfect place to stock up on organic produce, imported ingredients and presents for your loved ones. Browse through the market while listening to live performances, sip some wine and check out the different food booths.

Date: Sat, Dec. 13 – Sun, Dec. 14, 2025

Time: 11 A.M. – 7 P.M.

Entry fee: Free!

Venue: 8 Yoshidaizumidonocho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto (Map)

Nearest station: Demachiyanagi

Website: https://www.enafarm.jp/

Autumn leaves at Ruriko-in Temple

A popular autumn foliage spot, Ruriko-in is a must-visit for visitors to Kyoto. Snap photos of the different varieties of maple trees that line the sloping path to the temple.

Date: Now through Sun, Dec. 14, 2025

Now through Sun, Dec. 14, 2025 Time: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

10 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry fee: Adults: ¥2,000 Children: ¥1,000

Venue: 55 Kamitakano Higashiyama, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto (Map)

Nearest station: Yase-Hieizanguchi

Website: https://rurikoin.komyoji.com/

December 15 – 21

Hirakata Park Winter Illumination

Less than an hour away from downtown Osaka, Hirakata Park opens its doors this winter for a park-wide illumination event that’s sure to make for unforgettable memories. Each part of the park has a different light-up concept that’ll keep you exploring until closing time.

Date: Now through Sun, Apr. 5, 2026

Now through Sun, Apr. 5, 2026 Time: 5 P.M. onwards

5 P.M. onwards Entry fee: ¥2,000

¥2,000 Venue: Hirakata Park, 1-1 Hirakatakoencho, Hirakata, Osaka (Map)

Hirakata Park, 1-1 Hirakatakoencho, Hirakata, Osaka (Map) Nearest station: Hirakata-Koen

Hirakata-Koen Website: https://www.hirakatapark.co.jp/attractions/illumination/

Grand Van Gogh Exhibition

https://twitter.com/2025gogh2028/status/1979683913355424134

Visit the Grand Van Gogh Exhibit as it makes its way around the country! Expect to see approximately 60 of Van Gogh’s most iconic pieces, alongside works by other artists such as Monet and Renoir. Get to know his early days and more about the enduring legacy he has left behind.

Date: Now through Sun, Feb. 1, 2026

Now through Sun, Feb. 1, 2026 Time: 9:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M.

9:30 A.M. – 5:30 P.M. Entry fee: ¥2,500

¥2,500 Venue: Kobe City Museum, 24 Kyomachi, Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)

Kobe City Museum, 24 Kyomachi, Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo (Map) Nearest station:

Website: https://www.ktv.jp/event/vangogh/

Okazaki Park Flea Market

Shop sustainably at the Okazaki Park Flea Market. Bring home one-of-a-kind pieces that have lasted through the test of time. It might even be a good idea to shop for presents here as well.

Dates: Sat, Dec. 20 – Sun, Dec. 21, 2025

Sat, Dec. 20 – Sun, Dec. 21, 2025 Times: 10 A.M. –3:30 P.M.

10 A.M. –3:30 P.M. Entry Fee: Free

Free Venue: Okazaki Park, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto (Map)

Okazaki Park, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto (Map) Nearest Station: Higashiyama

Higashiyama Website: http://www.plusone.ne.jp/

Special Exhibit: Art Deco 100th Anniversary

If you’re in a creative rut, this exhibit is definitely worth checking out. Get a glimpse of famous pieces created in this iconic art style, as this show commemorates a century since the first International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts (Art Deco Exposition) was held.

Dates: Now through Sun, Jan. 4, 2026

Now through Sun, Jan. 4, 2026 Times: 10 A.M. – 5 P.M.

10 A.M. – 5 P.M. Entry Fee: Adults ¥2,000 / Students ¥1,600 / Children ¥600

Adults ¥2,000 / Students ¥1,600 / Children ¥600 Venue: Nakanoshima Museum of Art, 4-3-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward, Osaka (Map)

Nakanoshima Museum of Art, 4-3-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward, Osaka (Map) Nearest Station: Nakanoshima

Nakanoshima Website: https://nakka-art.jp/exhibition-post/artdeco100th/

Disney On Classic Magical Night Concert 2025

Know someone who loves Disney movies? Gift them with an evening to Disney On Classic. As Japan’s largest orchestral concert tour, relive the magic of famous Disney movies performed by a talented set of musicians and vocalists.

Dates: Sat, Dec. 20 – Sun, Dec. 21, 2025

Sat, Dec. 20 – Sun, Dec. 21, 2025 Times: Varies

Varies Entry Fee: From ¥7,900–¥13,500

From ¥7,900–¥13,500 Venue: Festival Hall, 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward, Osaka (Map)

Festival Hall, 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward, Osaka (Map) Nearest Station: Oebashi

Oebashi Website: https://kyodo-osaka.co.jp/search/detail/11082

December 22 – 28

Osaka Foodies Marathon 2025

Discover Osaka beyond the popular tourist destinations by joining the Osaka Foodies Marathon. Inspired by marathons, this prefecture-wide campaign encourages locals and tourists alike to experience a more local side to Japan’s kitchen. Start by either adding the official account on Line or at any of the Foodies Base, and get exploring!

Dates: Now through Mon, Jan. 12, 2026

Now through Mon, Jan. 12, 2026 Times: All-day

All-day Entry Fee: Free

Free Venue: Locations across Osaka Prefecture

Locations across Osaka Prefecture Nearest Station: Varies by route

Varies by route Website: https://osakafoodiesmarathon.com/

Wonder Night Hill 2025

Head south of Osaka and pay a visit to the Wonder Night Hill illumination event. While it’s one of the more low-key light-up events in the prefecture, it has all the attractions you need for a fun evening outdoors. From food stalls to grass slides and several photospots, it makes for the perfect hangout with friends and family.

Dates: Now through Mon, Feb. 23, 2026

Now through Mon, Feb. 23, 2026 Times: 5:45 P.M. – 9 P.M.

5:45 P.M. – 9 P.M. Entry Fee: ¥ 1,500

¥ 1,500 Venue: Harvest Hill, 2405-1 Hachigamineji, Minami Ward, Sakai, Osaka (Map)

Harvest Hill, 2405-1 Hachigamineji, Minami Ward, Sakai, Osaka (Map) Nearest Station: Toga-Mikita

Toga-Mikita Website: https://farm.or.jp/illumination_2025

Kobe Christmas Market

The Christmas spirit has arrived in Kobe! Set in Mount Rokko, browse through the market and sample mulled wine, stock up on presents and take in the holiday spirit. Take in the cityscape and marvel at the sparkling light below at this European-style market.

Date: Nov. 8 – Dec. 25, 2025

Time: Weekdays: 9:30 A.M. – 5:15 P.M. Weekends: 9:30 A.M. – 9 P.M.

Entry fee: Adults: ¥2,800 Kids: ¥1,800

Venue: Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway, 1-4-3 Kitanocho, Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)

Nearest station: Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway

Website: https://www.kobeherb.com/tips/kobechristmasmarket/

Star Swing Illumination: “Bridge of Light”

Fancy an evening walk to see one of the largest nighttime suspension bridges in Kansai? The Star Swing Illumination is an unforgettable display of lights and nature. Walk across the “Bridge of Light” and marvel at the surrounding night views.

Date: Now through Dec. 28, 2025

Time: Sunset to 9 P.M.

Entry fee: Adults: ¥1,000, Kids: ¥500

Venue: Hoshida Park, 5019-1 Hoshida, Katano, Osaka (Map)

Nearest bus stop: 北田原バスターミナル

Website: https://o-wonderforest.com/hoshida/news/entry-3324.html

December 29 – January 4

Kobe Illuminage

Date: Fri, Oct. 24, 2025 – Sun, Feb. 1, 2026

Time:

Entry fee: Adults: ¥2,000 / Toddlers: ¥1,000 / Pets: ¥500

Venue: Kamiozo-2150 Ozocho, Kita Ward, Kobe, Hyogo (Map)

Nearest station:

Website: https://illuminagegroup.com/

Kotatsu Water Picnic

Who says you can’t go on a picnic in winter? Plan a memorable hangout or date by renting out a raft and kotatsu (table heater) for an afternoon. Bring snacks, cook oden (a type of one-pot dish) and float around Higashiyokobori River.

Date: Now through Mar. 31, 2026

Now through Mar. 31, 2026 Time: 12:10 P.M. – 4:40 P.M.

12:10 P.M. – 4:40 P.M. Entry fee: From ¥6,600

From ¥6,600 Venue: 4−8 Honmachibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map)

4−8 Honmachibashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka (Map) Nearest station: Sakaisuji Hommachi

Sakaisuji Hommachi Website: https://www.citysup.jp/picnic-win/

IllumiNight Banpaku 2025

Centering around the Tower of the Sun at the Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, this annual light-up event is a seasonal highlight. Open until 7 p.m. for a limited time, don’t miss this chance to explore the inside of the Tower of the Sun.

Dates: Multiple periods between Sun, Nov. 23 – Tue, Dec. 30, 2025

Multiple periods between Sun, Nov. 23 – Tue, Dec. 30, 2025 Times: 5 P.M. – 9 P.M.

5 P.M. – 9 P.M. Entry Fee: Illumination viewing free + park entry (Adults ¥260 / Children ¥80)

Illumination viewing free + park entry (Adults ¥260 / Children ¥80) Venue: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, 10-10 Senri-banpaku Koen, Suita-shi, Osaka (Map)

Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, 10-10 Senri-banpaku Koen, Suita-shi, Osaka (Map) Nearest Station: Banpaku Koen

Banpaku Koen Website: https://www.expo70-park.jp/event/73070/

Yayoi Kusama Infinity: Selected Works From The Collection

See works by Yayoi Kusama, one of Japan’s most iconic contemporary artists. The collection will feature a combination of new and old works that fans are sure to love. Don’t miss out on the Infinity Mirror Room!

Date: Now through Jan 12, 2026

Time: 12 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Entry fee: Free entrance

Venue: Louis Vuitton Maison Osaka Midosuji 5F, 2-8-16 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo, Osaka City (Map)

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi

Website: https://www.espacelouisvuittontokyo.com/ja/osaka

Pop Circus

Have you ever been to the circus in Japan? POP Circus (Pursuit of Pleasure) in Higashi Osaka promises an afternoon of world-class acrobatic stunts performed by a talented international cast. Founded in Osaka in the mid-1990s, POP Circus has continually cultivated a sense of awe and immersion with every performance.

Date: Now through Jan. 12, 2026

Time: Varies from 10 A.M. – 7 P.M.

Entry fee: Adult tickets from ¥3,000, Children’s tickets from ¥2,000

Venue: 2-3-22 Aramotokita, Higashiosaka, Osaka (Map)

Nearest station: Aramoto

Website: https://www.pop-circus.co.jp/schedule-higashiosaka.html

