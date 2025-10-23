Enjoy fall to the fullest by exploring new towns, going to seasonal events and trying seasonal dishes. In this post, we go over some of our picks for Osaka events for November 2025 that we think you’d love.
November 3 – 9
Heian Rakuichi Handmade Market
Set against the historical Heian Shrine, the Heian Rakuichi Handmade Market draws over a hundred vendors selling a variety of accessories, ceramics, wooden crafts and more. Join in on the fun workshops and other craft experiences, rain or shine.
77th Annual Exhibition of Shoso-in Treasures
See ancient relics that are only displayed once a year. The Shoso-in Treasures exhibition was first held in 1946 at the Nara Imperial Household Museum and has been on display annually ever since. This year, see never-before-seen treasures that date as far back as 1,000 years ago.
Ryoma Yosakoi 2025
Spend a weekend watching talented dancers take the streets of Kyoto. See one of the biggest dance and musical performances in town by students from all over!
Pop Circus
Have you ever been to the circus in Japan? POP Circus (Pursuit of Pleasure) in Higashi Osaka promises an afternoon of world-class acrobatic stunts from a talented cast of international performers. Founded in Osaka in the mid-90s, POP Circus has continually cultivated a feeling of awe and immersion with every run.
November 10 – 16
Kobe Port Weekend Fireworks
The Kobe Port Weekend Fireworks is back again from autumn 2025 through February next year! Get your cameras ready and come see a spectacular five-minute fireworks display.
Soni Highland Illumination
Feel like you’ve traveled back to ancient Japan as you walk through the lamp-lit walkways at Soni Highlands this autumn. Historically, pampas grass fields were seen throughout the country. Grown initially as material for roofs, they have become increasingly rare in recent times.
KOBE Rokko Meets Art
Held annually, see how art and nature combine at the Kobe Rokko Meets Art Festival. Since 2010, over 580 artists have participated in this special event. This year’s theme covers Environmental Perspectives and Thought. Visitors are encouraged to think about how the concept of the environment extends beyond nature through the different installations.
November 17 – 23
Craft Gyoza Festival OSAKA 2025
Drawing over 500,000 visitors this year, Craft Gyoza Festival is back yet again. Try different varieties of gyoza (pot stickers) all in one place. From pan-fried, boiled and deep-fried to steamed, try all the dipping sauces that come with each uniquely flavored dumpling. Come hungry, you won’t regret it.
Yayoi Kusama Infinity: Selected Works From The Collection
See works by Yayoi Kusama, one of Japan’s most iconic contemporary artists. The collection will feature a combination of new and old works that fans are sure to love. Don’t miss out on the Infinity Mirror Room!
Hiraoka Hachimangu Shrine Flower Ceiling Autumn Special Viewing
As one of the oldest Hachiman shrines in the region, Hiraoka Hachimangu Shrine once again welcomes visitors to see the Ceiling of Flowers. A special, twice-a-year event, this intricate painting is a must-see for history and art buffs alike.
Star Swing Illumination: “Bridge of Light”
Fancy an evening walk to see one of the largest nighttime suspension bridges in Kansai? The Star Swing Illumination is an unforgettable display of lights and nature. Walk across the “Bridge of Light” and marvel at the surrounding night views.
November 24 – 30
Yokai Festival 2025
Celebrate Halloween at Toei Kyoto Studio Park. On weekends and public holidays, catch the Uzumasa Hyakki Yakou Parade featuring ghastly ghouls like Te no Me, Hyosube and Yako Doji. There will also be a special yokai photo event, so you can really get into the spooky vibe.
Autumn leaves at Ruriko-in Temple
A popular autumn foliage spot, Ruriko-in is a must-visit for visitors to Kyoto. Snap photos of the different varieties of maple trees that line the sloping path to the temple.
Mucha and Yumeji: Style of Beauty
See how Art Nouveau and Taisho Era Romanticism collide in this one-of-a-kind exhibit by the Sakai Alphonse Mucha Museum. Featuring works by Alphonse Mucha and Takehisa Yumeji, compare and contrast the two artists’ styles that bridge the gap between European and Japanese art styles.
Kobe Christmas Market
The Christmas spirit has arrived in Kobe! Set in Mount Rokko, browse through the market and sample mulled wine, stock up on presents and take in the holiday spirit. Take in the cityscape and marvel at the sparkling light below at this European-style market.
What did you think of our list of Osaka Events for November 2025? Got any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments!
