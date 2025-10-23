Here's a list of events to check out to make the most of fall in and around Osaka.

By GaijinPot Blog Oct 24, 2025 4 min read

Enjoy fall to the fullest by exploring new towns, going to seasonal events and trying seasonal dishes. In this post, we go over some of our picks for Osaka events for November 2025 that we think you’d love.

November 3 – 9

Heian Rakuichi Handmade Market

Set against the historical Heian Shrine, the Heian Rakuichi Handmade Market draws over a hundred vendors selling a variety of accessories, ceramics, wooden crafts and more. Join in on the fun workshops and other craft experiences, rain or shine.

Nov. 5, 2025 Free to attend! 10 A.M. - 4 P.M. Nearest station: Higashiyama 97 Okazaki Nishitennocho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto - Map kamigamo-tedukuriichi.com/publics/index/142

77th Annual Exhibition of Shoso-in Treasures

See ancient relics that are only displayed once a year. The Shoso-in Treasures exhibition was first held in 1946 at the Nara Imperial Household Museum and has been on display annually ever since. This year, see never-before-seen treasures that date as far back as 1,000 years ago.

Sat, Oct. 25 - Mon, Nov. 10, 2025 Admission: ¥2,200 8 A.M.- 6 P.M. Nearest bus stop: Himuro and National Museum (氷室神社・国立博物館) Nara National Museum, 50 Noboriojicho, Nara - Map www.narahaku.go.jp/english/exhibition/special/the-77th-annual-exhibition-of-shoso-in-treasures

Ryoma Yosakoi 2025

Spend a weekend watching talented dancers take the streets of Kyoto. See one of the biggest dance and musical performances in town by students from all over!

Nov. 8 - 9, 2025 Free to watch! 3:30 P.M. - 8 P.M. Areas around Maruyama Park Music Venue, Okazaki Park or Sanjo Street ryomayosakoi.com

Pop Circus

Have you ever been to the circus in Japan? POP Circus (Pursuit of Pleasure) in Higashi Osaka promises an afternoon of world-class acrobatic stunts from a talented cast of international performers. Founded in Osaka in the mid-90s, POP Circus has continually cultivated a feeling of awe and immersion with every run.

Now through Jan. 12, 2026 Adult tickets from ¥3,000 Children's tickets from ¥2,000 Varies from 10 A.M. - 7 P.M. Nearest station: Aramoto 2-3-22 Aramotokita, Higashiosaka, Osaka - Map www.pop-circus.co.jp/schedule-higashiosaka.html

November 10 – 16

Kobe Port Weekend Fireworks

The Kobe Port Weekend Fireworks is back again from autumn 2025 through February next year! Get your cameras ready and come see a spectacular five-minute fireworks display.

Sat Nov. 15, 2025 Free to watch 6 P.M.- 6:05 P.M. Nearest station: Hanshin Motomachi Meriken Park, 2 Hatoba, Chuo, Kobe - Map kobe-minatonoyoru.com

Soni Highland Illumination

Feel like you’ve traveled back to ancient Japan as you walk through the lamp-lit walkways at Soni Highlands this autumn. Historically, pampas grass fields were seen throughout the country. Grown initially as material for roofs, they have become increasingly rare in recent times.

Now through Nov. 24, 2025 Free to enter Sunset to 9 P.M. Nearest bus stop: Sonikogen Soni Highland, Taroji, Soni, Uda District, Nara - Map sonimura.com/en

KOBE Rokko Meets Art

Held annually, see how art and nature combine at the Kobe Rokko Meets Art Festival. Since 2010, over 580 artists have participated in this special event. This year’s theme covers Environmental Perspectives and Thought. Visitors are encouraged to think about how the concept of the environment extends beyond nature through the different installations.

Now through Nov. 30, 2025 Adult tickets from: ¥1,900 10 A.M. - 5 P.M. Mount Rokko, Nishiyama-8-2 Takaha, Nada Ward, Kobe, Hyogo - Map rokkomeetsart.jp/english

November 17 – 23

Craft Gyoza Festival OSAKA 2025

Drawing over 500,000 visitors this year, Craft Gyoza Festival is back yet again. Try different varieties of gyoza (pot stickers) all in one place. From pan-fried, boiled and deep-fried to steamed, try all the dipping sauces that come with each uniquely flavored dumpling. Come hungry, you won’t regret it.

Nov. 19 - 24, 2025 Free entrance! 11 A.M. -7 P.M. Nearest station: Ryokuchi 2-163 Ryokuchi Park, Tsurumi, Osaka - Map craftgyoza.jp

Yayoi Kusama Infinity: Selected Works From The Collection

See works by Yayoi Kusama, one of Japan’s most iconic contemporary artists. The collection will feature a combination of new and old works that fans are sure to love. Don’t miss out on the Infinity Mirror Room!

Now through Jan 12, 2026 Free entrance 12 P.M. - 8 P.M. Nearest station: Shinsaibashi Louis Vuitton Maison Osaka Midosuji 5F, 2-8-16 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo, Osaka City - Map www.espacelouisvuittontokyo.com/ja/osaka

Hiraoka Hachimangu Shrine Flower Ceiling Autumn Special Viewing

As one of the oldest Hachiman shrines in the region, Hiraoka Hachimangu Shrine once again welcomes visitors to see the Ceiling of Flowers. A special, twice-a-year event, this intricate painting is a must-see for history and art buffs alike.

Now through Nov. 30, 2025 Adults: ¥800 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Nearest bus stop: Umegahata Shimizucho 23 Umegahata Miyanokuchi-cho, Ukyo Ward, Kyoto - Map

Star Swing Illumination: “Bridge of Light”

Fancy an evening walk to see one of the largest nighttime suspension bridges in Kansai? The Star Swing Illumination is an unforgettable display of lights and nature. Walk across the “Bridge of Light” and marvel at the surrounding night views.

Now through Dec. 28, 2025 Adults: ¥1,000, Kids: ¥500 Sunset to 9 P.M. Nearest bus stop: 北田原バスターミナル Hoshida Park, 5019-1 Hoshida, Katano, Osaka - Map o-wonderforest.com/hoshida/news/entry-3324.html

November 24 – 30

Yokai Festival 2025

Celebrate Halloween at Toei Kyoto Studio Park. On weekends and public holidays, catch the Uzumasa Hyakki Yakou Parade featuring ghastly ghouls like Te no Me, Hyosube and Yako Doji. There will also be a special yokai photo event, so you can really get into the spooky vibe.

Now through Mon, Nov. 30, 2025 Admission: ¥2,800 9 A.M.- 8 P.M. Nearest station: Satsueisho-mae 10 Uzumasa Higashihachiokacho, Ukyo Ward, Kyoto - Map www.toei-eigamura.com/yokai

Autumn leaves at Ruriko-in Temple

A popular autumn foliage spot, Ruriko-in is a must-visit for visitors to Kyoto. Snap photos of the different varieties of maple trees that line the sloping path to the temple.

Now through Dec. 14, 2025 Adults: ¥2,000 Children: ¥1,000 10 A.M. - 5 P.M. Nearest station: Yase-Hieizanguchi 55 Kamitakano Higashiyama, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto - Map rurikoin.komyoji.com

Mucha and Yumeji: Style of Beauty

See how Art Nouveau and Taisho Era Romanticism collide in this one-of-a-kind exhibit by the Sakai Alphonse Mucha Museum. Featuring works by Alphonse Mucha and Takehisa Yumeji, compare and contrast the two artists’ styles that bridge the gap between European and Japanese art styles.

Now through Nov. 30, 2025 Adults: ¥900, University students: ¥500, Middle school students: ¥150 9:30 A.M. - 5:15 P.M. Nearest station: Sakaishi Sakai Alphonse Mucha Museum, Sakai City Museum of Culture, 1-2-200 Tadei-cho, Sakai, Osaka - Map mucha.sakai-bunshin.com/event/mucha2025ex2-2

Kobe Christmas Market

The Christmas spirit has arrived in Kobe! Set in Mount Rokko, browse through the market and sample mulled wine, stock up on presents and take in the holiday spirit. Take in the cityscape and marvel at the sparkling light below at this European-style market.

Nov. 8 - Dec. 25, 2025 Adults: ¥2,800 Kids: ¥1,800 Weekdays: 9:30 A.M. - 5:15 P.M. Weekends: 9:30 A.M. - 9 P.M. Nearest station: Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens & Ropeway, 1-4-3 Kitanocho, Chuo Ward, Kobe, Hyogo - Map www.kobeherb.com/tips/kobechristmasmarket

What did you think of our list of Osaka Events for November 2025? Got any other suggestions? Let us know in the comments!