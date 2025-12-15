Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 16 – 22)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Christmas light-ups and music to holiday meet-ups.

Dec 16, 2025

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for December 16 to 22. From Christmas light-ups and music to a Disney pop-up and holiday meetups, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

From Christmas lights to skating, make the most of winter in Osaka this week.

Osaka Station Twilight Fantasy

Located on the 5th floor of Osaka Station City, Twilight Fantasy will transport you to a holiday wonderland. Featuring illuminations and a Christmas tree as well as plenty of seating to take everything in, the event is a great Christmas activity for the family or date night spot. Fans of the French animated classic, Barbapapa, should drop by as the event is also celebrating the series’ 55th anniversary.

Date: Now – Dec. 25

Time: 5 p.m – 11 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 3-1-3 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Umeda Ice Rink

Strap on a pair of skates and enjoy the winter chill at Grand Front Osaka. Perfect for adults and kids alike, this ice rink welcomes beginners and experts. If you don’t have skates, rentals are available on-site.

Date: Now- Feb. 23

Time: Noon – 9 p.m. (Opens at 11 a.m. on weekends)

Entry fee: ¥1,500 – ¥2,000

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 4-20 Ofukacho, Kita Ward (map)

Hanshin Christmas Market 2025

This week, head to Hanshin’s Umeda main store’s 8th floor for a Christmas market. Try out a workshop on making candy baskets or wreaths during the market or do some last minute Christmas shopping. Don’t miss their Nordic collection for a cozy and stylish holiday.

Date: Dec. 17 – Dec. 22

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (closes at 5 p.m. on the last day)

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Hanshin Line)

Venue: 1 Chome-13-13 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Live Music & Concerts

This week, enjoy jazz and classical takes during Osaka’s holiday season.

Bright You Namba 2025

Every weekend until Christmas, Kansai-area professional musicians will play mini classical and jazz concerts in Namba Hiroba Square. Grab a seat around the 4-meter high gift box located on the temporary stage and enjoy live music under the holiday illuminations.

Date: Now – Dec. 25

Time: 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 5 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)

Yukio Fujioka’s Christmas Fantasia

Just in time for the holidays, this concert features both classical performances and cinematic hits. In the first half, highlights include J.S. Bach and Gounod’s Ave Maria and Tchaikovsky’s Waltz of the Flowers. After intermission, pop culture favorites, such as themes from the Harry Potter and Frozen series, are sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Date: Dec. 20

Time: Starts at 2 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥3,000 – ¥5,000

Nearest station: JR Fukushima

Venue: 2-3-3 Oyodominami, Kita Ward (map)

Daimaru Saturday Night Jazz Club

At the Shinsaibashi Daimaru, this December, enjoy music in the second floor food hall with the Saturday Night Jazz Club. Whether you best like sax, bass or vocal jazz, you will have a fun evening awaiting you.

Date: Dec. 20

Time: 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Free, but you are welcome to “tip” the musicians using special vouchers you receive when spending over ¥1,000 in the Food Ball

Nearest station: Metro Shinsaibashi (Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-7-1 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)

Pop Culture & Conventions

From manga-themed cafes to Disney photospots, this week has lots of fun places to hang out in Osaka.

Haikyu! Cafe

The hit volleyball manga and anime series will be launching a pop-up cafe in time for Christmas. In fact, Shoyo, Tobio and the rest of the cast are embracing the holiday spirit as Christmas is the theme of this event. Order meat buns and fruit sandwiches before picking up seasonal Christmas items featuring your favorite character.

Date: Dec. 17 – 30; Jan. 7 – 15

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free, but reservations are required

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Nagahori Tsurumi-ryokuchi Line)

Venue: 1-10-35, Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Chiikawa x Sanrio Characters Pop-Up Shop

On the 9th floor of the Abeno Harukas Main Branch, fans of the adorable online sensation will be able to deck themselves out in merchandise from head-to-toe. In this collaboration with Sanrio, you’ll find Chiikawa and friends paired with Hello Kitty and company in everything from key chains to pass cases.

Date: Dec. 19 – Jan. 5

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: 1-1-43 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward (map)

Disney Pixar Holiday Gift Lalaport

The Disney Pixar Holiday Gift event is taking place at LaLaport shopping malls across the country, including Osaka’s LaLaport Expo City. There are a wide variety of attractions, such as exclusive merchandise, scavenger hunts for Disney characters and several photo spots courtesy of the Cars and Zootopia series.

Date: Now – Dec. 25

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (weekdays); 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (weekends)

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Bampaku-kinen-koen (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: 2-1 Senribanpakukoen, Suita City, Osaka (map)

Parties & Meetups

If you want to meet friends in Osaka this week, there are several holiday themed meetup events you can participate in.

Candle Light, English Mingle Night

Get to know your fellow locals at this festive holiday meetup. With icebreakers, relaxing candlelight and smooth jazz, this event offers a relaxed environment to make new connections.

Date: Dec. 20

Time: 4:10 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 plus one mandatory drink

Nearest station: Nakatsu (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3-6-4 Toyosaki, Kita Ward (map)

Christmas Wine & Japanese Sake & Music Party

Grab a drink, join a table and mingle with other attendees. When you finish, order another drink and get a new assigned table. If you enjoy wine and Japanese alcohol, this event is for you. While soft drinks are available, organizers note that this meetup is primarily for people who consume alcohol.

Date: Dec. 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥700; ¥500, if you wear something red or green

Nearest station: Higashi-Umeda (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: 5-7 Toganocho, Kita Ward (map)

Saiko no Okurimono Christmas Celebration

Co-hosted by Victory Church, this event offers a bilingual space to celebrate the holidays. Along with a festive meal of KFC, there will be worship songs and a chance to feel the warmth of a Christian community.

Date: Dec. 21

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3-11-18 Minamisenba, Chuo Ward (map)

Did we miss any festive gatherings in this post for Osaka weekly events for December? Let us know in the comments!