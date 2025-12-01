Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

By Elizabeth Sok Dec 2, 2025 7 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Dec. 2 – 8. From a Christmas Market and the Ramen Expo to rocking live concerts and a coding meetup, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

This week, slurp up ramen and head down to a couple of Christmas events in Osaka.

Ramen Expo 2025

Prep your stomach for this winter’s Ramen Expo at Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park’s Festival Square. Throughout December, ramen shops will rotate in and out so you can taste the country’s best broths and noodles. If your palate needs a break, check out the side and sweets menus as well for seasonal offerings.

Date: Now – Dec. 30

Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥260 (food and drinks sold separately)

Nearest station: Bampakukinenkoen (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: 10-11 Senribanpakukoen, Suita, Osaka (map)

Website: https://ramen-expo.com

Universal Christmas Joy

Take part in the ultimate Christmas experience at Universal Studios Japan. At the coveted Christmas market and restaurant, adorable themed menus are served alongside special winter-only offerings. And enjoy a dazzling Christmas show featuring park characters, songs, dances and pyrotechnics.

Date: Nov. 19 – Jan. 4

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Starting from ¥8,900

Nearest station: Universal City (JR Yumesaki Line)

Venue: 2-1-33 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward (map)

Website: https://www.usj.co.jp/web/ja/jp/events/christmas-2025/universal-christmas

Hankyu Christmas Market 2025

The main shop of the Hankyu Department Store in Umeda is hosting its annual Christmas Market this December. Whether you are interested in sweet treats, such as Christmas scones and Holy Night gelato, or savory fare, like Hawaiian burgers, this event won’t disappoint. Get your wallet ready for the gorgeous ornaments and Christmas gifts also for sale here!

Date: Now – Dec. 25

Time: Follows Hankyu’s opening and closing hours

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Umeda (Midosuji Line)

Venue: 8-7 Kakudacho, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://website.hankyu-dept.co.jp/honten/h/c_market/

Live Music & Concerts

From indie to jazz to rock, Osaka has a variety of concerts this week for you to enjoy.

Bright Eyes

Bright Eyes will bring their infectious energy to Osaka as part of their Asian tour. Revisit old classics from the early years or songs off their 2024 release, Five Deice, All Threes, as the American indie veterans take you through a career-spanning set.

Date: Dec. 4

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥9,500

Nearest station: Namba (Nankai Electric Railway)

Venue: 2-11-1 Nanbanaka, Naniwa Ward (map)

Website: https://eplus.jp/sf/detail/3214520001-P0030004P021001

Nao + Megumi Jazz Band

This Saturday, head to Azul Terrace on the 5th floor of the Garden Building for a fun afternoon of jazzy pop. Accompanied by piano, saxophone, bass and drums, enjoy vocal jazz standards as well as Christmas songs at this December special show.

Date: Dec. 6

Time: Doors open at 12 p.m. and the show starts 1 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,500 (advanced purchase tickets), plus one drink order minimum

Nearest station: Osaka/Umeda (Hankyu-Kyoto Line)

Venue: 4-4 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://azul-umeda.com/schedule/

Acid Android

While he’s not behind the drumkit of the J-rock powerhouse, L’Arc en Ciel, Yukihiro has been working on his solo project, Acid Android. Since 2001, Acid Android has been blending hard rock with electronic music to produce electrifying live shows featuring a variety of guest musicians.

Date: Dec. 4

Time: Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥7,500

Nearest station: Nagahoribashi (Metro Sakaisuji Line)

Venue: 2-4-30 Higashishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://janusosaka.com/schedule/2025-12/

Pop Culture & Conventions

This week, Osaka has plenty of anime-inspired pop-up stores and cafes.

Dr. Stone Cafe

The Natslive Cafe on the 5th floor of Parco Shinbaishi will host a collaboration cafe featuring the wildly popular TV anime, “Dr.Stone”. Fans can enjoy specialized foods and drinks inspired by Senku and others’ Christmas party. There will also be cafe-exclusive goods including newly drawn illustrations! As an added bonus, order any food or drink item to receive one random sticker or trading card of iconic characters (six types in total).

Date: Dec. 5 – Dec. 24

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-8-3 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://collabo-cafe.com/events/collabo/dr-stone-natslive-cafe2025/

Zootopia Pop-Up Store by Village Vanguard

To celebrate the release of the Zootopia 2 film, Disney Studios is holding a pop-up shop in Lalaport Expocity’s Village Vanguard featuring new movie merchandise and popular items! Don’t miss the immersive decor that brings the world of Zootopia 2 to life—perfect for photos!

Date: Dec. 3 – Dec. 21

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (9 p.m. on weekends)

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Bampaku-Kinen-Koen (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: 2-1 Senribanpakukoen, Suita, Osaka (map)

Website: https://www.village-v.co.jp/popup/029891/?utm_source=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_medium=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_campaign=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_id=collabo_cafe_dot_com

The Angel Next Door Pop-Up Store

Fans of the Angel Next Door manga and anime will love this pop-up store in the Namba Gamers. From figurines to larger pieces like memorial art, this shop has lots of merchandise to peruse. Since this is the last week, make sure to go check it out if you’re interested.

Date: Now – Dec. 7

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (weekdays); 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (weekends)

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Namba

Venue: 3-8-16 Nipponbashi, Naniwa Ward (map)

Website: https://www.gamers.co.jp/contents/event_fair/detail.php?id=6920

Parties & Meetups

Code, stroll and shuffle in this week’s meet-ups with locals and expats.

Vibe Coding Collective’s Creative Social Gathering

Perfect for expats, locals and travelers into coding or AI. Co-hosted with the members of the UK’s OKTech! group, this unique meet-up splits you up into small teams to meet, learn, network and build. Bring your laptop and good vibes to the 16th floor of Grand Front Osaka Tower C!

Date: Dec. 2

Time: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 3-1 Ofukacho, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/vibe-coders-collective/events/312063796/?recId=9d8ed280-3425-47df-a206-20cfd20dc03a&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=c8efe3f0-dae6-45bd-b808-abf3f5ceee00&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Osaka Castle Park Picnic

Meet in front of the Detective Conan statue near the Yomiuri TV building and take a stroll through Osaka Castle Park with Wonderful Hiking Organization. Enjoy the autumn foliage as you tour Momiji Garden, Hokoku Shrine and more. After the walk, keep the good conversations going with a picnic.

Date: Dec. 6

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 (bring your own food and picnic sheet)

Nearest station: JR Kyobashi

Venue: 1-3-50 Shiromi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/who-wonderful-hiking-organization/events/311989177/?recId=9d8ed280-3425-47df-a206-20cfd20dc03a&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=c8efe3f0-dae6-45bd-b808-abf3f5ceee00&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Hangout Shuffle International Party Osaka Meetup

Come to Moon Walk Bar and meet with locals, expats and travelers passing through Osaka. Connect, play games and shuffle who you’re talking to while practicing English, Japanese, French and other languages.

Date: Dec. 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥600 – ¥1,500

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Osaka Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3F, 1-12-19 Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/make-friends-kansai/events/311900867/?recId=a70b189f-0044-4841-b963-b23a2cb29efe&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=6cf5f0aa-8ebf-417c-abef-9f3a7fc394d7&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Are there any other events that we missed in this roundup of Osaka weekly events for Dec. 2 – 8? Let us know in the comments!