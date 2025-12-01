Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Dec. 2 – 8. From a Christmas Market and the Ramen Expo to rocking live concerts and a coding meetup, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.
Festivals & Seasonal Events
This week, slurp up ramen and head down to a couple of Christmas events in Osaka.
Ramen Expo 2025
Prep your stomach for this winter’s Ramen Expo at Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park’s Festival Square. Throughout December, ramen shops will rotate in and out so you can taste the country’s best broths and noodles. If your palate needs a break, check out the side and sweets menus as well for seasonal offerings.
- Date: Now – Dec. 30
- Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥260 (food and drinks sold separately)
- Nearest station: Bampakukinenkoen (Osaka Monorail)
- Venue: 10-11 Senribanpakukoen, Suita, Osaka (map)
- Website: https://ramen-expo.com
Universal Christmas Joy
Take part in the ultimate Christmas experience at Universal Studios Japan. At the coveted Christmas market and restaurant, adorable themed menus are served alongside special winter-only offerings. And enjoy a dazzling Christmas show featuring park characters, songs, dances and pyrotechnics.
- Date: Nov. 19 – Jan. 4
- Time: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: Starting from ¥8,900
- Nearest station: Universal City (JR Yumesaki Line)
- Venue: 2-1-33 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward (map)
- Website: https://www.usj.co.jp/web/ja/jp/events/christmas-2025/universal-christmas
Hankyu Christmas Market 2025
The main shop of the Hankyu Department Store in Umeda is hosting its annual Christmas Market this December. Whether you are interested in sweet treats, such as Christmas scones and Holy Night gelato, or savory fare, like Hawaiian burgers, this event won’t disappoint. Get your wallet ready for the gorgeous ornaments and Christmas gifts also for sale here!
- Date: Now – Dec. 25
- Time: Follows Hankyu’s opening and closing hours
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Umeda (Midosuji Line)
- Venue: 8-7 Kakudacho, Kita Ward (map)
- Website: https://website.hankyu-dept.co.jp/honten/h/c_market/
Live Music & Concerts
From indie to jazz to rock, Osaka has a variety of concerts this week for you to enjoy.
Bright Eyes
Bright Eyes will bring their infectious energy to Osaka as part of their Asian tour. Revisit old classics from the early years or songs off their 2024 release, Five Deice, All Threes, as the American indie veterans take you through a career-spanning set.
- Date: Dec. 4
- Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥9,500
- Nearest station: Namba (Nankai Electric Railway)
- Venue: 2-11-1 Nanbanaka, Naniwa Ward (map)
- Website: https://eplus.jp/sf/detail/3214520001-P0030004P021001
Nao + Megumi Jazz Band
This Saturday, head to Azul Terrace on the 5th floor of the Garden Building for a fun afternoon of jazzy pop. Accompanied by piano, saxophone, bass and drums, enjoy vocal jazz standards as well as Christmas songs at this December special show.
- Date: Dec. 6
- Time: Doors open at 12 p.m. and the show starts 1 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥2,500 (advanced purchase tickets), plus one drink order minimum
- Nearest station: Osaka/Umeda (Hankyu-Kyoto Line)
- Venue: 4-4 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)
- Website: https://azul-umeda.com/schedule/
Acid Android
While he’s not behind the drumkit of the J-rock powerhouse, L’Arc en Ciel, Yukihiro has been working on his solo project, Acid Android. Since 2001, Acid Android has been blending hard rock with electronic music to produce electrifying live shows featuring a variety of guest musicians.
- Date: Dec. 4
- Time: Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥7,500
- Nearest station: Nagahoribashi (Metro Sakaisuji Line)
- Venue: 2-4-30 Higashishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)
- Website: https://janusosaka.com/schedule/2025-12/
Pop Culture & Conventions
This week, Osaka has plenty of anime-inspired pop-up stores and cafes.
Dr. Stone Cafe
The Natslive Cafe on the 5th floor of Parco Shinbaishi will host a collaboration cafe featuring the wildly popular TV anime, “Dr.Stone”. Fans can enjoy specialized foods and drinks inspired by Senku and others’ Christmas party. There will also be cafe-exclusive goods including newly drawn illustrations! As an added bonus, order any food or drink item to receive one random sticker or trading card of iconic characters (six types in total).
- Date: Dec. 5 – Dec. 24
- Time: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: 1-8-3 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)
- Website: https://collabo-cafe.com/events/collabo/dr-stone-natslive-cafe2025/
Zootopia Pop-Up Store by Village Vanguard
To celebrate the release of the Zootopia 2 film, Disney Studios is holding a pop-up shop in Lalaport Expocity’s Village Vanguard featuring new movie merchandise and popular items! Don’t miss the immersive decor that brings the world of Zootopia 2 to life—perfect for photos!
- Date: Dec. 3 – Dec. 21
- Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (9 p.m. on weekends)
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Bampaku-Kinen-Koen (Osaka Monorail)
- Venue: 2-1 Senribanpakukoen, Suita, Osaka (map)
- Website: https://www.village-v.co.jp/popup/029891/?utm_source=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_medium=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_campaign=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_id=collabo_cafe_dot_com
The Angel Next Door Pop-Up Store
Fans of the Angel Next Door manga and anime will love this pop-up store in the Namba Gamers. From figurines to larger pieces like memorial art, this shop has lots of merchandise to peruse. Since this is the last week, make sure to go check it out if you’re interested.
- Date: Now – Dec. 7
- Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (weekdays); 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (weekends)
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Namba
- Venue: 3-8-16 Nipponbashi, Naniwa Ward (map)
- Website: https://www.gamers.co.jp/contents/event_fair/detail.php?id=6920
Parties & Meetups
Code, stroll and shuffle in this week’s meet-ups with locals and expats.
Vibe Coding Collective’s Creative Social Gathering
Perfect for expats, locals and travelers into coding or AI. Co-hosted with the members of the UK’s OKTech! group, this unique meet-up splits you up into small teams to meet, learn, network and build. Bring your laptop and good vibes to the 16th floor of Grand Front Osaka Tower C!
- Date: Dec. 2
- Time: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Osaka
- Venue: 3-1 Ofukacho, Kita Ward (map)
- Website: https://www.meetup.com/vibe-coders-collective/events/312063796/?recId=9d8ed280-3425-47df-a206-20cfd20dc03a&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=c8efe3f0-dae6-45bd-b808-abf3f5ceee00&eventOrigin=find_page%24all
Osaka Castle Park Picnic
Meet in front of the Detective Conan statue near the Yomiuri TV building and take a stroll through Osaka Castle Park with Wonderful Hiking Organization. Enjoy the autumn foliage as you tour Momiji Garden, Hokoku Shrine and more. After the walk, keep the good conversations going with a picnic.
- Date: Dec. 6
- Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500 (bring your own food and picnic sheet)
- Nearest station: JR Kyobashi
- Venue: 1-3-50 Shiromi, Chuo Ward (map)
- Website: https://www.meetup.com/who-wonderful-hiking-organization/events/311989177/?recId=9d8ed280-3425-47df-a206-20cfd20dc03a&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=c8efe3f0-dae6-45bd-b808-abf3f5ceee00&eventOrigin=find_page%24all
Hangout Shuffle International Party Osaka Meetup
Come to Moon Walk Bar and meet with locals, expats and travelers passing through Osaka. Connect, play games and shuffle who you’re talking to while practicing English, Japanese, French and other languages.
- Date: Dec. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥600 – ¥1,500
- Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Osaka Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: 3F, 1-12-19 Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)
- Website: https://www.meetup.com/make-friends-kansai/events/311900867/?recId=a70b189f-0044-4841-b963-b23a2cb29efe&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=6cf5f0aa-8ebf-417c-abef-9f3a7fc394d7&eventOrigin=find_page%24all
