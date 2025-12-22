Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

End the year on a high note! Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from December 23 to 29.

By Elizabeth Sok Dec 23, 2025 6 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for December 23 – 29. From a New Year’s walk to a Christmas Park and a Christmas party for singles, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

Don’t have any year-end plans yet? Check out our top picks for Osaka weekly events for December to start your preparations for the New Year, featuring holiday events and decorations.

Namba Walk New Years

Greet the start of 2026 with fun and festive art exhibitions and decorations. In several locations, such as the Namba Walk Forest Park, pose with oshogatsu (New Year’s)-themed calligraphy and ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement) decor.

Date: Dec. 26 – Jan. 15, 2026

Time: Depends on the event

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1 Sennichimae, Chuo Ward (map)

Sumiyoshi Taisha Susuharaishiki

This week at Sumiyoshi Taisha, one of Osaka’s most important shrines, there is a cleaning ceremony in preparation for the upcoming new year. While this cleaning ritual rids the shrine and its grounds of dust and dirt, it is also said to banish evil demons.

Date: Dec. 26

Time: unspecified

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Sumiyoshi (Hankaidenki-Hankai Line)

Venue: 2 -9-89 Sumiyoshi, Sumiyoshi Ward (map)

Christmas Park at Sakai Teppocho Aeon Mall

This week is your last chance to check out the Christmas Park at the Sakai Teppocho Aeon Mall. With holiday-themed attractions, like the Dream Train, and carnival games that are fun for the whole family, why not make a day of it at the Mall?

Date: Now – Dec. 25

Time: 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. (weekdays); 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (weekends)

Entry fee: Santa tickets are ¥150 each

Nearest station: Shichido (Nankai Line)

Venue: 1 Teppocho, Sakai Ward, Sakai City, Osaka (map)

Live Music & Concerts

From dance music to a gospel choir, enjoy live music in Osaka this Christmas week.

A Hundred Birds Orchestra

With an intriguing combination of dance music and orchestral music, A Hundred Birds Orchestra is coming to Osaka. Head to Namba Hatch to check out the live music and dancers for an entertaining Christmas Eve.

Date: Dec. 24

Time: Starts at 7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.)

Entry fee: ¥6,000

Nearest station: Osaka-Namba (Hanshin-Namba Line)

Venue: 1-3-1 Minatomachi, Naniwa Ward (map)

Mitsuoka Naoki Quartet

At Live Jazz Bar Proust in Osaka this week, check out a jazz quartet led by Kansai-based bassist Mitsuoka Naoki. With drums, piano and trombone accompanying, enjoy an evening of jazz near Christmas.

Date: Dec. 23

Time: 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,500

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-19-6 Higashishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Christmas Gospel Lobby Concert

This Christmas, head to The New Otani Hotel for a unique and free concert experience. In the Atrium Lobby, over 100 members of the Anointed Mass Choir will be singing across four floors. If you’re in the mood for a nightcap, grab a charity drink for ¥500 with proceeds going to the Japanese Red Cross.

Date: Dec. 24 and Dec. 25

Time: 4:30 p.m.- 5 p.m.; 6:30 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station:

Venue: 1-4-1 Shiromi, Chuo Ward (map)

Pop Culture & Conventions

Anime and manga-themed merch and snacks await in Osaka this week.

Given Revival at Animate Cafe

Fans of the popular boy band manga and anime series “Given” will enjoy this themed cafe, which showcases a character-inspired drink menu. While there are no seating options for this event, visitors purchasing take-out drinks will receive a character-printed coaster.

Date: Dec. 19 – Dec. 30

Time: 12 p.m – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Nihonbashi (Metro Kintetsu Line)

Venue: 4-15-17 Nihonbashi, Naniwa-ku (map)

Honzuki no Gekokujyou Tsutaya Pop-Up Shop

Fans of the Ascendance of a Bookworm series won’t want to miss this pop-up shop in the Abenobashi Tsutaya. From exclusive keychains magnets to memo pads and message cards, stop by to explore the unique merchandise available here.

Date: Starts on Dec. 19

Time: 9 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Entry fee: Free, but goods are sold separately.

Nearest station: Abeno (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: 2- 1-34 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward (map)

Tokyo Revengers at Cafe Epic Tale

Cafe Epic Tale features popular characters from the Tokyo Revengers anime. The cafe is offering a collaboration menu featuring items inspired by the “Christmas Eve Showdown” arc, such as Mikey’s hamburger plate. Attendees can purchase limited-edition products, view original illustrations, take photos with life-sized models of their favorite characters and receive a complimentary photo card as a gift.

Date: Dec.19 – Jan. 18 (closed from Dec. 31 – Jan. 3)

Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥400 (regular seats) and ¥600 (character panel seats)

Nearest station: Ebisucho (Metro Sakaisuji Line)

Venue: 3-4-9 Nipponbashi, Naniwa Ward (map)

Parties & Meetups

This week is all about parties in Osaka, from international to Latin to singles!

Osaka English and Japanese International Christmas Party

This Christmas Eve, head to Step Coffee Osaka for a global holiday party. Avoid the Christmas blues and meet new friends over pizza and games! Please note that this event does not include alcohol.

Date: Dec. 24

Time: 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,500 plus one drink (¥400)

Nearest station: Temmabashi (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: 1-3-4 Funakoshicho, Chuo Ward (map)

Latin Party Christmas Navidad

For a fun and festive Latin Christmas Party, go to El Rincon Latino, a salsa bar in Shinsaibashisuji. Enjoy dancing, partying and watching special shows, like Spanish live singing and salsa shows and lessons.

Date: Dec. 27

Time: 7 p.m.- 11:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,500 (includes one free drink)

Nearest station: Namba (Midosuji Line)

Venue: 2-6-8 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)

Holy Night Singles Gathering Osaka

If you’re single on Christmas Eve but want to connect with new people, then head to the Absinthe Underground bar to join this meet-up. There are scheduled shuffle times to speak with more people and there will also be card games and Jenga to enjoy.

Date: Dec. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: Starting from ¥800 plus one drink (¥500)

Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: 1-2-27 Kitahorie, Nishi-ku (map)

Are there any holiday events happening that we’ve missed in this Osaka weekly events for December post? Let us know in the comments!