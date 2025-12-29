Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5, 2026.

By Elizabeth Sok Dec 30, 2025 6 min read

Happy New Year! Read on for our Osaka weekly events for December to January post. From an illumination event and live jazz to Final Fantasy IX and New Year’s parties, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

In this Osaka weekly events for December to January post, here are some seasonal events you won’t want to miss.

Sumiyoshi Taisha’s Toukashinji

Welcome the new year at Osaka Sumiyoshi Taisha (Grand Shrine). This week, you can view an ancient Shinto celebration of the beginning of the year, Toukashinji, which used to take place in the imperial court.

Date: Jan. 4

Time: 1 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Suniyoshi Taisha (Nankai Line)

Venue: 2-9-89 Sumiyoshi, Sumiyoshi Ward (map)

Official Website

PlaRail Fair in Osaka

Toy train maker PlaRail is having a festival in Osaka this week. Train-loving kids and adults will love riding the big toy trains, hamming it up at the photospots, and checking out the huge diorama.

Date: Jan. 1- Jan. 4; Jan. 10- Jan. 12

Time: 9:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Entry fee: Adults (advance sale tickets): ¥1,200; (same day tickets): ¥1,400

Nearest station: Nakafuto (Metro New Tram Line)

Venue: 2-1-10 Nankokita, Suminoe Ward (map)

Official Website

Sennan Park Light Up

For the 6th year running, you can head to Sennan for the Sennan Park Light Up, an illumination event with 75,000 lights turning the seaside park into a glittering wonderland. Stroll by the beach this winter and snap some Insta-worthy photos.

Date: Now- Feb. 28

Time: 4 p.m.- 10 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Tarui (Nankai Line)

Venue: 2-201 Rinkuminamihama, Sennan, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Live Music & Concerts

This week, enjoy classical and jazz concerts to start your new year in Osaka.

Karei Naru New Year Concert

For this New Year concert, the Dolce Artist Salon Osaka welcomes you to a night honoring Gabriel Fauré. Bridging the worlds of romanticism and modernism, Fauré’s Sicilienne will be the focus of the afternoon. With pianists, flutes and a small string section, this performance will be an elegant way to start 2026.

Date: Jan. 4

Time: Door opens at 1:30 p.m. and show starts at 2 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥4,500

Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Hankyu Kyoto Line)

Venue: 1-1 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Nagata Yugo Quintet

This week, come and enjoy the piano stylings of Nagata Yugo at Live Jazz and Bar Proust Osaka. Accompanied by trombone, tenor sax, bass and drums, the Kansai native is a key player in Osaka’s jazz scene.

Date: Jan. 4

Time: 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: 1 drink and 1 food order minimum; reservations recommended

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-19-6 Higashishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

Pop Culture & Conventions

Recent hits and a classic title round out this week in pop culture events.

18 Trip x Tower Records Cafe

In collaboration with Tower Records Cafe, this pop-up event is dedicated to the online world of 18 Trip. Mayors of the game’s futuristic Yokohama setting will adorn limited edition merchandise from key chains to clear file folders. At the cafe, you’ll be able to enjoy dishes inspired by individual characters, such as Kinouchi Pizza Nan and a Hachinoya Poke Bowl.

Date: Now – Feb. 1

Time: 11:20 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Starts from ¥800

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 3-1-1 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Final Fantasy IX 25th Anniversary Cafe

Head back to Gaia and meet old friends and foes, like Zidane, Freya and Kuja, at this Final Fantasy IX anniversary celebration. The pop-up cafe features sweet and savory dishes, showcasing your favorite characters. Be sure to check out the exclusive goods, such as Final Fantasy coasters and placemats.

Date: Now – Feb. 2

Time: Noon – 8 p.m. (Opens at 11 a.m. on weekends)

Entry fee: ¥1,200 (includes one drink and placemat)

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: 8-1 Hidenincho, Tennoji Ward (map)

Official Website

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Pop-Up Shop

Namba Marui is hosting a pop-up event for the hit manga and anime series, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. There will be plenty of limited edition merchandise from figurines and tote bags to dishware and key chains for sale, emblazoned with your favorite characters. As a bonus, customers who purchase more than ¥2,200 in goods will receive one of six limited edition postcards.

Date: Now – Jan. 11

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3-8-9 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

Parties & Meetups

If you want to spend time with people as the new year approaches, check out these meetups in Osaka this week.

Umeda Bonenkai Bash

Come to this end-of-the-year party and mingle with locals in English, Japanese and other languages. This standing-room-only bash is great for mingling and meeting new people as you close out the year.

Date: Dec. 30

Time: 5 p.m. – 7:35 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥800 – ¥1,500

Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Hankyu Kobe Line)

Venue: 3-4 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)

Official Meetup

New Year Party @ Absinthe Underground

Start the new year by meeting new people at the newly opened Absinthe Underground. This party features an all-you-can-drink option, but women also have the option to purchase individual beverages. With 20 members of the WhyNot!? International community group attending, this event is set to be a great place to socialize.

Date: Jan. 3

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m

Entry fee: ¥1,000 – ¥3,000

Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: 1-2-27 Kitahorie, Nishi Ward (map)

Official Meetup

Namba Pub Crawl

If you’re looking to explore Osaka’s nightlife and get to know some fellow expats and locals along the way, check out this pub crawl through the Namba neighborhood. After meeting up at Hub Shinsaibashi, you’ll head as a group to three or four more bars to continue the party. From EDM and Japanese-style pubs to standing bars, there’s a wide variety of spots to enjoy.

Date: Jan. 2

Time: 7:10 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,400 – ¥3,500

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 2-6-14 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Meetup

Osaka Game Day (January 2026)

Come by and make new international friends playing board games, card games and RPGs at the Naniwa Kumin Center. Hosted by the Japan International Gamers Guild Kansai, new members and visitors are always welcome and the gaming will continue all day.

Date: Jan. 4

Time: 9:30 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500

Nearest station: JR Namba

Venue: 2-4-3 Inari, Naniwa Ward (map)

Official Meetup

What did you think of our Osaka weekly events for December to January post? Know about any other events this week? Let us know in the comments!