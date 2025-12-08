Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Dec. 9 – 15.

By Elizabeth Sok Dec 9, 2025 6 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Dec. 9-15, 2025. From Christmas events and Philly soul music to Hetalia and board games, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

Celebrate the holidays this week with beautiful illuminations in Osaka.

Umeda Sky Building’s Christmas

Head to the Umeda Sky Building for this year’s Wonder Christmas Marche, Wonder Square music and illuminations and Kuchu Teien (rooftop garden) Christmas. From sipping from an original mug to special menus featuring winter favorites like cocoa, there is a lot to do in the Sky Building this holiday season.

Date: Now – Dec. 25

Time: Depends on the event

Entry fee: Mostly free entry, with food, drinks and goods sold separately

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 1-1-88 Oyodonaka, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.skybldg.co.jp/event/xmas/

Osaka Hikari-Renaissance

The Nakanoshima area will be showing its holiday colors with several illumination sites. Each location, including City Hall, the edge of the Tosa-bori River and the Osaka University of Art, takes on a different feeling in their lighting display. For a bite to eat, stop by Gourmet Marche around Naniwabashi station and enjoy live performances at Nakanoshima Park every evening.

Date: Dec. 14 – 25

Time: Start time varies depending on the site

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Yodoyabashi

Venue: 1-3-20 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.hikari-kyoen.com/en/renaissance/index.html

Daito City’s Smile Illumination 2025

With a flower motif, Daito City welcomes people to experience a sense of community as they enjoy over a thousand LED lights. The popular Corridor of Light is returning and there are plenty of photo spots for children and adults to pose by.

Date: Nov. 29 – Dec. 25

Time: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Suminodo

Venue: 2-3 Suminodo, Daito City, Osaka 574-0026 (map)

Website: https://www.city.daito.lg.jp/soshiki/56/65351.html

Live Music & Concerts

From soul to rock to classic, you have your pick of concerts this week.

The Stylistics

This week, come and see the legendary 1970s Philadelphia soul band, The Stylistics, at Billboard Live Osaka. Whether it’s classic soul songs or newer releases, their smooth harmonies will bring the stage to life. And if you miss it this Monday, they will return on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Date: Dec. 15

Time: First stage starts at 5:30 p.m.; second stage begins at 8 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥12,800 – ¥38,900

Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Hankyu Kyoto Line)

Venue: 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.billboard-live.com/osaka/show?event_id=ev-20952

Iwao Furusawa X Berlin Philharmonic Strings Love Christmas

At The Symphony Hall this week, check out Iwao Furusawa’s violin stylings alongside a philharmonic string ensemble from Berlin. They will play classics, such as “Winter” from The Four Seasons, during the holiday season.

Date: Dec. 12

Time: Starts at 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥8,800

Nearest station: JR Fukushima

Venue: 2-3-3 Oyodominami, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.symphonyhall.jp/event/2024128713/

Galileo Galilei Blue Winter

This week, Hokkaido-based indie rock band, Galileo Galilei is coming to Osaka. Dance along to their hit songs from popular anime, like the Haikyu and Gundam series, as well as their recent album of re-recordings, Blue, in this intimate concert at Billboard Live Osaka.

Date: Dec. 10

Time: First stage starts at 6 p.m.; second stage begins at 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥8,900 – ¥22,100

Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda

Venue: 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.billboard-live.com/osaka/show?event_id=ev-20910

Pop Culture & Conventions

From idol-themed cafes to anime pop-up shops, enjoy pop culture in Osaka this week.

Hetalia World Stars Cafe

The hit comedy anime where countries are transformed into human characters is back. The menu features food from around the world, including Italian panna cotta and Spanish ajillo. Drinks are also given the Hetalia spin with English milk tea and American egg nog. Don’t forget to pick up exclusive merchandise showcasing your favorite countries.

Date: Dec. 10 – Feb. 12

Time: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free, but food, drink and goods sold separately.

Nearest station: Namba

Venue: 3-8-9 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://collabo-cafe.com/events/collabo/hetalia-amo-cafe-ikebukuro-namba2025/

MomoKuro Cafe at Sweets Paradise

Fans of the four-girl idol group Momoiro Clover Z won’t want to miss their collaboration with Sweets Paradise in commemoration of their 2024 Christmas special. If you order one of their themed menu items alongside your buffet order, you’ll receive one of four coasters.

Date: Now – Dec. 25

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. (weekdays); 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (weekends)

Entry fee: Free, but food, drinks and goods are sold separately

Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda

Venue: 5−1 Kakudacho, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://collabo-cafe.com/events/collabo/momoirocloverz-cafe-sweets-paradise2025/

Ranma ½ Cafe

This is your last chance to catch the Ranma ½ pop-up cafe at Kitte Osaka. The gender-bending titular character, Ranma, friends and foes appear on dishes and drinks as well as buttons and key chains.

Date: Nov. 7 – Dec. 14

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥770

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 3-2-2 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://ranma-bcafe.th-cafe.jp/information/osaka/

Parties & Meetups

Meet new friends at a festive party, playing games or at a comedy show.

My Kansai Party International Xmas Party Osaka

Meet locals and travelers at this international Christmas party. While not required, attendees are encouraged to wear festive holiday colors.

Date: Dec. 13

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,500 (women); ¥2,500 (men)

Nearest station: Honmachi

Venue: 3-4-8 Minami Honmachi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/my-kansai-party/events/311957203/?recId=35c481db-8791-47f9-b352-79511e88e248&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=a6c57838-ebd1-4622-a3ad-ba6139cc3094&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Osaka Game Day (December 2025)

If you like board games, TRPGs and card games, this meet-up is for you! Beginners and veterans are welcome to sit down for a game of Come Sail Away!, Earthborne Rangers, Santa’s Workshop and more.

Date: Dec. 14

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500

Nearest station: JR Namba

Venue: 2-4-3 Inari, Naniwa Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/jiggkansai/events/312109734/?recId=12fa0b9d-2b54-4065-b901-49d484e68cfb&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=a6c57838-ebd1-4622-a3ad-ba6139cc3094&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

English & Japanese Standup Comedy Show, Osaka

For an evening of comedic takes on life in Japan, head to Cloud Infinity for a line-up of Japanese and international stand-up acts. If you want to take the stage, please contact the organizers to express your interest.

Date: Dec. 13

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥700 – ¥1,000

Nearest station: NIshi-Ohashi

Venue: 1-7-22 Shinmachi, Nishi Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/kansaicomedy/events/312091630/?recId=12fa0b9d-2b54-4065-b901-49d484e68cfb&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=a6c57838-ebd1-4622-a3ad-ba6139cc3094&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Are there any other Osaka weekly events for Dec. 9 – 15 that we missed? Let us know in the comments!