Photo:
Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Dec. 9 – 15.

By 6 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Dec. 9-15, 2025. From Christmas events and Philly soul music to Hetalia and board games, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city. 

Festivals & Seasonal Events 

Celebrate the holidays this week with beautiful illuminations in Osaka.

Umeda Sky Building’s Christmas

Head to the Umeda Sky Building for this year’s Wonder Christmas Marche, Wonder Square music and illuminations and Kuchu Teien (rooftop garden) Christmas. From sipping from an original mug to special menus featuring winter favorites like cocoa, there is a lot to do in the Sky Building this holiday season. 

  • Date: Now – Dec. 25
  • Time: Depends on the event 
  • Entry fee: Mostly free entry, with food, drinks and goods sold separately 
  • Nearest station: JR Osaka
  • Venue:  1-1-88 Oyodonaka, Kita Ward (map)
  • Website: https://www.skybldg.co.jp/event/xmas/

Osaka Hikari-Renaissance 

The Nakanoshima area will be showing its holiday colors with several illumination sites. Each location, including City Hall, the edge of the Tosa-bori River and the Osaka University of Art, takes on a different feeling in their lighting display. For a bite to eat, stop by Gourmet Marche around Naniwabashi station and enjoy live performances at Nakanoshima Park every evening. 

Daito City’s Smile Illumination 2025

With a flower motif, Daito City welcomes people to experience a sense of community as they enjoy over a thousand LED lights. The popular Corridor of Light is returning and there are plenty of photo spots for children and adults to pose by.  

Live Music & Concerts  

From soul to rock to classic, you have your pick of concerts this week.

The Stylistics

This week, come and see the legendary 1970s Philadelphia soul band, The Stylistics, at Billboard Live Osaka. Whether it’s classic soul songs or newer releases, their smooth harmonies will bring the stage to life. And if you miss it this Monday, they will return on Sunday, December 21, 2025. 

Iwao Furusawa X Berlin Philharmonic Strings Love Christmas 

At The Symphony Hall this week, check out Iwao Furusawa’s violin stylings alongside a philharmonic string ensemble from Berlin. They will play classics, such as “Winter” from The Four Seasons, during the holiday season. 

Galileo Galilei Blue Winter

This week, Hokkaido-based indie rock band, Galileo Galilei is coming to Osaka. Dance along to their hit songs from popular anime, like the Haikyu and Gundam series, as well as their recent album of re-recordings, Blue, in this intimate concert at Billboard Live Osaka. 

Pop Culture & Conventions 

From idol-themed cafes to anime pop-up shops, enjoy pop culture in Osaka this week.

Hetalia World Stars Cafe 

The hit comedy anime where countries are transformed into human characters is back. The menu features food from around the world, including Italian panna cotta and Spanish ajillo. Drinks are also given the Hetalia spin with English milk tea and American egg nog. Don’t forget to pick up exclusive merchandise showcasing your favorite countries. 

MomoKuro Cafe at Sweets Paradise

Fans of the four-girl idol group Momoiro Clover Z won’t want to miss their collaboration with Sweets Paradise in commemoration of their 2024 Christmas special. If you order one of their themed menu items alongside your buffet order, you’ll receive one of four coasters.  

Ranma ½ Cafe 

This is your last chance to catch the Ranma ½ pop-up cafe at Kitte Osaka. The gender-bending titular character, Ranma, friends and foes appear on dishes and drinks as well as buttons and key chains.  

Parties & Meetups 

Meet new friends at a festive party, playing games or at a comedy show.

My Kansai Party International Xmas Party Osaka

Meet locals and travelers at this international Christmas party. While not required, attendees are encouraged to wear festive holiday colors. 

Osaka Game Day (December 2025) 

If you like board games, TRPGs and card games, this meet-up is for you! Beginners and veterans are welcome to sit down for a game of Come Sail Away!, Earthborne Rangers, Santa’s Workshop and more. 

English & Japanese Standup Comedy Show, Osaka

For an evening of comedic takes on life in Japan, head to Cloud Infinity for a line-up of Japanese and international stand-up acts. If you want to take the stage, please contact the organizers to express your interest. 

Are there any other Osaka weekly events for Dec. 9 – 15 that we missed? Let us know in the comments!

Topics: /

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service

Related

Events
Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

A fresh lineup of creative, community-driven events with a dash of adventure.

By 6 min read

Events
Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

From Comic Con, the last of autumn leaves to Christmas markets, see what’s happening in this round-up of Tokyo weekly events for Dec. 2 – 8!

By 14 min read

Events
Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 2 – 8)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

By 7 min read