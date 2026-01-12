Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for January 13 to 19. From seasonal flowers and anime-themed pop-ups to city pop and board games, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.
Festivals & Seasonal Events
Check out winter tulips, an orchid exposition and an Ishikawa fair in Osaka weekly events post for January.
Ice Tulip Fair
This winter, head to Nagai Botanical Garden to check out beautiful seasonal ice tulips. While normally thought of as spring flowers, these winter variations of tulips are no less colorful! Warm up with some hot drinks and snacks from the food trucks stationed nearby as you tour the tulips.
- Date: Now- Feb. 1
- Time: 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥300
- Nearest station: Nagai (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: 1-23 Nagaikoen, Higashisumiyoshi Ward (map)
- Official Website
Kansai Orchid Fest
Fans of the stately orchid flower should head to Keihan Department Store in Moriguchi. Osaka this week. The Kansai Orchid Fest, on the 8th floor, will display 10,000 plants of over 500 varieties with a special focus on Japanese orchids. Buy plants, and attend classes and workshops all about the flower.
- Date: Jan. 15- Jan. 20
- Time: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Moriguchishi (Keihan Line)
- Venue: 8-3 Kawaharacho, Moriguchi (map)
- Official Website
Kanazawa, Kaga and Noto Fair
This week, the 9th floor of Hankyu Umeda is reserved for all things Ishikawa! There will be over 60 stores showcasing the prefecture’s Japanese and Western sweets, unique ceramics and wooden crafts and more.
- Date: Jan. 14- Jan. 19
- Time: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Osaka
- Venue: 8-7 Kakudacho, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
Live Music & Concerts
Osaka will be hosting a grand opera, a piano and strings trio and the Queen of City Pop this week.
Oliver Schnyder Trio
This week, why not stop by for an intimate concert in Grand Front Osaka’s North Building 5th floor in Shimamura Music Store’s Piano Selection Room? Enjoy the elegant sounds of this trio’s piano, cello and violin in conversation with each other.
- Date: Jan. 16
- Time: Starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥3,300
- Nearest station: JR Osaka
- Venue: 4-20 Ofukacho, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
Toki Asako
Known as the Queen of Contemporary City Pop, Toki Asako has concerts this week at Billboard Live Osaka. Her music, which is a mix of pop, rock and jazz, has a little something for everyone. Come and enjoy her astute lyrics and distinctive vocals.
- Date: Jan. 16
- Time: Starts at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥7,200- ¥9,350
- Nearest station: JR Osaka-Umeda
- Venue: 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Website
Turandot by the National Opera Theatre of Ukraine
This week, the National Opera of Ukraine will perform Puccini’s last opera, Turandot, at the Festival Hall. Set in China, it tells the story of a cold-hearted queen and her suitors. Don’t miss watching this dramatic legend play out on stage!
- Date: Jan. 17
- Time: Starts at 3 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥9,000- ¥46,000
- Nearest station: Watanabebashi (Keihan Nakanoshima Line)
- Venue: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)
- Office Website
Pop Culture & Conventions
From esports to anime, there are ample fests and pop-ups over the next week.
Yumeshima Gamer’s Fest 2026
For fans of esports, and especially efootball, you won’t want to pass up the Yumeshima Gamer’s Fest, conveniently located inside the Metro Chuo Line’s Yumeshima Station. Register in advance for your chance to participate in the tournament!
- Date: Jan. 18
- Time: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. (different events have different start times)
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Yumeshima (Metro Chuo Line)
- Venue: 1 Yumeshimanaka. Konohana Ward (map)
- Official Website
Tougen Anki Pop-Up Shop
This pop up shop located in Namba Loft is selling merchandise of characters from the hit anime Tougen Anki. The character goods feature cute and cuddly styling and a variety of items from key chains, bags, tumblers and pins are on sale.
- Date: Jan. 1 to Jan. 30
- Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Namba (Nankai Line)
- Venue: 2 Chome−10−70 Nanbanaka, Naniwa Ward (map)
- Official Website
Demon Slayer Genya’s Birthday Pop-Up Cafe
It’s Demon Slayer’s Genya Shinazugawa’s birthday on January 7th and in celebration of this beloved character’s birthday there is a pop-up cafe being held at ufotable Cafe Osaka.
- Date: Jan. 7 – Feb. 8
- Time: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Reservations required
- Nearest station: Namba (Nankai Line)
- Venue:3 Chome-3-3 Nipponbashi, Naniwa Ward (map)
- Official Website
Parties & Meetups
Play board games, have a latte while speaking English or party on Friday!
Board Game and Snacks/Drinks
Meet new people while playing board games near Yotsubashi Station. Depending on your language preferences, you can play in English, Japanese or a mix of both. Enjoy one free soft drink and Japanese snacks with your entry fee.
- Date: Jan. 15
- Time: 6:30 p.m.- 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,000
- Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Yotsubashi Line)
- Venue: 1-7-22 Shinmachi, Nishi Ward (map)
- Official Meetup
Friendly Friday Party @ HUB Pub
Mingle with other local and international people at this casual party at the British pub, HUB. Practice your language skills, make new friends and relax after a long week.
- Date: Jan. 16
- Time: 7 p.m.- 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥1,000-¥2,000, plus a drink order
- Nearest station: Umeda (Hankyu Line)
- Venue: 3-4 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Meetup
English Conversation Cafe in Umeda
This week, meet new friends at the KITTE Osaka Tully’s Coffee on B1. Chat all together in English and get to know locals in this casual setting. Don’t forget to order a drink!
- Date: Jan. 15
- Time: 7 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥500, plus a drink
- Nearest station: JR Osaka-Umeda
- Venue: 3-2-2 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)
- Official Meetup
Know about other Osaka weekly events for January that we missed? Let us know in the comments!
