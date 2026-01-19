Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Jan. 20 to 26.

By Elizabeth Sok Jan 20, 2026 5 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Jan. 20 to 26. From winter flowers and chocolate fests to classical music and board games, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

From flowers to chocolate, it’s a sweet week in Osaka.

Winter Flowers at Osaka Castle

The grounds of Osaka Castle offer many seasonal flowers and this January is no exception. From autumnal sakura (cherry blossom) to Japanese camellias and wintersweet, the grounds will be prettily decorated in pinks and yellows this winter.

Date: Depends on the flower, but generally between December and February

Time: Most of the gardens are open 24 hours a day

Entry fee: Free, except for specific gardens like Nishinomaru Garden

Nearest station: JR Osakajo-Koen

Venue: 1-1 Osakajo, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

Hankyu Valentine Chocolate Expo 2026

This year, Hankyu Umeda’s Valentine Chocolate Expo on the 9th floor follows a theme of the 47 prefectures with chocolate stands organized by region. If you want a snack as well at the Expo, check out Godiva’s Chocolixir drinks or the chocolate bonbons representing each prefecture.

Date: Jan. 21- Jan. 29

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 8-7 Kakudacho, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Local Chocolatier

This week, head to Hanshin Department Store to explore a Valentine’s chocolate fest which celebrates local sweets from around the country, from Kagoshima to Nara. Find the perfect Valentine’s gift in the renovated Food Event Hall on the first floor.

Date: Jan. 14- Feb. 14

Time: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Hanshin Line)

Venue: 1-13-13 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Live Music & Concerts

Jazz and classical music dominate the music live concerts this week.

Takekawa Yukihide with Arrow Jazz Orchestra

This Friday, head to Billboard Live Osaka to hear Takekawa Yukihide sing with Kansai’s longstanding Arrow Jazz Orchestra. Don’t miss this chance to dance along to Takekawa’s famous tunes, like The Galaxy Express 999 and Gandhara.

Date: Jan. 23

Time: Starts at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥9,800- ¥22,900

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Nick Marshall Meets the Sumiyoshi Yusuke Trio

This week, head to Live Jazz & Bar Proust to check out Kansai-based Canadian trombone player, Nick Marshall, alongside a trio with piano and bass, led by drummer Sumiyoshi Yusuke.

Date: Jan. 25

Time: Starts at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,500 plus one drink and one food order

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-19-6 Higashishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

Miyamoto Emiri Violin Concert

Accompanied by Oikawa Ayatoshi on the piano, violinist Miyamoto Emiri will take to the stage with her vast classical repertoire. Throughout her career, Miyamoto has appeared onstage with the NHK Symphony Orchestra as well as in TV shows and commercials.

Date: Jan. 24

Time: Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and show starts at 2 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥6,500

Nearest station: Yaenosato (Kintetsu-Nara Line)

Venue: 2-3-4 Mikuriyaminami, Higashiosaka, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Pop Culture & Conventions

Get your fill of characters and coffee at a pop-up cafe, check out a monster exhibit and buy select goods this week.

Tomodachi wa Kuma 10th Anniversary Cafe

Capcom Cafe Umeda will host a collaboration menu celebrating the 10th anniversary of “Tomodachi wa Kuma,” the laid-back and surreal character created by Saikita Mumu. Customers who order an original drink will receive a coaster.

And, for every ¥3,000 spent on cafe menu items, you will receive one photo-style postcard.

Date: Jan. 16 – Feb. 19

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 3 Chome−1−1, Umeda, Kita Ward, (map)

Official Website

Gamera Expo in Namba

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic film monster’s debut, the Gamera Expo will feature its titular creature emblazoned on a wide variety of exclusive merchandise. Fans of the series are in for a special treat: the actual model of flying Gamera featured in the 1980 film, Gamera: Super Monster.

Date: Jan. 17 – Feb. 1

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥800 – ¥1,500

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3-8-9 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

Wind Breaker Pop-Up Shop

The TV anime Wind Breaker based on the popular manga by Toru Niisato, will hold a pop-up store collaboration with Princess Cafe in Keihin Mall. New merchandise featuring original illustrations will be available and for every 2000 spent, you will receive a random character postcard.

Date: Jan.14 – Jan. 27

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Kyobashi (Keihin Main Line)

Venue: 2 Chome-1-38 Higashinodamachi, Miyakojima Ward (map)

Official Website

Parties & Meetups

This week is all about board games, chess, parties and meeting new friends.

English International Board Game Night

This event taking place at the Step Coffee cafe is great for people who love to play a wide variety of board games in a super casual atmosphere. This event is limited to adults only.

Date: Jan. 25

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 plus one drink minimum

Nearest station: Temmabashi (Tanimachi Line)

Venue: 1-3-4 Funakoshicho, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Meetup

Bilingual Chess in Umeda

Even if you don’t know how to play chess, you can still participate in this language exchange as the event hosts will be there to teach you how to play. Everyone is welcome to join and play about 2-4 games each.

Date: Jan. 23

Time: 6:10 p.m. – 9:10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1000

Nearest station: Kita-Shinchi (JR Line)

Venue: 1-2-2, Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official Meetup

My Kansai Party- International Party Osaka

Free drinks and snacks will be flowing at this party for 2.5 hours while you get a chance to hang out with some cool people. Feel free to bring your own food.

Date: Jan. 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Starting from ¥1500

Nearest station: Honmachi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3-4 Minamihonmachi, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Meetup

Know about any great Osaka weekly events for Jan. 20 to 26? Let us know in the comments!