Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from January 6 to 12

By Elizabeth Sok Jan 6, 2026 5 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for January 6 to 12. From sweet potato and mushroom festas to classical music and international New Year’s parties, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

Fill up on sweet potato and mushroom treats at festivals and play with model trains in Osaka this week.

Yakiimo Festa in Hanshin

The Yakiimo Festa is in Osaka at the Hanshin Department Store. From steaming hot yakiimo (roasted sweet potatoes) to elaborate desserts using oimo (sweet potatoes), this festival will make your mouth water.

Date: Now- Jan. 12

Time: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Hanshin Line)

Venue: 1 Chome-13-13 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Train Exhibition

This weekend, head to the ATC Gallery for fun with trains. Try out train simulators and play with model train sets or ride a mini train with your kids. Don’t forget to line up for the popular railway bento.

Date: Jan. 10- Jan. 12

Time: 10 am. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,200 (adults); ¥800 (children)

Nearest station: Trade Center Mae (Metro New Tram Line)

Venue: 2 Chome-1-10 Nankokita, Suminoe Ward (map)

Official Website

Kinoko Market

Come and explore the world of mushrooms at the Kinoko (mushroom) Market held in the Sakuya Konohana Kan Botanical Garden. From mushroom-themed goods to lectures on fungi to tasty food trucks, there is much to discover this weekend.

Date: Jan. 10- Jan. 12

Time: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500

Nearest station: Tsurumi- Ryokuchi (Metro Nagahoritsurumiryokuchi Line)

Venue: 2-163 Ryokuchikoen, Tsurumi Ward, Osaka (map)

Official Website

Live Music & Concerts

This week, immerse yourself in the classical music scene or groove to jazzy dance music in Osaka.

Jazztronik New Year Live 2026

Produced by D.J. and pianist Nozaki Ryota, Jazztronik combines jazz, house, dance and rap music for an original sound. Head to Billboard Live Osaka this week to hear this internationally well-regarded musical endeavor.

Date: Jan. 8

Time: Shows start at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥7,100- ¥18,500

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: 2-2-22 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

The New World of the 21st Century Concert

This concert, held at Osaka’s The Symphony Hall, will delight with three classical music performances with piano and a full orchestra. Spend your Saturday afternoon enjoying Mozart, Schumann and Dvorak in an elegant setting.

Date: Jan. 10

Time: Starts at 2 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥3,000- ¥5,500

Nearest station: JR Fukushima

Venue: 2 Chome-3-3 Oyodominami, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Wiener Johann Strauss Orchestra

Start your 2026 at Festival Hall with an afternoon of orchestral music. The touring Wiener Johann Strauss Orchestra will be in town from Austria to perform famous Strauss father and son pieces, like The Blue Danube Waltz.

Date: Jan. 11

Time: Starts at 2 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥5,500- ¥19,000

Nearest station: Higobashi (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Official Website

Pop Culture & Conventions

This week’s pop culture events showcase two popular anime series and a large-scale exhibition celebrating 25 years of Masked Rider Kuuga.

xxxHolic Clamp x HUB

Fans of the anime xxxHolic Clamp will enjoy this collaboration menu with HUB British Pub at the Namba Ebisubashi location. The menu includes alcoholic and alcohol free cocktails along with gratin and pasta meals. Fans can also buy collaboration goods such as trading cards and key holders featuring fan favorite characters.

Date: Jan. 8 – Jan. 25

Time: Hours vary

Entry fee: ¥3,000 (90 minute time slots)

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3 Chome−6−4, Namba, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

Masked Rider Kuuga 25th Exhibition

Namba Parks Museum is hosting an exhibition to celebrate Masked Rider Kuuga’s 25th anniversary. The exhibition will display a variety of production materials, from scripts to sketches. Also, Joe Odagiri who played the part of the Masked Rider will provide commentary for the audio guide and share his reflections on the series.

Date: Jan.3 – Feb. 1

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,500 (same day tickets)

Nearest station: Namba (Nankai Line)

Venue: 2 Chome−10−70, Nanbanaka, Naniwa Ward (map)

Official Website

Bungo Stray Dogs Cafe

Fans of the Bungo Stray Dogs series should head to NATSLIVE Cafe in Shinsaibashi this January. With meals and drinks inspired by the characters and unique goods, it’s a must-see. With food and drink orders, you will also be randomly gifted a sticker or trading card.

Date: Jan. 10- Jan. 31

Time: 11:30 a.m.- 6p.m.

Entry fee: Free, but reservations are recommended

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1 Chome-8-3 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Website

Parties & Meetups

The parties and meetups this week combine games, dance music and cafe conversations to start off the new year with memorable experiences and new friends.

International New Year Game Party

If you enjoy party games and team work then this party is for you. Attendees will be randomly assigned teams for two rounds of game sessions with the winners getting free drinks tickets. After the games, enjoy the free time and mingling.

Date: Jan. 10

Time: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,000 + ¥500 (drink)

Nearest station: Higashi-Umeda (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: 5-6 Toganocho, Kita Ward (map)

Official Meetup

Kansai Friends New Year Party

Want to experience a fun New Year’s Party and meet new people? Then join the Kansai Friends party hosted at the Sazan building on the 6th floor for all-you-can-drink and memorable times.

Date: Jan. 10

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,500 to ¥3,000

Nearest station: Honmachi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3 Chome-4-8, Minamihonmachi, Chuo Ward (map)

Official Meetup

Thursday Evening English Conversation Cafe

Join this English-speaking meet and greet taking place at the new Marufuku Coffee (The Coffee Parlour) in Grand Green Osaka. Every 20 minutes, the event organizers will shuffle the partners randomly for one-on-one conversations. A one drink purchase is required to participate in the event.

Date: Jan. 8

Time: 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 5-54 Ofuka-cho, Kita Ward (map)

Official Meetup

Know about other Osaka weekly events for January that we missed? Let us know in the comments!