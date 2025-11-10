Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17)

Make the most out of autumn in Japan. Check out our weekly event roundup of Osaka weekly events for Nov. 11 - 17.

By Elizabeth Sok Nov 11, 2025 7 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Nov. 11 to Nov. 17. From gourmet festivals and a Christmas ballet to a One Piece exhibition and a sunset picnic, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

This week, celebrate Osaka at the Mon festival, with events at the Nagai Botanical Gardens and at a delicious Cheese Expo at Expo ’70 Park.

Nagai Botanical Gardens Kansai Culture Day

In conjunction with Kansai Culture Day, why not pencil Nagai Botanical Gardens into your weekend plans? From a concert in the garden to viewing beautiful and in-season cosmos and roses, you’ll be charmed by the beauty of this space. And if you’re hungry, check out the kitchen cars for a light snack.

Date: Nov. 15 – Nov. 16

Time: 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free for Kansai Culture Day

Nearest station: Nagai (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-23 Nagaikoen, Higashisumiyoshi Ward (map)

Website: https://botanical-garden.nagai-park.jp/events/13353/

Abeno Tennoji Osaka Mon Festival

Come and celebrate all things Osaka at the Mon Festival! This weekend, at Tennoji Park, check out the many kitchen cars selling local food and drink, participate in events and workshops on site showcasing Osaka goods and even receive a free gift for coming.

Date: Nov. 15 – Nov. 16

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Free, but food and drinks are sold separately

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: 5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward (map)

Website: https://www.pref.osaka.lg.jp/o120110/brandsenryaku/osakamonivent/tenshiba2025.html

Cheese Expo

For cheese aficionados, this week, you’re in for a real treat at East Square in the Expo ’70 Commemorative Park. From delicious cheese-heavy foods, like doria, pizza and sandwiches to unique desserts, like rare cheese ice cream and a cheese banana juice, you’ll be sure to find something you like at the Cheese Expo.

Date: Nov. 14 – Nov. 16

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500

Nearest station: Bampakukinenkoen (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: Senribanpakukoen, Suita (map)

Website: https://cheese1expo.com

Live Music & Concerts

In Osaka, this week, enjoy bossa nova jazz, see the Nutcracker ballet and jam at an idol concert.

Mari Mizuno and Hideaki Hori 25th Anniversary Duo Tour

For fans of Japanese jazz and bossa nova, seeing Mizuno Mari and Hori Hideaki live will be a treat. In celebration of Mizuno’s Paris Match group debut 25 years ago, this Tuesday, you can hear her signature velvety vocal renditions at Jazz Club Gallon on the first floor of Hotel My Stays Premia Dojima.

Date: Nov. 11

Time: First set 7:30 p.m. – 8:20 p.m.; second set 8:50 p.m. – 9:40 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥3,500 per set or ¥5,000 for both sets

Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: 2-4-1 Sonezakishinchi, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://gallonjazz.com/shows/20251111

The Nutcracker Ballet

This week, don’t miss the opportunity to get into the Christmas spirit early with the Matsuyama ballet company’s performance of The Nutcracker at Festival Hall. From the lively and familiar melodies to the graceful dance of Sugarplum Fairy, the whole family is sure to enjoy this classic ballet.

Date: Nov. 15

Time: Starts at 3 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥4,000-¥23,000

Nearest station: Higobashi (Metro Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.festivalhall.jp/events/4973/

Fruits Zipper Road to Tokyo Dome

This weekend, get to know breakout idol girl group, Fruits Zipper, as they perform live at Intex Osaka in Hall 5. Join in the excitement as the seven members bring their Harajuku energy to the stage and dance along to their popular songs.

Date: Nov. 15 – Nov. 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. (Nov. 15); 1:30 p.m. (Nov. 16)

Entry fee: ¥9,000

Nearest station: Nakafuto (New Tram Line)

Venue: 1-5-102 Nankokita, Suminoe Ward (map)

Website: https://kyodo-osaka.co.jp/search/detail/11860

Pop Culture & Conventions

This week, check out cool pop-up anime cafes and an exhibition dedicated to One Piece.

One Piece Emotion Exhibition

Calling all One Piece fans! This November, head to Osaka’s ATC Hall for a new and exciting exhibition celebrating 25 years of One Piece. This multimedia exhibit aims to use video, sound and voice to plunge you into the world of the beloved anime. Don’t miss out on the chance to get exclusive goods, too.

Date: Now – Nov. 30

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,200 (kids) – ¥3,000 (adults)

Nearest station: Trade Center Mae (New Tram Line)

Venue: 2-1-10 Nankokita, Suminoe Ward (map)

Website: https://www.atc-co.com/event/002489/

Natsume’s Book of Friends Cafe

Until the beginning of December, enjoy a special autumn themed pop-up cafe inspired by Natsume’s Book of Friends. Located in the And Gallery Dotonbori on the basement floor of the Osaka Shochikuza Theatre, this cafe has delicious and adorable meals and snacks decorated with your favorite characters. Don’t miss shopping for the exclusive merch as well!

Date: Now – Dec. 7

Time: You can reserve 70-minute time slots between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥550 to reserve a seat. Food, drink and goods sold separately

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-9-19 Dotonbori, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://collabo.and-gallery.com/natsume-anime-2

Blue Lock Cafe

This fall, the Box Cafe & Space on the 7th floor of the Hep Five building in Osaka is launching a fun pop-up cafe inspired by the hit soccer manga and anime, Blue Lock. Catch up with friends over meals and drinks modelled off the anime’s characters. If you reserve a spot in advance, you will receive an exclusive gift while buying food and drink will unlock other goods.

Date: Now – Dec. 21

Time: 11:15 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. in 75-minute time slots

Entry fee: ¥715 to reserve a seat in advance. Food, drinks and merchandise sold separately

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 5-15 Kakudacho, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://collabo-cafe.com/events/collabo/blue-lock-box-cafe-tokyo-aichi-osaka-miyagi2025/

Parties & Meetups

This week, make new friends over board games or picnicking in Nakanoshima Park or at an international party near Higashi-Umeda station.

Board Gaming for All!

Learn a new game or have fun with nostalgic favorites at the meet-up at The Hearth Board Game Bar and Cafe. Come alone or with friends to meet new people and enjoy board games alongside alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Date: Nov. 11

Time: 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Entry fee: ¥600. Drinks sold separately

Nearest station: Namba (Nankai Line)

Venue: 14-25 Nambasennichimae, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/osakaboardgames/events/311646043/?recId=048f7442-4f1f-4733-84c8-ee4fd1073013&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=8a47be92-3a60-4076-9165-1b3a5480bb4a&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Beyond Language and Borders Party

Chill and chat in multiple languages – English, Japanese, Korean and Chinese – at this Saturday night party at Studio 1000 Umeda Hall. While alcohol will be flowing, non-alcoholic drinks and light snacks are also available. Don’t worry about coming alone as you’ll be greeted by friendly multilingual staff members.

Date: Nov. 16

Time: 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,000 plus one drink order. Drinks sold separately

Nearest station: Higashi-Umeda (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: 5-7 Toganocho, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/kansai-improv-group/events/311301475/?eventOrigin=group_similar_events

Sunset Picnic at Nakanoshima

Why not make new friends and practice speaking other languages in a casual park setting? The Osaka Collective Events meetup group is hosting an international picnic at sunset at Nakanoshima Park. Enjoy light snacks and soft drinks or bring your own meal and drinks for a fun time.

Date: Nov. 16

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,000, with soft drinks and snacks provided. You are required to bring your own food and drink otherwise

Nearest station:

Venue: 1-1 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/osakacollective_events/events/311531145/?eventOrigin=group_similar_events

Are there any other events that we missed in this roundup of Osaka weekly events for November? Let us know in the comments!