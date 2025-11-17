Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 18 – 24)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Nov. 18 – 24.

By Elizabeth Sok Nov 18, 2025 7 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for November 18 to 24. From rose and gyoza festivals to jazzy concerts and anime and game collaborations, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

This week, hit up a historic rose festa, enjoy craft dumplings and start the Christmas season early in Osaka.

Hirakata Park 70th Autumn Rose Festival

Floral fans should make the trip to Hirakata Park to check out the 70th anniversary of their beautiful Rose Festival. While gazing at the blooms, enjoy food and drink, such as rose churros and tea and purchase original park goods and seedlings. Also, don’t miss hopping on the Merry-Go-Round decorated with roses!

Date: Now – Nov. 30

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (weekdays); 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (weekends)

Entry fee: It’s recommended to buy tickets in advance. Entry to the park starts at ¥1,900 for adults, while the park plus a free pass for amusements starts at ¥5,300

Nearest station: Hirakatakoen (Keihan Main Line)

Venue: 1 Hirakatakoencho, Hirakata, Osaka (map)

Website: https://www.hirakatapark.co.jp/attractions/plant_rosegarden/

Grand Wish Christmas 2025

Get in the Christmas spirit at Grand Front Osaka. From the Winter Prism Christmas Tree to the Champagne Gold Illumination, as well as a skating rink on Umekita Hiroba that stays open until February, Umekita is the place to be this holiday season. Don’t miss the Miffy-themed events and goods also on display this year.

Date: Now – Dec. 25

Time: Varies depending on the event

Entry fee: Varies depending on event

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 4-20 Ofukacho, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.grandfront-osaka.jp/xmas2025/

“HikariTabi” Winter Illumination in Namba

It’s not Christmas in Japan without illuminations, and with over 500,000 lights, the Namba Parks shopping mall doesn’t disappoint. Take a stroll through the eight lit-up zones this winter and warm yourself in their glow. Check out the 18-meter drop of lights at the Waterfall of Light and the reimagined Christmas tree decorated with brilliantly colored flowers.

Date: Now – Feb. 15

Time: 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 2-10-70 Nanbanaka, Naniwa Ward (map)

Website: https://nambamarutto.com/hikaritabi/

Craft Gyoza Festa Osaka 2025

Looking for a delicious outing this week? Head to the Craft Gyoza Festa to sample dumplings from across Japan and pair them with beer and soft drinks for the perfect accompaniment. From fried dumplings to soup dumplings, with fillings from lamb and cumin to shrimp, you’re sure to find your new favorite mouthful at this festival.

Date: Nov. 19 – Nov. 24

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (weekdays); 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (weekend)

Entry fee: Free. Food and drink are sold separately.

Nearest station: Tsurumi-Ryokuchi (Metro Nagahoritsurumiryokuchi Line)

Venue: 2-163 Ryokuchikoen, Tsurumi Ward (map)

Website: https://craftgyoza.jp/fes/

Live Music & Concerts

From smooth piano to hot jazz, Osaka has you covered for live music this week.

Kotaro Fukuma Piano Recital: In Search of Elegant Sound

Award-winning classical pianist Kotaro Fukuma is bringing his virtuosity to the ivories at Osaka’s The Symphony Hall in late November. With a program heavily featuring Chopin before finishing with Ravel, this afternoon’s show will leave you with timeless melodies on your mind the rest of the week.

Date: Nov. 24

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥5,000

Nearest station: JR Fukushima

Venue: 2-3-3 Oyodominami, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.symphonyhall.jp/event/2024128016/

Yamato Mori

This week, check out Yamato Mori, a young guitarist and singer-songwriter from Hokkaido at Club Quatro on the 10th floor of the Umeda Plaza building. In 2019, Mori was named the world’s top “Young Guitarist” in an international UK competition for under-16s. Don’t miss a chance to see his superb guitar technique in action.

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 5 p.m. (Doors open at 4:15 p.m.)

Entry fee: ¥3,500 (under 23 years old) – ¥4,500

Nearest station: Higashi-Umeda (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: 8-17 Taiyujicho, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://eplus.jp/sf/detail/3866610001-P0030026P021001

Tropical Jazz Big Band

Jazz and big band enthusiasts shouldn’t miss the Tropical Jazz Big Band in Osaka this week. Celebrating their 25th anniversary, this percussion-driven 18-person band will get you moving in your seat with their fun original melodies and covers.

Date: Nov. 22

Time: Starts at 4 p.m. (Doors open at 3 p.m.)

Entry fee: ¥2,500 (under 25 years old)- ¥8,000

Nearest station: JR Namba

Venue: 1-3-1 Minatomachi, Naniwa Ward (map)

Website: https://t.pia.jp/pia/ticketInformation.do?eventCd=2523331&rlsCd=001

Pop Culture & Conventions

From old favorites like Dragon Quest to new discoveries like Twisted Wonderland, there are lots of pop culture collabs to visit this week.

Join the Quest: Dragon Quest and Premium Outlets Collaboration

In celebration of Rinku Premium Outlets’ 25th anniversary, the Dragon Quest franchise is teaming up with the large outlet retail center located in Izumisano City. In addition to featuring a stamp rally and pop-up shops selling exclusive merchandise from the hit RPG, the event offers a special treat for the upcoming holiday season. Come take a shot of the Christmas tree decorated with traditional festive ornaments alongside your favorite monsters, including everyone’s favorite series mascot, the slime.

Date: Now – Feb. 23

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free, but excludes purchases

Nearest station: JR Rinku Town

Venue: 3-28 Rinkuoraiminami, Izumisano (map)

Website: https://www.premiumoutlets.co.jp/sp/dragonquest/

Twisted Wonderland The Animation Pop-Up Cafe

To promote the recent launch of the new Twisted Wonderland anime series, the franchise is coming to a cafe near you. No stranger to pop culture collaborations, Kawara Cafe & Dining is featuring a menu inspired by Disney’s most notorious villains. Enjoy an afternoon tea tower with Heartslabyul dorm accents before picking up a cup and saucer to continue fanning out at home.

Date: Now – Nov. 30

Time: 11:15 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥770 to make a reservation

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: Shinsaibashi Opa 9F, 1-4-3 Nishi-Shinsaibashi (map)

Website: https://twst2025.ohmycafe.jp

Kobito Encyclopedia Expo

Learn more about the 285 varieties of kobito dukan, ugly, but cute characters that populate the unseen world around us. These strangely adorable creatures have long been a pop culture phenomenon and their antics will be on full display at Daimaru Umeda’s Museum. Plenty of goods will be on sale, too, from key chains to encyclopedias.

Date: Now – Nov. 27

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 – ¥800

Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda

Venue: 3-1-1 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.kobitos.com/post/kobitoexpo202511

Parties & Meetups

Games and books set the scene for this week’s meet-ups.

Solo-Friendly Global Party

This week, why not hit up the Cafe Dining Bar Safari in Shinsaibashi to meet some new friends? Open to residents and travellers, this standing-style international party has plenty of games to help you mingle with new people. Enjoy the global feeling of this meet-up where you can speak English, Japanese, French and more.

Date: Nov. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,500 (or ¥800 for advance payment). Drinks not included.

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-9-16 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/international-kansaijin-party/events/311898325/?recId=91859aff-0981-4e21-a987-29462b6deaa0&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=4fe31875-f13b-45b8-b0a6-cffe6987d6c0&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Language Exchange at Tsutaya

Held at a Starbucks cafe inside a Tsutaya bookstore, this event is all about cozy conversations with warm drinks in hand, surrounded by books. English and Japanese speakers are welcome to join as participants will be shuffled to facilitate new encounters.

Date: Nov. 20

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500; participants are also asked to purchase a Starbucks drink to support the hosting venue

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 6F Inogate Osaka, 3-2-123 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/blend-osaka/events/311689989/?recId=06576cf7-d23f-4b21-9a3f-7c404065692c&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=7bdbf5dd-30dc-4d18-a0ad-3fd6793e6769&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Are there other cool Osaka weekly events for November that we missed? Let us know in the comments!