Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

By Elizabeth Sok Nov 25, 2025 7 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for November 18 to December 1. From Christmas markets and light-ups to a pop-up Doraemon store and a French party, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

As autumn comes to a close, check out this round-up of Osaka weekly events for November foliage illuminations as well as more Christmas-themed events.

Daisen Teien Japanese Garden Light Up

This year, the Japanese Garden in Daisen Park will host a light-up event featuring its autumn foliage. The vivid red maple leaves reflecting on the surface of the garden’s pond is a gorgeous sight that shouldn’t be missed. The garden is only open on the weekends and holidays, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Date: Nov. 15 – Dec. 7

Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥200

Nearest station: Mozu (Hanwa Line)

Venue: 17 Daisen Nakamachi, Sakai Ward, Sakai, Osaka (map)

Website: https://www.daisenteien.jp/event/r34omk9-7pf

Momiji Festival in Minoh National Park

Come and view the splendor of the fall leaves in Minoh Park this week. While the momiji (maple) trees are especially beautiful, there are also illuminations lighting up the path to Minoh Falls and a night walk that includes music to set the mood. On the weekends, don’t miss Forest Yoga surrounded by foliage at Saikoji Temple in the park.

Date: Now- Dec. 7

Time: Depends on the event

Entry fee: Depends on the event

Nearest station: Minoh (Hankyu Minoh Line)

Venue: 1-18 Minookoen, Minoh, Osaka (map)

Website: https://minohkankou.net/information/momiji-matsuri/

Solaniwa Christmas

Get into the holiday spirit at Solaniwa Onsen at Osaka Bay Tower, which is hosting a series of Christmas-related events. From now until Christmas, you can take pictures in a festive photospot featuring a three-meter-high tree and a giant Buddha head adorned with a Santa hat.

Date: Nov.11 – Dec.25

Time: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Bentencho

Venue: 1-2-3 Benten, Minato Ward (map)

Website: https://solaniwa.com/news/christmas25/

Christmas Market in Osaka Tenshiba 2025

This year, start your Christmas celebrations in November with the Tenshiba Christmas Market. Located in Tennoji Park, this market offers mouthwatering German cuisine, including sausages and schnitzel, as well as sweet treats like hot cocoa to keep you warm.

Date: Nov. 28- Dec. 25

Time: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: 5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward (map)

Website: https://osaka-christmasmarket.com

Live Music & Concerts

This week, check out a jazz concert and a cool J-pop band.

Shojiro Yokoo Quintet

Headed by jazz trumpeter Shojiro Yokoo, this quintet, also featuring drums, bass, piano and tenor sax, produces chill sounds to start your weekend off right. Head to Live Jazz and Bar Proust to lose yourself in some soulful jazz.

Date: Nov. 28

Time: 8 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥2,100 – ¥2,700

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Yotsubashi Line)

Venue: 1-19-6 Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.proust-jazz.jp

Yoru to Sampo

Formed in 2019, this Kansai-based band’s members simultaneously work for a living while pursuing their passion for music. With a varied style drawing influence from overseas artists like Radiohead to domestic groups like Mr. Children, this concert will appeal to a wide range of music fans.

Date: Nov. 29

Time: Starts at 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Entry fee: ¥3,500

Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 2-10-21 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://eplus.jp/sf/word/0000147004

Pop Culture & Conventions

Make sure you save room for lots of tasty treats and cool merch at this week’s pop-up shops and cafes.

Tamagochi & Capcom Collaborative Cafe

This month and next, the Capcom Cafe in Umeda Daimaru is collaborating with Tamagotchi. Reserve a spot and enjoy cute, themed meals and sweets, including an afternoon tea-style tower and original goods, such as tote bags and stickers.

Date: Now- Jan. 15

Time: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 3-1-1 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.capcom.co.jp/amusement/brands/capcomcafe-umeda/?utm_source=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_medium=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_campaign=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_id=collabo_cafe_dot_com

Naruto and Princess Cafe Collaboration Cafe

Calling all Naruto fans: the Princess Cafe in Osaka, on the third floor of the Keihan Mall, has a fun cafe inspired by your favorite manga and anime series. Whether you want to try tasty foods inspired by characters or pick up some exclusive merchandise, like clear files, t-shirts and face towels, this cafe is a must-go.

Date: Nov. 26- Dec. 14

Time: 11 a.m.- 7:50 p.m. Reserve in advance for a seat at this popular pop-up.

Entry fee: Free, but goods and food are sold separately.

Nearest station: JR Kyobashi

Venue: 2-1-38 Higashinodamachi, Miyakojima Ward (map)

Website: https://www.pripricafe.com/event/cafe/naruto_cafe.html?location=osaka

The Doraemon Store in Shinsaibashi

For the next few months, check out the Doraemon Store pop-up shop on the 5th floor of the Shinsaibashi Parco. With brand new key chains, plushy characters and more, you won’t want to miss this exciting store featuring the world’s most lovable robotic cat.

Date: Now- Jan. 25

Time: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1 Chome-8-3 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://shinsaibashi.parco.jp/event/detail/?id=35180

Parties & Meetups

Whether you’re in the mood for an international party, language exchange or a taste of France, Osaka has plenty of places to meet new friends.

Osaka Language Exchange Meet and Chat

This week, why not hone your Japanese while meeting cool, new, internationally minded people? The Osaka Language Exchange is a great place to practice Japanese and English in small groups with topic cards provided for easy socializing and seat rotation to make sure you meet lots of people.

Date: Dec. 1

Time: 7:20 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Must reserve in advance. Prices vary from ¥500 – ¥1,500

Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Hankyu-Kyoto Line)

Venue: 3-4 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/make-friends-kansai/events/311956536/?recId=8e038576-8cf9-41b6-b2ea-4f4791cba821&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=4ed57953-7328-42d7-9572-6a374e6f6658&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Why Not!? 20th Anniversary Party

Come and party and make new international friends at club Crazy Land by Cheval in Shinsaibashi. For the Why Not!? The 20th Anniversary Party will feature sushi and all-you-can-drink options for a three-hour period.

Date: Nov. 29

Time: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Entry fee: Ranges from ¥2,000- ¥3,000

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Subway Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-5-30 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/whynotjapan/events/311663657/?recId=8e038576-8cf9-41b6-b2ea-4f4791cba821&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=4ed57953-7328-42d7-9572-6a374e6f6658&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

French Party

This Friday, head to the Blarney Stone Shinsaibashi for the 4th anniversary of the French Party. With free entry, French food, drink and conversation, this event is open to all, even if you don’t speak French.

Date: Nov. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Nagahoribashi (Metro Sakaisuji Line)

Venue: 2-5- 27 Higashishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/even-osaka/events/312026905/?recId=d14cfec0-e311-4420-8e99-b113d5a3e684&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=4ed57953-7328-42d7-9572-6a374e6f6658&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Are there other cool Osaka weekly events for November that we missed? Let us know in the comments!