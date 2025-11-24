Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for November 18 to December 1. From Christmas markets and light-ups to a pop-up Doraemon store and a French party, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.
Festivals & Seasonal Events
As autumn comes to a close, check out this round-up of Osaka weekly events for November foliage illuminations as well as more Christmas-themed events.
Daisen Teien Japanese Garden Light Up
This year, the Japanese Garden in Daisen Park will host a light-up event featuring its autumn foliage. The vivid red maple leaves reflecting on the surface of the garden’s pond is a gorgeous sight that shouldn’t be missed. The garden is only open on the weekends and holidays, so be sure to plan accordingly.
- Date: Nov. 15 – Dec. 7
- Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥200
- Nearest station: Mozu (Hanwa Line)
- Venue: 17 Daisen Nakamachi, Sakai Ward, Sakai, Osaka (map)
- Website: https://www.daisenteien.jp/event/r34omk9-7pf
Momiji Festival in Minoh National Park
Come and view the splendor of the fall leaves in Minoh Park this week. While the momiji (maple) trees are especially beautiful, there are also illuminations lighting up the path to Minoh Falls and a night walk that includes music to set the mood. On the weekends, don’t miss Forest Yoga surrounded by foliage at Saikoji Temple in the park.
- Date: Now- Dec. 7
- Time: Depends on the event
- Entry fee: Depends on the event
- Nearest station: Minoh (Hankyu Minoh Line)
- Venue: 1-18 Minookoen, Minoh, Osaka (map)
- Website: https://minohkankou.net/information/momiji-matsuri/
Solaniwa Christmas
Get into the holiday spirit at Solaniwa Onsen at Osaka Bay Tower, which is hosting a series of Christmas-related events. From now until Christmas, you can take pictures in a festive photospot featuring a three-meter-high tree and a giant Buddha head adorned with a Santa hat.
- Date: Nov.11 – Dec.25
- Time: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Bentencho
- Venue: 1-2-3 Benten, Minato Ward (map)
- Website: https://solaniwa.com/news/christmas25/
Christmas Market in Osaka Tenshiba 2025
This year, start your Christmas celebrations in November with the Tenshiba Christmas Market. Located in Tennoji Park, this market offers mouthwatering German cuisine, including sausages and schnitzel, as well as sweet treats like hot cocoa to keep you warm.
- Date: Nov. 28- Dec. 25
- Time: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Tennoji
- Venue: 5-55 Chausuyamacho, Tennoji Ward (map)
- Website: https://osaka-christmasmarket.com
Live Music & Concerts
This week, check out a jazz concert and a cool J-pop band.
Shojiro Yokoo Quintet
Headed by jazz trumpeter Shojiro Yokoo, this quintet, also featuring drums, bass, piano and tenor sax, produces chill sounds to start your weekend off right. Head to Live Jazz and Bar Proust to lose yourself in some soulful jazz.
- Date: Nov. 28
- Time: 8 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: ¥2,100 – ¥2,700
- Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Yotsubashi Line)
- Venue: 1-19-6 Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)
- Website: https://www.proust-jazz.jp
Yoru to Sampo
Formed in 2019, this Kansai-based band’s members simultaneously work for a living while pursuing their passion for music. With a varied style drawing influence from overseas artists like Radiohead to domestic groups like Mr. Children, this concert will appeal to a wide range of music fans.
- Date: Nov. 29
- Time: Starts at 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)
- Entry fee: ¥3,500
- Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: 2-10-21 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)
- Website: https://eplus.jp/sf/word/0000147004
Pop Culture & Conventions
Make sure you save room for lots of tasty treats and cool merch at this week’s pop-up shops and cafes.
Tamagochi & Capcom Collaborative Cafe
This month and next, the Capcom Cafe in Umeda Daimaru is collaborating with Tamagotchi. Reserve a spot and enjoy cute, themed meals and sweets, including an afternoon tea-style tower and original goods, such as tote bags and stickers.
- Date: Now- Jan. 15
- Time: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: JR Osaka
- Venue: 3-1-1 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)
- Website: https://www.capcom.co.jp/amusement/brands/capcomcafe-umeda/?utm_source=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_medium=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_campaign=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_id=collabo_cafe_dot_com
Naruto and Princess Cafe Collaboration Cafe
Calling all Naruto fans: the Princess Cafe in Osaka, on the third floor of the Keihan Mall, has a fun cafe inspired by your favorite manga and anime series. Whether you want to try tasty foods inspired by characters or pick up some exclusive merchandise, like clear files, t-shirts and face towels, this cafe is a must-go.
- Date: Nov. 26- Dec. 14
- Time: 11 a.m.- 7:50 p.m. Reserve in advance for a seat at this popular pop-up.
- Entry fee: Free, but goods and food are sold separately.
- Nearest station: JR Kyobashi
- Venue: 2-1-38 Higashinodamachi, Miyakojima Ward (map)
- Website: https://www.pripricafe.com/event/cafe/naruto_cafe.html?location=osaka
The Doraemon Store in Shinsaibashi
For the next few months, check out the Doraemon Store pop-up shop on the 5th floor of the Shinsaibashi Parco. With brand new key chains, plushy characters and more, you won’t want to miss this exciting store featuring the world’s most lovable robotic cat.
- Date: Now- Jan. 25
- Time: 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)
- Venue: 1 Chome-8-3 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)
- Website: https://shinsaibashi.parco.jp/event/detail/?id=35180
Parties & Meetups
Whether you’re in the mood for an international party, language exchange or a taste of France, Osaka has plenty of places to meet new friends.
Osaka Language Exchange Meet and Chat
This week, why not hone your Japanese while meeting cool, new, internationally minded people? The Osaka Language Exchange is a great place to practice Japanese and English in small groups with topic cards provided for easy socializing and seat rotation to make sure you meet lots of people.
- Date: Dec. 1
- Time: 7:20 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Must reserve in advance. Prices vary from ¥500 – ¥1,500
- Nearest station: Osaka-Umeda (Hankyu-Kyoto Line)
- Venue: 3-4 Chayamachi, Kita Ward (map)
- Website: https://www.meetup.com/make-friends-kansai/events/311956536/?recId=8e038576-8cf9-41b6-b2ea-4f4791cba821&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=4ed57953-7328-42d7-9572-6a374e6f6658&eventOrigin=find_page%24all
Why Not!? 20th Anniversary Party
Come and party and make new international friends at club Crazy Land by Cheval in Shinsaibashi. For the Why Not!? The 20th Anniversary Party will feature sushi and all-you-can-drink options for a three-hour period.
- Date: Nov. 29
- Time: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
- Entry fee: Ranges from ¥2,000- ¥3,000
- Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Subway Midosuji Line)
- Venue: 1-5-30 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)
- Website: https://www.meetup.com/whynotjapan/events/311663657/?recId=8e038576-8cf9-41b6-b2ea-4f4791cba821&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=4ed57953-7328-42d7-9572-6a374e6f6658&eventOrigin=find_page%24all
French Party
This Friday, head to the Blarney Stone Shinsaibashi for the 4th anniversary of the French Party. With free entry, French food, drink and conversation, this event is open to all, even if you don’t speak French.
- Date: Nov. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Entry fee: Free
- Nearest station: Nagahoribashi (Metro Sakaisuji Line)
- Venue: 2-5- 27 Higashishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)
- Website: https://www.meetup.com/even-osaka/events/312026905/?recId=d14cfec0-e311-4420-8e99-b113d5a3e684&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=4ed57953-7328-42d7-9572-6a374e6f6658&eventOrigin=find_page%24all
Are there other cool Osaka weekly events for November that we missed? Let us know in the comments!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service