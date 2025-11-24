Photo:
Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1)

From Christmas markets to a pop-up Doraemon store, you have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city. 

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for November 18 to December 1. From Christmas markets and light-ups to a pop-up Doraemon store and a French party, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city. 

Festivals & Seasonal Events 

As autumn comes to a close, check out this round-up of Osaka weekly events for November foliage illuminations as well as more Christmas-themed events.

Daisen Teien Japanese Garden Light Up 

This year, the Japanese Garden in Daisen Park will host a light-up event featuring its autumn foliage. The vivid red maple leaves reflecting on the surface of the garden’s pond is a gorgeous sight that shouldn’t be missed. The garden is only open on the weekends and holidays, so be sure to plan accordingly. 

Momiji Festival in Minoh National Park 

Come and view the splendor of the fall leaves in Minoh Park this week. While the momiji (maple) trees are especially beautiful, there are also illuminations lighting up the path to Minoh Falls and a night walk that includes music to set the mood. On the weekends, don’t miss Forest Yoga surrounded by foliage at Saikoji Temple in the park. 

Solaniwa Christmas

Get into the holiday spirit at Solaniwa Onsen at Osaka Bay Tower, which is hosting a series of Christmas-related events. From now until Christmas, you can take pictures in a festive photospot featuring a three-meter-high tree and a giant Buddha head adorned with a Santa hat.

Christmas Market in Osaka Tenshiba 2025 

This year, start your Christmas celebrations in November with the Tenshiba Christmas Market. Located in Tennoji Park, this market offers mouthwatering German cuisine, including sausages and schnitzel, as well as sweet treats like hot cocoa to keep you warm. 

Live Music & Concerts  

This week, check out a jazz concert and a cool J-pop band. 

Shojiro Yokoo Quintet 

Headed by jazz trumpeter Shojiro Yokoo, this quintet, also featuring drums, bass, piano and tenor sax, produces chill sounds to start your weekend off right. Head to Live Jazz and Bar Proust to lose yourself in some soulful jazz. 

  • Date: Nov. 28
  • Time: 8 p.m. / 9:30 p.m.
  • Entry fee: ¥2,100 – ¥2,700
  • Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Yotsubashi Line)
  • Venue: 1-19-6 Higashi-Shinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)
  • Website: https://www.proust-jazz.jp

Yoru to Sampo

Formed in 2019, this Kansai-based band’s members simultaneously work for a living while pursuing their passion for music. With a varied style drawing influence from overseas artists like Radiohead to domestic groups like Mr. Children, this concert will appeal to a wide range of music fans.

  • Date: Nov. 29
  • Time: Starts at 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)
  • Entry fee: ¥3,500
  • Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Midosuji Line)
  • Venue: 2-10-21 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward  (map)
  • Website: https://eplus.jp/sf/word/0000147004

Pop Culture & Conventions 

Make sure you save room for lots of tasty treats and cool merch at this week’s pop-up shops and cafes. 

Tamagochi & Capcom Collaborative Cafe 

This month and next, the Capcom Cafe in Umeda Daimaru is collaborating with Tamagotchi. Reserve a spot and enjoy cute, themed meals and sweets, including an afternoon tea-style tower and original goods, such as tote bags and stickers. 

Naruto and Princess Cafe Collaboration Cafe 

Calling all Naruto fans: the Princess Cafe in Osaka, on the third floor of the Keihan Mall, has a fun cafe inspired by your favorite manga and anime series. Whether you want to try tasty foods inspired by characters or pick up some exclusive merchandise, like clear files, t-shirts and face towels, this cafe is a must-go. 

The Doraemon Store in Shinsaibashi 

For the next few months, check out the Doraemon Store pop-up shop on the 5th floor of the Shinsaibashi Parco. With brand new key chains, plushy characters and more, you won’t want to miss this exciting store featuring the world’s most lovable robotic cat. 

Parties & Meetups 

Whether you’re in the mood for an international party, language exchange or a taste of France, Osaka has plenty of places to meet new friends. 

Osaka Language Exchange Meet and Chat 

This week, why not hone your Japanese while meeting cool, new, internationally minded people? The Osaka Language Exchange is a great place to practice Japanese and English in small groups with topic cards provided for easy socializing and seat rotation to make sure you meet lots of people. 

Why Not!? 20th Anniversary Party

Come and party and make new international friends at club Crazy Land by Cheval in Shinsaibashi. For the Why Not!? The 20th Anniversary Party will feature sushi and all-you-can-drink options for a three-hour period.

French Party

This Friday, head to the Blarney Stone Shinsaibashi for the 4th anniversary of the French Party. With free entry, French food, drink and conversation, this event is open to all, even if you don’t speak French.

Are there other cool Osaka weekly events for November that we missed? Let us know in the comments!

