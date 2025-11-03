Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10.

By Elizabeth Sok Nov 4, 2025 7 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Nov. 4 to Nov. 10. From illuminations and autumn festivals to Sanrio pop-ups and fun food parties, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

Katsuo-Ji Temple Illumination

Visit the storied Katsuo-ji Temple this fall to see a superb light-up of the autumn leaves. In November, the leaves on the mountains surrounding the temple burst into fiery colors. From sunset, the trees are brilliantly illuminated, adding to the colorful display.

Date: Nov.1 – Nov. 30, on all weekends and holidays

Time: Sunset – 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 (adults)

Nearest station: Minoh Kayano (Kita-Osaka Kyuko Line)

Venue: 2914-1 Aomatani, Minoh, Osaka (map)

Website: https://katsuo-ji-temple.or.jp/seasons/autumn.php

Osaka Garden of Floral Culture’s Flower Concerts

This year, the Osaka Garden of Floral Culture has flower concerts every weekend and holiday in November. Enjoy different genres, from hula dance to ocarina and flute, while surrounded by beautiful seasonal flowers. Don’t miss this free opportunity!

Date: Now – Nov. 30

Time: From 11 a.m. or 2 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Kawachinagano (Nankai Electric Railway)

Venue: 2292-1 Tako, Kawachinagano, Osaka (map)

Website: https://hanabun-osaka.witc-pm.jp/event/2025flwcon-au/

Osaka Castle Autumn Festival

This November, head to Osaka Castle for an autumn festival at the Castle Park. With events celebrating military prowess, historical exhibitions, music and a ramen festival, you’ll have lots to do! Don’t miss the lovely and fragrant osmanthus, yellow ginkgo trees and red maples adorning the castle grounds.

Date: Now – Nov. 30, specific dates vary depending on event

Time: Depends on the event

Entry fee: Depends on the event

Nearest station: JR Osakajokoen

Venue: 1-1 Osakajo, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.osakacastlepark.jp/autumnfes/?lang=ja

Live Music & Concerts

Rock on with a young band, enjoy classical with the Osaka Phil and watch some of the hottest faces in the international ballet world over the next week.

Pompadolls 1st One Man Tour “Courtesy Call”

This week, check out an up-and-coming Japanese alt-rock band at the Shangri-La Live House in Umeda. With fairy tale themes and impressive musicianship, this Tokyo-based band is sure to put on a great show.

Date: Nov. 7

Time: Starts at 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥4,500

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 1-1-14 Oyodominami, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://kyodo-osaka.co.jp/search/detail/11449

Satoshi Sugiyamagata Quartet

Catch jazz pianist Sugiyama Satoshi alongside alto sax, bass and drums at the Live Jazz and Bar Proust Osaka. After living and performing outside Japan in the early years of his career, enjoy Sugiyama’s jazz piano back in Osaka with tasty drinks and snacks from the bar.

Date: Nov. 6

Time: From 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free (under 25 years old)- ¥2,700

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-19-6 Higashishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.proust-jazz.jp

Kansai Philharmonic Orchestra

In Japan, autumn is known as the season for the arts. Head to The Symphony Hall this week for a trio of masterpieces, including a Beethoven piano concerto, Mozart symphony and an orchestral arrangement of Haydn’s Variations on a Theme.

Date: Nov. 7

Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,000 – ¥6,500

Nearest station: JR Fukushima

Venue: 2-3-3 Oyodominami, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://kansaiphil.jp

Pop Culture & Conventions

This week, party with My Melody and Kuromi for their anniversaries, get your own adorable ocha-ken toy and enjoy Ranma ½ themed foods at a pop-up cafe.

My Melody Kuromi Anniversary Party

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi in the Shinsaibashi 14th-floor Parco Gallery. Don’t miss the chance to shop exclusive goods, like tote bags and stickers and get into the party atmosphere with multiple cute photo spots!

Date: Now – Nov. 9

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,000

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-8-3 Shinsaibashisuji, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://shinsaibashi.parco.jp/event/detail/?id=34616

Ocha-Ken Pop-Up Shop

Fans of the adorable ocha-ken should head to the third floor of Expo City Lalaport for a fun pop-up store. From exclusive character stands and art to key chains and stickers, this shop has all of your favorite character merchandise and more. Don’t miss out on the cute t-shirts and stuffed animals to purchase here until late November.

Date: Now – Nov. 24

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (weekdays); 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. (weekends)

Entry fee: Free, but merchandise sold separately

Nearest station: Banpakukinenkoen (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: 2-1 Senribanpakukoen, Suita, Osaka (map)

Website: https://www.village-v.co.jp/popup/016435/

Ranma ½ Pop-Up Cafe

Lovers of the classic manga and anime series Ranma ½ won’t want to overlook this themed pop-up cafe at Box Cafe & Space on the sixth floor of Kitte Osaka. With exclusive goods like badges, stickers, and postcards, as well as meals, desserts and drinks conceptualized around your favorite characters, enjoy this time-limited cafe celebrating the recent Netflix adaptation.

Date: Nov.7 – Dec.14

Time: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. in 45-minute time-slots

Entry fee: ¥770 to reserve a slot. Food, drinks, and goods are sold separately.

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 3-2-2 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://ranma-bcafe.th-cafe.jp

Parties & Meetups

Make new friends and catch up with old ones at fun international parties or through an autumn walk through Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park.

Kansai Friends Hawaiian and Tropical Party

Join the party and meet new friends and potential partners at this all-you-can-drink bash on the 6th floor of the Sazan building. This collaborative party will also be hosting 100 singles from outside the Kansai Friends group. Don’t forget to drop “Kansai Friends meetup” at the door to get exclusive discounts.

Date: Nov. 8

Time: 6:25 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: With discount, ¥1,500 (women); ¥2,500 (men)

Nearest station: Honmachi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3-4-8 Minamihonmachi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/kansai-friends-free-events-and-activities/events/310480248/?recId=a3e16ea5-ad9b-46cb-8f78-ddf42ebbc93a&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=ace6ed75-6c0f-40a7-b591-88650fc51017&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Japan Osaka English Club International Party

As we move deeper into autumn, what better way to meet new people than to gather for hot pot and drinks? With attendance capped at 20 people, you’ll be able to meet and mingle with Osaka’s international community while savoring local cuisine and freshly cooked dumplings.

Date: Nov. 8

Time: 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥3,500 (women) and ¥4,500 (men)

Nearest station: Higashi-Umeda (Metro Tanimachi Line)

Venue: 3-3-#209 Toganocho, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/japan-osaka-english-club/events/311703370/?recId=f9ad4fe9-9ed9-4d37-89b3-6f18c8556c4a&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=8665026e-a639-4bb4-974b-f1c173427afe&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Exploring Autumn at Expo ‘70 Commemorative Park

Join other flower lovers for a guided stroll of the autumn beauties on display at the Banpaku Kinen Koen. From kochia to cosmos, enjoy the scenery while making new friends and sharing a picnic lunch together. This walk will also tour the Japanese garden and the Tower of the Sun.

Date: Nov. 9

Time: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,500

Nearest station: Banpakukinenkoen (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: Senribanpakukoen, Suita, Osaka (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/kansai-flower-lovers/events/310208738/?recId=af997107-bf72-4c55-869f-b8e191b80bdd&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=5d5c6c8d-1273-4e4f-9005-5884e8255f3f&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

