Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 14-20)

By Elizabeth Sok Oct 14, 2025 7 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Oct.14-20. From a sake festival and a Halloween party to great anime pop-up stores and rock concerts, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

‘Tis the season for delicious food and drink in Osaka and you can also take in a fireworks festival.

Osaka Sake Expo 2025

Come and enjoy beer, wine and sake from the Osaka area at the third year of this expo. If you want to grab a bite to eat with your drinks, check out 13 food stands assembled here with baked goods, coffee, burgers and more to sample.

Date: Oct. 18- Oct.19

Time: 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Tickets are ¥3,600 for 12 and ¥4,000 for 15 if purchased in advance

Nearest station: Tanimachi (Metro Chuo Line)

Venue: 3-65 Babamachi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://osaka-sake-expo.com

Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks Festival

While this hotly awaited festival is usually held in August, this year it has been moved to October after the Expo. With fireworks timed to classical music, like the William Tell Overture, and pop songs, such as Mrs. Green Apple’s Ke Sera Sera, it’s sure to be an exciting event.

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Juso (Hankyu Kyoto Main Line)

Venue: Yodogawa Park, near Juso (map)

Website: https://www.yodohanabi.com

Nagai Halloween Party 2025

Looking for a fun excursion for the whole family? Check out this year’s Nagai Halloween Party in Nagai Park’s Chuo Square. With fun events for kids, like making a Halloween cape and bobbing for Halloween candles, as well as many food trucks with snacks for all, you can easily plan a day around this park party.

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Nagai (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-1 Nagaikoen, Higashisumiyoshi Ward (map)

Website: https://nagaipark.com/events/000292#:~:text=2025年10月18日（土）、長居公園,2025」を開催します！&text=長居公園でハロウィンを,日をお楽しみください！

Live Music & Concerts

From overseas favorites to Japanese pop mainstays, enjoy the musical offerings around the city this week.

Swedish Pop Carnival in Osaka 2025

This week, head to the Namba Hatch concert hall for a Swedish Pop Carnival. This night of pop features popular artists, like 90s hit makers The Cardigans together again for the first time in 12 years, Cloudberry Jam and Meja, is sure to be a fun time.

Date: Oct. 14

Time: Starts at 7 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥16,000 for standing seat tickets

Nearest station: JR Namba

Venue: 1-3-1 Minatomachi, Naniwa Ward (map)

Website: https://kyodo-osaka.co.jp/search/detail/11739

Kobukuro

This Osaka homegrown two-person pop and soft rock group has been popular since their debut in 1998 for their lovely harmonies. Don’t miss the chance to see them on their own turf at the Osaka Castle Hall this week and dance to their smooth melodies.

Date: Oct.15- Oct. 16

Time: Door opens at 5:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥8,600 for standing seat tickets

Nearest station: JR Osaka Jokoen

Venue: 3-1 Osakajo, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://eplus.jp/sf/detail/0145770001-P0030205P021002

Asian Kung-Fu Generation

Head to Zepp Osaka Bayside to see Asian Kung-Fu Generation, a Japanese rock band popular locally and around the world that debuted in 1996. Don’t miss this chance to relive all their biggest hits live, from anime opening and closing songs to J-rock early 2000s classics.

Date: Oct. 16

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥5,500- ¥8,800

Nearest station: JR Sakurajima

Venue: 1-1-61 Sakurajima, Konohana Ward (map)

Website: https://eplus.jp/sf/detail/4338960001-P0030002P021001

Pop Culture & Conventions

This week, get all the exclusive goodies at the anime pop-ups around the city.

Hazbin Hotel Maid & Butler Cafe Lounge

If you’re a fan of the American animated series Hazbin Hotel, get excited about this cafe collaboration with the Osaka Nipponbashi Animate. Enjoy a themed afternoon tea, or meals like pancakes and curry, all inspired by your favorite characters. Also enjoy the many original goods available here, from badges to key chains.

Date: Now- Dec. 2

Time: 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Entry fee: Must reserve a seat in advance

Nearest station: Nippombashi (Metro Sakaisuji Line)

Venue: 1-1-3 Nipponbashinishi, Naniwa Ward (map)

Website: https://www.animatecafe.jp/shop/nipponbashi

Sakamoto Days Pop-Up Shop

Fans of the anime Sakamoto Days shouldn’t miss this pop-up in the Baseyard Tokyo Osaka store on the 9th floor of the Lucua Osaka building. This is a great chance to pick up original goods, from cards to tradeable pins to clear files featuring all of your favorite characters.

Date: Now- Oct.31

Time: 10:30 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Free, but prices for goods vary

Nearest station: JR Osaka

Venue: 3-1-3 Umeda, Kita Ward, Umeda (map)

Website: https://www.palcloset.jp/shared/pc_pal/event/baseyard/2025/sakamotodays-byt/?utm_source=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_medium=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_campaign=collabo_cafe_dot_com&utm_id=collabo_cafe_dot_com

Blue Lock Pop-Up Shop

This is your last chance to pick up unique merch at the Blue Lock pop up on the 4th floor of the Hoop shopping mall building. Check out the exclusive hologram character badges, cute character hair ties and more, or treat yourself with a complete set of goods like the acrylic character stands.

Date: Now- Oct. 19

Time: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Entry fee: Free, but prices for goods vary

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: 1-2-30 Abenosuji, Abeno Ward (map)

Website: https://collabo-cafe.com/events/collabo/blue-lock-game-live-pop-up-store-osaka-fukuoka-2025/

Parties & Meetups

From relaxing meetups in cafes and bookstores to active ones to get your heart rate up, this week has a variety of ways to meet locals in Osaka.

Motto Ganbatte and Latte

Come meet locals and expats at this casual language exchange held in English and Japanese. Noting that many meetups take place in bars, the hosts have been running this alternative since 2019 centered on cafes, relatively low prices and no one trying to pick you up.

Date: Oct. 19

Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500 (food and beverages not included)

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 2-3-7 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/ganbatteandlatte/events/311320852/?recId=0f04f336-ac97-44b4-825b-a63f33afec20&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=4c536da6-b43f-49b8-90c8-835a8fe94129&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Futsal at Morinomiya Q’s Mall

A modified form of indoor soccer or football, futsal is a quick-paced five-on-five team sport. With about three or four teams, you’ll play 7-minute matches. Beginners are welcome, too.

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,500

Nearest station: JR Morinomiya

Venue: 2-1-70 Morinomiyachuo, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/osaka-futsal/events/310647268/?recId=41ba2699-7dc6-45a0-8279-f0aa5e60d1ed&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=4c536da6-b43f-49b8-90c8-835a8fe94129&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Book Club at Storybook Cafe

If you love books, want a few recommendations or are just looking to connect, this book club is for you! Plus, with no assigned readings, you don’t have to feel pressure to keep up with the group. Bring your own book or feel free to pull one off the shelves.

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥500

Nearest station: Hankyu Umeda

Venue: 3-6-4 Toyosaki, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/storybook_community/events/311165719/?recId=059b2de4-f603-4302-b881-e498746a1f09&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=a515244c-db45-4b3f-8266-6d187015df29&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Do you know about any other Osaka weekly events for Oct.14-20? Let us know in the comments!