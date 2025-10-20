Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27.

By Elizabeth Sok Oct 21, 2025 7 min read

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Oct. 21 to Oct. 27. From Halloween events to live jazz and anime cafes, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city.

Festivals & Seasonal Events

This week, enjoy the best of the season with Halloween events, autumn festivals and blooming roses.

Aeon Mall Halloween

At Aeon Mall Tsurumi Ryokuchi, make the most of the Halloween season. Whether you’re shopping for goods for your own home Halloween party or looking to participate in on-site events, like the Halloween Parade and Halloween Pinata Crush Party (both held this Saturday, October 25!), Aeon Mall has you covered.

Date: Now – Oct. 31 (depending on specific events)

Time: Depends on specific event

Entry fee: Free, but goods and food are sold separately. Some events also require online pre-registration.

Nearest station: Yokozutsumi (Metro Nagahori Tsurumi-Ryokuchi Line)

Venue: 4-17-1 Tsurumi, Tsurumi Ward (map)

Website: https://tsurumiryokuchi-aeonmall.com/special/lists/halloween2025/

Namba Autumn Festival

This year, the Namba Autumn Festival is being held in the Namba Carnival Mall in the Namba Parks Shopping Mall. Come for delicious Kansai craft beers, sweet and savory treats, matsuri (festival) games like ring toss and live music and DJing.

Date: Oct. 24 – Oct. 26

Time: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Entry fee: Free, but food and drinks are sold separately

Nearest station: Namba (Nankai Train Line)

Venue: 2-10-70 Nanbanaka, Naniwa Ward (map)

Website: https://foodfes.jp/wp/shokuraku2025/

Expo ’70 Commemorative Park Rose Festival

Located in the Rose Garden for Peace inside the Bampaku Kinenkoen (Expo ’70 Commemorative Park), this festival showcases over 250 varieties of roses native to Japan and gifted by nine countries for the 1970 Expo. In autumn, the 2,400 plants bloom spectacularly making this a must-see site for flower lovers.

Date: Oct. 25 – Nov. 24

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Free, but workshops and rose plants require separate payment

Nearest station: Koen-Higashiguchi (Osaka Monorail)

Venue: 9-4 Senribanpakukoen, Suita, Osaka (map)

Website: https://www.expo70-park.jp/event/72454/

Live Music & Concerts

This week, Osaka will be welcoming a Disney orchestra as well as fiddlers and a jazz street festival.

Disney on Classic Magical Night Concert

Japan’s largest orchestral tour bringing all of your favorite Disney melodies to life is coming to Osaka. Get dressed up and head to Festival Hall on the second floor of Nakanoshima Festival Tower to enjoy this year’s theme, “The Circle of Life: Feel the Love” as well as a special montage of clips from The Lion King.

Date: Oct. 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Entry fee: Remaining tickets range from ¥9,800 – ¥13,500

Nearest station: Yodoyabashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 2-3-18 Nakanoshima, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://osaka-info.jp/event/disney-on-classic-2025/

Dos Del Fiddles Concert

String instrument fans shouldn’t miss a concert by this impressive duo of Japanese violinists, Ishida Yasunao and Sakiya Naoto, accompanied by piano at the Hirakata Performing and Visual Arts Center. Their exciting performances blend genres, from J-Pop and Ghibli melodies to classical and world music, like tangos.

Date: Oct. 21

Time: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:45 p.m.)

Entry fee: ¥4,000

Nearest station: JR Kyobashi

Venue: 2-1-60 Shinmachi, Hirakata, Osaka (map)

Website: https://hirakata-arts.jp/event/detail_2657.html

Higashi Osaka Konoike Jazz Street

Returning for its 17th iteration, the Higashi Osaka Konoike Jazz Street festival is hosting over a dozen soloists and ensembles across six venues with most at the main site, the Konoike Shinden Kaisho Museum. From the next generation of jazz musicians studying at the Osaka University of Arts to seasoned veterans, like Kansai area jazz trumpeter Karaguchi Kazuyuki, this festival will satisfy all jazz lovers.

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Entry fee: Depending on the venue, entry fees and tickets vary, from free to ¥2,000

Nearest station: JR Konoike-Shinden

Main Venue: 2-30 Konoike Motomachi, Higashiosaka, Osaka (map)

Website: https://higashiosaka-jazz.jp

Pop Culture & Conventions

This week’s line up highlights top manga and anime shows, including a wide variety of merchandise and eats for avid fans.

Sakamoto Days Fest

For fans of the hit anime, Sakamoto Days, this exhibition, located in the Daimaru Museum Umeda on the 15th floor, features all of your favorite assassin characters. Not only does the event include several rooms that recreate scenes and locations from the anime, you can also browse a wide selection of themed merchandise from stacking cups to acrylic portraits.

Date: Oct. 16 – Nov. 3

Time: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. (last admission time is 7 p.m.)

Entry fee: Advance tickets: ¥1,500/same-day tickets: ¥1,800

Nearest station: Umeda (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3-1-1 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)

Website: https://sakamotodaysfes.fundom-event.com

My Hero Academia Cafe & Diner

For fans of the popular My Hero Academia series and its animator, Kohei Horikoshi, this collaboration with Cafe & Diner #702 on the 7th floor of Namba Parks is for you. Try a bite of Deku and All Might’s “Your Next” demi-glace omelette rice or Todoroki Shoto’s Half-Cold, Half-Hot Vanilla Milk. All dishes come topped with iconic scenes and drawings from the manga.

Date: Oct. 25 – Dec. 21 (weekly blocks, the first block runs from Oct.25 – Oct.31)

Time: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (70 minute-time blocks and application through a lottery system)

Entry fee: ¥1,280 (deposit fee made upon online reservation)

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 2-10-70 Namba-Naka, Naniwa Ward (map)

Website: https://collabo.sld-inc.com/heroaca

Spy x Family Autumn Harvest Cafe

Spy x Family in collaboration with Sweets Paradise Cafe has created a fall-themed menu that includes stylized dishes for everyone’s favorite spy, assassin and mind-reading family members. Visitors to the cafe, which is located in Tennoji Mio on the 11th floor, will receive an original coaster showcasing one of the characters from the anime, and there are of course a plethora of goods available for purchase.

Date: Oct. 3 – Oct. 31

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Entry fee: collaboration menu price is ¥1,690 (weekdays) and ¥1,890 (weekends)

Nearest station: JR Tennoji

Venue: 10-39 Hidaincho, Tennoji Ward (map)

Website: https://www.sweets-paradise.jp/collaboration/spyfamily2

Parties & Meetups

Halloween parties loom large this week as we get closer to October 31st, along with a quiet get-together featuring cafe time and conversation.

My Kansai Party International Halloween Party Osaka

Looking to meet new people or just to party Halloween-style with members of the international community? Come and join the fun at the Sazan building on the 6th floor. The dress code is Halloween costumes, but you can also wear regular clothing and enjoy the all-you-can drink options.

Date: Oct. 25

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Entry fee: ¥1,500 (women) and ¥2,500 (men)

Nearest station: Honmachi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3-4-8 Minamihonmachi, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/my-kansai-party/events/311090669/?recId=cb4c1e01-111e-407d-aadd-069ec6c64fa7&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=d2890d64-c8f2-43ad-8aac-555ae02f66f4&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Why Not!? Halloween Party

In collaboration with the nightclub Crazyland by Cheval, this Halloween party promises a large turnout of over 300 people and an epic costume contest. Enjoy the all-you-can-drink option and stay for free even after the event finishes. The club is located in the basement of The Atrium building.

Date: Oct. 25

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.)

Entry fee: ¥3,000 (women) and ¥3,500 (men)

Nearest station: Shinsaibashi (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 1-5-30 Shinsaibashi Suji, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/whynotjapan/events/311116571/?recId=579f768b-0a2e-4c11-8790-5c35705705bf&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=ca17f29a-c524-463f-aefe-0fea4f2bb53c&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Osaka Teatime Get-Together for Foreign Women

This get-together is perfect for foreign women living in Japan who want a safe space to chat, share experiences and relax. Whether you’re a long-term resident or just moved to Japan, all are welcome. The meet up location is at Cafe Eikokuya where a private room has been reserved for the attendees.

Date: Oct. 25

Time: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Entry fee: Free

Nearest station: Namba (Metro Midosuji Line)

Venue: 3-7-10 Namba, Chuo Ward (map)

Website: https://www.meetup.com/kyoto-osaka-foreign-womens-meetups/events/311470125/?recId=fe53e0b1-9b34-43b2-909b-d61acff0a40b&recSource=ml-popular-events-nearby-offline&searchId=cfd1c611-f5ff-44b9-b395-09ce9cfc3c40&eventOrigin=find_page%24all

Know about other Osaka weekly events for Oct. 21-27 that we missed? Let us know in the comments!