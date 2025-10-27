Photo:
Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

Check out our weekly event roundup for Osaka from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

Here’s your guide to Osaka weekly events for Oct. 28 – Nov. 3. From regional wine events and famous film soundtracks to murder mystery video games and alcohol-fueled art, you’ll have plenty to look forward to in Kansai’s biggest city

Festivals & Seasonal Events 

In Japan, autumn is a time to enjoy food, reading, and art. This week’s round-up of festivals and seasonal events will help you get in the fall spirit.

56th Great Hanshin Wine Festival 

If you’re new to wine or are looking for some new tastes, the Great Hanshin Wine Festival held at the Hanshin Umeda Main Department store has 30 booths offering free tastings of over 600 varieties of wine. For a fuller experience, try some wine pairings with a variety of foods, including basque cheesecake, duck broth ramen, curries and more.  

Kitakagaya Flea 2025 Autumn & Asia Book Market  

Taking place at the Creative Center Osaka, this culturally oriented flea and book market brings together local creators and artists involved in crafting and magazine production. Enjoy chatting with the artists showcasing their wares and listening to live music on site. 

  • Date: Nov. 1 – Nov. 3
  • Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (times vary)
  • Entry fee: ¥1,200 – ¥1,500 
  • Nearest station: Kitakagaya (Yotsubashi Line)
  • Venue: 4-1-55 Kitakagaya, Suminoe Ward (map)
  • https://kitakagayaflea.jp/ 

Osaka Art Fireworks Festival 

These spectacular fireworks will be synchronized to live music for a nonstop, 50-minute show. They are located just off Rinku Town’s beachside and take place during sunset, which adds beautiful color and vibrancy to the display. 

  • Date: Nov. 1
  • Time: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. (you can access the site from 3 p.m.)
  • Entry fee: Tickets start at ¥7,000
  • Nearest station: Rinku-Town (Nankai Electric Railway)
  • Venue: 7-1 Rinkuoraiminami, Izumisano (map)
  • https://www.osakafireworks.com/ 

Live Music & Concerts  

Check out the artist behind one of the earliest viral music videos, an indie classic performed in its entirety and your favorite film tunes this week. 

Jake Shimabukuro Asia Tour 2025 

Since exploding in popularity with his 2006 viral ukulele take on The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” Hawaiian-born Jake Shimabukuro has been composing film soundtracks and collaborating with artists from Bette Midler to Yo-Yo Ma. Catch him playing a fresh set of creative covers from his 2024 release, Blues Experience. 

  • Date: Oct. 31 
  • Time: Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. 
  • Entry fee: ¥8,500
  • Nearest station: Osaka Namba (Kintetsu Namba and Hanshin Namba Lines) 
  • Venue: 1-3-1 Minatomachi, Naniwa Ward (map)
  • https://smash-jpn.com/live/?id=4462 

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah – 20th Anniversary of their Debut Album 

Headed by founding member Alec Ounsworth, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah is celebrating two decades since the release of their debut album. Take a trip down memory lane and sway along to “Is This Love?” and “The Skin of My Yellow Country Teeth” on their Osaka stop.  

  • Date: Oct. 31 
  • Time: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. 
  • Entry fee: ¥8,000
  • Nearest station: Yotsubashi (Metro Yotsubashi Line) 
  • Venue: 2-10-21 Nishishinsaibashi, Chuo Ward (map)
  • https://smash-jpn.com/live/?id=4381 

Film Music Joint Concert 

In this joint concert, Sayaka Symphony Winds and Sound Berserker are set to perform film hits from Disney films and Back to the Future to Jurassic Park and My Neighbor Totoro. Revisit old favorites and discover new ones as you travel through cinematic history courtesy of strings, brass and percussion. 

Pop Culture & Conventions 

Character goods and treats from classic manga series, viral memes and critically acclaimed video games will leave your wallets feeling lighter by the end of the week. 

Danganronpa Cafe 

For fans of the Danganronpa game, anime and manga series, this pop-up cafe in the Good Spoon on the first floor of Namba City is a must-see. With meals and drinks based on your favorite characters and a free place mat or coaster upon entry, you’re sure to have a spooky lunchtime. Of course, make sure to shop this cafe’s original goods as well while you’re there!

Aikatsu! x Puripara Pop-Up Shop 

Celebrating the 2025 crossover release of Aikatsu! x Puripara The Movie, this pop-up shop will cater to fans of either franchise. Pick up exclusive merchandise of the six female leads adorned in matching polka-dot dresses that range from hair ties and key chains to stationary and illustrations. As an added treat, you’ll receive a limited edition gift for spending more than ¥3,000. 

Nyanko-sensei x Shigoto Neko 

Nyanko-sensei, from the shoujo manga (girls’ comics) classic, Natsume’s Book of Friends, is teaming up with Shigoto Neko, the meme-turned-mainstream hit cat, for a limited-time only lineup of character goods. Available in Osaka solely at the Hankyu Sanban Gai Kiddy Land shop, this is your last chance to collect buttons, key chains, tote bags and more that will help you find the humor in daily life.  

Parties & Meetups 

Get in touch with your creative self, honor expat women and, of course, revel in tricks and treats with Osaka’s international community this week. 

Paint & Sip “Snow Animals” in Umeda 

What happens when you combine alcohol and art? Welcome to paint and sip, an event where creatives and non-creatives alike meet, drink and put paint to canvas. With snow animals as the theme, let your furry creations lead the way as you strike up conversations with your fellow participants.  

Osaka Halloween International Shuffle Party 

Spend your Halloween night getting to know fellow Osaka residents in English and Japanese. Take the stress out of starting up conversations as you shuffle between one small group to the next at fixed times. Costumes are welcome, but not required.  

Celebrating the Power of Community with FEW Kansai 

Established 35 years ago, FEW Kansai is a women-oriented expat community support group that is about to dissolve. Held over dinner at the Hilton Osaka,  this final official meeting features longtime former president, MaryAnne Jorgensen, who will be looking back on the successes and challenges of the last four decades and beyond. Note that this event is for women only. 

  • Date: Oct. 30 
  • Time: Starts at 6 p.m. 
  • Entry fee: ¥6,000 for members and ¥8,000 for non-members 
  • Nearest station: Nishi-Umeda (Metro Yotsubashi Line) 
  • Venue: 1-8-8 Umeda, Kita Ward (map)
  • https://www.fewkansai.com/event-6019457 

Know about any other cool Osaka weekly events for Oct. 28 – Nov. 3? Let us know in the comments!

